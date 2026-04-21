“Duct Tape Won’t Help”: 69 Times People’s Mistakes Came With A Huge Price Tag (New Pics)
We all make mistakes. They are essential for our growth as individuals. And oftentimes, we can eventually brush these blunders off and move on.
However, some slip-ups can be costly. And as much as you want to charge it to experience and soldier on, the amount incurred may be too painful to simply walk away from.
Here are some specific examples, as featured on the That Looks Expensive subreddit. If the name itself isn’t enough of a giveaway, check out some of the posts from the page, which we’ve compiled for this list.
This post may include affiliate links.
That's An Expensive Paint Job!
A Family Left Their House Over Winter And A Water Boiler Broke, Causing Mold
So Thats How You Make A Convertible Car
By the 3rd crash the driver was pretty sure they were in trouble
Workplace mistakes are not only costly, but they can also lead to an adverse company-wide ripple effect. A 2024 report by Siemens revealed that unplanned downtime often results in a 11% revenue decrease, amounting to $1.4 trillion in losses globally.
For context, $1.4 trillion is almost 100% of Spain’s GDP of that same year.
Oopsies
Supercar Storage In Cheshire Burned Down
A BMW Wrecked By A Tree
The importance of cybersecurity has been underscored in recent years, given the cases of compromised accounts that led to numerous data leaks. However, Proofpoint’s 2024 Voice of the CISO report revealed that 74 percent of data breaches are caused by human error.
In 2007, A Brand-New Airbus A340-600 (For Etihad) Was Wrecked During A Ground Engine Test In Toulouse
No wheel blocks were used; parking brake failed to hold it. Plane rolled forward, crew delayed cutting engines - hit a wall at ~35 mph. Nose smashed through; plane totaled before delivery
Expensive BBQ
A Fokker 50 Turboprop After Suffering A Malfunction On Takeoff Today In Mogadishu, Somalia
A wing breaking off is a little more than a malfunction
Company payroll isn’t exempt from human error, and yes, these blunders can be very costly. According to a 2024 report by Axiom, 1 in 5 payrolls contain errors, and each mistake costs an average of $291.
Ernst & Young’s research also found that a company with 1,000 employees could spend nearly $1 million each year correcting payroll errors.
Dumb Truck 70mph+ Hits Interstate Bridge
Things Got A Little Out Of Hand While Cooking Breakfast Yesterday
“We Have Destroyed Iran’s Offensive Capabilities”
Mistakes are definitely avoidable, especially those that could leave you in deep debt. Author Dr. Alice Boyes, who specializes in social psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy, shared a few tips. One of them is not to expect to be the exception.
Ferrari
Sinkhole In Germany Yesterday
Bus Crashed Through A Glass At The Train Station In Hamburg
“Search out data about reality versus the best-case scenario,” Dr. Boyes advises. “Plan for what's typical rather than what's ideal. When we assume what usually happens will happen to us, we can often handle those scenarios more smartly.”
Duct Tape Won't Help
Discovered That My Porcelain Countertop Was Actually Tempered Glass
My Buddy Hit A Muskrat Hole While Out On The Lake
Someone's Insurance Company Isn't Going To Be Happy
I Think We Need Some Aircraft Tape
Over The PA "Clean Up On Isle 4"
You can get paint off of treated concrete with a razor blade
Train And Plane Crash. That’s A Logistics Nightmare No Insurance Wants To Deal With
I Hope He Has Good And Full Insurance, On Everything
I see the flag on the back and can't help but feel a little schadenfreude
A Fire On A Private Jet Hangar Triggered The Foam Extinguisher System
Get the blacklights and a sound system, it's a hanger party
Tractoff
Truck Crash On I-49
And No Insurance. That's Gonna Hurt. Key Largo FL
Oops
In Germany, A Fully Loaded Truck With Meat Scraps, Tipped Over On The Highway
The Genesis Space Probe, After Its Parachute Failed To Open
Genesis was a NASA mission to collect samples of the solar wind in 2004. It was to have returned these samples to Earth in a capsule that would have landed by parachute in the Utah desert, but the parachute failed to open, so the capsule crash-landed at over 200 miles per hour.
Seen In The Mojave Desert This Afternoon
Summary Of The Article: The Truck Was Loaded With Beer. The Driver Was Also Full Of Alcohol
For those interested: A truck carrying nearly 27,000 liters of beer overturned. A tanker truck crashed in Thuringia. Beer leaked from the damaged trailer. The driver was seriously injured and, according to the highway patrol, had apparently been drinking alcohol before the accident.
Project That Failed Near Me. In Your Opinion, What Went Wrong?
I Like My Yachts Extra Crispy!
Car Crashed Through Panera Bread WV
Gents And Gels, I Have Lost My Job
This Poor Beautiful Corvette
Signs Point To This Being Expensive
Expensive Mistake
Eggs...scrambled
This Cat Will Never Purr!
If You Think You're Having A Bad Day, Spare A Thought For This Poor Old Driver In Shoreditch
You Know It's Expensive When You Need A Seat To Call The Insurance Company
Lambo
Phuket Airport Is Closed After A Landing Incident Involving Air India Express Flight #ix938 (Boeing 737 Max 8)
Expensive Tip
Structural Member Failure
Giant Beehive Takes Over Roof. That's A Lot Of Honey
Silly Tank Can't Pole Vault
Tough Day At The Airport
How To Politely Explain To The Owner That He Can't Park Like That In The Shop ?
Anyone For BBQ?
The Museum Ship USS Sullivans Has Partially Sunk At The Military Park Pier On Buffalo's (NY, USA) Waterfront
Pretty Self Explanatory
Steam Locomotive + No Water × Heat = No Bueno
Took A Huge Chunk Out Of The Bridge, Wonder What The Cost To Repair Will Be
Money Down The Drain
There Are Load Charts For A Reason!
Someone Spent ~$850,000 USD On Roses To Fill An Entire Apartment Lobby In Moscow. The Person They Did It For Still Hasn't Shown Up
So this happened in Moscow's luxury residential building.
Someone ordered 1 million roses (yes, million) and had delivery crews unloading them all night. Total cost - roughly $850,000 USD.
The entire first floor lobby is now a wall-to-wall carpet of red roses. Looks like a movie set.
The person they were for hasn't shown up.
Neighbors say nobody has come to claim the flowers.