“Something Is Afoot”: Fears Of Serial Criminal Rise As 16th Body Found In Houston, Mayor Issues Update
Search and rescue team in life vests investigating water canal amid fears of serial criminal rise in Houston.
Crime, Society

"Something Is Afoot": Fears Of Serial Criminal Rise As 16th Body Found In Houston, Mayor Issues Update

Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Emergency services in Houston have pulled a 16th body out of the city’s marshy bayous, agitating rumors of an active serial slayer.

According to authorities, the corpses are of people from various demographics, some of whom are yet to be identified.

Rampant speculation on social media has forced a public reaction from the city’s mayor, John Whitmire, who suggested the bodies are those of homeless people who are dumped in the water when they pass away.

Highlights
  • Sixteen bodies have been recovered from Houston bayous since the start of 2025.
  • Mayor John Whitmire denies serial killer, blames homeless people.
  • Forensic report says ‘no obvious signs of foul play’.
RELATED:

    Some of the bodies pulled out of Houston’s bayous remain unidentified

    Police officers investigate near a Houston drainage canal amid fears of serial criminal activity after 16th body found.

    Police officers investigate near a Houston drainage canal amid fears of serial criminal activity after 16th body found.

    Image credits: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers

    According to local television station Khou 11, on September 15, the bodies of Jade McKissick, 21, and Rodney Riccardo Chatman, 43, were pulled out of Brays Bayou near the University of Houston and Greens Bayou, respectively.

    The next day, 24-year-old Seth Joseph Hansen was discovered in a bayou in the northwest of the city.

    Two days later, on September 18, Arnulfo Alvarado, 63, was pulled out of the 52-mile-long Buffalo Bayou between Fort Bend County and the Gulf of Mexico.

    The bodies of 66-year-old Michael Andrea Rice and an under-30 unidentified black woman with a “888” tattoo on her wrist were discovered in the same waterway on September 20 and 26, respectively.

    The mayor claimed that if there was a serial slayer on the loose, he would be totally transparent about it

    Search and rescue team in Houston investigates water canal amid fears of serial criminal after 16th body found.

    Search and rescue team in Houston investigates water canal amid fears of serial criminal after 16th body found.

    Image credits: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspaper

    These recoveries account for seven of the 16 bodies since the start of 2025, and have fueled speculation that they were the work of a single entity.

    Houston Mayor Whitmire has since attempted to dispel the growing speculation by addressing the media on September 23.

    “We do not have any evidence that there is a serial [slayer] loose in Houston, Texas,” he told reporters.

    “If there was, you would hear it from me first,” he said, professing an inclination for total transparency.

    There have been times when police denied the existence of a serial slayer and were wrong

    Houston mayor in a suit and red tie speaking at a microphone during an update on fears of serial criminal activity.

    Houston mayor in a suit and red tie speaking at a microphone during an update on fears of serial criminal activity.

    Image credits: houstonpolice

    “So, I’m before you today to let you know that enough is enough of wild speculation,” Whitmire continued.

    Said “wild speculation” can be seen in netizen observations like: “Portland denied we had a serial [slayer]. ‘Til they caught him. Then they said, ‘Yah, we had a serial [slayer]’.”

    “Houston?… what ethnicity are the bodies being pulled out? Could it be a Coyote dumping spot?” asked another.

    “If they aren’t the same [modus operandi] he could just be new and be just evolving and learning what he likes .. how he likes to […], etc.. tell you one thing tho[ugh] he’s not good at getting rid of the body,” speculated one, apparently conversant with the ways of serial slayers.

    The mayor suggested that the bodies were those of homeless people

    Law enforcement officers at a crime scene near tall grass as fears of serial criminal rise in Houston after 16th body found.

    Law enforcement officers at a crime scene near tall grass as fears of serial criminal rise in Houston after 16th body found.

    Image credits: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers

    But all of the public’s input is exasperating the mayor.

     “It’s very frustrating to me to be at home, watch the news, or social media, and see people spread what I know to be false,” he said at the press conference.

    Supporting his assertions are reports by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, which claimed there are “no obvious signs of foul play.”

    Despite slamming netizens, Whitmire himself is speculating. He suggested that the city’s 2,500 miles of waterways may just be the final resting place of homeless people whose friends cannot afford burial services.

    Even a professional doubts Texas officials’ explanations

    Young woman with braided hair wearing a cowboy hat and glasses, outdoors at night in Houston city.

    Young woman with braided hair wearing a cowboy hat and glasses, outdoors at night in Houston city.

    Image credits: Houston Police Dept

    He went on to say that there was no evidence that the bodies were connected.

    Former NYPD Sergeant Joseph Giacalone, who now teaches criminal justice at Penn State Lehigh Valley, is not convinced.

    Speaking to Fox on October 9, he claimed, “Something is afoot.”

    “A coincidence? Unlikely. A careful inspection of each case is warranted, including the 48 hours prior to the discovery of their disappearance,” the veteran advised.

    Since 2022, 38 bodies were recovered from a lake in Austin

    Bridge over river with urban building in Houston, related to fears of serial criminal as 16th body found in the city.

    Bridge over river with urban building in Houston, related to fears of serial criminal as 16th body found in the city.

    Image credits: Scott Ehardt/Wikimedia

    Texas appears to have an unhealthy history of bodies being found in its inland waterways.

    “We had over the last 20 years. It’s not a new thing for Houston,” one person wrote as a nod to the latter.

    “Add in Lake Lady Bird… got someone going between Houston & Austin?” remarked another.

    According to data seen by Fox’s Austin outlet, 38 bodies have been pulled from said Lady Bird Lake since 2022.

    Another professional says the police’s denials are premature

    Houston police SUV with flashing lights at night near University of Houston downtown amid fears of serial criminal activity.

    Houston police SUV with flashing lights at night near University of Houston downtown amid fears of serial criminal activity.

    Image credits: KHOU 11 News Houston

    Like with the Houston discoveries, Austin officials are known to brush aside serial slayer chatter.

    But they have been called out by a professional in the field.

    Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist, was quoted as saying: “The denials by law enforcement and other authorities that these cases are [slayings] or the work of a serial [slayer] are premature,” he said to Fox in July 2025.

    “They don’t want the public to panic about a possible serial [slayer], so they are making light of all the [slayings].”

    Netizens are questioning the Texas mayor’s denials

    Tweet discussing fears of serial criminal activity after multiple bodies found in Houston, highlighting community concern and urgency.

    Tweet discussing fears of serial criminal activity after multiple bodies found in Houston, highlighting community concern and urgency.

    Image credits: Lolmakaveli

    Twitter user WanHeda commenting on Gilgo beach murders in reply to KHOU, discussing fears of serial criminal activity in Houston.

    Twitter user WanHeda commenting on Gilgo beach murders in reply to KHOU, discussing fears of serial criminal activity in Houston.

    Image credits: idfwy_bih

    Tweet about the 16th body found in Houston raising fears of a serial criminal and public concern over the investigation.

    Tweet about the 16th body found in Houston raising fears of a serial criminal and public concern over the investigation.

    Image credits: intherainbows19

    Twitter user criticizing Houston mayor's response amid fears of serial criminal after 16th body found in Houston.

    Twitter user criticizing Houston mayor's response amid fears of serial criminal after 16th body found in Houston.

    Image credits: EuniceL26658989

    Tweet screenshot showing a Twitter reply mentioning Dexter in Houston amid fears of a serial criminal as the 16th body is found.

    Tweet screenshot showing a Twitter reply mentioning Dexter in Houston amid fears of a serial criminal as the 16th body is found.

    Image credits: SR_Planespotter

    User tweet expressing skepticism about incidents being coincidental amid fears of serial criminal rise in Houston.

    User tweet expressing skepticism about incidents being coincidental amid fears of serial criminal rise in Houston.

    Image credits: GarJanet21

    Tweet questioning lack of camera footage after multiple deaths in Houston amid fears of serial criminal activity rise.

    Tweet questioning lack of camera footage after multiple deaths in Houston amid fears of serial criminal activity rise.

    Image credits: NicBehave

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing fears of serial criminal rise after 16th body found in Houston bayou.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing fears of serial criminal rise after 16th body found in Houston bayou.

    Image credits: SassytxSonia

    Tweet by Cliff Champney discussing potential disposal sites linked to gangs and human traffickers amid Houston serial criminal fears.

    Tweet by Cliff Champney discussing potential disposal sites linked to gangs and human traffickers amid Houston serial criminal fears.

    Image credits: CliffChampney

    Alt text: Social media comment expressing concern over rising fears of serial criminal activity after 16th body found in Houston.

    Alt text: Social media comment expressing concern over rising fears of serial criminal activity after 16th body found in Houston.

    Image credits: kvhori

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fears of serial criminal activity as the 16th body is found in Houston.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fears of serial criminal activity as the 16th body is found in Houston.

    Image credits: NiyaRichardso10

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fears of a serial criminal after the 16th body was found in Houston.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fears of a serial criminal after the 16th body was found in Houston.

    Image credits: flamephilosophy

    Tweet expressing concerns about serial criminal activity in Houston and the bayou being used to discard victims.

    Tweet expressing concerns about serial criminal activity in Houston and the bayou being used to discard victims.

    Image credits: awkwardtaciturn

    Tweet referencing fears of serial criminal activity as the 16th body is found in Houston, with community concerns rising.

    Tweet referencing fears of serial criminal activity as the 16th body is found in Houston, with community concerns rising.

    Image credits: timhoper1818

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    kaolla11x9 avatar
    Moira
    Moira
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Is easy to jump to conclusions, but at least, in this article, there is no talking about anything common between all the dead bodies, aside from the comment about 'homeless people'. Is not wise to arise suspicion about a serial killer for multiples resons... Namely... A) Not all bodies seem to show proof of killing B) They suspect gang crime and don't want to arise suspicious while they investigate C) Are still investigating all the bodies and therefore still not having a solid conclusion D) They do have theories involving those corpres but don't want to make it public because they're working on catching the killer... I mean, while is true that foul play and deceiving for official institutions can and has happened, not everything is conspiracy

    3
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    How can they worry about a serial killer when theyre right by the boarder. A mother could be trying to take her child to an American doctor right now and you want us focusing on murder?! Think of the children!

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I'm still kinda distracted by the phrase "The mayor claimed that if there was a serial slayer on the loose, he would be totally transparent ". I hope this is true because I really, really want to witness a see-through mürderer. Also, BP needs to decide whether 38n bodies were pulled from a lake *in* 2022 or *since* 2022. Proofreading is a thing, y'all.

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kaolla11x9 avatar
    Moira
    Moira
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is easy to jump to conclusions, but at least, in this article, there is no talking about anything common between all the dead bodies, aside from the comment about 'homeless people'. Is not wise to arise suspicion about a serial killer for multiples resons... Namely... A) Not all bodies seem to show proof of killing B) They suspect gang crime and don't want to arise suspicious while they investigate C) Are still investigating all the bodies and therefore still not having a solid conclusion D) They do have theories involving those corpres but don't want to make it public because they're working on catching the killer... I mean, while is true that foul play and deceiving for official institutions can and has happened, not everything is conspiracy

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How can they worry about a serial killer when theyre right by the boarder. A mother could be trying to take her child to an American doctor right now and you want us focusing on murder?! Think of the children!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m still kinda distracted by the phrase "The mayor claimed that if there was a serial slayer on the loose, he would be totally transparent “. I hope this is true because I really, really want to witness a see-through mürderer. Also, BP needs to decide whether 38n bodies were pulled from a lake *in* 2022 or *since* 2022. Proofreading is a thing, y’all.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
