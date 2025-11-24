ADVERTISEMENT

We aren't trees. We're allowed to move. And many people do... Some much further than others.

A travel blogger thought she had it all figured out when she decided to move across the world to Germany. For some reason, the American thought it would be a piece of kuchen. But boy, was she wrong!

In a series of entertaining and eye-opening videos, Helene Sula has spoken of the massive culture shocks she's faced since arriving in Europe. The "Helene in Between" blog founder touched down in Heidelberg, Germany with just two suitcases, her husband and their two dogs. But she had to jump through rigid hoops to get there. Here's what she wants us all to know about the German way of life and thinking...

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

American reacting to kids riding bikes and using public transportation independently in Germany, showing cultural differences.

heleneinbetween Report

11points
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very much the same in France. It's delightful, and their independence soars, which is why I guess some helicopter parents don't like it. When I am at cafés and marchés and such I notice that everyone keeps an eye out for any children in the area to make sure they don't wander off too far, etc. "It takes a village" - and you don't see French parents screaming at strangers who correct their children if they need it.

2
2points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    American woman learning about quiet hours law in Germany, surprised by restrictions on vacuuming noise on Sundays.

    heleneinbetween Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    American experiences unexpected language switch at German bakery with locals fluent in English and bread varieties on display.

    heleneinbetween Report

    8points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Happens in France as well and forces me to improve my French.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    American woman surprised by all grocery stores closed on Sundays in Germany in a REWE supermarket setting.

    heleneinbetween Report

    7points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you need someone to do things during the week while youre at work? How do bachelors survive?

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    American driving on autobahn with German speed limit sign showing Lärmschutz noise control rules.

    heleneinbetween Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    American woman experiences cultural differences in Germany, learning Germans smile less often, an unexpected thing in Germany.

    heleneinbetween Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Woman reacting to the Germanic stare down, one of the unexpected things in Germany this American was not prepared for.

    heleneinbetween Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    American woman surprised at box office showing cash is still required as unexpected thing in Germany many are not prepared for.

    heleneinbetween Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #9

    American experiencing unexpected speed at checkout in a German grocery store illustrating challenges in Germany.

    heleneinbetween Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lidl's comes to mind. I just shove it all into the cart and bag it at the car.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #10

    American woman’s visa journey at German immigration office showing unexpected challenges and eventual approval in Germany.

    heleneinbetween Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    American in Germany surprised by waiter's reaction when asking for more water at restaurant, showing unexpected cultural differences.

    heleneinbetween Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #12

    Woman in Germany explains how Germans always follow the rules and wait for the Ampelmännchen to turn green while walking.

    heleneinbetween Report

    3points
    POST
    #13

    American woman experiences unexpected language barrier at a grocery store in Germany, highlighting cultural surprises and challenges.

    heleneinbetween Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    American woman surprised by unexpected things while shopping in a German grocery store experience

    heleneinbetween Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!