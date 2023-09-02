#1

#1

Each time I read a question like this I am reminded of this,

If you made 10,000 dollars everyday since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in August 2, 1776, you still wouldn’t wouldn’t have 1 billion dollars.

And it is just mind boggling!!

#2

The tongue of a blue whale weighs the same as a fully grown African Elephant

#3

I have recently learned that Lobsters don't display senescence which is the deterioration of the body as it ages. Their bodies are continuously growing and their exoskeletons get heavier and heavier, hence when they molt into a new exoskeleton it takes more and more energy to take off the old one. Eventually they die because one day they just go, "Yeeeeeaaaah sooo like this exoskeleton is too heavy so imma just go meet Lobster God and head out from the mortal world."

Now a thought... If a group of people helped a lobster shed it's exo- skeleton... And if said lobster kept growing... Technically, a giant lobster could be brought into existence should the lobster not die from old age.

Catherine
Catherine
Immortality does exist! Unfortunately for them they are delicious 😋

#4

For every single human being on Earth, there are 2.5 MILLION ants.

Yes, this means that there are about 20 QUADRILLION ants on this planet.

If the ants decide to take over, are you strong enough to handle the 2.5 million that you'll be responsible for killing? If you've got kids, you might have to kill more because a 2 year old isn't going to accomplish a god damn thing if millions of ants are marching towards them

KombatBunni
KombatBunni
Flamethrower should even the odds a tad :D

#5

We are always seeing our own nose but the brain ignores it

Catherine
Catherine
Anyone else just look at their nose too🙋

#6

The fruit was called orange waaaaay before the colour was

Thiago Gonsalves
Thiago Gonsalves
What was the name of the color before? Don't say pumpkin

#7

Redheads require more anesthesia than non-redheads

FreckledFox
FreckledFox
Very true. Can personally vouch .

#8

Wearing white wedding dresses only came into fashion after Queen Victoria started the trend. White isn't meant to have any other meaning or represent purity as many people think. Before this trend most brides just wore their best dress of any colour as it was expensive to buy a dress just for the occasion.

Catherine
Catherine
Imo it's outlandish to spend thousands on a dress that is worn once

#9

The Korean people have an enzyme that makes us have dry ear wax and a propensity to lack body odor.
For the first 20 years of my life I had no idea why my earwax was flaky when everyone else's was more like a jam or paste and why I didn't have to wear deodorant.

I'm not saying that Koreans are immune from body odor but it is much less prevalent and requires much more disregard for hygiene.

Der Kommissar
Der Kommissar
god evened the playing field with Korean garlic breath

#10

It's possible to lactate without being pregnant

#11

There are more tigers kept as pets in the USA than there are in the wild

#12

The male giraffe will continuously headbutt the female in the bladder until she urinates. The male then tastes the pee and that helps it determine whether the female is ovulating. If she is, it's business time.

Catherine
Catherine
That's not exactly the foreplay that gets the ladies 😒

#13

McDonald's engineered bubblegum flavoured broccoli in an attempt to get kids to eat more vegetables.

They still didn't want to eat it.

#14

Bald eagles are not actually bald. Balde is old english for white

#15

A day on Venus (one complete rotation around its axis) is longer than a year (a complete revolution around the sun) on Venus.

Leanne Hailes
Leanne Hailes
Feeling Young 😃 Looking old 🙃

#16

Playing Tetris up to 6 hours after a trauma can help against PTSD

#17

Iron is the most stable atom in the universe. When fusion in the sun's core 'burns', it fuses *up* the period table until it reaches iron. From that point, fusion really isn't generating any more energy and the core collapses.

From the other side of things, all elements heavier than iron eventually fission down to iron (though i grant you, it may take a *very* long time, even at cosmological timescales).

Atoms are perceived to be everlasting and timeless. That's technically not *really* the case over the very long term except for iron. This is why, if I ever get married I'm going to request an iron wedding band. If I want a timeless representation of my love I can think of nothing better, than something that will last, (even if only elementally) to the heat death of the universe.

PolymathNecromancer
PolymathNecromancer
How, then, do the heavier atoms come about?

#18

Bone marrow transplant, it's possible blood type may change to the donors blood type

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
I know a woman who had leukemia and who got a bone marrow transplant from a male donor. She said after that, mosquitos never touched her again. Very odd.

#19

The raw image we see with our eyes is actually upside down. Our brains subconsciously flip it back to the correct way.

Sweetie Dahling
Sweetie Dahling
Is this not commonly taught in biology class?

#20

Bluetooth is named after Danish King "Harald Bluetooth "

Catherine
Catherine
It was to unite devices the way Bluetooth united the tribes of Denmark. The symbol is the two runes of his initials overlayed.

#21

When someone gets a kidney transplant they generally just cram the new one in and don't take out the old ones. So the person ends up with three kidneys.

More eels swim out of the Bermuda Triangle than swim into it

More eels swim out of the Bermuda Triangle than swim into it

Catherine
Catherine
My brain really trying to connect these two facts as of they're not mutually exclusive 😂😂

#22

A species of frog, the African clawed frog, was the most reliable pregnancy test for a few decades before at-home tests were widely affordable and accessible

Catherine
Catherine
I want to know what they did with the frog but I also don't want to know 😒

#23

Pirates are why the US isn't on the metric system

RabidChild
RabidChild
Those, scabrous dogs! Keelhaul them!

#24

A man named Wilmer McLean owned a farm in Manassas, Virginia USA where the very first battle of the US Civil War was fought. After the battle he's like "I'm outta here" and bought a farm way out in the country at Appomattox Courthouse, Virginia...where Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses Grant in McLeans living room four years later

Catherine
Catherine
He really didn't want to be involved but they were like "No, this starts and ends with you."

#25

The Eiffel Tower can be 15 centimeters taller during the summer due to thermal expansion

#26

When basketball was first invented, at every game, they would have a man who would go up a ladder to retrieve the ball after every basket. It took them around 20 years to figure out maybe it would be a good idea to cut the bottom of the basket out to make retrieving the ball a lot easier. 20 years!!!

#27

Sharks are older than trees

Catherine
Catherine
I've also heard they're older than the rings of Saturn. Though that's debated as it's difficult to date.

#28

Pink used to be a masculine color.

During the height of the British Empire, the soldiers in the far reaches of the world donned their red coats in battle and patrol. The newer recruits would look especially sharp with a bold red color. The rugged war-heroes though? Their coats were faded and worn into more of a pink color. If you saw a guy wearing a pink coat, odds are they have stories to tell with a thousand yard stare. This became a desirable thing to show off your experience and grit.

Hence pink was associated with combat prowess and ruggedness, and became a masculine color during that time.

Catherine
Catherine
Colors don't have a gender. They're for everyone!

#29

LEGO manufactures more tyres than any other company on the planet.

#30

Medical students commonly learn how to administer pelvic exams by practicing on unconscious patients, often without first obtaining explicit consent from patients to do so. While 21 states currently have laws that require teaching hospitals to obtain consent from patients to participate in this educational experience.

#31

Marriage between pirates were common and where the term Matey comes from. the French word for Matey is “Matelot” or “Matelotage” which was an agreement between two pirates to share their income and even inherit the other’s property in case of death

#32

There are more possible chess positions than atoms in the universe

#33

The Atari 2600's release date and the last execution by guillotine happened less than 24 hours apart

#34

Octopuses have a brain in each of their tentacles as well as a main one in their body.

#35

Cereal was invented to make people less horny

Max Fox
Max Fox
First, it was cold cereal. Oatmeal is also cereal, and is any porridge from grain. Second, granola was the first cold cereal, and it was part of a healthy diet that didn't include meat. cornflakes were similar. Supposedly, a person who lived a healthy life wouldn't feel horny, but that was just one of th ebenefits touted for eating a healthy vegetarian diet.

#36

A bone “break” is the same as a “fracture.” Fracture is just the medical term. It does not have any correlation with the severity

Svenne O'Lotta
Svenne O'Lotta
I don't think anyone thought it did

#37

There are 43 quintillion atoms in a grain of sand and there are more ways to shuffle a deck of cards than there are atoms in the Milky Way galaxy

#38

I love when this question comes up because I get to talk about the thunder clappers.

When the Lewis and Clark expedition were exploring the west of North America, their diet of dried meat left them constipated. They were all taking these pills called thunder clappers to make themselves s**t. The active ingredient in thunder clappers is mercury, and historians can track the expedition because they left increased deposits of mercury in the soil.

Catherine
Catherine
Wow 😳 That's both horrifying and interesting!

#39

When going to surgery for a gunshot, we don't typically search for bullets. The body will encapsulate it to protect itself.

#40

Male rhesus macaques will pay to see pictures of female monkey butts. Payment is in the form of trading their juice rewards

#41

Cleopatra is closer to the invention of the iPhone than the building of the Giza pyramids

#42

T-Rex is closer to us than Stegosaurus. Curse your sudden yet inevitable betrayal

KombatBunni
KombatBunni
We will rule over all this land, and we will call it “this land”

#43

The average fully grown horse puts out around 14 horsepower

Catherine
Catherine
I'm not an expert at math but how does 1 = 14 again 🤔

#44

Buzkashi is a popular Afghan sport played with the decapitated corpse of a goat.

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Hey I remember this one from browsing the World Book Encyclopedia as a kid.

#45

Frogs swallow with their eyeballs. They use their eyes to help them push the food down.

#46

A quarter of the population of Iceland is part Native American because when Lief Ericsson landed in Newfoundland, he brought one Native American woman back with him.

#47

New Mexico (the state) got its name before Mexico (the country)

#48

Portugal is the world's largest producer of cork.

#49

Warm lemons rolled between the table and your palm give the most juice.

Kazza
Kazza
Bung them in the microwave for 20 seconds to get more juice.

