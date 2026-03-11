Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Ambassador, 60, Mocked Over Filtered Selfies That Contrast Sharply With Husband’s Appearance
Older ambassador and his wife smiling together outdoors with snowy mountains in the background in a bright selfie.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ambassador, 60, Mocked Over Filtered Selfies That Contrast Sharply With Husband’s Appearance

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
4

29

4

Callista Gingrich is being trolled online for “editing her face into oblivion” while leaving her 82-year-old husband, Newt Gingrich, Photoshop-free.

The US ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein posted a selfie with her husband in St. Moritz with a stunning backdrop of snowy mountains.

“Grateful for a birthday weekend in St. Moritz with @newtgingrich,” Gingrich wrote from the Alpine tourist spot on Saturday (March 7).

    Highlights
    • Callista Gingrich sparked a flurry of reactions after posting a seemingly edited selfie with her husband, Newt Gingrich.
    • Many netizens found it odd that her face appeared unrealistically smooth, while Newt’s looked like that of a man his age.
    • Model Chrissy Teigen previously called out the ambassador’s photo-editing skills, saying, “Get you are girl who will Facetune you both.”

    Callista Gingrich is being mocked after posting a heavily edited selfie during a snowy getaway in St. Moritz
    Ambassador smiling outdoors in a black top and gold necklace, with a bright background of houses and clear blue sky.

    Image credits: callygingrich

    Tweet from Brian Rosenworcel commenting on a natural looking photo amidst ambassador filter selfie controversy.

    Image credits: Bri_Rosenworcel

    The image shows Newt’s face reflecting the natural aging process of an 82-year-old man. In contrast, the ambassador is seen with a completely wrinkle-free visage—not even smile lines around her eyes.

    “Lol you couldn’t put any filters on Newt?!?” one viewer asked.

    “You can’t edit your photo to within an inch of its life and leave poor Newt all natural,” agreed another.

    “Looking cool and normal as always!” quipped someone else.

    Ambassador and husband posing for a selfie outdoors with historic buildings and sky in the background.

    Image credits: callygingrich

    “I love that she edits her face into oblivion but leaves his completely untouched,” a separate viewer wrote on X.

    “You should just filter the entire photo or none of it, ma’am,” one netizen advised.

    This isn’t the first time Gingrich has been called out for her not-so-subtle airbrushing. The 60-year-old diplomat has been drawing attention for her edited social media snaps for six years now.

    In 2020, model Chrissy Teigen reacted to one of her wrinkle-free selfies with Newt, writing, “Get you are girl who will Facetune you both.”

    Tweet criticizing ambassador, 60, about filtered selfies contrasting sharply with husband’s natural appearance.

    Image credits: PhilNotPhil

    Tweet from Rick Delashmit reacting to filtered selfies contrasted with husband’s appearance using a laughing emoji.

    Image credits: spotn00b

    Meanwhile, others applauded the politician for not having a care in the world about the hundreds of people slamming her editing skills.

    “I love how this woman edits the hell out of every single one of her photos, sits back as the entirety of Twitter roasts her over it, and just turns around and does it again, over and over and over. You do you, Cally!”

    Gingrich married Newt, a former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, in August 2000. 

    Viewers quickly noticed the 60-year-old diplomat’s perfectly smooth, wrinkle-free face next to her 82-year-old husband’s natural lookAmbassador and husband smiling outdoors with snowy mountains in the background, highlighting filtered selfies contrast.

    Image credits: callygingrich

    User tweet mocking filtered selfies, referencing ambassador aged 60 and contrast with husband’s appearance.

    Image credits: Sharon_Lynett

    Her husband unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for president of the United States in 2012. The nomination that year instead went to Mitt Romney.

    Gingrich previously served as ambassador to the Vatican during President Donald Trump’s first term.

    While serving as US Ambassador to the Holy See, the diplomat helped return a letter written by Christopher Columbus documenting his journey to the Americas that had been stolen from the Vatican Archives.

    Ambassador, 60, smiling in a green outfit alongside her husband in a suit during a close-up outdoor portrait.

    Image credits: CallyGingrich

    Twitter user replying to ambassador’s filtered selfie controversy, commenting on appearance contrast with husband.

    Image credits: batmandoesfood

    Screenshot of a social media reply mocking filtered selfies, highlighting contrast with ambassador’s husband’s appearance.

    Image credits: clairekart

    At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Gingrich praised Donald Trump for installing three Supreme Court justices who she said were “committed to protecting our God-given right to worship.”

    After his election victory that year, Trump nominated the Wisconsin politician, who is of Swiss descent, to be the US Ambassador to Switzerland.

    “I am pleased to announce Callista L Gingrich will be our next United States Ambassador to Switzerland. Happily married to the Great Newt Gingrich, Callista previously served, with distinction, as my Ambassador to the Holy See,” he posted on Truth Social.

    The ambassador has faced similar criticism for years, as viewers repeatedly point out the obvious airbrushing in her social media posts

    Tweet mocking ambassador, 60, over heavily filtered selfies contrasting sharply with husband’s natural appearance.

    Image credits: JxxSucculent

    “During her tenure, Callista worked to advance and defend international religious freedom, combat human trafficking, and provide humanitarian assistance around the World,” the president added.

    Gingrich is far from the only person who turns to editing apps to feel more confident before posting a social media photo.

    A survey of 778 young adults commissioned by ID Crypt Global found that one-third admit to digitally doctoring their photos before sharing them online. Most said they commonly edit their photos to adjust the lighting (49%) or apply filters (30%).

    Ambassador aged 60 seated indoors, smiling gently with short blonde hair and wearing a blue outfit and pearl earrings.

    Image credits: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    Another common reason young people edit their photos, according to the survey, is to modify their own appearance, whether that’s changing their hair color, skin tone, eye color, or weight.

    Additionally, a separate group of respondents said they edit their photos for fun using silly filters.

    Gingrich has not addressed the social media commentary on her edited photos Ambassador and husband holding hands at event, with the ambassador appearing poised and dressed in black.

    Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    The American diplomat is also not the first high-profile figure to have been called out for obvious editing fails. In 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, admitted to doctoring a family photo with her three children that she had posted for Mother’s Day.

    “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the princess wrote on social media at the time. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

    Catherine’s statement came after several news agencies retracted the family image. For instance, the Associated Press noted the odd alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand with the sleeve of her sweater and said, “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

    “She always does him dirty like that,” one netizen commented

    Tweet from user cis lesbian grandma replying with a comment about filtered selfies contrasting sharply with husband’s appearance.

    Image credits: my_tv_life

    Tweet praising ambassador’s youthful appearance, mentioning filtered selfies contrasting with husband’s look.

    Image credits: OsageAI

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking an ambassador, 60, about filtered selfies contrasting sharply with her husband’s appearance.

    Image credits: FutbolKicks

    Tweet mocking ambassador, 60, over heavily filtered selfies contrasted with husband’s natural appearance.

    Image credits: gmckandie

    Tweet praising ambassador aged 60 ignoring criticism about filtered selfies contrasting with husband’s appearance.

    Image credits: basedalexandoor

    Social media reply commenting on ambassador, 60, mocked over filtered selfies contrasting sharply with husband’s look.

    Image credits: AllieTheEditor

    Tweet questioning if a filter was used on an ambassador’s selfie, highlighting contrast with her husband’s appearance.

    Image credits: TheCriticalDri1

    Tweet from user with a playful message about looking younger, referencing an ambassador and filtered selfies contrast.

    Image credits: bigkiitten

    Tweet from user Akiva Hamburger mocking an ambassador’s filtered selfies contrasting with her husband’s appearance.

    Image credits: akivah1

    Social media comment mocking ambassador, 60, over filtered selfies contrasting sharply with husband’s appearance.

    Image credits: CallinIt

    Tweet criticising an ambassador, 60, for filtered selfies that sharply contrast with her husband's natural appearance.

    Image credits: iamRav

    Screenshot of a social media reply mocking an ambassador, 60, about using filtered selfies contrasting with her husband's appearance.

    Image credits: ms_samldn

    Tweet from user BeefNuggetStew mocking filtered selfies by an ambassador, contrasting with her husband’s natural appearance.

    Image credits: seedthegrudge

    Ambassador aged 60 sharing filtered selfies that are sharply contrasted with her husband’s real appearance.

    Image credits: AlanShemper

    29

    4

    29

    4

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

