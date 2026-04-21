ADVERTISEMENT

We all make mistakes. They are essential for our growth as individuals. And oftentimes, we can eventually brush these blunders off and move on.

However, some slip-ups can be costly. And as much as you want to charge it to experience and soldier on, the amount incurred may be too painful to simply walk away from.

Here are some specific examples, as featured on the That Looks Expensive subreddit. If the name itself isn’t enough of a giveaway, check out some of the posts from the page, which we’ve compiled for this list.