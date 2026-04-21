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We all make mistakes. They are essential for our growth as individuals. And oftentimes, we can eventually brush these blunders off and move on. 

However, some slip-ups can be costly. And as much as you want to charge it to experience and soldier on, the amount incurred may be too painful to simply walk away from. 

Here are some specific examples, as featured on the That Looks Expensive subreddit. If the name itself isn’t enough of a giveaway, check out some of the posts from the page, which we’ve compiled for this list.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

That's An Expensive Paint Job!

Car interior covered in spilled white paint showing a costly mistake with a huge price tag likely beyond duct tape fixes.

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    #2

    A Family Left Their House Over Winter And A Water Boiler Broke, Causing Mold

    Severe mold damage covering bedroom and stairwell walls, ceiling fan blades deteriorated, illustrating costly home maintenance mistakes.

    Cisleithania Report

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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're going to need a bigger bottle of bleach.

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    #3

    So Thats How You Make A Convertible Car

    Car carrier truck stuck under low bridge, illustrating costly mistakes and shipping errors with expensive vehicles.

    itszoeffrost Report

    5points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By the 3rd crash the driver was pretty sure they were in trouble

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    Workplace mistakes are not only costly, but they can also lead to an adverse company-wide ripple effect. A 2024 report by Siemens revealed that unplanned downtime often results in a 11% revenue decrease, amounting to $1.4 trillion in losses globally. 

    For context, $1.4 trillion is almost 100% of Spain’s GDP of that same year. 

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    #4

    Oopsies

    Lifted truck rear wheels on luxury car in traffic accident showing costly mistakes and huge price tag consequences.

    V0rclaw Report

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    #5

    Supercar Storage In Cheshire Burned Down

    Burned red Ferrari in a garage showing costly mistakes with huge price tag and damaged luxury car repair challenges.

    zzoefrost Report

    5points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't put all your supercars in one storage.

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    #6

    A BMW Wrecked By A Tree

    Large tree trunk falls onto black car causing severe damage, illustrating costly mistakes and consequences of poor decision-making.

    spalaXXXX Report

    5points
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    The importance of cybersecurity has been underscored in recent years, given the cases of compromised accounts that led to numerous data leaks. However, Proofpoint’s 2024 Voice of the CISO report revealed that 74 percent of data breaches are caused by human error. 
    #7

    In 2007, A Brand-New Airbus A340-600 (For Etihad) Was Wrecked During A Ground Engine Test In Toulouse

    Etihad airplane crash landing showing severe damage and rescue workers highlighting costly mistakes and consequences.

    No wheel blocks were used; parking brake failed to hold it. Plane rolled forward, crew delayed cutting engines - hit a wall at ~35 mph. Nose smashed through; plane totaled before delivery

    Aviator777er Report

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    #8

    Expensive BBQ

    Blue sports car on fire with thick smoke on roadside, illustrating costly mistakes and failures with huge price tags.

    Fr33_load3r Report

    4points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Burning rubber, plastic, steel...

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    #9

    A Fokker 50 Turboprop After Suffering A Malfunction On Takeoff Today In Mogadishu, Somalia

    Small commercial plane crashed and partially submerged near shore, illustrating costly mistakes and expensive damage consequences.

    This-Clue-5014 Report

    4points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A wing breaking off is a little more than a malfunction

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    Company payroll isn’t exempt from human error, and yes, these blunders can be very costly. According to a 2024 report by Axiom, 1 in 5 payrolls contain errors, and each mistake costs an average of $291. 

    Ernst & Young’s research also found that a company with 1,000 employees could spend nearly $1 million each year correcting payroll errors. 
    #10

    Dumb Truck 70mph+ Hits Interstate Bridge

    Dump truck accident shifts bridge six feet, causing major damage and costly repairs in a huge price tag mistake.

    vzoomr Report

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    #11

    Things Got A Little Out Of Hand While Cooking Breakfast Yesterday

    Burned motorhome with extensive fire damage parked next to a garage, showing consequences of costly mistakes.

    Aggressive-Ninja6962 Report

    4points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They will be able to see the views better

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    #12

    “We Have Destroyed Iran’s Offensive Capabilities”

    Wreckage of a military aircraft crash showing the costly consequences of mistakes where duct tape won’t help.

    Glidepath22 Report

    4points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They forgot about the defensive capabilities.

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    Mistakes are definitely avoidable, especially those that could leave you in deep debt. Author Dr. Alice Boyes, who specializes in social psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy, shared a few tips. One of them is not to expect to be the exception.

    #13

    Ferrari

    Damaged white sports car with missing rear parts abandoned in a field, illustrating costly mistakes and duct tape won't help.

    Fr33_load3r Report

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    #14

    Sinkhole In Germany Yesterday

    Construction equipment stuck in a large sinkhole on a roadway, illustrating costly mistakes and heavy damage.

    zoeffrostx Report

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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like it's digging it's way out

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    #15

    Bus Crashed Through A Glass At The Train Station In Hamburg

    Bus stuck inside transit station after a costly mistake, showing the consequences of duct tape won’t help repair attempts.

    Archsinner Report

    4points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the express to the station

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    “Search out data about reality versus the best-case scenario,” Dr. Boyes advises. “Plan for what's typical rather than what's ideal. When we assume what usually happens will happen to us, we can often handle those scenarios more smartly.” 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Duct Tape Won't Help

    Large U.S. Air Force cargo plane with severe damage and rescue teams inspecting the costly mistake aftermath outdoors.

    Fr33_load3r Report

    4points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The logistics involved with this crash are impressive.

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    #17

    Discovered That My Porcelain Countertop Was Actually Tempered Glass

    Broken granite bathroom sink countertop with a large hole, showing costly mistakes that duct tape can't fix.

    zeomox Report

    4points
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    #18

    My Buddy Hit A Muskrat Hole While Out On The Lake

    Pickup truck partially sunk in frozen lake ice at night, showing a costly mistake with duct tape and vehicle safety repairs.

    Brewersfan223 Report

    4points
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    alishanatzel_1 avatar
    Alisha Natzel
    Alisha Natzel
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do we have different sized muskrats?

    1
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    #19

    Someone's Insurance Company Isn't Going To Be Happy

    Damaged futuristic vehicle with crushed side door loaded on a trailer, showing costly mistake consequences.

    zoeefrostx Report

    4points
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    #20

    I Think We Need Some Aircraft Tape

    DHL cargo plane crashed on runway with severe damage, illustrating costly mistakes with a huge price tag in aviation incidents.

    Tassido Report

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    #21

    Over The PA "Clean Up On Isle 4"

    Paint buckets spilled and broken inside a store aisle, showing a costly mistake with a huge price tag on cleanup.

    KaleMercer Report

    4points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can get paint off of treated concrete with a razor blade

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    #22

    Train And Plane Crash. That’s A Logistics Nightmare No Insurance Wants To Deal With

    Three large airplane fuselage sections partially submerged in water by a forested riverbank, illustrating costly mistakes.

    zoeffrostx Report

    4points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't want to be the one making that phone call

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    #23

    I Hope He Has Good And Full Insurance, On Everything

    RV and vehicles stuck in rising ocean water on the beach, showcasing costly mistakes people made with duct tape.

    KaleMercer Report

    4points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see the flag on the back and can't help but feel a little schadenfreude

    1
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    #24

    A Fire On A Private Jet Hangar Triggered The Foam Extinguisher System

    Leak causing massive water spray inside large industrial building, illustrating costly mistakes and duct tape failure.

    Zoefrosstt Report

    3points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get the blacklights and a sound system, it's a hanger party

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    #25

    Tractoff

    Overturned tractor on rural road with police and emergency responders managing the accident scene and traffic cones in place.

    Fr33_load3r Report

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    #26

    Truck Crash On I-49

    Semi-truck crashed under bridge into creek, showing costly mistake from poor driving or misjudgment.

    petiteteeenbaby Report

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    #27

    And No Insurance. That's Gonna Hurt. Key Largo FL

    Sailboat partially submerged in water at dock with people nearby showing costly mistakes and failed repairs.

    Foreign-Classroom509 Report

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    #28

    Oops

    Silver car lifted in a garage with the front wheel and hood removed, showing costly mistakes in vehicle repair and maintenance.

    PhoneaviationF1dude Report

    3points
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    #29

    In Germany, A Fully Loaded Truck With Meat Scraps, Tipped Over On The Highway

    Overturned truck spills massive load of meat on highway showing costly mistakes with huge price tags.

    Gullible-Share-1535 Report

    3points
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    #30

    The Genesis Space Probe, After Its Parachute Failed To Open

    Wrecked helicopter buried in dirt on a dry airfield with two intact helicopters in the background showing costly mistakes.

    Genesis was a NASA mission to collect samples of the solar wind in 2004. It was to have returned these samples to Earth in a capsule that would have landed by parachute in the Utah desert, but the parachute failed to open, so the capsule crash-landed at over 200 miles per hour.

    ElSquibbonator Report

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    #31

    Seen In The Mojave Desert This Afternoon

    Burning vehicle on the roadside with thick black smoke rising against a desert mountain background highlighting costly mistakes.

    deen5526 Report

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    #32

    Summary Of The Article: The Truck Was Loaded With Beer. The Driver Was Also Full Of Alcohol

    Overturned beer tanker truck on highway shoulder causing large spill and accident with severe injuries and huge price tag consequences.

    Zealousideal-Pay3937 Report

    3points
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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those interested: A truck carrying nearly 27,000 liters of beer overturned. A tanker truck crashed in Thuringia. Beer leaked from the damaged trailer. The driver was seriously injured and, according to the highway patrol, had apparently been drinking alcohol before the accident.

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    #33

    Project That Failed Near Me. In Your Opinion, What Went Wrong?

    Partially constructed building stands intact in daylight above the same structure collapsed at dusk, showing costly construction mistakes.

    AronDG Report

    3points
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    #34

    I Like My Yachts Extra Crispy!

    Burned yacht docked near police boats, highlighting costly mistakes with a huge price tag on water.

    _Piratical_ Report

    3points
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    #35

    Car Crashed Through Panera Bread WV

    Firefighter cleaning debris after a large vehicle crash causes costly damage to a restaurant drive-thru wall.

    Majestic-Cap395 Report

    3points
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    alishanatzel_1 avatar
    Alisha Natzel
    Alisha Natzel
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well instructions clearly said "Drive Thru"

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    #36

    Gents And Gels, I Have Lost My Job

    Large green construction vehicle tipped over on road, man inspecting damage, illustrating costly mistakes and consequences.

    lunatikdeity Report

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    #37

    This Poor Beautiful Corvette

    Blue sports car with a smashed front end on a flatbed truck showing costly mistakes and damage aftermath.

    Chelle10552 Report

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    #38

    Signs Point To This Being Expensive

    Highway exit sign for Carowinds Blvd collapsed onto the road, showing a costly mistake on a busy highway.

    cryptkeepers_nutsack Report

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    #39

    Expensive Mistake

    Large collapsed LED screen and scattered electronic debris inside an arena showing costly mistake aftermath.

    KaleMercer Report

    3points
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    #40

    Eggs...scrambled

    Egg cartons spilled and broken on a store floor showing costly mistakes and mishaps people have made.

    zeomox Report

    3points
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    #41

    This Cat Will Never Purr!

    Large construction vehicle stuck under low highway overpass, illustrating costly mistakes where duct tape won’t help.

    KaleMercer Report

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    #42

    If You Think You're Having A Bad Day, Spare A Thought For This Poor Old Driver In Shoreditch

    Red sports car crashed into a building with severe front damage, illustrating costly mistakes and expensive repairs.

    reddit.com Report

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    #43

    You Know It's Expensive When You Need A Seat To Call The Insurance Company

    Overturned vehicle and boat on highway with people inspecting the scene, showing a costly mistake on the road.

    Fr33_load3r Report

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    #44

    Lambo

    Black sports car crashed and flipped on a road, showing severe damage to body and wheels from a costly mistake.

    Iron-Vault Report

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    #45

    Phuket Airport Is Closed After A Landing Incident Involving Air India Express Flight #ix938 (Boeing 737 Max 8)

    Airplane landing gear damaged and dragging on runway, highlighting costly mistakes and failures from duct tape fixes.

    Aviator777er Report

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    #46

    Expensive Tip

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a destroyed server with multiple broken hard drives, illustrating costly mistakes.

    Marshmelt_ Report

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    #47

    Structural Member Failure

    Leaning cracked concrete pillar at construction site showing a costly structural mistake causing safety concerns.

    baabysweetangel Report

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    #48

    Giant Beehive Takes Over Roof. That's A Lot Of Honey

    Close-up of honeycomb inside a wooden structure showing costly mistakes where duct tape won’t help to fix damage.

    Dr-DrillAndFill Report

    2points
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    #49

    Silly Tank Can't Pole Vault

    Military tank stuck vertically in dirt, illustrating costly mistake and duct tape won't help theme.

    RaEyE01 Report

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    #50

    Tough Day At The Airport

    Small private jet with damaged wing on runway, highlighting costly mistakes where duct tape won’t help in repairs.

    rcuadro Report

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    #51

    How To Politely Explain To The Owner That He Can't Park Like That In The Shop ?

    Car mechanic workshop with a black car lifted vertically, showing a costly mistake requiring major repair.

    1Arcite Report

    2points
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    #52

    Anyone For BBQ?

    Damaged green car crashed into brick building wall, showing the costly consequences of people’s mistakes and mishaps.

    Runningmad45 Report

    2points
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    #53

    The Museum Ship USS Sullivans Has Partially Sunk At The Military Park Pier On Buffalo's (NY, USA) Waterfront

    Military ship tilted and sinking at dock, illustrating costly mistakes and damages people often face.

    harryp333 Report

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    #54

    Pretty Self Explanatory

    Red luxury sports car crashed into trees and guardrails, illustrating costly mistakes without duct tape fixes.

    Epii2 Report

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    #55

    Steam Locomotive + No Water × Heat = No Bueno

    Historic train derailment with extensive damage showing a huge price tag of costly mistakes on railway tracks near a river.

    Playful-Medicine-678 Report

    2points
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    #56

    Took A Huge Chunk Out Of The Bridge, Wonder What The Cost To Repair Will Be

    Severe vehicle and bridge damage after a construction accident causing costly mistakes and traffic disruption.

    Roadgoddess Report

    2points
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    #57

    Money Down The Drain

    Green construction vehicle tipped over on a street, damaging nearby white SUV, illustrating costly mistakes with huge price tags.

    KaleMercer Report

    2points
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    #58

    There Are Load Charts For A Reason!

    Aerial view of a large crane collapse near wind turbine blades showing costly construction mistakes.

    Majestic-Cap395 Report

    2points
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    #59

    Someone Spent ~$850,000 USD On Roses To Fill An Entire Apartment Lobby In Moscow. The Person They Did It For Still Hasn't Shown Up

    Large costly floral arrangement with hundreds of red roses highlighting mistakes with a huge price tag concept.

    So this happened in Moscow's luxury residential building.
    Someone ordered 1 million roses (yes, million) and had delivery crews unloading them all night. Total cost - roughly $850,000 USD.
    The entire first floor lobby is now a wall-to-wall carpet of red roses. Looks like a movie set.
    The person they were for hasn't shown up.
    Neighbors say nobody has come to claim the flowers.

    tanzimat14 Report

    2points
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    #60

    Excavator Falls Off Truck After Hitting Bridge On A52 Near Radcliffe On Trent, Nottinghamshire, UK

    Heavy machinery accident with overturned excavator on flatbed truck, illustrating costly mistakes and repair challenges.

    MalkyC72 Report

    2points
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    #61

    Corvettes Doing Mustang Things!

    Blue sports car crashed off road with detached rear wheel and damaged fence, illustrating costly mistakes with huge price tag.

    capsulex21 Report

    1point
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    #62

    Customer Ignored The Pressure Rating Of His Cylinder And Shot Oil Out At Such A High Pressure It Cut 1 Inch Thick Steel

    Large red metal cylinder with a deep split, showing a costly mistake during a repair or maintenance task.

    zoeefrostx Report

    1point
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    #63

    Slab Grabber Tongs Hit Interstate 224 Bridge Whill Traveling On 224

    Truck with oversized yellow equipment stuck under a low bridge, showing costly mistakes from improper clearance and planning.

    Rough_Community_1439 Report

    1point
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    #64

    Looks Like A Nose Gear Collapse At Las Today

    Airplane with broken nose on runway, illustrating costly mistakes with a huge price tag and duct tape won't help concept.

    BoldInterrobang Report

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    #65

    Something Tells Me, Unlike The Last Plane Post On Here, This Is Not Something To "Buff-Out"

    Airport ground crew inspecting an orange and purple airplane with a visible costly mistake on the aircraft wing.

    Mole-NLD Report

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    #66

    Shattered Glass Elevator At A Hospital

    Broken glass panel in building railing highlighting costly mistakes and damage needing repair or replacement.

    BadHairDay-1 Report

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    #67

    Sir, You Can't Park There!

    Boat with outboard motor tipped over sideways on a road at night, showing costly mistake and damage from poor handling.

    johnkeng Report

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    #68

    Grimace Paid A Visit

    Drive-thru menu board with a large shattered screen, showing a costly mistake needing urgent repair.

    junkholiday Report

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    #69

    Thank You For Flying Northwest Airlink

    Small red airplane crashed and overturned beside road with emergency responders, illustrating costly mistakes with a huge price tag.

    unknown Report

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