“Think You’re Smarter Than The Average U.S. Student?”: These 27 Questions Will Show
Stressed young man taking a U.S. student assessment test, pencil in hand, with trivia text on blue background.
“Think You’re Smarter Than The Average U.S. Student?”: These 27 Questions Will Show

Think of this as the US student assessment meets “let’s see if my brain still works.” It’s your chance to find out if you’d rank above the average US student or if memes and useless information have fully replaced your academic IQ.

The NAEP, also known as the Nation’s Report Card, is a test that measures how students across America perform in math, reading, science, and other subjects. Schools use it. Experts analyze it…

And now, we’re turning that spotlight onto the legendary ‘Bored Panda’ district…Think you can survive these brain-busters? Time to prove it! 😈

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Trivia Content Writer

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Trivia Content Writer

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Q13. The map says otherwise. Australia spans the two lines of longitude which encompass Japan. Depending upon whether the ship is going to Eastern or Western Australia it will go Southeast or Southwest. The correct answer should be South.

    alexboyd avatar
    Alex Boyd
    Alex Boyd
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Yes, it seemed to me that the answer to that one would depend on where in Australia the ship was going. I picked southeast out of a hazy idea that most of the major ports are on the eastern side of Australia.

    phobrek avatar
    Phobrek
    Phobrek
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    Q12. I'd rather risk $400 to make $1200 than spend $1200 to make $2100. Or if I can spend $1200, get the $400 & $800 machines that predict a profit totaling $2700!

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    That was my logic. That and the Japan question is why I didn't bother finishing the quiz and now I understand why US students don't seem educated.

    phobrek avatar
    Phobrek
    Phobrek
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Q15. It says next to nothing about what the male penguins are actually doing. It even says what they are not doing.

