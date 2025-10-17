“Think You’re Smarter Than The Average U.S. Student?”: These 27 Questions Will Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Think of this as the US student assessment meets “let’s see if my brain still works.” It’s your chance to find out if you’d rank above the average US student or if memes and useless information have fully replaced your academic IQ.

The NAEP, also known as the Nation’s Report Card, is a test that measures how students across America perform in math, reading, science, and other subjects. Schools use it. Experts analyze it…

And now, we’re turning that spotlight onto the legendary ‘Bored Panda’ district…Think you can survive these brain-busters? Time to prove it! 😈

Student wearing blue shirt completing a quiz with 27 questions testing knowledge smarter than average U.S. student.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project