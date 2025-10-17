“Think You’re Smarter Than The Average U.S. Student?”: These 27 Questions Will Show
Think of this as the US student assessment meets “let’s see if my brain still works.” It’s your chance to find out if you’d rank above the average US student or if memes and useless information have fully replaced your academic IQ.
The NAEP, also known as the Nation’s Report Card, is a test that measures how students across America perform in math, reading, science, and other subjects. Schools use it. Experts analyze it…
And now, we’re turning that spotlight onto the legendary ‘Bored Panda’ district…Think you can survive these brain-busters? Time to prove it! 😈
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: RDNE Stock project
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 27
|
|
|
/ 27
|
Q13. The map says otherwise. Australia spans the two lines of longitude which encompass Japan. Depending upon whether the ship is going to Eastern or Western Australia it will go Southeast or Southwest. The correct answer should be South.
Yes, it seemed to me that the answer to that one would depend on where in Australia the ship was going. I picked southeast out of a hazy idea that most of the major ports are on the eastern side of Australia.
Q12. I'd rather risk $400 to make $1200 than spend $1200 to make $2100. Or if I can spend $1200, get the $400 & $800 machines that predict a profit totaling $2700!
That was my logic. That and the Japan question is why I didn't bother finishing the quiz and now I understand why US students don't seem educated.Load More Replies...
Me too - percentage profit is often better, and in this case it's far less risky due to the lower outlay. The Japan question is just stupid.
Q13. The map says otherwise. Australia spans the two lines of longitude which encompass Japan. Depending upon whether the ship is going to Eastern or Western Australia it will go Southeast or Southwest. The correct answer should be South.
Yes, it seemed to me that the answer to that one would depend on where in Australia the ship was going. I picked southeast out of a hazy idea that most of the major ports are on the eastern side of Australia.
Q12. I'd rather risk $400 to make $1200 than spend $1200 to make $2100. Or if I can spend $1200, get the $400 & $800 machines that predict a profit totaling $2700!
That was my logic. That and the Japan question is why I didn't bother finishing the quiz and now I understand why US students don't seem educated.Load More Replies...
Me too - percentage profit is often better, and in this case it's far less risky due to the lower outlay. The Japan question is just stupid.
21
8