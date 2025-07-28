106 Extraordinary And Fascinating Things People Saw And Wanted To Show Others (New Pics)
The internet is overflowing with fascinating things, but finding them can feel like swinging a metal detector across a never-ending beach. There’s a lot to dig through before you hit anything worth your time.
Thankfully, r/interesting on Reddit does the hard part for you. It’s where people share the things that grabbed their attention and pass them along to anyone who’s curious enough to care.
So of course, we jumped in and brought back our favorites. Scroll through, enjoy, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that truly earned their name.
In 1976, Shavarsh Karapetyan, An Armenian Olympic Swimmer, Saves 20 People Trapped In A Bus That Sank 80' Offshore. It Took Him Several Hours To Save Them All, And He Suffered Injuries That Put Him In The Hospital For 45 Days—It Ended His Olympic Career
Finland's Way To End Homelessness
This would never work in the US because of the bizarre Protestant work ethic - people honestly believe that those with nothing have nothing because they are "unworthy."
When You Reach 100 Years Old In Barbados, You Get A Stamp In Your Honour
We all seek out the interesting in our own way. Whether it’s falling down a Reddit rabbit hole, bingeing documentaries, getting lost in a good book, or actually touching grass (some more urgently than others), we’re all looking for that little spark.
Often, it’s not just because we want to satisfy our curiosity, it’s because we want to connect. Sharing something fascinating, even if it’s just a news story you DM your friend on Instagram, is one of the easiest ways to bond with others.
This Female Grey Wolf And Male Brown Bear Were Spotted Every Night For Ten Days Straight By A Finnish Photographer, Spending Several Hours Together Between 8pm And 4am. They Would Even Share Food With Each Other
Mesh Netting That Catches The Trash Before It Goes Into The Ocean
When A 6.8 Earthquake Hit Olympia, Washington In 2001, A Shop Owner Found That A Sand-Tracing Pendulum Recorded The Vibrations
In that sense, we’re not only trying to find what’s interesting, we also want to be interesting. For ourselves, and yes, in the eyes of others.
Of course, that’s easier said than done. There’s always someone out there who seems funnier, more knowledgeable, effortlessly witty, with impeccable taste and a brain like a trivia machine.
Bodyscan Of Woman At 250 And 125 Pounds
Adler221:
Seeing my MRI scan when I was close to 300, was exactly what I needed to lose weight. Started at 262 and currently 168.
The Smile Says It All
OMG! That's like 3 years. Gonna have a bit of a cry now.
A Spotless Giraffe 🦒
But here’s the twist: that shouldn’t be discouraging. In fact, it can be motivating. Being an interesting person isn’t a competition, it’s a chance to grow. So how do you do it?
Arlin Cuncic, MA, author of The Anxiety Workbook and founder of About Social Anxiety, shared some practical advice in a piece for Verywell Mind. And spoiler: it’s not as hard as it sounds.
A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture (Japan)
A German Circus Is Using Holograms Instead Of Live Animals For A Cruelty-Free Experience
Only In Japan
There's a reason the word "honorable" is used often in Japanese.
If you’re already here, chances are you’ve taken the first step. Because the easiest way to become more interesting is to be genuinely curious about the world and the people in it.
When you’re curious, you’re more likely to ask questions and engage in real conversations. You’re also more open to new experiences.
In fact, social psychologists have found that people who are curious and ask lots of questions are often perceived as more likable than those who don’t, says Cuncic.
A City In Germany Made Thermally Insulated Pods For Homeless People To Sleep In
This Beach In Turkey With Accessibility Features
I've Never Seen A Baby Squirrel. I Am Not Disappointed
But curiosity alone isn’t enough. You also need to be willing to leave your comfort zone.
This might mean trying something new or talking to people you wouldn’t normally approach.
“Go out of your way to talk to people, even if you don’t know them well. If you’re at a party, for example, make an effort to talk to different people. Not only will this make you more interesting, but you’ll also be more likely to meet new friends and potential partners,” advises Cuncic.
A Rare White Lion
Dutch Artist Berndnaut Smilde Creates Indoor Clouds By Perfectly Balancing Temperature, Humidity And Light Inside Buildings And Rooms
Tiny Stabbies
Once you’ve gathered new experiences, learn to tell them well. Good stories stick with people.
“An interesting person is often a good storyteller,” says Cuncic. “When you share your experiences with others, make sure to make them captivating. This doesn’t mean that you should make up stories; just be sure to focus on the most interesting aspects of your life.”
Bullet Trains And Their Security System
And the one train that derailed wasn't in service, it was operated on a testing ground that day.
Jose Mujica: The Poorest President
This Guy Found Himself On An Empty Airplane And Took A Picture In Every Seat And Photoshopped It Together
Just don’t overdo it. People can spot a try-hard from a mile away. And honestly, there’s nothing worse than a performative, hashtag-deep guy who shows up to a party quoting Nietzsche just to impress girls, but clearly couldn’t care less about what he’s saying.
So, be authentic. Don’t force it. Embrace your weirdness, your quirks, your real interests. That’s what people actually connect with.
A Globe That Shows Elevation
Mars On The Left, Earth On The Right
In 1951, A 66 Year Old Man Wasn’t Allowed To Enter A 1800km (1118 Miles) Long Bicycle Race Because Of Being "Too Old". He Showed Up Anyways And Won The Race By Biking For Days Without Sleep. He Got The Nickname "Grandpa Steel"
And above all, have fun. If you get too caught up in the “how to be interesting” mindset, you’ll forget to do the thing that makes you interesting in the first place: living your life.
“When you’re enjoying yourself, it’s more likely to come across as interesting to others. This is because people are attracted to those who are fun and upbeat,” explains Cuncic.
Bottom line? Let your curiosity guide you, but don’t let it stress you out.
A Rare Phenomenon Called Fire Rainbow In The Atmosphere Photographed. Not O.c
In 1980, The FBI Ran A Sting Operation Using A Fake Company To Offer Bribes To Members Of Congress. Nearly 25% Of The Targets Accepted And Were Convicted
A Melanistic Fox, One Of The Rarest And Beautiful Animals On The Planet 🤩
Father And Son Decides To Get In Shape Together
A Prison Cell In Norway
Close-Up Shots Of Spider Eyes Captured By Macro Photographer Javier Rupérez
This Proud Aboriginal Elder Travels 1864 Miles To Be At His Granddaughter's Graduation
Owl Looks Like The Golden Snitch
Neil Armstrong's Family Watches Him Go To The Moon
Now This Is How You Shoot An Elephant
A Mask Made To Block AI Based Facial Recognition From All Angles
A 10mb Hard Drive From The 60s
Silver-Goat8306:
Later than that as well. For many years I worked on CDC cyber 860s and 70s. That’s what was in the discs packs that had to be mounted. FFS we carry around in our pockets far more computing power than we had in entire big rooms into the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s.
This Doorknob Lets You See What Is In The Room Ahead
I really don't want anyone peeking in on me when I'm in a room, thank you. That's why there is a DOOR.
IR Light And My Veins
This photo is taken by modified camera(2Mp macro camera) that can capture IR light as well. Behind the hand is a source of 850nm IR light and it can pass though flesh more easily than the deoxygenated blood present in the vein.
Phones Confiscated During Cell Searches At Just One Prison
Knowing what I know about hiding phones, I'd be wearing gloves
The Person Who Designed The Building’s Structure In Barcelona Has A Grave Which Looks Like The Buildings He Designed
When Israeli President Chaim Weizmann Died In 1952, Einstein Was Asked To Be Israel's Second President, But He Declined
This Man Saved His Neighbor's Dog. You Can See The Cat Jumping Out The Window
The Difference Between An Alligator (Left) And A Crocodile (Right)
One will see you later, the other will see you in a while.
This Flight Took Off In 2025 And Will Land In 2024
I Just Discovered A Painting That Looks Like My Favorite Picture Of Me And My Son
Hang on, didn't we see a painting based on that photo just a couple days ago here on BP?
The 96-Year-Old Painter Who Saved A Village
A Salt Mine In Romania
Coral Snake Intubated And Sedated For Surgery
When The Euro Bills Were Designed The Bridges Were Intentionally Designed To Not Represent Any Real Ones. A Dutch Man Then Decided To Build Them Over A Local Waterway In The Dutch Town Of Spijkenisse
Kid With Disability Uses It To His Advantage As A Mad Max Cosplay
Wing Structure Of A Fruit Bat
Extraordinary Rock Balancing
The Silver Snipers Are A Cs:go E-Sports Team In Sweden Where The Youngest Member Is 62 Years Old And The Oldest Is 81
The Size Of A Grizzly Bear Paw Compared To A Person
Gold Depository At The New York Federal Reserve In 1959
7000 Years Old Skull And Antlers Of An Extinct Irish Elk Found By Fishermen In Ireland
The Coffer Illusion. There Are 16 Circles In This Picture. Once You See Them, You Can't Unsee Them
The vertical lines between the boxes are the circles and all the horizontal lines are the striped background.
Photographer Craig Fruchtman Captures New York City Through The Seasons
The Casual Border Between Belgium And The Netherlands
Three Cages From The Middle Ages Hang On A Church In Germany
Xray Of A Dr*g Mule
A 14-Year-Old Boy Fell From A Plane On Takeoff From Sydney Airport After Hiding In A Wheel Well. An Amateur Cameraman Was Testing Out His Camera When He Accidentally Captured The Fall
The Things We Do For Love
Dad Of The Year
"The "Dad of the Year" award goes to a flathead catfish spotted in the Black River, North Carolina. A sudden drop in water left this fish stranded at the base of a decaying tree. At first, I wondered why it hadn’t moved as the water receded—until I noticed the pile of pink eggs beside it. It became clear that the fish stayed to protect its young. Male catfish often guard the eggs and fend off potential threats, sometimes even from the mother. This was one of the most remarkable examples of survival I've witnessed in swamps. Cypress swamps are tough environments, shaped by seasonal water fluctuations that influence the lives of their inhabitants. Although I didn’t wait to see what happened to this devoted father, I was heartened to see the water levels rise just a few days later."