ADVERTISEMENT

“Ain’t nobody got time for that,” said one 911 operator before hanging up the phone. And she didn't just do it once. Crenshanda Williams cut short thousands of emergency calls because she didn’t feel like talking. She ended up being sentenced to prison in 2018, where she wouldn't have to deal with people bothering her via phone calls. Yes, really. You can’t make this sh*t up…

That tale is one of many interesting snippets to be found on a page called Fascinating As F*ck. It has over 23,000 members, all there for "the most fascinating content on the internet." The community shares facts and stories, backed up by receipts in the form of photos. Whether it's pop culture, current affairs, history, animal or environmental matters you prefer, you're likely to find something intriguing on the wall. Bored Panda has put together a list of the coolest posts from the page. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Saudi Arabia Has Deployed Solar-Powered Laser Beacons In The Al Nafud Desert To Guide Lost Travelers To Water Sources

Beam of blue light in a remote desert at night, showcasing one of the most fascinating content on the internet facts.

Time-Training-9404 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Nirvana Played A Show In Buenos Aires Where The Crowd Threw Mud And Trash At The All-Female Opening Band

    Vintage photo of two young people posing together, illustrating fascinating content on the internet with amazing facts.

    Kurt Cobain Got Mad And Messed Up The Concert By Playing Songs People Didn't Know And Teasing Big Hits Like "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Without Actually Playing Them.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    The Great Impostor

    Smiling man in vintage suit and patterned tie, showcasing fascinating content on the internet with engaging and interesting facts.

    Ferdinand Demara, Known As 'The Great Impostor,' Posed As A Surgeon Aboard A Navy Destroyer During The Korean War. When Forced To Operate On 16 Patients, He Speed-Read A General Surgery Textbook And Successfully Performed All Procedures Without Any Death.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Paul Lieberstein, Initially A Writer And Producer For The Office, Was Asked To Temporarily Portray Toby Flenderson

    Man in business suit sitting in office surrounded by files and documents representing fascinating content on the internet facts

    His Dry, Deadpan Performance Was So Fitting That He Continued In The Role Throughout The Entire Series.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Arizona's Brutal 2017 Heatwave

    Blue dumpster with partially open lid next to a street sign for Thomas, illustrating fascinating and interesting facts on the internet.

    Air Temps Hit 47°c (116°f) While Concrete And Asphalt Baked At 76°c (168°f)-Causing Mailboxes To Sag, Trash Bins To Warp, And Road Signs To Melt In The Sun.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Bill Gates Purchased Leonardo Da Vinci's Codex For $30,802,500

    Ancient manuscript pages with detailed scientific sketches and a man working on a laptop, showcasing fascinating internet content.

    Three Years Later, He Had Its Pages Scanned Into Digital Image Files, Some Of Which Were Later Distributed As Screensavers And Wallpaper Files On A CD-Rom As Part Of Microsoft Plus! For Windows, So Everyone Could Enjoy Them.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    In The Year 1971, Soviet Engineers Set Fire To A Gas-Filled Hole In The Turkmenistan Desert, Thinking It Would Burn Out In A Few Days

    A massive burning crater in a desert landscape, showcasing one of the most fascinating content on the internet facts.

    However, To Their Astonishment, The Flames Have Persisted, And The Site, Known As "The Door To Hell," Has Been Burning Continuously For Over 52 Years.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    In The Year 2010, A Colossal And Terrifying Natural Phenomenon Occurred In Guatemala City

    Massive sinkhole in urban area captured as part of fascinating content with amazing and interesting facts on the internet.

    An Enormous Sinkhole, Measuring A Staggering 60 Feet In Width And Plunging Down To A Depth Equivalent To 30 Stories Of A Building, Suddenly Opened Up Right In The Heart Of The City.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    In 2016, Crenshanda Williams, A 911 Call Operator In Texas Was Fired After She Hung Up On Over 800 Callers Because She Didn't Feel Like Talking

    Woman in purple shirt escorted by police officer in courtroom setting, illustrating fascinating content on the internet facts.

    “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For This," She Said. "For Real.” She Was Sentenced To 10 Days In Prison.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Princess Diana Comforting Elton John At Gianni Versace's Funeral. Just Over A Month Later, She Would Lose Her Life In A Car Crash And Elton Would Perform At Hers

    Two people in a dim setting, engaged in conversation, representing fascinating content on the internet facts.

    chungi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Robert Duboise On The Day Of His Arrest At Age 18, And The Day He Was Freed From Prison By DNA At 56

    Before and after photos of a man showcasing fascinating aging transformation for amazing and interesting facts on the internet.

    DuBoise's life changed dramatically over the span of nearly four decades. At the age of 18, he was arrested for a m***er/r*pe he did not commit.
    This wrongful arrest led to his conviction and imprisonment, a harrowing experience that kept him behind bars for 37 years.
    During his time in prison, DuBoise maintained his innocence, but it wasn't until advancements in DNA technology provided a new avenue for justice that his case was re-examined.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    In 1993, A Zoo Owner In Mexico Was Arrested For Illegally Purchasing A Gorilla, Mistakenly Believing It Was A Real Animal When It Was Actually An FBI Agent In A Gorilla Suit

    Three people in black gorilla costumes posing on a walkway illustrating amazing and interesting facts content.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Manar Maged Was Born With A Parasitic Twin That Never Fully Developed, But Was Using Her Blood Supply

    Woman holding a child with a rare congenital condition, showcasing one of the most fascinating content on the internet facts.

    The Conjoined Head Had No Body, But Could Blink And Smile. This Condition Is Called Craniopagus Parasiticus, And Less Than A Dozen Cases Have Ever Been Recorded.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    In 1965, Angus Barbieri, Described As A "Grossly Obese" Man, Survived Without Eating For 1 Year And 17 Days

    Before and after images of a man showing an impressive weight loss transformation, illustrating fascinating facts.

    He lived entirely off his excess body fat and vitamins, ultimately losing 125 kg (276 lbs) with no adverse effects. He only pooped every 40 - 50 days.
    His decision to undertake this challenge stemmed from his weight, which exceeded 450 pounds. At the age of 27, he aspired to achieve fitness and good health.
    In a little over a year, he shed 276 pounds and established a record for the longest duration of a fast.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    In 2004, Paul Walker Secretly Bought An $9,000 Engagement Ring For An Iraq Veteran

    Young man standing by a convertible car on a sunny day, representing fascinating content on the internet.

    Overhearing The Couple In A Jewelry Store Discussing Their Inability To Afford It, Walker Quietly Paid For The Ring And Left.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    For More Than 30 Years, Plastic Garfield Phones Have Been Washing Up On French Beaches

    Close-up views of an orange figurine resembling a cartoon cat lying on the beach with waves and sand in the background.

    The Mystery Was Eventually Solved When A Shipping Container From A Ship That Sank In The 1980s Was Found In A Hidden Cave.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    In 2000, Qian Hongyan Lost Her Legs In A Car Accident

    Child with a basketball supporting their body on wooden handles, showcasing one of the most fascinating content on the internet.

    Growing Up In Rural Yunnan, She Used Half A Basketball To Move Around On Her Hands, Earning The Nickname "Basketball Girl." In 2005, Media Attention LED Her To Receive Free Prosthetic Limbs In Beijing.

    chungi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    In 1996, A Mother Cat Named Scarlett Rescued All 5 Of Her Kittens From A Building Burning In NYC. She Walked Through Flames 5 Times To Rescue Each One

    A rare content on the internet showing a mother cat and her kittens resting together on a blanket.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    The Final Exam For Police Service Dogs To Remain Calm In Front Of A Cat, Germany, 1987

    A cat confidently walking past a row of attentive German Shepherd dogs, showcasing fascinating content on the internet.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Philippe Petit Tight-Roping Between The Twin Towers In His Bell-Bottoms, 1974

    Woman walking on a high wire between skyscrapers, showcasing an amazing and fascinating content about daring feats.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A Teenager From Madhya Pradesh, India, Suffers From An Exceptionally Rare Condition Known As 'Werewolf Syndrome,' Medically Termed Hypertrichosis

    Young man with unique hair growth covering face, showcasing one of the most fascinating content on the internet facts.

    chungi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Bill Gates Marriage

    Bride and groom in elegant wedding attire sharing joyful moments during a fascinating celebration with friends and family outdoors.

    When Bill Gates Married Melinda French In 1994, He Rented Out All The Available Hotel Rooms On The Hawaiian Island Of Lanai To Prevent The Media From Staying There And Hired All The Helicopters On Maui To Keep Photographers From Flying Over The Wedding.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    In 2016, A Japanese Ice Cream Company Created A Commercial To Publicly Apologize About Needing To Raise The Price Of Their Ice Cream Bars For The First Time In 25 Years From 60 Yen To 70 Yen

    Group of serious men in suits standing outdoors, representing fascinating content on the internet facts and information.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Frank Lucas, The Drug Kingpin Who Controlled Harlem During The 1970s

    Man in a fur coat and hat walking confidently among a crowd, showcasing fascinating and interesting fashion moments.

    He Maintained Such A Low Profile That Law Enforcement Remained Unaware Of His Identity In 1971. This Changed When He Made A Bold Move By Wearing A $100,000 Full-Length Chinchilla Coat With A Matching Hat To A Boxing Match.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Self-Made Millionaire Harris Rosen Adopted A Florida Neighborhood Called Tangelo Park

    Older man engaging with kids in a classroom and outside, sharing fascinating and interesting facts with them on the internet.

    Significantly Decreased The Crime Rate, And Increased The High School Graduation Rate From 25% To 100% By Providing Free Daycare And Scholarships To All High School Graduates.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    In April 2000, 17-Year-Old Jeremy Bechtel And His Friend Erin Foster Disappeared After Leaving A Party

    Two vintage portrait photos of a young woman and man paired with an unusual vertical car rescue from water, showcasing fascinating content and interesting facts.

    Despite Various Theories, The Case Remained Unsolved For Over 20 Years. In 2021, Scuba Diver Jeremy Sides Found Erin's Car Submerged In The Calfkiller River, With The Remains Of Both Teens Inside.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    In 2015, Cheryl Treadway, A Florida Woman, Was Held Hostage By Her Boyfriend

    Man with beard and tattoo next to pizza receipt with hidden message asking for 911, showing fascinating content on the internet.

    She Managed To Convince Him To Let Her Order A Pizza Using The Pizza Hut App. In The Special Request Section, She Wrote: "Please Help. Get 911 To Me. 911 Hostage Help!"

    chungi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    In 1904, Sailor Carl Emil Pettersson Was Shipwrecked On An Island In Papua New Guinea, Home To A Tribe He Believed To Be Cannibals

    Black and white vintage photos showing historical people and family moments, illustrating fascinating content on the internet.

    Brought To Their King, He Caught The Attention Of The King's Daughter, Who Fell In Love With Him. They Married. After The King's Death, Carl Became Ruler Of The Island.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    In 2015, Aitabdel Salem Spent Nearly Five Months Incarcerated At Rikers Island, One Of The Most Notorious Prisons In The State, Unaware That His Bail Had Been Reduced To Just $2

    Man sitting at courtroom table with notes, conveying the most fascinating content on the internet and amazing facts.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Dr. Phil Once Invited The Creator Of The "Bumfights' Video Series To His Show To Confront Him About Exploiting Vulnerable People For Financial Gain

    Two men, one bald and one with a mustache, engaged in conversation about fascinating content on the internet.

    Only For The Guest To Appear Dressed As Dr. Phil And Point Out That He Does The Exact Same Thing.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Anthony Bourdain Called “Ratatouille” “Simply The Best Food Movie Ever Made”

    Close-up of an older man with gray hair at an event, representing fascinating content and interesting facts on the internet.

    This Was Due To Details Like The Burns On Cooks’ Arms, Accurate To Working In Restaurants. He Said They Got It “Right” And Understood Movie Making. He Got A Thank You Credit In The Film For Notes He Provided Early On.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Joseph Ligon Aging Throughout The Years After He Spent 67 Years, 54 Days In Prison

    Aging transformation series showing a man's photos from 1963 to 2021 with fascinating and interesting content facts.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    When Jamie Foxx Auditioned For 'Django Unchained', He Learned Actors Like Will Smith And Denzel Washington Were Also Vying For The Role

    Two men in Western attire standing on a dusty street, showcasing fascinating content from amazing and interesting facts.

    To Stand Out. Foxx Rode His Own Horse To The Audition. Tarantino Was So Impressed, He Declared, "The Role's Yours!"

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    In 2021, Painter Conrado Estrada Suffered From Rhinophyma, A Condition That Caused His Nose To Become Large And Bulbous, Making It Difficult To Eat And Breathe

    Before and after images of a man’s facial reconstruction showing medical treatment, illustrating fascinating content on the internet.

    While Working At The Home Of Plastic Surgeon Thomas Romo, Romo Offered To Operate For Free, Changing Estrada’s Life For The Better.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Between 2008 To 2010, Photographer Pawel Jaszczuk Captured The Interesting Phenomenon Of Drunken "Salarymen" In Tokyo, Often Found Passed Out And Sleeping On The Streets

    Man in formal attire lying on pavement and standing near graffiti-covered elevator door in fascinating internet content images

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Since 1995, Mohamed Bzeek Has Dedicated Himself To Fostering Children With Terminal Illnesses, Having Cared For Over 40 Such Children

    Bearded man holding child in a red striped dress, smiling warmly in a cozy kitchen setting, fascinating content moment.

    chungi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Anti-Paparazzi Scarf That Ruins Photos By Affecting Flash Photography

    Man wearing a patterned scarf draped over his head and shoulders beside a photo of the scarf glowing under blacklight showing fascinating content details.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    In 1978, Richard Branson Was Trying To Impress His Girlfriend By Pretending To Buy A Private Island

    Aerial view of a tropical island surrounded by clear blue ocean water showcasing fascinating content on the internet.

    The Island Was Listed For $6 Million, He Offered $100k As A Joke. The Owner Settled For $180k, And Branson Bought Necker Island.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Tayeb Souami Won A $300 Million Powerball Jackpot In 2018 After Returning A $5 Bottle Of Orange Juice For A Refund, Which He Used To Buy Lottery Tickets

    Man celebrating lottery win at New Jersey Lottery event, highlighting fascinating content and amazing internet facts.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    A Human Chess Game Played In 1924 Took Five Hours And Ended In A Draw

    Massive outdoor chess game with people and riders on horses, showcasing fascinating content and interesting facts from history.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Cara Melia Honored Her Late Mother By Releasing Her Ashes In A Bottle At Skegness Beach

    Handwritten message in a bottle on the beach, an example of fascinating content and interesting facts found on the internet.

    The Bottle Contained A Note Requesting It Be Thrown Back Into The Sea For Travel. A Family Found The Bottle 12 Hours Later And Shared This Photo Online.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    In 2015, Joel Burger And Ashley King Of Illinois Gained Attention For Their Coincidental Surnames

    Happy couple wearing Burger King crowns and wedding attire, featuring fascinating and interesting facts about internet content.

    Prompting Burger King To Sponsor Their Entire Wedding—covering Costs And Adding Branded Touches Like Crowns And Custom Gifts.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Jim Sautner, The Buffalo Whisperer Was A Canadian Rancher Who Raised A 2,000-Pound Bison Named Bailey D. Buffalo Like A Family Dog

    Woman hugging a large bison inside a living room while a man in a cowboy hat watches, showcasing fascinating content on the internet.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    In 1989, Fisherman Chito Shedden Rescued An Injured Croc Called Pocho

    Man lying next to a large crocodile by the water, illustrating one of the most fascinating content on the internet.

    The Two Formed A Lifelong Bond And For 20 Years, They Swam Together And Played Daily. Chito's Wife Left Him Over His Love For Pocho, But He Said He Could Find Another Wife, But Never Another Pocho.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    In Just Two Hours, 300 Chelsea, Michigan, Residents Formed A Human Chain To Move 9,000 Books A Block Away, Shelving Them Alphabetically At A New Bookstore Location

    A diverse group of adults standing in a line outdoors, holding books and engaged in a community event featuring fascinating content.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    A Chinese Farmer Named Hu Guangzhou Spent 10 Years Constructing A Unique Seven-Story Building Using Stones, Wood, And Earth

    Tall, rustic tower made of wood and mud, showcasing fascinating content and amazing interesting facts about unique architecture.

    Motivated By The Desire To Honor His Two Brothers Who Had Passed Away Over A Decade Earlier, Hu Believed They Would One Day Return And Built The House For Them.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Lady Diana Falling Asleep During An Official Royal Engagement, 1981. She Was Actually Pregnant With Prince William At The Time, But Her Pregnancy Had Yet To Be Announced

    A woman in an elegant off-shoulder gown sitting on a red chair at a formal event with people in the background.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    In 2013, The First Known Tinder Match In Antarctica

    Two people dressed in winter clothing embracing on a snowy landscape representing fascinating and interesting facts content.

    This Happened When Two Researchers - One At Mcmurdo Station And Another Camping In The Dry Valleys Swiped Right On Each Other. They Were About A 45-Minute Helicopter Ride Apart.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Alfred "Alfie" Date, Australia’s Oldest Man, Spent His Final Years Knitting Tiny Sweaters For Oil-Affected Penguins

    Penguins wearing colorful knitted sweaters on a beach, showcasing fascinating and interesting facts from the internet.

    Starting In 2013 At Age 109, He Joined The "Knits For Nature" Program To Help Prevent Penguins From Ingesting Oil And Stay Warm.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    A California Care Home Went Bankrupt. About 16 Elderly Residents Were Abandoned

    Two men posing for a close-up photo, representing fascinating content and interesting facts on the internet.

    Most Staff Left But The Janitor And The Cook Stayed Behind To Care For The Residents At Their Own Expense. One Of The Men Said 'I Would Only Go Home For 1 Hour, Take A Shower, Then Be There For 24 Hours.

    chungi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Croatia Is Among The Few Countries In The World That Employ Specially Trained Dog Lifeguards To Assist In Water Rescues During The Summer Season

    Four dogs wearing red life jackets lying on a sandy beach, illustrating fascinating and interesting facts about animals.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Some Very Famous Mugshots

    Collage of famous celebrities in mugshots showcasing the most fascinating content and interesting facts on the internet.

    chungi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Two Bears In The Middle Of Fight

    Two brown bears fighting in a river surrounded by seagulls, showcasing fascinating and interesting wildlife facts.

    ScienceMathSpurs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Henry Behrens, The Smallest Man In The World Dances With His Pet Cat In The Doorway Of His Worthing Home, 1956

    Man in a brown suit interacting with a black cat standing on its hind legs on a tiled floor, fascinating internet content image.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    On April 19th 1995, A Man Named Mcarthur Wheeler Robbed Two Banks In Pittsburgh With Lemon Juice On His Face As A Disguise

    Man in a dark hoodie inside a store, captured on security camera as part of fascinating content on the internet facts.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    The Maker Of Sriracha Sauce Sourced All Their Peppers From A Single Supplier Based Solely On A Verbal Agreement, Sealed With A Nod And A Handshake

    Two older men in casual clothing, one in a green jacket outdoors, the other in a red hot sauce shirt indoors, fascinating content.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    U.S. President Gerald Ford Trained His Dog To Serve As A Distraction. When He Wanted A Meeting To End, He Would Signal Liberty, Who Would Trot In And Draw The Guest's Attention

    Man in white shirt and tie smiling outside a large building, sitting on grass with a happy golden retriever dog.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    In 2011, 44-Year-Old Terry Trent Of Dayton, Ohio, Broke Into A Stranger's Home And Began Decorating It For Christmas While Under The Influence Of Bath Salts

    Split image showing a middle-aged man with facial hair on the left and a decorated Christmas tree on the right representing fascinating content.

    He Lit Candles And Hung Decorations Before The Homeowner Returned And Found Him Watching Television.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    For Over 13 Years, A Dutch Nursing Home Has Been Providing Free Rent To Students In Exchange For 30 Hours Each Month Assisting Them, Keeping Them Company And Hosting Dinners For Them

    Elderly women and younger adults enjoying social activities, showcasing fascinating and interesting moments together.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Carlos Pinto, A 57-Year-Old Security Guard, Was Rescued By The Belize Coast Guard After Being Found Adrift At Sea

    Man fishing on the water sitting on a bucket wearing camo pants and a white shirt showcasing fascinating content on the internet facts.

    Tired Of His Island Job And Unable To Contact His Employer, He Built A Raft With Food And Belongings To Return To Belize City.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    In 2019, In Cleveland, Ohio, Michael Harrell Attempted A Bank Robbery By Passing A Note To The Teller Demanding Money

    Man wearing a backward cap in a security camera image next to a US Bank building outside in daylight, fascinating content topic.

    However, The Note Was Written On The Back Of A Document Containing His Full Name And Address, Making It Easy For Authorities To Locate And Arrest Him.

    chungi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Thomas Wadhouse Was An English Circus Performer Who Lived In The 18th Century. He Was Most Famously Known For Having The World's Longest Nose, Which Measured 7.8 Inches (20 Cm) Long

    Two lifelike busts with exaggerated noses displayed indoors, showcasing fascinating and interesting content art.

    chungi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    When “Fight Club” Premiered At The 1999 Venice Film Festival, It Got Booed Hard By The Audience

    Two men sitting outdoors at night, one leaning back with eyes closed, the other looking ahead thoughtfully.

    Ed Norton Said That As It Was Happening, Brad Pitt Turned To Him And Said: “That’s The Best Movie I’m Ever Going To Be In”

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    In 2011, Sean Murphy, A 38-Year-Old Man From Doncaster, England, Attempted To Remove A Wart From His Finger Using A 12-Gauge Shotgun

    Man smoking a cigarette while holding a pack of cigarettes and a tissue, illustrating fascinating content on the internet.

    He Did So After Consuming Several Pints Of Beer. The Attempt Resulted In The Loss Of Most Of His Finger.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    The Menu At Alcatraz Dining Hall On March 13, 1956

    Black and white photo of a prison kitchen area with a meal menu showing fascinating and interesting facts about inmate food.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    In 1980, A Group Of Loggers Chopping A Chestnut Oak Tree Discovered The Mummified Remains Of A Hunting Dog

    Cross-section of a large tree trunk displayed indoors, showcasing fascinating and interesting facts about nature on the internet.

    Experts Believe That The Dog, While Chasing Its Prey, Climbed The Tree And Became Trapped.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Only Around 2% Of Australians Live In The Yellow Area, An Overwhelming 98% Live In The White

    Map of Australia highlighting yellow regions illustrating fascinating and interesting internet content facts geographically.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    In 2008, Finnish Police Found A Dead Mosquito While Searching The Inside Of A Stolen Car

    Police officer in uniform smiling outdoors next to a close-up of a mosquito on human skin, illustrating fascinating internet content.

    They Tested The Blood From The Mosquito's Last Meal And Successfully Used It To Identify The Thief That Stole The Car.

    chungi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Japanese Anti-British Propaganda, 1940s

    Two women in traditional clothing holding a humorous sign, representing fascinating content with amazing and interesting facts.

    chungi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    At Oita Airport In Japan, They Place Giant Fake Sushi On The Luggage Carousel To Make It Resemble A Conveyor Belt Sushi Restaurant

    Two large shrimp sushi models on a conveyor belt with a wooden penguin figure nearby, fascinating content display.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    The Reason Hurricanes Are Given Human Names Is That The Original Meteorologist To Name Them, Clement Wragge, Began Naming Them After Politicians He Didn't Like

    Black and white portrait of a bearded man next to a satellite image of a swirling hurricane, showing fascinating internet content facts.

    This Let Him Say They Were 'Causing Great Distress' Or 'Wandering Aimlessly’

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    In 2018, Domino's Launched The "Paving For Pizza" Campaign, Funding Pothole Repairs To Protect Pizzas During Delivery

    Street pavement art with paving and pizza text and Domino's logo, showcasing fascinating and interesting facts on the internet.

    Towns Received Grants Up To $5,000, Starting With Places Like Bartonville, Tx, And Athens, Ga. Repaired Roads Often Featured Domino's Logo And The Tagline "Oh Yes We Did."

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Here’s How Bridge Foundations Are Built In The Middle Of Water: The Image Shows A “Cofferdam”, Which Is A Temporary Enclosure That Allows Construction In Otherwise Submerged Areas

    Construction site in water near a bridge, illustrating fascinating content and amazing interesting facts from the internet.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Aoshima, Known As Japan's "Cat Island," Has A Human Population Of 4, And A Cat Population Of Over 200

    Aerial view of a small island surrounded by clear ocean waters, showcasing fascinating and interesting natural features.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    North Korea's Current Leader Kim Jong-Un With His First Teacher, 1990

    A child in a military uniform writing at a table while a woman in white watches, illustrating fascinating content on the internet.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    In 2017, A Woman Dubbed The "Mad Pooper" Was Reported Defecating Outside A Family’s Home During Her Jogs In Colorado Springs

    Woman jogging outdoors wearing athletic clothes demonstrating fascinating content on the internet about amazing and interesting facts.

    Despite Surveillance Footage And Public Pleas, She Was Never Identified.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Tracking Of An Eagle Over A 20-Year Period. Tracker Was Set Up In Russia. The Eagle Died In Saudi Arabia

    Map showing extensive travel routes across the Middle East and surrounding regions, illustrating fascinating content on the internet.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    In 2013, A U.S. It Worker Outsourced His Own Job To A Man In China

    Person wearing glasses typing on a laptop, exploring fascinating content and interesting facts on the internet.

    He Paid The Man 1/5 Of His Salary And Then He Sat At His Desk Browsing The Internet. He Was Found Out After A Security Audit Discovered Some Suspicious VPN Activity.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Between 1995 And 1998, Emmanuel Nwude Orchestrated One Of The Largest Cases Of Fraud In History. He Deceived A Brazilian Bank Into Giving Him $242 Million

    Smiling man in a beige shirt with Virgin Nigeria airplanes and an airport terminal in the background, showcasing fascinating content.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Most Color Printers Create Tiny Yellow Tracking Dots On Each Page That Are Invisible To The Naked Eye, Recording Information About The Printer And A Time Stamp

    Close-up of a scale showing numbers 8 to 14 under magnification, illustrating fascinating internet content facts.

    This Technology Was Largely Kept Secret Until The Early 2000's.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!