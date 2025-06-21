That tale is one of many interesting snippets to be found on a page called Fascinating As F*ck . It has over 23,000 members, all there for "the most fascinating content on the internet." The community shares facts and stories, backed up by receipts in the form of photos. Whether it's pop culture, current affairs, history , animal or environmental matters you prefer, you're likely to find something intriguing on the wall. Bored Panda has put together a list of the coolest posts from the page. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them.

#1 Saudi Arabia Has Deployed Solar-Powered Laser Beacons In The Al Nafud Desert To Guide Lost Travelers To Water Sources Share icon

#2 Nirvana Played A Show In Buenos Aires Where The Crowd Threw Mud And Trash At The All-Female Opening Band Share icon Kurt Cobain Got Mad And Messed Up The Concert By Playing Songs People Didn't Know And Teasing Big Hits Like "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Without Actually Playing Them.



#3 The Great Impostor Share icon Ferdinand Demara, Known As 'The Great Impostor,' Posed As A Surgeon Aboard A Navy Destroyer During The Korean War. When Forced To Operate On 16 Patients, He Speed-Read A General Surgery Textbook And Successfully Performed All Procedures Without Any Death.



#4 Paul Lieberstein, Initially A Writer And Producer For The Office, Was Asked To Temporarily Portray Toby Flenderson Share icon His Dry, Deadpan Performance Was So Fitting That He Continued In The Role Throughout The Entire Series.



#5 Arizona's Brutal 2017 Heatwave Share icon Air Temps Hit 47°c (116°f) While Concrete And Asphalt Baked At 76°c (168°f)-Causing Mailboxes To Sag, Trash Bins To Warp, And Road Signs To Melt In The Sun.



#6 Bill Gates Purchased Leonardo Da Vinci's Codex For $30,802,500 Share icon Three Years Later, He Had Its Pages Scanned Into Digital Image Files, Some Of Which Were Later Distributed As Screensavers And Wallpaper Files On A CD-Rom As Part Of Microsoft Plus! For Windows, So Everyone Could Enjoy Them.



#7 In The Year 1971, Soviet Engineers Set Fire To A Gas-Filled Hole In The Turkmenistan Desert, Thinking It Would Burn Out In A Few Days Share icon However, To Their Astonishment, The Flames Have Persisted, And The Site, Known As "The Door To Hell," Has Been Burning Continuously For Over 52 Years.



#8 In The Year 2010, A Colossal And Terrifying Natural Phenomenon Occurred In Guatemala City Share icon An Enormous Sinkhole, Measuring A Staggering 60 Feet In Width And Plunging Down To A Depth Equivalent To 30 Stories Of A Building, Suddenly Opened Up Right In The Heart Of The City.



#9 In 2016, Crenshanda Williams, A 911 Call Operator In Texas Was Fired After She Hung Up On Over 800 Callers Because She Didn't Feel Like Talking Share icon “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For This," She Said. "For Real.” She Was Sentenced To 10 Days In Prison.



#10 Princess Diana Comforting Elton John At Gianni Versace's Funeral. Just Over A Month Later, She Would Lose Her Life In A Car Crash And Elton Would Perform At Hers Share icon

#11 Robert Duboise On The Day Of His Arrest At Age 18, And The Day He Was Freed From Prison By DNA At 56 Share icon DuBoise's life changed dramatically over the span of nearly four decades. At the age of 18, he was arrested for a m***er/r*pe he did not commit.

This wrongful arrest led to his conviction and imprisonment, a harrowing experience that kept him behind bars for 37 years.

During his time in prison, DuBoise maintained his innocence, but it wasn't until advancements in DNA technology provided a new avenue for justice that his case was re-examined.



#12 In 1993, A Zoo Owner In Mexico Was Arrested For Illegally Purchasing A Gorilla, Mistakenly Believing It Was A Real Animal When It Was Actually An FBI Agent In A Gorilla Suit Share icon

#13 Manar Maged Was Born With A Parasitic Twin That Never Fully Developed, But Was Using Her Blood Supply Share icon The Conjoined Head Had No Body, But Could Blink And Smile. This Condition Is Called Craniopagus Parasiticus, And Less Than A Dozen Cases Have Ever Been Recorded.



#14 In 1965, Angus Barbieri, Described As A "Grossly Obese" Man, Survived Without Eating For 1 Year And 17 Days Share icon He lived entirely off his excess body fat and vitamins, ultimately losing 125 kg (276 lbs) with no adverse effects. He only pooped every 40 - 50 days.

His decision to undertake this challenge stemmed from his weight, which exceeded 450 pounds. At the age of 27, he aspired to achieve fitness and good health.

In a little over a year, he shed 276 pounds and established a record for the longest duration of a fast.

#15 In 2004, Paul Walker Secretly Bought An $9,000 Engagement Ring For An Iraq Veteran Share icon Overhearing The Couple In A Jewelry Store Discussing Their Inability To Afford It, Walker Quietly Paid For The Ring And Left.



#16 For More Than 30 Years, Plastic Garfield Phones Have Been Washing Up On French Beaches Share icon The Mystery Was Eventually Solved When A Shipping Container From A Ship That Sank In The 1980s Was Found In A Hidden Cave.



#17 In 2000, Qian Hongyan Lost Her Legs In A Car Accident Share icon Growing Up In Rural Yunnan, She Used Half A Basketball To Move Around On Her Hands, Earning The Nickname "Basketball Girl." In 2005, Media Attention LED Her To Receive Free Prosthetic Limbs In Beijing.



#18 In 1996, A Mother Cat Named Scarlett Rescued All 5 Of Her Kittens From A Building Burning In NYC. She Walked Through Flames 5 Times To Rescue Each One Share icon

#19 The Final Exam For Police Service Dogs To Remain Calm In Front Of A Cat, Germany, 1987 Share icon

#20 Philippe Petit Tight-Roping Between The Twin Towers In His Bell-Bottoms, 1974 Share icon

#21 A Teenager From Madhya Pradesh, India, Suffers From An Exceptionally Rare Condition Known As 'Werewolf Syndrome,' Medically Termed Hypertrichosis Share icon

#22 Bill Gates Marriage Share icon When Bill Gates Married Melinda French In 1994, He Rented Out All The Available Hotel Rooms On The Hawaiian Island Of Lanai To Prevent The Media From Staying There And Hired All The Helicopters On Maui To Keep Photographers From Flying Over The Wedding.



#23 In 2016, A Japanese Ice Cream Company Created A Commercial To Publicly Apologize About Needing To Raise The Price Of Their Ice Cream Bars For The First Time In 25 Years From 60 Yen To 70 Yen Share icon

#24 Frank Lucas, The Drug Kingpin Who Controlled Harlem During The 1970s Share icon He Maintained Such A Low Profile That Law Enforcement Remained Unaware Of His Identity In 1971. This Changed When He Made A Bold Move By Wearing A $100,000 Full-Length Chinchilla Coat With A Matching Hat To A Boxing Match.



#25 Self-Made Millionaire Harris Rosen Adopted A Florida Neighborhood Called Tangelo Park Share icon Significantly Decreased The Crime Rate, And Increased The High School Graduation Rate From 25% To 100% By Providing Free Daycare And Scholarships To All High School Graduates.



#26 In April 2000, 17-Year-Old Jeremy Bechtel And His Friend Erin Foster Disappeared After Leaving A Party Share icon Despite Various Theories, The Case Remained Unsolved For Over 20 Years. In 2021, Scuba Diver Jeremy Sides Found Erin's Car Submerged In The Calfkiller River, With The Remains Of Both Teens Inside.



#27 In 2015, Cheryl Treadway, A Florida Woman, Was Held Hostage By Her Boyfriend Share icon She Managed To Convince Him To Let Her Order A Pizza Using The Pizza Hut App. In The Special Request Section, She Wrote: "Please Help. Get 911 To Me. 911 Hostage Help!"



#28 In 1904, Sailor Carl Emil Pettersson Was Shipwrecked On An Island In Papua New Guinea, Home To A Tribe He Believed To Be Cannibals Share icon Brought To Their King, He Caught The Attention Of The King's Daughter, Who Fell In Love With Him. They Married. After The King's Death, Carl Became Ruler Of The Island.



#29 In 2015, Aitabdel Salem Spent Nearly Five Months Incarcerated At Rikers Island, One Of The Most Notorious Prisons In The State, Unaware That His Bail Had Been Reduced To Just $2 Share icon

#30 Dr. Phil Once Invited The Creator Of The "Bumfights' Video Series To His Show To Confront Him About Exploiting Vulnerable People For Financial Gain Share icon Only For The Guest To Appear Dressed As Dr. Phil And Point Out That He Does The Exact Same Thing.



#31 Anthony Bourdain Called “Ratatouille” “Simply The Best Food Movie Ever Made” Share icon This Was Due To Details Like The Burns On Cooks’ Arms, Accurate To Working In Restaurants. He Said They Got It “Right” And Understood Movie Making. He Got A Thank You Credit In The Film For Notes He Provided Early On.



#32 Joseph Ligon Aging Throughout The Years After He Spent 67 Years, 54 Days In Prison Share icon

#33 When Jamie Foxx Auditioned For 'Django Unchained', He Learned Actors Like Will Smith And Denzel Washington Were Also Vying For The Role Share icon To Stand Out. Foxx Rode His Own Horse To The Audition. Tarantino Was So Impressed, He Declared, "The Role's Yours!"



#34 In 2021, Painter Conrado Estrada Suffered From Rhinophyma, A Condition That Caused His Nose To Become Large And Bulbous, Making It Difficult To Eat And Breathe Share icon While Working At The Home Of Plastic Surgeon Thomas Romo, Romo Offered To Operate For Free, Changing Estrada’s Life For The Better.



#35 Between 2008 To 2010, Photographer Pawel Jaszczuk Captured The Interesting Phenomenon Of Drunken "Salarymen" In Tokyo, Often Found Passed Out And Sleeping On The Streets Share icon

#36 Since 1995, Mohamed Bzeek Has Dedicated Himself To Fostering Children With Terminal Illnesses, Having Cared For Over 40 Such Children Share icon

#37 Anti-Paparazzi Scarf That Ruins Photos By Affecting Flash Photography Share icon

#38 In 1978, Richard Branson Was Trying To Impress His Girlfriend By Pretending To Buy A Private Island Share icon The Island Was Listed For $6 Million, He Offered $100k As A Joke. The Owner Settled For $180k, And Branson Bought Necker Island.



#39 Tayeb Souami Won A $300 Million Powerball Jackpot In 2018 After Returning A $5 Bottle Of Orange Juice For A Refund, Which He Used To Buy Lottery Tickets Share icon

#40 A Human Chess Game Played In 1924 Took Five Hours And Ended In A Draw Share icon

#41 Cara Melia Honored Her Late Mother By Releasing Her Ashes In A Bottle At Skegness Beach Share icon The Bottle Contained A Note Requesting It Be Thrown Back Into The Sea For Travel. A Family Found The Bottle 12 Hours Later And Shared This Photo Online.



#42 In 2015, Joel Burger And Ashley King Of Illinois Gained Attention For Their Coincidental Surnames Share icon Prompting Burger King To Sponsor Their Entire Wedding—covering Costs And Adding Branded Touches Like Crowns And Custom Gifts.



#43 Jim Sautner, The Buffalo Whisperer Was A Canadian Rancher Who Raised A 2,000-Pound Bison Named Bailey D. Buffalo Like A Family Dog Share icon

#44 In 1989, Fisherman Chito Shedden Rescued An Injured Croc Called Pocho Share icon The Two Formed A Lifelong Bond And For 20 Years, They Swam Together And Played Daily. Chito's Wife Left Him Over His Love For Pocho, But He Said He Could Find Another Wife, But Never Another Pocho.



#45 In Just Two Hours, 300 Chelsea, Michigan, Residents Formed A Human Chain To Move 9,000 Books A Block Away, Shelving Them Alphabetically At A New Bookstore Location Share icon

#46 A Chinese Farmer Named Hu Guangzhou Spent 10 Years Constructing A Unique Seven-Story Building Using Stones, Wood, And Earth Share icon Motivated By The Desire To Honor His Two Brothers Who Had Passed Away Over A Decade Earlier, Hu Believed They Would One Day Return And Built The House For Them.



#47 Lady Diana Falling Asleep During An Official Royal Engagement, 1981. She Was Actually Pregnant With Prince William At The Time, But Her Pregnancy Had Yet To Be Announced Share icon

#48 In 2013, The First Known Tinder Match In Antarctica Share icon This Happened When Two Researchers - One At Mcmurdo Station And Another Camping In The Dry Valleys Swiped Right On Each Other. They Were About A 45-Minute Helicopter Ride Apart.



#49 Alfred "Alfie" Date, Australia’s Oldest Man, Spent His Final Years Knitting Tiny Sweaters For Oil-Affected Penguins Share icon Starting In 2013 At Age 109, He Joined The "Knits For Nature" Program To Help Prevent Penguins From Ingesting Oil And Stay Warm.



#50 A California Care Home Went Bankrupt. About 16 Elderly Residents Were Abandoned Share icon Most Staff Left But The Janitor And The Cook Stayed Behind To Care For The Residents At Their Own Expense. One Of The Men Said 'I Would Only Go Home For 1 Hour, Take A Shower, Then Be There For 24 Hours.



#51 Croatia Is Among The Few Countries In The World That Employ Specially Trained Dog Lifeguards To Assist In Water Rescues During The Summer Season Share icon

#52 Some Very Famous Mugshots Share icon

#53 Two Bears In The Middle Of Fight Share icon

#54 Henry Behrens, The Smallest Man In The World Dances With His Pet Cat In The Doorway Of His Worthing Home, 1956 Share icon

#55 On April 19th 1995, A Man Named Mcarthur Wheeler Robbed Two Banks In Pittsburgh With Lemon Juice On His Face As A Disguise Share icon

#56 The Maker Of Sriracha Sauce Sourced All Their Peppers From A Single Supplier Based Solely On A Verbal Agreement, Sealed With A Nod And A Handshake Share icon

#57 U.S. President Gerald Ford Trained His Dog To Serve As A Distraction. When He Wanted A Meeting To End, He Would Signal Liberty, Who Would Trot In And Draw The Guest's Attention Share icon

#58 In 2011, 44-Year-Old Terry Trent Of Dayton, Ohio, Broke Into A Stranger's Home And Began Decorating It For Christmas While Under The Influence Of Bath Salts Share icon He Lit Candles And Hung Decorations Before The Homeowner Returned And Found Him Watching Television.



#59 For Over 13 Years, A Dutch Nursing Home Has Been Providing Free Rent To Students In Exchange For 30 Hours Each Month Assisting Them, Keeping Them Company And Hosting Dinners For Them Share icon

#60 Carlos Pinto, A 57-Year-Old Security Guard, Was Rescued By The Belize Coast Guard After Being Found Adrift At Sea Share icon Tired Of His Island Job And Unable To Contact His Employer, He Built A Raft With Food And Belongings To Return To Belize City.



#61 In 2019, In Cleveland, Ohio, Michael Harrell Attempted A Bank Robbery By Passing A Note To The Teller Demanding Money Share icon However, The Note Was Written On The Back Of A Document Containing His Full Name And Address, Making It Easy For Authorities To Locate And Arrest Him.



#62 Thomas Wadhouse Was An English Circus Performer Who Lived In The 18th Century. He Was Most Famously Known For Having The World's Longest Nose, Which Measured 7.8 Inches (20 Cm) Long Share icon

#63 When “Fight Club” Premiered At The 1999 Venice Film Festival, It Got Booed Hard By The Audience Share icon Ed Norton Said That As It Was Happening, Brad Pitt Turned To Him And Said: “That’s The Best Movie I’m Ever Going To Be In”



#64 In 2011, Sean Murphy, A 38-Year-Old Man From Doncaster, England, Attempted To Remove A Wart From His Finger Using A 12-Gauge Shotgun Share icon He Did So After Consuming Several Pints Of Beer. The Attempt Resulted In The Loss Of Most Of His Finger.



#65 The Menu At Alcatraz Dining Hall On March 13, 1956 Share icon

#66 In 1980, A Group Of Loggers Chopping A Chestnut Oak Tree Discovered The Mummified Remains Of A Hunting Dog Share icon Experts Believe That The Dog, While Chasing Its Prey, Climbed The Tree And Became Trapped.



#67 Only Around 2% Of Australians Live In The Yellow Area, An Overwhelming 98% Live In The White Share icon

#68 In 2008, Finnish Police Found A Dead Mosquito While Searching The Inside Of A Stolen Car Share icon They Tested The Blood From The Mosquito's Last Meal And Successfully Used It To Identify The Thief That Stole The Car.



#69 Japanese Anti-British Propaganda, 1940s Share icon

#70 At Oita Airport In Japan, They Place Giant Fake Sushi On The Luggage Carousel To Make It Resemble A Conveyor Belt Sushi Restaurant Share icon

#71 The Reason Hurricanes Are Given Human Names Is That The Original Meteorologist To Name Them, Clement Wragge, Began Naming Them After Politicians He Didn't Like Share icon This Let Him Say They Were 'Causing Great Distress' Or 'Wandering Aimlessly’



#72 In 2018, Domino's Launched The "Paving For Pizza" Campaign, Funding Pothole Repairs To Protect Pizzas During Delivery Share icon Towns Received Grants Up To $5,000, Starting With Places Like Bartonville, Tx, And Athens, Ga. Repaired Roads Often Featured Domino's Logo And The Tagline "Oh Yes We Did."



#73 Here’s How Bridge Foundations Are Built In The Middle Of Water: The Image Shows A “Cofferdam”, Which Is A Temporary Enclosure That Allows Construction In Otherwise Submerged Areas Share icon

#74 Aoshima, Known As Japan's "Cat Island," Has A Human Population Of 4, And A Cat Population Of Over 200 Share icon

#75 North Korea's Current Leader Kim Jong-Un With His First Teacher, 1990 Share icon

#76 In 2017, A Woman Dubbed The "Mad Pooper" Was Reported Defecating Outside A Family’s Home During Her Jogs In Colorado Springs Share icon Despite Surveillance Footage And Public Pleas, She Was Never Identified.



#77 Tracking Of An Eagle Over A 20-Year Period. Tracker Was Set Up In Russia. The Eagle Died In Saudi Arabia Share icon

#78 In 2013, A U.S. It Worker Outsourced His Own Job To A Man In China Share icon He Paid The Man 1/5 Of His Salary And Then He Sat At His Desk Browsing The Internet. He Was Found Out After A Security Audit Discovered Some Suspicious VPN Activity.



#79 Between 1995 And 1998, Emmanuel Nwude Orchestrated One Of The Largest Cases Of Fraud In History. He Deceived A Brazilian Bank Into Giving Him $242 Million Share icon

#80 Most Color Printers Create Tiny Yellow Tracking Dots On Each Page That Are Invisible To The Naked Eye, Recording Information About The Printer And A Time Stamp Share icon This Technology Was Largely Kept Secret Until The Early 2000's.

