Who Is Valerie Bertinelli? Valerie Anne Bertinelli is an American actress and television personality known for her warm, relatable presence and versatile performances. She has charmed audiences across decades with both comedic and dramatic roles. Her breakout moment arrived with the sitcom One Day at a Time, where she became a household name as Barbara Cooper Royer. Bertinelli’s nuanced portrayal of a teenager navigating family life resonated deeply with viewers.

Full Name Valerie Anne Bertinelli Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Tami Lynn School of Artists, Granada Hills High School Father Andrew Bertinelli Mother Nancy Carvin Bertinelli Siblings Mark Bertinelli Kids Wolfgang Van Halen

Early Life and Education Family life for Valerie Bertinelli involved frequent moves across the US due to her father, Andrew Bertinelli’s, executive career at General Motors. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware, to Nancy Carvin and Andrew Bertinelli, and raised Roman Catholic. Bertinelli later attended Granada Hills High School and honed her acting craft at the Tami Lynn School of Artists in Los Angeles. These early studies directly paved the way for her quick entry into television.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Valerie Bertinelli’s personal life, most notably her marriage to rock musician Eddie Van Halen. They wed in 1981, a union that garnered significant media attention throughout their decades together. Bertinelli shares a son, Wolfgang Van Halen, with Eddie Van Halen, and they remained amicable after their 2007 divorce. She later married financial planner Tom Vitale in 2011, a marriage that ended in divorce in 2022.

Career Highlights Valerie Bertinelli’s breakthrough piece was her role as Barbara Cooper Royer on the popular sitcom One Day at a Time, which aired from 1975 to 1984. This role earned her two Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actress. She successfully transitioned to hosting, notably with the Food Network’s Valerie’s Home Cooking, which ran for fourteen seasons. Bertinelli also co-hosted Kids Baking Championship, showcasing her culinary skills and endearing personality to new audiences. Her enduring career also includes a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Hot in Cleveland, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012, and two Daytime Emmy Awards for her hosting work.