Objects from the distant past have a deep, rich history. They are tangible fragments that give us a glimpse into specific moments in time when life was starkly different, to say the least. That’s why museum visits are almost always guaranteed to pique our curiosity.

Reddit also has its own museum of artifacts, where more than three million members share photos of artwork, tools, and archeological finds. Some objects date back to the B.C. era and carry fascinating backstories.

We’ve compiled this list of images from the community. Hopefully, you get to learn something new today.

Amethyst Grapes With Jade Leaves. China, Qing Dynasty, 19th Century

Ancient artefact of amethyst grapes with green leaves, showcasing historical craftsmanship.

    The Castle Of Coca Is A Castle Located In The Coca Municipality, Central Spain

    Ancient artefact: a massive, well-preserved stone castle with intricate brickwork under a clear blue sky.

    It was constructed in the 15th century and has been considered to be one of the best examples of Spanish Mudejar brickwork which incorporates Moorish Muslim design and construction with Gothic architecture

    A 19th Century Japanese Firemen’s Coat Decorated With A Spider Hovering Over An Abandoned Go Board

    Ancient artefact: kimono with spider and game board design, preserved in great condition.

    It’s easy to assume that antiques are highly valuable. However​​, several factors affect their value, making it quite challenging to determine. According to Five Katz Antiques owner Edmund Kindle, market trends are one variable.

    In an article for Florida Today, Kindle explains that younger people who inherit these old items from their grandparents aren’t fond of them, so they sell them for cheap.
    A Golden Ram And A Stone Lion, Found In A Tomb At The Archaeological Site Of Gonur Depe (Dated From 2400 To 1600 Bce) In Turkmenistan

    Tiny ancient artefacts, a golden deer and turquoise figurine, next to a fingertip for scale.

    The finger in the background shows how small these figures are, demonstrating the extraordinary skill of the craftsmen

    A 1800-Year Old Ceramic Horse. Han Dynasty (202 Bce– 9 Ce, 25–220 Ce), Now Housed At The Sanxingdui Museum In China

    Ancient artefact of a horse head sculpture displayed in a museum setting.

    Jade Burial Suit, Han Dynasty (202bce - 220ce)

    Ancient artefact: a jade burial suit displayed in a museum exhibit, showcasing intricate craftsmanship.

    Provenance is another factor, as it determines the history of the object’s ownership. According to Christie’s New York Department for Chinese Ceramics head Vicky Paloympis, older provenance from a prestigious collection does boost the item’s value.

    But if you want to be absolutely sure, you can consult an auction database. Heritage Auctions' head consignment director, Samantha Robinson, explains that auction results within the past three years are the best basis.
    Sculpture Of A Female Figure, Probably A Yakshi (Nature Spirit). Mathura, India, Around 200 Ad

    Ancient artefact sculpture of a torso adorned with jewelry, showcasing intricate carvings.

    The Ksar Draa In Timimoun, Algeria, Is An Ancient Ruin That Stands Out In The Middle Of An Ocean Of Dunes, And It's History Has Been Lost Over The Centuries

    Ancient artefact ruins partially buried in sandy desert landscape, showcasing survival over centuries.

    The only news related to it is that for a certain period of time it was occupied by the Jews of the Timimoun region

    Tea Gown, France, ~1897. Owned By The Countess Greffulhe, Who Often Chose Clothing Of A Brilliant Green Color Because It Complemented Her Auburn Hair

    Ancient artefact dress with intricate green and blue floral patterns on display.

    According to Chicago-based antiques dealer Erik Retzer, bronze holds a lot of value in terms of item material. Whether small sculptures or ornate chandeliers, bronze remains a precious item in the antique market because it is highly coveted.

    The same applies to Suzani textiles. Originating in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, they were initially used as protective wrapping panels for ancient tents known as yurts.

    These days, people have found ways to repurpose them by using them as wall art or pillow designs.
    The Amber Bear That My Dad Found In 1990. Dates Back To The Stoneage. Currently On Display At The Natural History Museum In Copenhagen

    Ancient artefact resembling an animal, carved from amber, set against a black background.

    Wheelchair Made For Holy Roman Empress Elisabeth Christine Of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, 1740

    Ancient artefact: Ornate tufted chair with wooden wheels in a museum setting.

    A Neon Salesman's Sample Case, Circa 1935

    Antique artifact: an open vintage suitcase displaying colorful neon rods arranged neatly inside.

    The popularity of period pieces has revived the popularity of Georgian and Regency furniture. According to Los Angeles-based designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, today’s younger generation has embraced mixing these old pieces with newer ones for a fresh look.

    “Chests of drawers, dining chairs, secretaries, and side tables—mostly English and even Irish—are still very reasonable at auction and have such beauty,” he said.

    Meet Abdel Kader Haidara, The Man Who Risked His Life To Save Almost 400,000 Ancient Manuscripts From Timbuktu From Being Destroyed By The Jihadists

    Man examining ancient artefacts in two settings, surrounded by historical manuscripts and books stored in cases and shelves.

    These manuscripts, which some date back to the 11th century, deal with myriad subjects such as medicine, astronomy, and s*x

    Carbonized Loaves Of Bread From Pompeii And Herculaneum!

    Ancient artefacts: various preserved loaves of bread displayed on plates, showcasing historical baking methods.

    A 900-Year-Old Church Still Standing In Wicklow, Ireland

    Ancient artefact: a stone structure with a tall tower, surrounded by greenery and trees.

    Let’s hear from you, readers. Is there something about old, antique objects that fascinates you? What about these artifacts do you find most interesting? Comment down below!
    "You Used To Always Say To Me, 'Let’s Live Together Until Our Hair Turns White And Die On The Same Day.' So How Could You Go Ahead And Leave Me Behind?" Letter By A Woman To Her Deceased Husband, Discovered In The Man's Grave Along With A Lock Of Her Hair. Korea, 1586

    Ancient artefact with handwritten script on aged paper, showcasing preserved historical writing.

    This 9000-Year-Old Stone Mask Is The Oldest Mask In The World, And Was Found In The Judean Desert In Israel

    Ancient artefact mask with hollow eyes and carved teeth, showcasing survival through time.

    The Capstone Of The Pyramid Of Amenemhat III, 1860 Bc-1814 Bc

    Ancient artefact: carved stone pyramid with hieroglyphs displayed in a museum setting.

    A Ceramic Jar Filled With Thousands Of Bronze Coins Unearthed At The Site Of A 15th-Century Samurai’s Residence Just North Of Tokyo, Japan

    An archaeologist examines a large pot filled with ancient artefacts in an excavation site.

    Frog, By The Japanese Artist Matsumoto Hoji. 1814 Ce

    Ancient artefact depicting a minimalist frog design, highlighting historical art techniques.

    This 14th Century Door At Exeter Cathedral, UK, Is Thought To Be The Oldest Existing Cat Flap

    Ancient artefacts: Rustic wooden door with cat peeking through a small opening at the bottom.

    “Death Blowing Bubbles”

    Ancient artefact depicting a skeletal figure in an ornate relief sculpture.

    One of the several depictions of death created by Johann Georg Leinberger between 1729 and 1731 for the ceiling of the Holy Grave Chapel in Michaelsberg Abbey in Bamberg, Germany. The bubbles are symbols of the fragility of life

    Photo Of An Upper Lid Coffin Found In Newly Discovered Egyptian Cemetery, Dated New Kingdom, 20th Dynasty B.c

    Ancient artefact with painted figures on a wooden surface, surrounded by people viewing the piece.

    A Pair Of Levi's Jeans From The 1880s Found Dan Abandoned New Mexico Mine Have Been Sold At Auown Ction For A Total Of $87,400

    Ancient artefact: Old pair of distressed and worn-out blue jeans with visible repairs and stains.

    They are flecked with wax over the legs from where the original owner labored under candle light

    A 3,000-Year-Old Clay Pig Found In 2020 At The Lianhe Ruins In China. When It Was Discovered, The Pottery Has Gone Viral As It Looks Similar To The Pigs In Angry Birds

    Hand holding an ancient artefact with a face-like design, showcasing historic craftsmanship.

    Column From A XII Century Portal, Saint-Lazare D'avallon Church (France)

    Intricate carved column detail from an ancient artefact, showcasing elaborate looping patterns and designs.

    A Women's Glove From 1850s London, Modified For Self Defense

    Ancient artefacts: two clawed gloves displayed on stands against a red background.

    "The Sorceress Kit", A Bizzare Collection Of About 100 Trinkets Found Buried Inside A Box, In The Garden Of A House In Pompeii, Believed To Be A Fortune Teller's Tool Kit

    Ancient artefacts arranged on a dark surface, including various small sculptures, coins, and beads.

    An Ivory Japanese Netsuke (Miniature Sculpture) Of A Cluster Of Rats. (4 Cm In Diameter, 19th Century)

    Ancient artefacts: intricately carved ivory sculpture of mice, showcasing exquisite detail and craftsmanship.

    A 2000-Year-Old Roman Silver Dagger, That Was Discovered By An Archeology Intern In 2019 In Germany, Before And After Nine Months Of Careful Restoration Work

    Ancient artefacts: Rusty blade held in hand; ornately decorated dagger and sheath displayed below.

    Fall Of The Rebel Angels, Carved Out Of A Single Piece Of Marble In 1740 By Italian Sculptor Agostino Fasolato, It Depicts 60 Fallen Angels

    Ancient artefact sculpture featuring intertwined human figures in a dynamic pose, showcasing intricate craftsmanship.

    A Very Well Preserved 3,000-Year-Old Bronze Sword Was Recently Discovered In The Southern Bavarian Town Of Nördlingen In Germany

    Ancient artefact: sword and skeleton unearthed in the mud, remarkably preserved.

    The World's Oldest Underground Station, Baker Street, England. 160 Years Apart

    Historic subway station comparison; top, vintage illustration with people; bottom, modern view of the same location. Ancient artefacts.

    Robe And Axe Of Giovanni Battista Bugatti, Who Was The Official Executioner For The Papal States From 1796 To 1864. During His Tenure He Executed 514 People

    Ancient artefacts display with a red robe, axe, and other historical items in a glass case.

    The Graves Of A Catholic Woman And Her Protestant Husband, Who Were Not Allowed To Be Buried Together Because Of Their Differing Faiths. 1888 Ce, Located At Het Oude Kerkhof In Roermond, The Netherlands

    Ancient artefact showing two graves connected by clasped hands over a brick wall, symbolizing unity beyond death.

    Paintings Of Hammerhead Sharks Depicted In The "Oki National Products Illustration Notes". From Japan, Edo Period, 1735 Ce

    Ancient artefact illustration of two hammerhead sharks with Japanese writing on a beige background.

    Roman Bronze Sculpture Of A Hand In A "Hang Loose" Position, 2nd - 3rd Century C.e

    Ancient artefact resembling a hand gesture, displayed in a glass case, showcasing its preserved condition.

    The Sweet Track Is A 5830-Year-Old Neolithic Timber Walkway, Located In The Somerset Levels In England And Discovered In 1970

    Ancient artefacts: Illustration of prehistoric people on a log path, alongside a photo of the well-preserved wooden trackway.

    It was originally part of a network of tracks built to provide a dry path across the marshy ground

    A Tourist Noticed A 1,700-Year-Old Roman Sarcophagus That Was Being Used As A Table At A Beach Bar In Varna, Bulgaria

    Ancient artefact sarcophagus found on a beach, showcasing intricate carvings and historical preservation.

    What The Pyramid Of Khafre Looked Like 4,500 Years Ago Compared To Today. The Pyramids Of Giza Were Originally Covered With Highly Polished White Limestones, With The Capstones At The Peak Being Covered In Gold

    Ancient artefact: Great Pyramid of Giza then and now, showing its original polished appearance and current state.

    This Is One Of Many Hair Ropes Used During The Reconstruction Of Higashi Hongan-Ji Temple In 1895 In Kyoto. As There Was No Rope Strong Enough To Hoist The Temple’s Massive Wooden Beams, In Response, Female Devotees Cut Off Their Hair And Braided It Into Strong And Thick Ropes

    Ancient artefact: large coil of preserved rope displayed in a glass case, with historical black and white photo of similar ropes.

    The Cosquer Cave Is A Palaeolithic Decorated Cave, Located In France, That Contains Numerous Cave Drawings Dating Back As Far As 27,000 Years Bp

    Ancient artefacts in Cosquer Cave with prehistoric horse paintings on rocky walls; human partially submerged nearby.

    The cave has more than 200 parietal figures and is also the only decorated cave whose entrance opens under the sea

    Gold Ring (Circa 500a.d.) Found Between Some Boulders By A Deer Hunter In Sweden

    Hand holding an ancient artifact, a gold spiral, found nestled in a moss-covered rocky area.

    One Of The Three Roman Pools Of Gafsa, In Tunisia, Two Of Which Are Open. Built In The 2nd Century Bce, They Are About Five Meters Deep And Are Fed By Hot Water Springs

    Ancient artefacts: kids swim in clear water of a stone structure with historic walls, capturing a blend of history and leisure.

    A Submerged Buddha Revealed In 2017, When The Water Level Was Lowered By A Construction Project. Carved Into A Riverside Cliff, It Was Meant To Protect Travelers. Fuzhou, China, Ming Dynasty, Around 1400

    Diver next to an ancient artefact, a submerged Buddha head carved in a rock face, partially visible above the water.

    A 1,500-Year-Old Arrow Was Discovered In Norway, Nestled Between Rocks. The Research Team Believes It Was Encased In Ice And Was Then Transported Downslope When The Ice Melted

    Person smiling and holding an ancient artefact in snowy landscape, wearing a colorful jacket and wool hat.

    More Than 10,000 Years Ago, A Woman Or Young Man Made 2 Trips Separated By At Least Several Hours, Carrying A Toddler In At Least One Direction

    Ancient artefacts include preserved footprints in a desert and an artistic depiction of prehistoric life with mammoths.

    Their trackway, in what's now New Mexico’s White Sands National Park, stretch for 1,5 km and consists of more than 400 human prints

    Dr Irving Finkel Holding A 3770-Year-Old Tablet, That Tells The Story Of The God Enki Speaking To The Sumerian King Atram-Hasis (The Noah Figure In Earlier Versions Of The Flood Story) And Giving Him Instructions On How To Build An Ark Which Is Described As A Round 220 Ft Diameter Coracle

    Elderly man with glasses and a long beard holding an ancient artefact, a carved clay tablet, against a dark background.

    There Are 5 Temples In Kyoto, Japan, That Have Blood Stained Ceilings

    Ancient artefact with preserved handprints on aged wooden surface.

    The ceilings are made from the floorboards of Fushimi Castle where Torii Mototada and his remaining 380 samurai warriors ki**ed themselves, in 1600, after a long hold-off against an army of 40,000 for 11 days

    Believed To Be 11,000 Years Old. Karahantepe (Near Göbeklitepe)

    Ancient artefact being unearthed, a carved stone head cleaned with a brush, showcasing remarkable preservation.

    Modesty By Antonio Corradini Is A Marble Sculpture Completed In 1752 During The Rococo Period. Corradini Was Commissioned By Raimondo Di Sangro To Sculpt A Memorial For His Mother In The Cappella Sansevero In Naples, Where The Marble Sculpture Remains Today

    Ancient artefact statue shrouded in draped fabric, showcasing intricate craftsmanship and detail.

    A New Research Revealed That This Obsidian Mirror Used By Queen Elizabeth I’s Famed Political Advisor And Occultist John Dee To 'Speak' With Angels Has Aztec Origin. The Mirror Was Crafted In Aztec Mexico More Than 500 Years Ago And Is Now On Display At The British Museum

    A person examines an ancient obsidian mirror under a lamp, showcasing remarkable survival of ancient artefacts.

    Charlemagne's Throne In Aachen. From Then Until 1531, It Served As The Coronation Throne For Thirty-One Kings Of Germany

    Ancient artefact: A historic stone throne with steps, preserved in a dimly lit room with patterned floor tiles.

    A 15-Foot-Long Dugout Canoe Discovered Last Fall In Wisconsin's Lake Mendota Has Been Scanned With High-Tech Tools And Dated To Around 1,200 Years Ago

    People examining ancient artefact in a lab setting, with close-up equipment focused on preservation.

    More Than 100 Old Books, Manuscripts And Documents, Some 1,200 Years Old, Were Recently Discovered In The Attic Of The St. Margaret Evangelical Church In Mediaș, Romania, By A Team Of Researchers LED By Prof. Dr. Adinel Dincă From The Babeș-Bolyai University In Cluj

    Researchers examine ancient artefacts and books on a wooden table in a study room.

    Drawings By A 7-Year-Old Boy Named Onfim, From 13th Century Russia

    Ancient artefact with carved figures and symbols on a wooden piece, showcasing historical preservation.

    My 200 Year Old House Was Used As A Hospital During The American Civil War. These Were Found In Or Around It By Myself

    Ancient artefacts including bullets and coins displayed on a wooden surface.

    Years Of Restoration At The 2,200-Year-Old Temple Of Esna, In Egypt, Has Revealed The Vibrant Original Colors That Have Been Covered By Centuries Of Dirt, Soot, And Bird Poop

    An archaeologist carefully examines ancient artefacts with vivid hieroglyphs on a temple column.

    The Use Of Lidar Technology On The Sprawling Metropolis Of Calakmul, In Southern Mexico, Has Allowed Archeologists To Peel Away The Rainforest And Reveal The Remains Of An Ancient Maya City Nearly Twice The Size Of The City Of Vancouver

    Ancient artefacts: aerial view of Mayan ruins in a dense forest and a LiDAR scan revealing more structures.

    Just Found This Old Document Showing That One Of My Ancestors Served Under Napoleon I As Light Infantryman During The Entirety Of His Reign

    Ancient artefact document from Napoleonic era, featuring text and emblem, slightly worn with visible creases and stains.

    Ceramic Water Pipes Found Near Epang Palace. China, Warring States, 5th-3rd Century Bc

    Ancient artefacts showing well-preserved clay pipes in a trench, illustrating historic engineering techniques.

    Depictions Of Medjed From The Greenfield Papyrus (950s-930s Bce). Medjed (Meaning "The Smiter") Is An Ancient Egyptian God Who Shoots Rays Of Light From His Eyes, And Who Goes Round About Heaven Robed In The Flame Of His Mouth, Commanding Hāpi (Nile God), But Remaining Himself Unseen

    Ancient artefact depicting a mysterious figure with large eyes on Egyptian papyrus, showcasing ancient artistry.

    Leather Coat That Belonged To An Ojibwa Captain. Ontario, Canada, Ojibwa Culture, 1789

    Ancient artefact: intricately designed native tribal coat with detailed patterns and fringe accents.

    One Of The First Photos Taken Of Tutankhamun's Tomb When It Was Opened

    Ancient artefacts and treasures, including ornate furniture and chests, remarkably preserved through time.

    Fossilized Human Footprints. White Sands, New Mexico. ~23,000 Years Old

    Ancient artefact footprints preserved in stone, showcasing historical human activity.

    2000 Year Old Ancient Fast Food Shop In Pompeii

    Ancient artefacts depicting murals on weathered stone walls showcasing vibrant historical art.

    17th-Century Emerald Cup Made Of 252 Carats Of Pure Emerald

    Ancient artefact: a green, ornate emerald cup with intricate writing, showcasing incredible preservation.

    A 1800 Year Old Octopus Mosaic On The Floor Of A Roman Bath

    Ancient artefact featuring a mosaic of an octopus, well-preserved on a stone surface.

    Victorian Courting Conversation Chair, Europe 19th Century

    Ancient artefact: intricate vintage green velvet loveseat with ornate patterns.

    The Remains Of A Prehistoric House From The Bronze Age Settlement Of Akrotiri In Santorini, Greece. The Settlement Was Destroyed In The Theran Eruption Sometime In The 16th Century Bce And Buried In Volcanic Ash

    Ancient artefact display of preserved ruins with wooden beams, showcased in a modern museum environment.

    The Herculaneum Papyri Are More Than 1800 Papyri That Were Carbonized By The Eruption Of Mount Vesuvius (79 Ce), Constituting The Only Surviving Library From Antiquity That Exists In Its Entirety. Now Using New X-Ray Technique, These Scrolls Are Being Read For The First Time In Millennia

    Ancient artefact scroll and illustration showing x-ray scanning technique to reveal hidden texts.

    In The Summer Of 2018, At Rousses, Crete, A Farmer Was Trying To Park Below The Shade Of An Olive Grove In His Property. The Ground Gave Up And Through The 1.2 Meter (4ft) Hole He Found A Minoan Tomb, Undisturbed For Around 3,400 Years, This Is Pretty Much The First Good Look At It

    Ancient artefacts including pots and a stone chest discovered in an underground excavation site.

    A Native American 28-Foot Canoe Estimated To Be 1,000 Years Old Was Recovered From Southeastern North Carolina's Lake Waccamaw

    Divers recover ancient artefacts submerged in a lake, showcasing teamwork and historical preservation.

    A Nearly Complete 1st Century Bce Carnyx Found In 2004 At Tintignac, France (The One In The Left Picture, With A Reconstruction In The Right). Fashioned As A Snarling Boar, The Carnyx Was A War Horn Used By The Iron Age Celts Between C. 200 Bce And C. 200 Ce

    Ancient artefact: intricate staff in a museum and man holding a replica against a scenic mountain backdrop.

    Ukrainian Soldiers Dug Trenches And Discovered Ancient Amphoras Dated To Around 4-5 Centuries Bc. Artifacts Were Transferred To The Odessa Archaeological Museum

    Three men in outdoor gear holding ancient artefacts they discovered, with shovels in an excavation site under a clear sky.

    This Whaling Suit From Greenland, Made Some Time Before 1834, Is The Only Complete Suit Of Its Kind In The World. The Hunter Crawled Into The Sealskin Suit Through The Central Hole, Making It Waterproof By Pulling The Hole Closed. Now Housed At The National Museum Of Denmark

    Ancient artefact of a full-body leather suit with a hood, possibly for protection, remarkably preserved.

    The Goat Tender Of The Colonies By Charles-Henri-Joseph Cordier. France, 1861

    Ancient artefact bust with intricate details and classical dress, showcasing artistry that survived through history.

    The Oldest Surviving Deck Of 52 Playing Cards, Made In The Netherlands (Circa 1475 Ad). Currently Housed At Metropolitan Museum Of Art, New York

    Ancient artefacts: a complete set of historical playing cards with medieval illustrations, surviving in excellent condition.

    An 11th Century “Ornamental Shield” That Was Carved From An Elk's Antler, Found In The Funerary Chapel Of Louis The Pious In Metz, France

    Ancient artefact with intricate carvings on display in a museum exhibit.

    Over 100,000 Ceramic Wares From Two Chinese Shipwrecks, 1500 Meters Deep In The South China Sea. Discovered In May 2023. Ships Dated To The Ming Dynasty, 1506-1522

    Ancient artefacts underwater, featuring numerous pottery pieces and vases, beautifully preserved over time.

    A 25,000-Year-Old Engraving Of A Woman At Cussac Cave In France. The Cave, Which Was Discovered On September 30, 2000 By Amateur Speleologist Marc Delluc, Contains Over 150 Paleolithic Artworks As Well As Several Human Remains

    Ancient artefact showing a carved human figure on stone, showcasing impressive preservation over time.

    Qaṣr Al-Farīd Meaning ‘The Lonely Castle’ Is The Largest Rock-Cut Tomb At The Archaeological Site Of Hegra, In Saudi Arabia. Nabataean Kingdom, 1st Century Ce (There's A Human For Scale)

    Ancient artefact, a carved sandstone tomb in a desert landscape, illustrating remarkable historical preservation.

    Remains Of A 2000 Years Old Tortoise And Its Egg Were Discovered In Pompeii

    Ancient artefact partially unearthed, showcasing well-preserved details, surrounded by sand and soil.

    Empty Cans From Franklin's Lost Expedition (1845) Still Litter The Grounds Of Beechey Island In The Canadian Arctic

    Ancient artefacts arranged in a cross shape on gravel, showcasing remarkable preservation through time.

    In Ancient Rome, Roads Were Dotted With White Stones (Cats' Eyes) Which Reflected The Moonlight, Acting As Street Lights To Help People Walk On The Street After Dark. Pictured Is A Roman Road In Pompeii

    Ancient artefacts: rows of aged stone paving blocks lined neatly on an old street, showcasing historical craftsmanship.

    "The Kiss", A 12,000-Year-Old Rock Painting At Pedra Furada In Brazil

    Ancient artefact of rock art depicting a red animal figure, preserved on a stone surface.

    Discovered Today: A Roman Mosaic In London That Was Once The Floor Of A Dining Room Called A Triclinium

    Archaeologists restore ancient mosaic artefact, revealing intricate geometric patterns.

    3,100-Year-Old Jar Full Of Burnt Figs Strung Together By Strings. Ekron, Israel, 12th Century Bc

    Ancient artefact: a cracked ceramic jar filled with preserved food remains, showcasing remarkable historical preservation.

    One Of The 2 Silver Jugs Commissioned By Maharaja Sawai Singh II Of Jaipur In 1902. 345 Kgs Of Silver Was Used. Used To Carry 9000 Litres Of Ganges Water To London As He Attended Edward Vii’s Coronation, He Did Not Consider European Water Suitable For His Drinking. Now At Jaipur Palace

    Ancient artefact: large silver urn in ornate palace interior, reflecting the surroundings.

    An 18th Century Device That Allowed Researchers To Read Up To 8 Open Books At A Time

    Ancient artefact, a wooden book wheel, in a library with shelves filled with books in the background.

    16th Century German Ring That Unfolds Into An Astronomical Sphere

    Gold armillary sphere ring, one of 116 ancient artefacts, intricately designed and displayed on a plain background.

    Black Cat By Min Zhen. China, Qing Dynasty, 18th Century

    Ancient artefact depicting a black and white cat in traditional Asian art style, showcasing remarkable detail and preservation.

    A 600-Year-Old Medieval Hat From Lappvattnet. The Hat, Which Is Made Of Felted Sheep’s Wool, Was Preserved In A Bog. Now Housed At The Västerbottens Museum In Sweden

    Ancient artefact: a well-preserved brown hat, showcasing signs of wear, displayed against a dark background.

    Khara-Khoto Is An Abandoned City In Inner Mongolia, China. Built In 1032, The City Thrived Under The Rule Of The Western Xia Dynasty. It Has Been Identified As The City Of Etzina Which Appears In The Travels Of Marco Polo, The Venetian Explorer Who Travelled Through Asia Between 1271-1295

    Ancient artefacts in a desert, surrounded by sand dunes and a vast sky, showcasing historical preservation.

    An Anglo-Saxon 10th Century Ce Pocket-Sized Sundial Found In 1938. The Pin, Known As A ‘Gnomon’, Was Placed In The Hole For The Relevant Month. When The Sundial Was Suspended From The Chain, It Used The Altitude Of The Sun To Calculate 3 Separate Times Of The Day

    Ancient artefact, intricately designed calendar tool with gold detailing, showcasing remarkable preservation.

    A Large Roman Mosaic Depicting A Lion Found In Salakta, Tunisia. 3rd Century Ce, Now On Display At Salakta Archeological Museum

    A woman stands by an ancient artefact, a large mural of a lion, beautifully preserved on a wall.

    A Roman Mosaic Depicting A Fish. 1st Century Ce, Now Housed At The State Historical Museum In Moscow

    Ancient artefact depicting a fish mosaic, showcasing intricate design and vibrant colors, beautifully preserved over time.

    The Skull Of A Viking Man With Filed Teeth, Found In A Mass Grave In Dorset. The Purpose Behind Filed Teeth Remains Unclear But Some Researchers Believe That The Teeth Carvings Were Likely Dyed (Probably With Red) To Frighten Opponents In Battle Or To Show Their Status As A Great Fighter

    Close-up of ancient artefact: a skull with intricate wear patterns on the teeth.

    This 3100 Years Old Wooden Stairs Is The Oldest In Europe, And Was Found In A Prehistoric Hallstatt Salt Mine In Austria

    Ancient artefacts: three images of an old, wooden staircase preserved in an archaeological site.

    Picture Of Teddy Roosevelt’s Diary Entry From The Day Both His Wife And Mother Died In 1884. Roosevelt Marked The Day In His Diary With A Big “X” Noting, “The Light Has Gone Out Of My Life”

    Ancient artefact: 1884 diary entry, "The light has gone out of my life," written on February 14.

    In 2013, A 900-Year-Old Crypt Was Uncovered In Old Dongola, In Modern-Day Sudan, Containing 7 Naturally Mummified Bodies And Walls Covered With Religious Inscriptions Written In Greek And Sahidic Coptic. One Of The Mummies Is Believed To Be That Of Archbishop Georgios

    Ancient artifacts in a stone chamber with walls covered in inscriptions, showcasing remarkable preservation.

    The Perfectly Preserved Endurance, Ernest Shackleton's Lost Ship. 3km Below The Weddell Sea. Found After 107 Years

    Ancient artefact: a shipwreck's remains underwater, with visible wheel and decayed wood, showcasing its historical endurance.

    Beautiful Portrait Of A Woman From The 2nd Century Ce From Roman Egypt. The Painting Was Made On Wood And Placed On An Egyptian Mummy

    Ancient artefact of a woman in traditional attire with ornate jewelry, painted on wood.

    Body Part-Shaped Hot Water/Oil Bottles Found At The Asklepieion Of Nea Paphos, Cyprus. Dated In The Roman Era, Exhibited At The Archaeological Museum Of Paphos

    Ancient artefacts displayed on a human outline, including terracotta body parts, showcasing historical preservation.

    One Of The Hundreds Of Elongated Skulls That Were Discovered In 1928 At Paracas Peninsula In Peru. Cranial Deformation Was Practiced By The Paracas Civilization (800-100 Bce) By Tightly Wrapping The Head In Cloth, During The First Few Years Of Life, In Order To Elongate The Cranium

    Ancient artefact featuring an elongated skull alongside a reconstructed bust of a woman with braids and earrings.

    The "Bison Licking Insect Bite" Is A Carved And Engraved Fragment Of A Spear-Thrower Made Of Reindeer Antler, Depicting The Now Extinct Steppe Bison. It Was Created Sometime Between 20,000 And 12,000 Ago And Was Found At Abri De La Madeleine In France

    Ancient artefact of a carved bison head displayed alongside a live bison in a grassy field.

    A 1,700 Year Old Roman-Era “Good Shepard” Gold Ring Bearing An Engraving Of A Boy Holding A Sheep On His Shoulders, An Image Used By Early Christians To Symbolise Jesus. Found By Archaeologists Off Israel's Mediterranean Coast In An Ancient Shipwreck

    Ancient artefact: a golden ring with an engraved stone, delicately held and displayed on a black background.