We aren't trees. We're allowed to move. And many people do... Some much further than others.

A travel blogger thought she had it all figured out when she decided to move across the world to Germany. For some reason, the American thought it would be a piece of kuchen. But boy, was she wrong!

In a series of entertaining and eye-opening videos, Helene Sula has spoken of the massive culture shocks she's faced since arriving in Europe. The "Helene in Between" blog founder touched down in Heidelberg, Germany with just two suitcases, her husband and their two dogs. But she had to jump through rigid hoops to get there. Here's what she wants us all to know about the German way of life and thinking...