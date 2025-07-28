So of course, we jumped in and brought back our favorites. Scroll through, enjoy, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that truly earned their name.

Thankfully, r/interesting on Reddit does the hard part for you. It’s where people share the things that grabbed their attention and pass them along to anyone who’s curious enough to care.

The internet is overflowing with fascinating things , but finding them can feel like swinging a metal detector across a never-ending beach. There’s a lot to dig through before you hit anything worth your time.

#1 In 1976, Shavarsh Karapetyan, An Armenian Olympic Swimmer, Saves 20 People Trapped In A Bus That Sank 80' Offshore. It Took Him Several Hours To Save Them All, And He Suffered Injuries That Put Him In The Hospital For 45 Days—It Ended His Olympic Career Share icon

#2 Finland's Way To End Homelessness Share icon

#3 When You Reach 100 Years Old In Barbados, You Get A Stamp In Your Honour Share icon

We all seek out the interesting in our own way. Whether it's falling down a Reddit rabbit hole, bingeing documentaries, getting lost in a good book, or actually touching grass (some more urgently than others), we're all looking for that little spark. Often, it's not just because we want to satisfy our curiosity, it's because we want to connect. Sharing something fascinating, even if it's just a news story you DM your friend on Instagram, is one of the easiest ways to bond with others.

#4 This Female Grey Wolf And Male Brown Bear Were Spotted Every Night For Ten Days Straight By A Finnish Photographer, Spending Several Hours Together Between 8pm And 4am. They Would Even Share Food With Each Other Share icon

#5 Mesh Netting That Catches The Trash Before It Goes Into The Ocean Share icon

#6 When A 6.8 Earthquake Hit Olympia, Washington In 2001, A Shop Owner Found That A Sand-Tracing Pendulum Recorded The Vibrations Share icon

In that sense, we're not only trying to find what's interesting, we also want to be interesting. For ourselves, and yes, in the eyes of others. Of course, that's easier said than done. There's always someone out there who seems funnier, more knowledgeable, effortlessly witty, with impeccable taste and a brain like a trivia machine.

#7 Bodyscan Of Woman At 250 And 125 Pounds Share icon Adler221:

Seeing my MRI scan when I was close to 300, was exactly what I needed to lose weight. Started at 262 and currently 168.



#8 The Smile Says It All Share icon

#9 A Spotless Giraffe 🦒 Share icon

But here’s the twist: that shouldn’t be discouraging. In fact, it can be motivating. Being an interesting person isn’t a competition, it’s a chance to grow. So how do you do it? ADVERTISEMENT Arlin Cuncic, MA, author of The Anxiety Workbook and founder of About Social Anxiety, shared some practical advice in a piece for Verywell Mind. And spoiler: it’s not as hard as it sounds.

#10 A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture (Japan) Share icon

#11 A German Circus Is Using Holograms Instead Of Live Animals For A Cruelty-Free Experience Share icon

#12 Only In Japan Share icon

If you’re already here, chances are you’ve taken the first step. Because the easiest way to become more interesting is to be genuinely curious about the world and the people in it. When you’re curious, you’re more likely to ask questions and engage in real conversations. You’re also more open to new experiences. In fact, social psychologists have found that people who are curious and ask lots of questions are often perceived as more likable than those who don’t, says Cuncic. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 A City In Germany Made Thermally Insulated Pods For Homeless People To Sleep In Share icon

#14 This Beach In Turkey With Accessibility Features Share icon

#15 I've Never Seen A Baby Squirrel. I Am Not Disappointed Share icon

But curiosity alone isn’t enough. You also need to be willing to leave your comfort zone. This might mean trying something new or talking to people you wouldn’t normally approach. “Go out of your way to talk to people, even if you don’t know them well. If you’re at a party, for example, make an effort to talk to different people. Not only will this make you more interesting, but you’ll also be more likely to meet new friends and potential partners,” advises Cuncic.

#16 A Rare White Lion Share icon

#17 Dutch Artist Berndnaut Smilde Creates Indoor Clouds By Perfectly Balancing Temperature, Humidity And Light Inside Buildings And Rooms Share icon

#18 Tiny Stabbies Share icon

Once you’ve gathered new experiences, learn to tell them well. Good stories stick with people. “An interesting person is often a good storyteller,” says Cuncic. “When you share your experiences with others, make sure to make them captivating. This doesn’t mean that you should make up stories; just be sure to focus on the most interesting aspects of your life.”

#19 Bullet Trains And Their Security System Share icon

#20 Jose Mujica: The Poorest President Share icon

#21 This Guy Found Himself On An Empty Airplane And Took A Picture In Every Seat And Photoshopped It Together Share icon

Just don’t overdo it. People can spot a try-hard from a mile away. And honestly, there’s nothing worse than a performative, hashtag-deep guy who shows up to a party quoting Nietzsche just to impress girls, but clearly couldn’t care less about what he’s saying. So, be authentic. Don’t force it. Embrace your weirdness, your quirks, your real interests. That’s what people actually connect with.

#22 A Globe That Shows Elevation Share icon

#23 Mars On The Left, Earth On The Right Share icon

#24 In 1951, A 66 Year Old Man Wasn’t Allowed To Enter A 1800km (1118 Miles) Long Bicycle Race Because Of Being "Too Old". He Showed Up Anyways And Won The Race By Biking For Days Without Sleep. He Got The Nickname "Grandpa Steel" Share icon

And above all, have fun. If you get too caught up in the “how to be interesting” mindset, you’ll forget to do the thing that makes you interesting in the first place: living your life. “When you’re enjoying yourself, it’s more likely to come across as interesting to others. This is because people are attracted to those who are fun and upbeat,” explains Cuncic. Bottom line? Let your curiosity guide you, but don’t let it stress you out.

#25 A Rare Phenomenon Called Fire Rainbow In The Atmosphere Photographed. Not O.c Share icon

#26 In 1980, The FBI Ran A Sting Operation Using A Fake Company To Offer Bribes To Members Of Congress. Nearly 25% Of The Targets Accepted And Were Convicted Share icon

#27 A Melanistic Fox, One Of The Rarest And Beautiful Animals On The Planet 🤩 Share icon

#28 Father And Son Decides To Get In Shape Together Share icon

#29 A Prison Cell In Norway Share icon

#30 Close-Up Shots Of Spider Eyes Captured By Macro Photographer Javier Rupérez Share icon

#31 This Proud Aboriginal Elder Travels 1864 Miles To Be At His Granddaughter's Graduation Share icon

#32 Owl Looks Like The Golden Snitch Share icon

#33 Neil Armstrong's Family Watches Him Go To The Moon Share icon

#34 Now This Is How You Shoot An Elephant Share icon

#35 A Mask Made To Block AI Based Facial Recognition From All Angles Share icon

#36 A 10mb Hard Drive From The 60s Share icon Silver-Goat8306:

Later than that as well. For many years I worked on CDC cyber 860s and 70s. That’s what was in the discs packs that had to be mounted. FFS we carry around in our pockets far more computing power than we had in entire big rooms into the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s.



#37 This Doorknob Lets You See What Is In The Room Ahead Share icon

#38 IR Light And My Veins Share icon This photo is taken by modified camera(2Mp macro camera) that can capture IR light as well. Behind the hand is a source of 850nm IR light and it can pass though flesh more easily than the deoxygenated blood present in the vein.



#39 Phones Confiscated During Cell Searches At Just One Prison Share icon

#40 The Person Who Designed The Building’s Structure In Barcelona Has A Grave Which Looks Like The Buildings He Designed Share icon

#41 When Israeli President Chaim Weizmann Died In 1952, Einstein Was Asked To Be Israel's Second President, But He Declined Share icon

#42 This Man Saved His Neighbor's Dog. You Can See The Cat Jumping Out The Window Share icon

#43 The Difference Between An Alligator (Left) And A Crocodile (Right) Share icon

#44 This Flight Took Off In 2025 And Will Land In 2024 Share icon

#45 I Just Discovered A Painting That Looks Like My Favorite Picture Of Me And My Son Share icon

#46 The 96-Year-Old Painter Who Saved A Village Share icon

#47 A Salt Mine In Romania Share icon

#48 Coral Snake Intubated And Sedated For Surgery Share icon

#49 When The Euro Bills Were Designed The Bridges Were Intentionally Designed To Not Represent Any Real Ones. A Dutch Man Then Decided To Build Them Over A Local Waterway In The Dutch Town Of Spijkenisse Share icon

#50 Kid With Disability Uses It To His Advantage As A Mad Max Cosplay Share icon

#51 Wing Structure Of A Fruit Bat Share icon

#52 Extraordinary Rock Balancing Share icon

#53 The Silver Snipers Are A Cs:go E-Sports Team In Sweden Where The Youngest Member Is 62 Years Old And The Oldest Is 81 Share icon

#54 The Size Of A Grizzly Bear Paw Compared To A Person Share icon

#55 Gold Depository At The New York Federal Reserve In 1959 Share icon

#56 7000 Years Old Skull And Antlers Of An Extinct Irish Elk Found By Fishermen In Ireland Share icon

#57 The Coffer Illusion. There Are 16 Circles In This Picture. Once You See Them, You Can't Unsee Them Share icon

#58 Photographer Craig Fruchtman Captures New York City Through The Seasons Share icon

#59 The Casual Border Between Belgium And The Netherlands Share icon

#60 Three Cages From The Middle Ages Hang On A Church In Germany Share icon

#61 Xray Of A Dr*g Mule Share icon

#62 A 14-Year-Old Boy Fell From A Plane On Takeoff From Sydney Airport After Hiding In A Wheel Well. An Amateur Cameraman Was Testing Out His Camera When He Accidentally Captured The Fall Share icon

#63 The Things We Do For Love Share icon

#64 Dad Of The Year Share icon "The "Dad of the Year" award goes to a flathead catfish spotted in the Black River, North Carolina. A sudden drop in water left this fish stranded at the base of a decaying tree. At first, I wondered why it hadn’t moved as the water receded—until I noticed the pile of pink eggs beside it. It became clear that the fish stayed to protect its young. Male catfish often guard the eggs and fend off potential threats, sometimes even from the mother. This was one of the most remarkable examples of survival I've witnessed in swamps. Cypress swamps are tough environments, shaped by seasonal water fluctuations that influence the lives of their inhabitants. Although I didn’t wait to see what happened to this devoted father, I was heartened to see the water levels rise just a few days later."



#65 The First (1896) And Last (1972) Self-Portrait Of Pablo Picasso Share icon

#66 Mcrib Before Being Cooked Share icon

#67 First Photo Ever Taken Share icon

#68 This Student Starting A Firehose And A Photo Being Taken At The Exact Moment. That Water Pattern Is Perfect Share icon

#69 This Mushroom Grew In My Shower In 7 Hours Share icon

#70 Found A Photo Today Of My Girlfriend And I 9 Years Before We Ever Met And New Each Other. ( ＾ω＾) Share icon

#71 "The Knife Angel" Is A Touring Sculpture Constructed In The UK With Over 100,000 Confiscated Knives As "A Monument To The Lives Lost To Knife Crime" Share icon

#72 Steve Jobs Once Responded To An Autograph Request By Typing A Letter Saying He Doesn’t Give Autographs Share icon

#73 This Lamp Pole's Posters Over The Years Share icon