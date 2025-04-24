ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered what life was like during the 1500s or what Olympic medals looked like in the early 1900s? You will likely need to do a lot of digging to find out.

We’ll save you all that research time by presenting a list of fascinating photos featuring unique artifacts that date back centuries. These images also come with a brief backstory that may stir your curiosity further. 

If you enjoyed our previous pieces on remarkable ancient keepsakes, you will likely appreciate this one, as well. 

#1

Preserved Loaf Of Bread From Pompeii

Ancient charcoal-burned bread artifact displayed on a clay platter, illustrating a fascinating history lesson.

Jebulon Report

    #2

    3000 Year Old Trousers. The Oldest Known Existant Pair

    Ancient artifact: a pair of worn, historical wool pants with intricate patterns, showing signs of age and wear.

    forte2 , reddit.com Report

    #3

    Strange And Beautiful

    Two-faced memento mori ring, 17th century artifact in Ashmolean Museum collection.

    DeathSalon Report

    Despite the disparity in time, ancient history continues to have a perceptible influence on modern society. Lawyers, for example, still use Latin words from ancient times, while many landmark buildings still feature Roman architecture. 

    As the National Geographic Society points out, “it is no surprise that a once-booming empire was able to impact the world in so many ways and leave a lasting legacy behind.”
    #4

    The Claw Of A Moa, A New Zealand Bird That Went Extinct 600 Years Ago, Has Been Preserved

    Mummified artifact of a large bird claw in a display, showcasing a fascinating piece of history.

    Ryan Baumann Report

    #5

    17th Century Silver Skull Watch, Louvre Museum

    Intricately designed skull artifact with a hidden clock, showcasing historical craftsmanship.

    tumblr.com Report

    #6

    My Great Grandpop's 1912 Olympic Medal. He Placed 8th In Pole Vaulting. This Medal Is Just For Participating

    A hand holding an ancient artifact medallion depicting a seated figure holding a torch.

    imgur.com Report

    scortched_burn
JB
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Snowflake getting his participation award! I bet he died going over the top too! Back in my day we charged straight into the Valley of Death and took our cannonfire like real men! Then we'd go find a sheep...

    Ancient Egypt also developed many concepts that continue to influence our lives today. The hieroglyphics, for example, are widely regarded as a foundational element of the modern alphabet. Mummification, meanwhile, has provided valuable insights into human health, disease evolution, and prevention. 

    “Today, they remind us that plenty of impressive inventions are rooted in the ancient past,” archeology journalist Sam Walters wrote in an article for Discover Magazine.

    #7

    The Engagement Ring Napoleon Gave To Josephine

    A vintage ring with gem settings in an open red velvet box, placed on a historical book page of artifacts.

    hamshahrionline.ir Report

    cl_4
C L
    C L
    C L
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Was it redesigned? The ring shows the points going in opposite directions, the picture show them pointing away from each other.

    #8

    Photographed In 1974, Freshly Excavated 2000 Year Old Terracotta Warriors Still Showing The Original Color Scheme Before Rapid Deterioration

    Terracotta warriors partially unearthed in a dimly lit excavation site, showcasing ancient artifacts.

    edward stojakovic Report

    #9

    Reticulated Ball, China, 19th Century

    Intricately carved ivory artifact with multiple layers and detailed patterns, showcasing historical craftsmanship.

    imgur.com Report

    We often look at ancient history with fascination and awe, and these artifacts are a testament to that. However, many historians believe that these stories should be told as they happened, including the unsavory details. 

    University of Warwick professor Michael Scott points out how the Greek and Roman civilizations once normalized “a spectrum of misogynist, xenophobic, anti-Semitic, and homophobic ideas.”

    #10

    One Of The Few Authentic Old Jolly Rogers In The World

    Historic artifact of a Jolly Roger pirate flag, featuring a skull and crossbones, displayed in a museum setting.

    catnap2015 Report

    #11

    Hercules Armor Of Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian II, 1555-1560

    Ornately engraved armor showcasing historical artifacts with intricate designs and figures.

    Thesupermat Report

    #12

    Snapshot Of The Models For 'American Gothic'

    A couple stands next to "American Gothic," an iconic artifact capturing U.S. history in art form.

    Grant Wood Archive Report

    richardgraham
Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The woman is artist Grant Wood's sister, Nan Wood Graham, and his dentist, Dr. Byron McKeeby.

    Scott believes modern-day classicists and ancient historians must challenge how stories about ancient civilizations are often presented, particularly as educational materials. 

    “[We must] highlight both the similarities and the differences between us and them, as well as pushing back the boundaries so that everyone can learn from the past,” he said in an interview with the University of Warwick online publication.

    #13

    Tipu's Tiger, Life-Sized Wooden Mechanical Organ From 1793

    Intricately carved historic artifact depicting a tiger attacking a soldier figure, showcasing unique craftsmanship.

    Victoria and Albert Museum Report

    #14

    The Roman Wine Of Speyer Is The Oldest Wine Of The World That Is Still Liquid. The Bottle Has Been Dated Between 325 And 350 Ad. It Was Found In 1867 In A Grave And Is Today In A Museum

    Ancient artifact: a historic glass bottle of Roman wine displayed against a backdrop of vineyards.

    hjalmar111 , Altera levatur , Carole Raddato Report

    #15

    A 19th-Century "Cluster Of Rats" Carving From Japan

    Historic artifact carved from ivory, depicting a cluster of mice intricately sculpted together.

    nyctaeus Report

    These artifacts and the snippets of information are bite-sized history lessons for everyone. Just by looking at them, we gain insight into how people lived their lives and how societies functioned. 

    Historian Stephanie E. Effevottu summed it up perfectly: “History is the study of both change and continuity.”
    #16

    The Sword Of Goujian Was Discovered Untarnished And Retains Sharp Edges After ~2500 Years

    Ancient artifact sword displayed in a museum exhibit on a dark background.

    Windmemories Report

    #17

    Mysterious Roman Dodecahedron That Has Been Found In England (More Than A Hundread Of These Have Been Found All Over Europe, But Nobody Knows What Are They For)

    Close-up of an ancient artifact being held, with archaeologists working in the background at a dig site.

    Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group Report

    missidontgetit
Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    They just discovered a few hundred odd cat treat dispensers. That's what it looks like to me.

    #18

    Ancient Greek Helmets, Classical Period, From Olympia Museum Store Room

    Shelves filled with ancient helmets, showcasing amazing artifacts and offering a fascinating glimpse into history.

    innuendoPL Report

    #19

    Shakespeare's Last Surviving Handwritten Play Script

    Handwritten historical artifact displaying old script on aged paper.

    British Library Report

    scortched_burn
JB
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oddly, not one of his plays, but one his company did - Sir Thomas More. "Hand D" is thought to be Shakespeare.

    #20

    Agreement That Ended World War II, Showing That Canada Signed In The Wrong Place

    "Historic artifact document featuring the Instrument of Surrender with signatures from a significant historical event."

    World Imaging Report

    #21

    12,000 Year Old Petroglyphs Discovered In India That May Hold Clues To A Previously Unknown Civilization

    Researchers study ancient artifacts, highlighting historical significance in an outdoor setting.

    Disastrous_Option630 Report

    #22

    Enouy's Percussion Revolver

    Historic multi-barrel pistol artifact showcasing firearm evolution and craftsmanship advancements.

    The patent was referring to a bizarre contraption that was later nicknamed the "ferris wheel". It is a rotating wheel of sorts which has eight spokes, each carrying an individual cylinder of six chambers. This amounts to 48 shots in total, making Enouy's revolver one of the highest-capacity revolvers in the world! Certainly, for the mid-1800s, this was an impressive feat.

    firearms.96.lt Report

    use_this
superfluous
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    Holding it up to use it would be an impressive feat!

    #23

    19th-Century Mysterious Carved Coffins That Were Found In Edinburgh

    Ancient wooden artifact: miniature figures in tiny coffins, providing a brief history lesson in an intriguing way.

    اقتباسات من هنا وهناك "" Report

    #24

    19th-Century Map Of A Woman's Heart

    Historical artifact map illustrating the "Open Country of Woman's Heart" with symbolic regions and features.

    D. W. Kellogg & Co. / The Newman S. Hungerford Museum Fund Report

    use_this
superfluous
    superfluous
    superfluous
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    OMFG! I don't know if I'm more offended or amused! By a lady??? Drain the purse??? Male traps in the Province of Deception?? I'm gonna go with eewww.

    #25

    Axe With Intact Shaft Uncovered At Rødbyhavn, Denmark. Dates To The Stone Age, About 5,500 Years Ago

    Ancient artifact partially buried in soil, showcasing historical craftsmanship with a wooden handle and stone blade.

    Macuahuitl Report

    #26

    An Islamic Artefact, The Black Stone, Was Found In Kaaba

    Ancient artifact showcased with a polished metallic frame and dark central stone, viewed by onlookers.

    It is said that it was white originally, but when Angel Gabriel brought it from heaven, it turned black from absorbing the sins of humans.

    Amerrycan Muslim Report

    ahmadpujianto
The Cute Cat
    The Cute Cat
    The Cute Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It is not "found in kaaba".. It is part of kaaba when Abraham built it

    #27

    A 1,500-Year-Old Byzantine Church Was Found Beneath A Highway

    A woman carefully cleans an ancient artifact mosaic, revealing a piece of history.

    Israel Antiquities Authority Official Channel Report

