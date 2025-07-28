ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is overflowing with fascinating things, but finding them can feel like swinging a metal detector across a never-ending beach. There’s a lot to dig through before you hit anything worth your time.

Thankfully, r/interesting on Reddit does the hard part for you. It’s where people share the things that grabbed their attention and pass them along to anyone who’s curious enough to care.

So of course, we jumped in and brought back our favorites. Scroll through, enjoy, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that truly earned their name.

#1

In 1976, Shavarsh Karapetyan, An Armenian Olympic Swimmer, Saves 20 People Trapped In A Bus That Sank 80' Offshore. It Took Him Several Hours To Save Them All, And He Suffered Injuries That Put Him In The Hospital For 45 Days—It Ended His Olympic Career

Two young men, one shirtless, in a candid black and white photo capturing extraordinary and fascinating moments.

Those he rescued and their loved ones will be forever grateful. ❤️

    #2

    Finland's Way To End Homelessness

    Cozy apartment illustrating an extraordinary and fascinating idea to end homelessness with housing and support.

    This would never work in the US because of the bizarre Protestant work ethic - people honestly believe that those with nothing have nothing because they are "unworthy."

    #3

    When You Reach 100 Years Old In Barbados, You Get A Stamp In Your Honour

    Stamps featuring extraordinary centenarians of Barbados, showcasing fascinating people from 1910 to 2017.

    We all seek out the interesting in our own way. Whether it’s falling down a Reddit rabbit hole, bingeing documentaries, getting lost in a good book, or actually touching grass (some more urgently than others), we’re all looking for that little spark.

    Often, it’s not just because we want to satisfy our curiosity, it’s because we want to connect. Sharing something fascinating, even if it’s just a news story you DM your friend on Instagram, is one of the easiest ways to bond with others.

    #4

    This Female Grey Wolf And Male Brown Bear Were Spotted Every Night For Ten Days Straight By A Finnish Photographer, Spending Several Hours Together Between 8pm And 4am. They Would Even Share Food With Each Other

    Wolf and bear interacting in the wild, showcasing extraordinary and fascinating wildlife moments captured in nature.

    #5

    Mesh Netting That Catches The Trash Before It Goes Into The Ocean

    Mesh nets trapping debris and trash in stormwater drains, showing extraordinary and fascinating things people saw.

    #6

    When A 6.8 Earthquake Hit Olympia, Washington In 2001, A Shop Owner Found That A Sand-Tracing Pendulum Recorded The Vibrations

    Pendulum creating extraordinary and fascinating sand patterns inside a clear container, showcasing unique wave formations.

    In that sense, we’re not only trying to find what’s interesting, we also want to be interesting. For ourselves, and yes, in the eyes of others.

    Of course, that’s easier said than done. There’s always someone out there who seems funnier, more knowledgeable, effortlessly witty, with impeccable taste and a brain like a trivia machine.

    #7

    Bodyscan Of Woman At 250 And 125 Pounds

    MRI scans showing extraordinary and fascinating body compositions side by side for intriguing comparison.

    Adler221:
    Seeing my MRI scan when I was close to 300, was exactly what I needed to lose weight. Started at 262 and currently 168.

    #8

    The Smile Says It All

    Smiling boy holding signs about foster care and adoption, an extraordinary and fascinating moment captured.

    #9

    A Spotless Giraffe 🦒

    Newborn giraffe being gently nuzzled by its mother, an extraordinary and fascinating sight to share with others.

    Her name is Kipekee - Swahili for unique. Born in 2023 at a zoo in Tennessee the lack of spots is from a rare genetic mutation. She is gorgeous with or without spots.

    But here’s the twist: that shouldn’t be discouraging. In fact, it can be motivating. Being an interesting person isn’t a competition, it’s a chance to grow. So how do you do it?

    Arlin Cuncic, MA, author of The Anxiety Workbook and founder of About Social Anxiety, shared some practical advice in a piece for Verywell Mind. And spoiler: it’s not as hard as it sounds.
    #10

    A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture (Japan)

    Dam wall painted with extraordinary Godzilla mural surrounded by lush green trees, showcasing fascinating artwork people wanted to share.

    There are some much smaller versions on closed police station. Not Godzilla but old style tattoos, swallows hearts etc. Very effective.

    #11

    A German Circus Is Using Holograms Instead Of Live Animals For A Cruelty-Free Experience

    Holographic elephant and horse projections captivating an audience with extraordinary and fascinating visual effects.

    #12

    Only In Japan

    A young woman catches a Shohei Ohtani home run ball, which is passed around the stadium and returned to her.

    There's a reason the word "honorable" is used often in Japanese.

    If you’re already here, chances are you’ve taken the first step. Because the easiest way to become more interesting is to be genuinely curious about the world and the people in it.

    When you’re curious, you’re more likely to ask questions and engage in real conversations. You’re also more open to new experiences.

    In fact, social psychologists have found that people who are curious and ask lots of questions are often perceived as more likable than those who don’t, says Cuncic.

    #13

    A City In Germany Made Thermally Insulated Pods For Homeless People To Sleep In

    Hexagonal modern animal shelter with solar panels on snow-covered ground, an extraordinary and fascinating sight.

    But really there should be no need to have homeless people living on the streets. Lack of adequate, relevant support services need to be addressed.

    #14

    This Beach In Turkey With Accessibility Features

    Man in wheelchair using beach accessibility ramp surrounded by people swimming, showcasing extraordinary and fascinating things seen.

    #15

    I've Never Seen A Baby Squirrel. I Am Not Disappointed

    Small squirrel sitting on pavement eating food, an extraordinary and fascinating sight people wanted to show others.

    But curiosity alone isn’t enough. You also need to be willing to leave your comfort zone.

    This might mean trying something new or talking to people you wouldn’t normally approach.

    “Go out of your way to talk to people, even if you don’t know them well. If you’re at a party, for example, make an effort to talk to different people. Not only will this make you more interesting, but you’ll also be more likely to meet new friends and potential partners,” advises Cuncic.
    #16

    A Rare White Lion

    A majestic lion with an extraordinary mane featuring fascinating unique curls in a natural outdoor setting.

    #17

    Dutch Artist Berndnaut Smilde Creates Indoor Clouds By Perfectly Balancing Temperature, Humidity And Light Inside Buildings And Rooms

    Three images showing extraordinary and fascinating floating cloud-like art installations in elegant indoor settings.

    Interestingly, the clouds survive for only 5-10 seconds. They are essentially fighting against gravity and evaporation from the moment they form: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/nimbus-clouds-mysterious-ephemeral-and-now-indoors-166627507/

    #18

    Tiny Stabbies

    Tiny baby swordfish resting on a fingertip, showcasing extraordinary and fascinating things people saw.

    Once you’ve gathered new experiences, learn to tell them well. Good stories stick with people.

    “An interesting person is often a good storyteller,” says Cuncic. “When you share your experiences with others, make sure to make them captivating. This doesn’t mean that you should make up stories; just be sure to focus on the most interesting aspects of your life.”
    #19

    Bullet Trains And Their Security System

    Japanese bullet train derailment caused by earthquake detection system that stopped 33 trains, showcasing extraordinary safety measures.

    And the one train that derailed wasn't in service, it was operated on a testing ground that day.

    #20

    Jose Mujica: The Poorest President

    Former Uruguay president Jose Mujica living humbly, donating most of his salary, a fascinating real-life example.

    #21

    This Guy Found Himself On An Empty Airplane And Took A Picture In Every Seat And Photoshopped It Together

    Multiple identical men seated inside an airplane cabin, showcasing an extraordinary and fascinating visual effect.

    Just don’t overdo it. People can spot a try-hard from a mile away. And honestly, there’s nothing worse than a performative, hashtag-deep guy who shows up to a party quoting Nietzsche just to impress girls, but clearly couldn’t care less about what he’s saying.

    So, be authentic. Don’t force it. Embrace your weirdness, your quirks, your real interests. That’s what people actually connect with.
    #22

    A Globe That Shows Elevation

    3D textured globe showing elevation and ocean depth, an extraordinary and fascinating thing people saw.

    #23

    Mars On The Left, Earth On The Right

    Rock formations with layered sediment in a desert landscape, showcasing extraordinary and fascinating natural sights.

    #24

    In 1951, A 66 Year Old Man Wasn’t Allowed To Enter A 1800km (1118 Miles) Long Bicycle Race Because Of Being "Too Old". He Showed Up Anyways And Won The Race By Biking For Days Without Sleep. He Got The Nickname "Grandpa Steel"

    Crowd watching two cyclists on a rural road in a vintage black and white photo showing extraordinary moments people saw.

    And above all, have fun. If you get too caught up in the “how to be interesting” mindset, you’ll forget to do the thing that makes you interesting in the first place: living your life.

    “When you’re enjoying yourself, it’s more likely to come across as interesting to others. This is because people are attracted to those who are fun and upbeat,” explains Cuncic.

    Bottom line? Let your curiosity guide you, but don’t let it stress you out.
    #25

    A Rare Phenomenon Called Fire Rainbow In The Atmosphere Photographed. Not O.c

    Rare rainbow cloud formation in the sky over trees, an extraordinary and fascinating thing people saw and shared.

    #26

    In 1980, The FBI Ran A Sting Operation Using A Fake Company To Offer Bribes To Members Of Congress. Nearly 25% Of The Targets Accepted And Were Convicted

    Black and white CCTV footage showing four men in suits indoors, capturing an extraordinary and fascinating moment.

    #27

    A Melanistic Fox, One Of The Rarest And Beautiful Animals On The Planet 🤩

    Rare black and orange fox lying on gravel, one of the extraordinary and fascinating things people saw and shared.

    #28

    Father And Son Decides To Get In Shape Together

    Two men showing extraordinary body transformations, shirtless, in a before and after comparison indoors.

    #29

    A Prison Cell In Norway

    Person in a gray hoodie sitting at a desk by a window in a simple room, one of the extraordinary and fascinating sights.

    #30

    Close-Up Shots Of Spider Eyes Captured By Macro Photographer Javier Rupérez

    Close-up images of spider eyes showcasing extraordinary and fascinating details people saw and wanted to show others.

    #31

    This Proud Aboriginal Elder Travels 1864 Miles To Be At His Granddaughter's Graduation

    Elderly man with body paint and traditional staff standing next to young woman with floral headband and garland, extraordinary sight.

    Wonderful grandfather. Congratulations to his granddaughter.

    #32

    Owl Looks Like The Golden Snitch

    Owl in mid-flight at sunset, one of the extraordinary and fascinating things people saw and wanted to show others.

    #33

    Neil Armstrong's Family Watches Him Go To The Moon

    Three people on a boat watching a rocket launch over water, an extraordinary and fascinating sight to share.

    #34

    Now This Is How You Shoot An Elephant

    A herd of elephants walking along a waterbody with clear reflections, an extraordinary and fascinating sight.

    #35

    A Mask Made To Block AI Based Facial Recognition From All Angles

    Person wearing a black hoodie with a transparent face shield that distorts their facial features, an extraordinary sight.

    #36

    A 10mb Hard Drive From The 60s

    Man holding an extraordinary large old disc, showcasing a fascinating and rare vintage item indoors.

    Silver-Goat8306:
    Later than that as well. For many years I worked on CDC cyber 860s and 70s. That’s what was in the discs packs that had to be mounted. FFS we carry around in our pockets far more computing power than we had in entire big rooms into the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s.

    #37

    This Doorknob Lets You See What Is In The Room Ahead

    Reflective glass doorknob showing a distorted image of a room, an extraordinary and fascinating sight to share.

    I really don't want anyone peeking in on me when I'm in a room, thank you. That's why there is a DOOR.

    #38

    IR Light And My Veins

    Hand illuminated by purple light creating extraordinary and fascinating shadow patterns on a desk with electronic devices nearby.

    This photo is taken by modified camera(2Mp macro camera) that can capture IR light as well. Behind the hand is a source of 850nm IR light and it can pass though flesh more easily than the deoxygenated blood present in the vein.

    I’m a nurse, this would make things much easier!

    #39

    Phones Confiscated During Cell Searches At Just One Prison

    Man in uniform examining a large collection of old cell phones, showcasing extraordinary and fascinating things people saw.

    Knowing what I know about hiding phones, I'd be wearing gloves

    #40

    The Person Who Designed The Building’s Structure In Barcelona Has A Grave Which Looks Like The Buildings He Designed

    Aerial view of Barcelona’s unique city blocks paired with a modern designer’s grave featuring geometric shapes.

    Ildefons Cerdà who died in 1896. So modern it's hard to believe it's over 100 years old.

    #41

    When Israeli President Chaim Weizmann Died In 1952, Einstein Was Asked To Be Israel's Second President, But He Declined

    Black and white photo of a man wearing fluffy slippers sitting on wooden porch steps, extraordinary and fascinating sight.

    #42

    This Man Saved His Neighbor's Dog. You Can See The Cat Jumping Out The Window

    Man crouching near a house fire with flames coming from windows, an extraordinary and fascinating sight captured outdoors.

    #43

    The Difference Between An Alligator (Left) And A Crocodile (Right)

    Two large crocodiles side by side in shallow water, showing extraordinary and fascinating wildlife close-up details.

    #44

    This Flight Took Off In 2025 And Will Land In 2024

    Cathay Pacific airplane on runway with flight details from Hong Kong to Los Angeles, an extraordinary travel sight.

    #45

    I Just Discovered A Painting That Looks Like My Favorite Picture Of Me And My Son

    Two men riding bicycles on a city street and an artistic interpretation of the same scene with extraordinary visual effects.

    Hang on, didn't we see a painting based on that photo just a couple days ago here on BP?

    #46

    The 96-Year-Old Painter Who Saved A Village

    96-year-old artist in Taiwan painting colorful imagery to save his village, attracting tourists and preserving the site.

    #47

    A Salt Mine In Romania

    Vast underground cave with massive stone walls and bright lights, one of the extraordinary and fascinating things people saw.

    #48

    Coral Snake Intubated And Sedated For Surgery

    Long thin snake resembling a coral snake being examined on a medical drape, captured as an extraordinary and fascinating sight.

    #49

    When The Euro Bills Were Designed The Bridges Were Intentionally Designed To Not Represent Any Real Ones. A Dutch Man Then Decided To Build Them Over A Local Waterway In The Dutch Town Of Spijkenisse

    Different colored bridges perfectly matching the designs and colors of corresponding Euro banknotes, an extraordinary sight.

    #50

    Kid With Disability Uses It To His Advantage As A Mad Max Cosplay

    Cosplay at a convention with unique wheelchair design and elaborate costumes, spotted in extraordinary and fascinating scenes.

    #51

    Wing Structure Of A Fruit Bat

    Extraordinary and fascinating bat in flight showing intricate wing details against a clear blue sky and green leaves below.

    #52

    Extraordinary Rock Balancing

    Intricately balanced stones forming an arch over a stream, showcasing extraordinary and fascinating natural art by the ocean.

    #53

    The Silver Snipers Are A Cs:go E-Sports Team In Sweden Where The Youngest Member Is 62 Years Old And The Oldest Is 81

    A group of elderly people wearing gaming headsets, focused on playing video games in a dark room.

    #54

    The Size Of A Grizzly Bear Paw Compared To A Person

    Man holding a giant bear paw showcasing one of the extraordinary and fascinating things people saw and wanted to show others.

    #55

    Gold Depository At The New York Federal Reserve In 1959

    Person holding a gold bar while standing among stacks of gold bars, illustrating extraordinary and fascinating things seen.

    #56

    7000 Years Old Skull And Antlers Of An Extinct Irish Elk Found By Fishermen In Ireland

    Man standing outside near large antlers on ground, an extraordinary and fascinating sight people wanted to share.

    #57

    The Coffer Illusion. There Are 16 Circles In This Picture. Once You See Them, You Can't Unsee Them

    Optical illusion with black and white geometric patterns showcasing extraordinary and fascinating things people saw.

    The vertical lines between the boxes are the circles and all the horizontal lines are the striped background.

    #58

    Photographer Craig Fruchtman Captures New York City Through The Seasons

    Aerial views of Central Park across different seasons showing extraordinary and fascinating city landscapes.

    #59

    The Casual Border Between Belgium And The Netherlands

    Outdoor café seating with chairs and tables beside a unique border line marked with crosses and country codes NL and B.

    Some houses are actually split between the two countries https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baarle-Hertog

    #60

    Three Cages From The Middle Ages Hang On A Church In Germany

    Three metal cages hanging on ropes against a dark stone building, an extraordinary and fascinating sight.

    #61

    Xray Of A Dr*g Mule

    X-ray image showing an extraordinary and fascinating view of unusual objects inside a person's abdomen.

    #62

    A 14-Year-Old Boy Fell From A Plane On Takeoff From Sydney Airport After Hiding In A Wheel Well. An Amateur Cameraman Was Testing Out His Camera When He Accidentally Captured The Fall

    Black and white photo of a person seemingly falling from an airplane wing, an extraordinary and fascinating sight.

    #63

    The Things We Do For Love

    Helicopter flying in the sky, illustrating an extraordinary and fascinating event people saw and wanted to share.

    #64

    Dad Of The Year

    A fascinating aquatic creature hidden in a shallow woodland stream, capturing extraordinary nature discoveries.

    "The "Dad of the Year" award goes to a flathead catfish spotted in the Black River, North Carolina. A sudden drop in water left this fish stranded at the base of a decaying tree. At first, I wondered why it hadn’t moved as the water receded—until I noticed the pile of pink eggs beside it. It became clear that the fish stayed to protect its young. Male catfish often guard the eggs and fend off potential threats, sometimes even from the mother. This was one of the most remarkable examples of survival I've witnessed in swamps. Cypress swamps are tough environments, shaped by seasonal water fluctuations that influence the lives of their inhabitants. Although I didn’t wait to see what happened to this devoted father, I was heartened to see the water levels rise just a few days later."

    #65

    The First (1896) And Last (1972) Self-Portrait Of Pablo Picasso

    Side-by-side images showing an extraordinary artistic self-portrait and a fascinating abstract face sketch.

    #66

    Mcrib Before Being Cooked

    Hand holding a fascinating and extraordinary textured pink snack bar from a box, showcasing unique patterns.

    #67

    First Photo Ever Taken

    Grainy black and white historic photo depicting an extraordinary and fascinating rooftop scene captured from above.

    #68

    This Student Starting A Firehose And A Photo Being Taken At The Exact Moment. That Water Pattern Is Perfect

    Man holding a bursting water hose with a security officer nearby, an extraordinary and fascinating sight.

    #69

    This Mushroom Grew In My Shower In 7 Hours

    Small mushroom growing between tiles on a dark floor, one of the extraordinary and fascinating things people saw.

    #70

    Found A Photo Today Of My Girlfriend And I 9 Years Before We Ever Met And New Each Other. ( ＾ω＾)

    Child riding a pony at a street event and a smiling young couple taking a selfie outdoors in nature.

    #71

    "The Knife Angel" Is A Touring Sculpture Constructed In The UK With Over 100,000 Confiscated Knives As "A Monument To The Lives Lost To Knife Crime"

    Giant angel sculpture made of knives displayed outdoors, one of the extraordinary and fascinating things people saw.

    #72

    Steve Jobs Once Responded To An Autograph Request By Typing A Letter Saying He Doesn’t Give Autographs

    Letter from Steve Jobs in 1983 refusing to sign autographs, an extraordinary and fascinating thing people saw.

    #73

    This Lamp Pole's Posters Over The Years

    A torn and layered poster column creating a hollow tunnel effect, an extraordinary and fascinating visual sight.

    #74

    The Windows 10 Default Wallpaper Is Actually A Photograph And Not A Computer Generated Image