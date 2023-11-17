ADVERTISEMENT

Mornings are hard, but a delicious cup of joe can improve anyone’s mood in an instant. However, not everyone knows how to prepare a good cup of coffee. Fortunately, we live in the age of Starbucks and drive-thrus, where friendly baristas serve that delicious beverage. What’s the worst that can happen? Spilling hot drinks on the seat? Messed up order? Carjacking? When retired army veteran Shane Spicer was in line to get his coffee, he didn’t expect that moments later, he would have to jump in to defend a pregnant woman from a dangerous criminal.

A town in Florida was in havoc after a career criminal went on a crime spree, robbing 7-Eleven, stealing a car and then crashing it

Image credits: FOX 35 Orlando

Some days are good, some are bad, and some are downright terrifying. November 7th began as any regular day in Ocala, Florida. Shane Spicer, a 37-year-old veteran, had just awoken and then drove to his local Starbucks for some coffee. What he didn’t know is that nearby, the police were involved in a high-speed chase trying to catch a criminal, Michael Pouty.

Allegedly, Pouty had been on a crime spree since early morning. At first, he robbed a 7-Eleven store, then broke into a woman’s house and stole her car which he crashed. The criminal then escaped the crash site and ran to the nearest Starbucks, where peaceful citizens were waiting at the drive-thru line to get their coffee. He attempted to carjack a car driven by a mother-to-be.

Luckily, a brave man from the car behind jumped to her rescue. With the help of another bystander, he tackled the dangerous criminal and assisted in his arrest.

Image credits: FOX 35 Orlando

After the accident which left a few people injured, he ran towards Starbucks where he tried to carjack a pregnant woman’s car

Image credits: FOX 35 Orlando

The footage from the Ocala Police Department’s bodycam showed the moment officers arrive at the Starbucks and see Shane tackling the criminal in the area behind the Starbucks. He was later praised by the police for his heroism and bravery in assisting the officers in apprehending a dangerous criminal who had been wreaking havoc in Ocala.

“We had literally only been awake like 25 minutes,” Shane recalled the beginning of that fateful day. “Sitting in line and I just kind of noticed this dude sprinting up. By the look of him, he was a little out of place at 11 A.M. sprinting up downtown Ocala”.

Most people can barely function the first few hours in the morning and Shane was there fighting crime! When he noticed the career criminal springing towards another car, his instincts kicked in and he ran to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like if you have an ability to watch out for someone – you should,” the brave man shared.

Fortunately, a retired army veteran jumped to the expectant mother’s aid, tackling the criminal until the police arrived to arrest him

Image credits: FOX 35 Orlando

Image credits: FOX 35 Orlando

“I just hope someone would do the same thing for my family,” Shane shared

Image credits: FOX 35 Orlando

The army vet said his actions were “an old instinct to help” that he had developed during his long years in the army. However, having his girlfriend and young daughter in the car, he had to assess the danger first. “I wouldn’t have put myself in it if I didn’t feel I was going to be alright.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the worst had passed and Pouty was taken into custody, Shane and his girlfriend went to check on the expectant mother who, thankfully, was fine. She was six months pregnant, terrified for the wellbeing of her baby. In moments like these, we are reminded of the best quality in humans – kindness and compassion, willingness to help in moments of distress. Who knows what would have happened if Shane hadn’t intervened.

Reflecting on this experience, Shane only hopes for one thing: “I just hope someone would do the same thing for my family.”

Shane’s actions were brave and selfless, but is it safe for civilians to try tackling criminals?

Image credits: FOX 35 Orlando

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending but what if the stars had aligned in another way? Dealing with dangerous criminals should be left to the professionals – personal safety and the safety of his family should always come first. One wrong move and Shane could’ve gotten injured. Shane mentioned that he intervened because he was sure that it was safe. So, if you’re ever in danger, always assess the risk first. However, there can still be legal implications should the criminal decide to press charges due to Shane attacking him.

Hopefully, one day, the streets will become safe and people will be able to get their Starbucks in peace. But for now, follow the most important safety rules: walk in well-lit areas, avoid dodgy looking strangers, never sit in an unlocked car and always trust your gut – you might not be Spiderman, but you surely have some Spidey senses.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are your thoughts? Would you jump to help a stranger in danger?

People in the comments were full of praise – and coffee puns – for the retired veteran

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT