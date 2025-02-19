116 Ancient Artefacts That Amazingly Survived To This Day (New Pics)
Objects from the distant past have a deep, rich history. They are tangible fragments that give us a glimpse into specific moments in time when life was starkly different, to say the least. That’s why museum visits are almost always guaranteed to pique our curiosity.
Reddit also has its own museum of artifacts, where more than three million members share photos of artwork, tools, and archeological finds. Some objects date back to the B.C. era and carry fascinating backstories.
We’ve compiled this list of images from the community. Hopefully, you get to learn something new today.
Amethyst Grapes With Jade Leaves. China, Qing Dynasty, 19th Century
The Castle Of Coca Is A Castle Located In The Coca Municipality, Central Spain
It was constructed in the 15th century and has been considered to be one of the best examples of Spanish Mudejar brickwork which incorporates Moorish Muslim design and construction with Gothic architecture
A 19th Century Japanese Firemen’s Coat Decorated With A Spider Hovering Over An Abandoned Go Board
It’s easy to assume that antiques are highly valuable. However, several factors affect their value, making it quite challenging to determine. According to Five Katz Antiques owner Edmund Kindle, market trends are one variable.
In an article for Florida Today, Kindle explains that younger people who inherit these old items from their grandparents aren’t fond of them, so they sell them for cheap.
A Golden Ram And A Stone Lion, Found In A Tomb At The Archaeological Site Of Gonur Depe (Dated From 2400 To 1600 Bce) In Turkmenistan
The finger in the background shows how small these figures are, demonstrating the extraordinary skill of the craftsmen
A 1800-Year Old Ceramic Horse. Han Dynasty (202 Bce– 9 Ce, 25–220 Ce), Now Housed At The Sanxingdui Museum In China
Jade Burial Suit, Han Dynasty (202bce - 220ce)
Provenance is another factor, as it determines the history of the object’s ownership. According to Christie’s New York Department for Chinese Ceramics head Vicky Paloympis, older provenance from a prestigious collection does boost the item’s value.
But if you want to be absolutely sure, you can consult an auction database. Heritage Auctions' head consignment director, Samantha Robinson, explains that auction results within the past three years are the best basis.
Sculpture Of A Female Figure, Probably A Yakshi (Nature Spirit). Mathura, India, Around 200 Ad
The Ksar Draa In Timimoun, Algeria, Is An Ancient Ruin That Stands Out In The Middle Of An Ocean Of Dunes, And It's History Has Been Lost Over The Centuries
The only news related to it is that for a certain period of time it was occupied by the Jews of the Timimoun region
Tea Gown, France, ~1897. Owned By The Countess Greffulhe, Who Often Chose Clothing Of A Brilliant Green Color Because It Complemented Her Auburn Hair
According to Chicago-based antiques dealer Erik Retzer, bronze holds a lot of value in terms of item material. Whether small sculptures or ornate chandeliers, bronze remains a precious item in the antique market because it is highly coveted.
The same applies to Suzani textiles. Originating in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, they were initially used as protective wrapping panels for ancient tents known as yurts.
These days, people have found ways to repurpose them by using them as wall art or pillow designs.
The Amber Bear That My Dad Found In 1990. Dates Back To The Stoneage. Currently On Display At The Natural History Museum In Copenhagen
So glad that he took it to a museum instead of keeping it.
Wheelchair Made For Holy Roman Empress Elisabeth Christine Of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, 1740
A Neon Salesman's Sample Case, Circa 1935
The popularity of period pieces has revived the popularity of Georgian and Regency furniture. According to Los Angeles-based designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, today’s younger generation has embraced mixing these old pieces with newer ones for a fresh look.
“Chests of drawers, dining chairs, secretaries, and side tables—mostly English and even Irish—are still very reasonable at auction and have such beauty,” he said.
Meet Abdel Kader Haidara, The Man Who Risked His Life To Save Almost 400,000 Ancient Manuscripts From Timbuktu From Being Destroyed By The Jihadists
These manuscripts, which some date back to the 11th century, deal with myriad subjects such as medicine, astronomy, and s*x
Carbonized Loaves Of Bread From Pompeii And Herculaneum!
A 900-Year-Old Church Still Standing In Wicklow, Ireland
Let’s hear from you, readers. Is there something about old, antique objects that fascinates you? What about these artifacts do you find most interesting? Comment down below!
"You Used To Always Say To Me, 'Let’s Live Together Until Our Hair Turns White And Die On The Same Day.' So How Could You Go Ahead And Leave Me Behind?" Letter By A Woman To Her Deceased Husband, Discovered In The Man's Grave Along With A Lock Of Her Hair. Korea, 1586
This 9000-Year-Old Stone Mask Is The Oldest Mask In The World, And Was Found In The Judean Desert In Israel
The Capstone Of The Pyramid Of Amenemhat III, 1860 Bc-1814 Bc
A Ceramic Jar Filled With Thousands Of Bronze Coins Unearthed At The Site Of A 15th-Century Samurai’s Residence Just North Of Tokyo, Japan
Frog, By The Japanese Artist Matsumoto Hoji. 1814 Ce
This 14th Century Door At Exeter Cathedral, UK, Is Thought To Be The Oldest Existing Cat Flap
“Death Blowing Bubbles”
One of the several depictions of death created by Johann Georg Leinberger between 1729 and 1731 for the ceiling of the Holy Grave Chapel in Michaelsberg Abbey in Bamberg, Germany. The bubbles are symbols of the fragility of life
Photo Of An Upper Lid Coffin Found In Newly Discovered Egyptian Cemetery, Dated New Kingdom, 20th Dynasty B.c
A Pair Of Levi's Jeans From The 1880s Found Dan Abandoned New Mexico Mine Have Been Sold At Auown Ction For A Total Of $87,400
They are flecked with wax over the legs from where the original owner labored under candle light
A 3,000-Year-Old Clay Pig Found In 2020 At The Lianhe Ruins In China. When It Was Discovered, The Pottery Has Gone Viral As It Looks Similar To The Pigs In Angry Birds
Column From A XII Century Portal, Saint-Lazare D'avallon Church (France)
The amount of patience that would have taken to create is mind-boggling.
A Women's Glove From 1850s London, Modified For Self Defense
Ladies, we need to bring these back in style so we can go outside at night.
"The Sorceress Kit", A Bizzare Collection Of About 100 Trinkets Found Buried Inside A Box, In The Garden Of A House In Pompeii, Believed To Be A Fortune Teller's Tool Kit
An Ivory Japanese Netsuke (Miniature Sculpture) Of A Cluster Of Rats. (4 Cm In Diameter, 19th Century)
A 2000-Year-Old Roman Silver Dagger, That Was Discovered By An Archeology Intern In 2019 In Germany, Before And After Nine Months Of Careful Restoration Work
Such incredibly intricate work takes great patience. I admire the team that did this.
Fall Of The Rebel Angels, Carved Out Of A Single Piece Of Marble In 1740 By Italian Sculptor Agostino Fasolato, It Depicts 60 Fallen Angels
I coludn’t draw a single leg of these guys in the sculptures with precision, let alone carve something like it from anything.
A Very Well Preserved 3,000-Year-Old Bronze Sword Was Recently Discovered In The Southern Bavarian Town Of Nördlingen In Germany
The World's Oldest Underground Station, Baker Street, England. 160 Years Apart
Robe And Axe Of Giovanni Battista Bugatti, Who Was The Official Executioner For The Papal States From 1796 To 1864. During His Tenure He Executed 514 People
Tenure sounds like such a posh word for what he had been doing.
The Graves Of A Catholic Woman And Her Protestant Husband, Who Were Not Allowed To Be Buried Together Because Of Their Differing Faiths. 1888 Ce, Located At Het Oude Kerkhof In Roermond, The Netherlands
Paintings Of Hammerhead Sharks Depicted In The "Oki National Products Illustration Notes". From Japan, Edo Period, 1735 Ce
Roman Bronze Sculpture Of A Hand In A "Hang Loose" Position, 2nd - 3rd Century C.e
The Sweet Track Is A 5830-Year-Old Neolithic Timber Walkway, Located In The Somerset Levels In England And Discovered In 1970
It was originally part of a network of tracks built to provide a dry path across the marshy ground
A Tourist Noticed A 1,700-Year-Old Roman Sarcophagus That Was Being Used As A Table At A Beach Bar In Varna, Bulgaria
What The Pyramid Of Khafre Looked Like 4,500 Years Ago Compared To Today. The Pyramids Of Giza Were Originally Covered With Highly Polished White Limestones, With The Capstones At The Peak Being Covered In Gold
I love the name of the person who submitted this, and the fact that this slid by the censors. 👍
This Is One Of Many Hair Ropes Used During The Reconstruction Of Higashi Hongan-Ji Temple In 1895 In Kyoto. As There Was No Rope Strong Enough To Hoist The Temple’s Massive Wooden Beams, In Response, Female Devotees Cut Off Their Hair And Braided It Into Strong And Thick Ropes
The Cosquer Cave Is A Palaeolithic Decorated Cave, Located In France, That Contains Numerous Cave Drawings Dating Back As Far As 27,000 Years Bp
The cave has more than 200 parietal figures and is also the only decorated cave whose entrance opens under the sea
Gold Ring (Circa 500a.d.) Found Between Some Boulders By A Deer Hunter In Sweden
One Of The Three Roman Pools Of Gafsa, In Tunisia, Two Of Which Are Open. Built In The 2nd Century Bce, They Are About Five Meters Deep And Are Fed By Hot Water Springs
A Submerged Buddha Revealed In 2017, When The Water Level Was Lowered By A Construction Project. Carved Into A Riverside Cliff, It Was Meant To Protect Travelers. Fuzhou, China, Ming Dynasty, Around 1400
A 1,500-Year-Old Arrow Was Discovered In Norway, Nestled Between Rocks. The Research Team Believes It Was Encased In Ice And Was Then Transported Downslope When The Ice Melted
More Than 10,000 Years Ago, A Woman Or Young Man Made 2 Trips Separated By At Least Several Hours, Carrying A Toddler In At Least One Direction
Their trackway, in what's now New Mexico’s White Sands National Park, stretch for 1,5 km and consists of more than 400 human prints
Dr Irving Finkel Holding A 3770-Year-Old Tablet, That Tells The Story Of The God Enki Speaking To The Sumerian King Atram-Hasis (The Noah Figure In Earlier Versions Of The Flood Story) And Giving Him Instructions On How To Build An Ark Which Is Described As A Round 220 Ft Diameter Coracle
There Are 5 Temples In Kyoto, Japan, That Have Blood Stained Ceilings
The ceilings are made from the floorboards of Fushimi Castle where Torii Mototada and his remaining 380 samurai warriors ki**ed themselves, in 1600, after a long hold-off against an army of 40,000 for 11 days
Believed To Be 11,000 Years Old. Karahantepe (Near Göbeklitepe)
Modesty By Antonio Corradini Is A Marble Sculpture Completed In 1752 During The Rococo Period. Corradini Was Commissioned By Raimondo Di Sangro To Sculpt A Memorial For His Mother In The Cappella Sansevero In Naples, Where The Marble Sculpture Remains Today
Marble statues with veils such as these are to me the epitome of sculpting.
A New Research Revealed That This Obsidian Mirror Used By Queen Elizabeth I’s Famed Political Advisor And Occultist John Dee To 'Speak' With Angels Has Aztec Origin. The Mirror Was Crafted In Aztec Mexico More Than 500 Years Ago And Is Now On Display At The British Museum
Charlemagne's Throne In Aachen. From Then Until 1531, It Served As The Coronation Throne For Thirty-One Kings Of Germany
A 15-Foot-Long Dugout Canoe Discovered Last Fall In Wisconsin's Lake Mendota Has Been Scanned With High-Tech Tools And Dated To Around 1,200 Years Ago
More Than 100 Old Books, Manuscripts And Documents, Some 1,200 Years Old, Were Recently Discovered In The Attic Of The St. Margaret Evangelical Church In Mediaș, Romania, By A Team Of Researchers LED By Prof. Dr. Adinel Dincă From The Babeș-Bolyai University In Cluj
Drawings By A 7-Year-Old Boy Named Onfim, From 13th Century Russia
My 200 Year Old House Was Used As A Hospital During The American Civil War. These Were Found In Or Around It By Myself
Years Of Restoration At The 2,200-Year-Old Temple Of Esna, In Egypt, Has Revealed The Vibrant Original Colors That Have Been Covered By Centuries Of Dirt, Soot, And Bird Poop
The Use Of Lidar Technology On The Sprawling Metropolis Of Calakmul, In Southern Mexico, Has Allowed Archeologists To Peel Away The Rainforest And Reveal The Remains Of An Ancient Maya City Nearly Twice The Size Of The City Of Vancouver
Just Found This Old Document Showing That One Of My Ancestors Served Under Napoleon I As Light Infantryman During The Entirety Of His Reign
Ceramic Water Pipes Found Near Epang Palace. China, Warring States, 5th-3rd Century Bc
Depictions Of Medjed From The Greenfield Papyrus (950s-930s Bce). Medjed (Meaning "The Smiter") Is An Ancient Egyptian God Who Shoots Rays Of Light From His Eyes, And Who Goes Round About Heaven Robed In The Flame Of His Mouth, Commanding Hāpi (Nile God), But Remaining Himself Unseen
Leather Coat That Belonged To An Ojibwa Captain. Ontario, Canada, Ojibwa Culture, 1789
One Of The First Photos Taken Of Tutankhamun's Tomb When It Was Opened
Fossilized Human Footprints. White Sands, New Mexico. ~23,000 Years Old
2000 Year Old Ancient Fast Food Shop In Pompeii
17th-Century Emerald Cup Made Of 252 Carats Of Pure Emerald
That is one large emerald. What culture is it from? The writing looks Arabic.
A 1800 Year Old Octopus Mosaic On The Floor Of A Roman Bath
Victorian Courting Conversation Chair, Europe 19th Century
The Remains Of A Prehistoric House From The Bronze Age Settlement Of Akrotiri In Santorini, Greece. The Settlement Was Destroyed In The Theran Eruption Sometime In The 16th Century Bce And Buried In Volcanic Ash
The Herculaneum Papyri Are More Than 1800 Papyri That Were Carbonized By The Eruption Of Mount Vesuvius (79 Ce), Constituting The Only Surviving Library From Antiquity That Exists In Its Entirety. Now Using New X-Ray Technique, These Scrolls Are Being Read For The First Time In Millennia
In The Summer Of 2018, At Rousses, Crete, A Farmer Was Trying To Park Below The Shade Of An Olive Grove In His Property. The Ground Gave Up And Through The 1.2 Meter (4ft) Hole He Found A Minoan Tomb, Undisturbed For Around 3,400 Years, This Is Pretty Much The First Good Look At It
A Native American 28-Foot Canoe Estimated To Be 1,000 Years Old Was Recovered From Southeastern North Carolina's Lake Waccamaw
A Nearly Complete 1st Century Bce Carnyx Found In 2004 At Tintignac, France (The One In The Left Picture, With A Reconstruction In The Right). Fashioned As A Snarling Boar, The Carnyx Was A War Horn Used By The Iron Age Celts Between C. 200 Bce And C. 200 Ce
Ukrainian Soldiers Dug Trenches And Discovered Ancient Amphoras Dated To Around 4-5 Centuries Bc. Artifacts Were Transferred To The Odessa Archaeological Museum
This Whaling Suit From Greenland, Made Some Time Before 1834, Is The Only Complete Suit Of Its Kind In The World. The Hunter Crawled Into The Sealskin Suit Through The Central Hole, Making It Waterproof By Pulling The Hole Closed. Now Housed At The National Museum Of Denmark
The Goat Tender Of The Colonies By Charles-Henri-Joseph Cordier. France, 1861
The Oldest Surviving Deck Of 52 Playing Cards, Made In The Netherlands (Circa 1475 Ad). Currently Housed At Metropolitan Museum Of Art, New York
An 11th Century “Ornamental Shield” That Was Carved From An Elk's Antler, Found In The Funerary Chapel Of Louis The Pious In Metz, France
Over 100,000 Ceramic Wares From Two Chinese Shipwrecks, 1500 Meters Deep In The South China Sea. Discovered In May 2023. Ships Dated To The Ming Dynasty, 1506-1522
A 25,000-Year-Old Engraving Of A Woman At Cussac Cave In France. The Cave, Which Was Discovered On September 30, 2000 By Amateur Speleologist Marc Delluc, Contains Over 150 Paleolithic Artworks As Well As Several Human Remains
Qaṣr Al-Farīd Meaning ‘The Lonely Castle’ Is The Largest Rock-Cut Tomb At The Archaeological Site Of Hegra, In Saudi Arabia. Nabataean Kingdom, 1st Century Ce (There's A Human For Scale)
Remains Of A 2000 Years Old Tortoise And Its Egg Were Discovered In Pompeii
Empty Cans From Franklin's Lost Expedition (1845) Still Litter The Grounds Of Beechey Island In The Canadian Arctic
In Ancient Rome, Roads Were Dotted With White Stones (Cats' Eyes) Which Reflected The Moonlight, Acting As Street Lights To Help People Walk On The Street After Dark. Pictured Is A Roman Road In Pompeii
"The Kiss", A 12,000-Year-Old Rock Painting At Pedra Furada In Brazil
Discovered Today: A Roman Mosaic In London That Was Once The Floor Of A Dining Room Called A Triclinium
3,100-Year-Old Jar Full Of Burnt Figs Strung Together By Strings. Ekron, Israel, 12th Century Bc
One Of The 2 Silver Jugs Commissioned By Maharaja Sawai Singh II Of Jaipur In 1902. 345 Kgs Of Silver Was Used. Used To Carry 9000 Litres Of Ganges Water To London As He Attended Edward Vii’s Coronation, He Did Not Consider European Water Suitable For His Drinking. Now At Jaipur Palace
He brought his own drinking water, from the Ganges. Hope he boiled it first.