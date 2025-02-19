We’ve compiled this list of images from the community. Hopefully, you get to learn something new today.

Reddit also has its own museum of artifacts , where more than three million members share photos of artwork, tools, and archeological finds. Some objects date back to the B.C. era and carry fascinating backstories .

Objects from the distant past have a deep, rich history . They are tangible fragments that give us a glimpse into specific moments in time when life was starkly different, to say the least. That’s why museum visits are almost always guaranteed to pique our curiosity.

#1 Amethyst Grapes With Jade Leaves. China, Qing Dynasty, 19th Century Share icon

RELATED:

#2 The Castle Of Coca Is A Castle Located In The Coca Municipality, Central Spain Share icon It was constructed in the 15th century and has been considered to be one of the best examples of Spanish Mudejar brickwork which incorporates Moorish Muslim design and construction with Gothic architecture



#3 A 19th Century Japanese Firemen’s Coat Decorated With A Spider Hovering Over An Abandoned Go Board Share icon

It’s easy to assume that antiques are highly valuable. However​​, several factors affect their value, making it quite challenging to determine. According to Five Katz Antiques owner Edmund Kindle, market trends are one variable. In an article for Florida Today, Kindle explains that younger people who inherit these old items from their grandparents aren’t fond of them, so they sell them for cheap.

#4 A Golden Ram And A Stone Lion, Found In A Tomb At The Archaeological Site Of Gonur Depe (Dated From 2400 To 1600 Bce) In Turkmenistan Share icon The finger in the background shows how small these figures are, demonstrating the extraordinary skill of the craftsmen



ADVERTISEMENT

#5 A 1800-Year Old Ceramic Horse. Han Dynasty (202 Bce– 9 Ce, 25–220 Ce), Now Housed At The Sanxingdui Museum In China Share icon

#6 Jade Burial Suit, Han Dynasty (202bce - 220ce) Share icon

Provenance is another factor, as it determines the history of the object’s ownership. According to Christie’s New York Department for Chinese Ceramics head Vicky Paloympis, older provenance from a prestigious collection does boost the item’s value. But if you want to be absolutely sure, you can consult an auction database. Heritage Auctions' head consignment director, Samantha Robinson, explains that auction results within the past three years are the best basis.

#7 Sculpture Of A Female Figure, Probably A Yakshi (Nature Spirit). Mathura, India, Around 200 Ad Share icon

#8 The Ksar Draa In Timimoun, Algeria, Is An Ancient Ruin That Stands Out In The Middle Of An Ocean Of Dunes, And It's History Has Been Lost Over The Centuries Share icon The only news related to it is that for a certain period of time it was occupied by the Jews of the Timimoun region



ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Tea Gown, France, ~1897. Owned By The Countess Greffulhe, Who Often Chose Clothing Of A Brilliant Green Color Because It Complemented Her Auburn Hair Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Chicago-based antiques dealer Erik Retzer, bronze holds a lot of value in terms of item material. Whether small sculptures or ornate chandeliers, bronze remains a precious item in the antique market because it is highly coveted. The same applies to Suzani textiles. Originating in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, they were initially used as protective wrapping panels for ancient tents known as yurts. These days, people have found ways to repurpose them by using them as wall art or pillow designs.

#10 The Amber Bear That My Dad Found In 1990. Dates Back To The Stoneage. Currently On Display At The Natural History Museum In Copenhagen Share icon

#11 Wheelchair Made For Holy Roman Empress Elisabeth Christine Of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, 1740 Share icon

#12 A Neon Salesman's Sample Case, Circa 1935 Share icon

The popularity of period pieces has revived the popularity of Georgian and Regency furniture. According to Los Angeles-based designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, today’s younger generation has embraced mixing these old pieces with newer ones for a fresh look. “Chests of drawers, dining chairs, secretaries, and side tables—mostly English and even Irish—are still very reasonable at auction and have such beauty,” he said. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Meet Abdel Kader Haidara, The Man Who Risked His Life To Save Almost 400,000 Ancient Manuscripts From Timbuktu From Being Destroyed By The Jihadists Share icon These manuscripts, which some date back to the 11th century, deal with myriad subjects such as medicine, astronomy, and s*x



#14 Carbonized Loaves Of Bread From Pompeii And Herculaneum! Share icon

#15 A 900-Year-Old Church Still Standing In Wicklow, Ireland Share icon

Let’s hear from you, readers. Is there something about old, antique objects that fascinates you? What about these artifacts do you find most interesting? Comment down below!

#16 "You Used To Always Say To Me, 'Let’s Live Together Until Our Hair Turns White And Die On The Same Day.' So How Could You Go Ahead And Leave Me Behind?" Letter By A Woman To Her Deceased Husband, Discovered In The Man's Grave Along With A Lock Of Her Hair. Korea, 1586 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 This 9000-Year-Old Stone Mask Is The Oldest Mask In The World, And Was Found In The Judean Desert In Israel Share icon

#18 The Capstone Of The Pyramid Of Amenemhat III, 1860 Bc-1814 Bc Share icon

#19 A Ceramic Jar Filled With Thousands Of Bronze Coins Unearthed At The Site Of A 15th-Century Samurai’s Residence Just North Of Tokyo, Japan Share icon

#20 Frog, By The Japanese Artist Matsumoto Hoji. 1814 Ce Share icon

#21 This 14th Century Door At Exeter Cathedral, UK, Is Thought To Be The Oldest Existing Cat Flap Share icon

#22 “Death Blowing Bubbles” Share icon One of the several depictions of death created by Johann Georg Leinberger between 1729 and 1731 for the ceiling of the Holy Grave Chapel in Michaelsberg Abbey in Bamberg, Germany. The bubbles are symbols of the fragility of life



#23 Photo Of An Upper Lid Coffin Found In Newly Discovered Egyptian Cemetery, Dated New Kingdom, 20th Dynasty B.c Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 A Pair Of Levi's Jeans From The 1880s Found Dan Abandoned New Mexico Mine Have Been Sold At Auown Ction For A Total Of $87,400 Share icon They are flecked with wax over the legs from where the original owner labored under candle light



#25 A 3,000-Year-Old Clay Pig Found In 2020 At The Lianhe Ruins In China. When It Was Discovered, The Pottery Has Gone Viral As It Looks Similar To The Pigs In Angry Birds Share icon

#26 Column From A XII Century Portal, Saint-Lazare D'avallon Church (France) Share icon

#27 A Women's Glove From 1850s London, Modified For Self Defense Share icon

#28 "The Sorceress Kit", A Bizzare Collection Of About 100 Trinkets Found Buried Inside A Box, In The Garden Of A House In Pompeii, Believed To Be A Fortune Teller's Tool Kit Share icon

#29 An Ivory Japanese Netsuke (Miniature Sculpture) Of A Cluster Of Rats. (4 Cm In Diameter, 19th Century) Share icon

#30 A 2000-Year-Old Roman Silver Dagger, That Was Discovered By An Archeology Intern In 2019 In Germany, Before And After Nine Months Of Careful Restoration Work Share icon

#31 Fall Of The Rebel Angels, Carved Out Of A Single Piece Of Marble In 1740 By Italian Sculptor Agostino Fasolato, It Depicts 60 Fallen Angels Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 A Very Well Preserved 3,000-Year-Old Bronze Sword Was Recently Discovered In The Southern Bavarian Town Of Nördlingen In Germany Share icon

#33 The World's Oldest Underground Station, Baker Street, England. 160 Years Apart Share icon

#34 Robe And Axe Of Giovanni Battista Bugatti, Who Was The Official Executioner For The Papal States From 1796 To 1864. During His Tenure He Executed 514 People Share icon

#35 The Graves Of A Catholic Woman And Her Protestant Husband, Who Were Not Allowed To Be Buried Together Because Of Their Differing Faiths. 1888 Ce, Located At Het Oude Kerkhof In Roermond, The Netherlands Share icon

#36 Paintings Of Hammerhead Sharks Depicted In The "Oki National Products Illustration Notes". From Japan, Edo Period, 1735 Ce Share icon

#37 Roman Bronze Sculpture Of A Hand In A "Hang Loose" Position, 2nd - 3rd Century C.e Share icon

#38 The Sweet Track Is A 5830-Year-Old Neolithic Timber Walkway, Located In The Somerset Levels In England And Discovered In 1970 Share icon It was originally part of a network of tracks built to provide a dry path across the marshy ground



#39 A Tourist Noticed A 1,700-Year-Old Roman Sarcophagus That Was Being Used As A Table At A Beach Bar In Varna, Bulgaria Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 What The Pyramid Of Khafre Looked Like 4,500 Years Ago Compared To Today. The Pyramids Of Giza Were Originally Covered With Highly Polished White Limestones, With The Capstones At The Peak Being Covered In Gold Share icon

#41 This Is One Of Many Hair Ropes Used During The Reconstruction Of Higashi Hongan-Ji Temple In 1895 In Kyoto. As There Was No Rope Strong Enough To Hoist The Temple’s Massive Wooden Beams, In Response, Female Devotees Cut Off Their Hair And Braided It Into Strong And Thick Ropes Share icon

#42 The Cosquer Cave Is A Palaeolithic Decorated Cave, Located In France, That Contains Numerous Cave Drawings Dating Back As Far As 27,000 Years Bp Share icon The cave has more than 200 parietal figures and is also the only decorated cave whose entrance opens under the sea



#43 Gold Ring (Circa 500a.d.) Found Between Some Boulders By A Deer Hunter In Sweden Share icon

#44 One Of The Three Roman Pools Of Gafsa, In Tunisia, Two Of Which Are Open. Built In The 2nd Century Bce, They Are About Five Meters Deep And Are Fed By Hot Water Springs Share icon

#45 A Submerged Buddha Revealed In 2017, When The Water Level Was Lowered By A Construction Project. Carved Into A Riverside Cliff, It Was Meant To Protect Travelers. Fuzhou, China, Ming Dynasty, Around 1400 Share icon

#46 A 1,500-Year-Old Arrow Was Discovered In Norway, Nestled Between Rocks. The Research Team Believes It Was Encased In Ice And Was Then Transported Downslope When The Ice Melted Share icon

#47 More Than 10,000 Years Ago, A Woman Or Young Man Made 2 Trips Separated By At Least Several Hours, Carrying A Toddler In At Least One Direction Share icon Their trackway, in what's now New Mexico’s White Sands National Park, stretch for 1,5 km and consists of more than 400 human prints



ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Dr Irving Finkel Holding A 3770-Year-Old Tablet, That Tells The Story Of The God Enki Speaking To The Sumerian King Atram-Hasis (The Noah Figure In Earlier Versions Of The Flood Story) And Giving Him Instructions On How To Build An Ark Which Is Described As A Round 220 Ft Diameter Coracle Share icon

#49 There Are 5 Temples In Kyoto, Japan, That Have Blood Stained Ceilings Share icon The ceilings are made from the floorboards of Fushimi Castle where Torii Mototada and his remaining 380 samurai warriors ki**ed themselves, in 1600, after a long hold-off against an army of 40,000 for 11 days



#50 Believed To Be 11,000 Years Old. Karahantepe (Near Göbeklitepe) Share icon

#51 Modesty By Antonio Corradini Is A Marble Sculpture Completed In 1752 During The Rococo Period. Corradini Was Commissioned By Raimondo Di Sangro To Sculpt A Memorial For His Mother In The Cappella Sansevero In Naples, Where The Marble Sculpture Remains Today Share icon

#52 A New Research Revealed That This Obsidian Mirror Used By Queen Elizabeth I’s Famed Political Advisor And Occultist John Dee To 'Speak' With Angels Has Aztec Origin. The Mirror Was Crafted In Aztec Mexico More Than 500 Years Ago And Is Now On Display At The British Museum Share icon

#53 Charlemagne's Throne In Aachen. From Then Until 1531, It Served As The Coronation Throne For Thirty-One Kings Of Germany Share icon

#54 A 15-Foot-Long Dugout Canoe Discovered Last Fall In Wisconsin's Lake Mendota Has Been Scanned With High-Tech Tools And Dated To Around 1,200 Years Ago Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 More Than 100 Old Books, Manuscripts And Documents, Some 1,200 Years Old, Were Recently Discovered In The Attic Of The St. Margaret Evangelical Church In Mediaș, Romania, By A Team Of Researchers LED By Prof. Dr. Adinel Dincă From The Babeș-Bolyai University In Cluj Share icon

#56 Drawings By A 7-Year-Old Boy Named Onfim, From 13th Century Russia Share icon

#57 My 200 Year Old House Was Used As A Hospital During The American Civil War. These Were Found In Or Around It By Myself Share icon

#58 Years Of Restoration At The 2,200-Year-Old Temple Of Esna, In Egypt, Has Revealed The Vibrant Original Colors That Have Been Covered By Centuries Of Dirt, Soot, And Bird Poop Share icon

#59 The Use Of Lidar Technology On The Sprawling Metropolis Of Calakmul, In Southern Mexico, Has Allowed Archeologists To Peel Away The Rainforest And Reveal The Remains Of An Ancient Maya City Nearly Twice The Size Of The City Of Vancouver Share icon

#60 Just Found This Old Document Showing That One Of My Ancestors Served Under Napoleon I As Light Infantryman During The Entirety Of His Reign Share icon

#61 Ceramic Water Pipes Found Near Epang Palace. China, Warring States, 5th-3rd Century Bc Share icon

#62 Depictions Of Medjed From The Greenfield Papyrus (950s-930s Bce). Medjed (Meaning "The Smiter") Is An Ancient Egyptian God Who Shoots Rays Of Light From His Eyes, And Who Goes Round About Heaven Robed In The Flame Of His Mouth, Commanding Hāpi (Nile God), But Remaining Himself Unseen Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Leather Coat That Belonged To An Ojibwa Captain. Ontario, Canada, Ojibwa Culture, 1789 Share icon

#64 One Of The First Photos Taken Of Tutankhamun's Tomb When It Was Opened Share icon

#65 Fossilized Human Footprints. White Sands, New Mexico. ~23,000 Years Old Share icon

#66 2000 Year Old Ancient Fast Food Shop In Pompeii Share icon

#67 17th-Century Emerald Cup Made Of 252 Carats Of Pure Emerald Share icon

#68 A 1800 Year Old Octopus Mosaic On The Floor Of A Roman Bath Share icon

#69 Victorian Courting Conversation Chair, Europe 19th Century Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 The Remains Of A Prehistoric House From The Bronze Age Settlement Of Akrotiri In Santorini, Greece. The Settlement Was Destroyed In The Theran Eruption Sometime In The 16th Century Bce And Buried In Volcanic Ash Share icon

#71 The Herculaneum Papyri Are More Than 1800 Papyri That Were Carbonized By The Eruption Of Mount Vesuvius (79 Ce), Constituting The Only Surviving Library From Antiquity That Exists In Its Entirety. Now Using New X-Ray Technique, These Scrolls Are Being Read For The First Time In Millennia Share icon

#72 In The Summer Of 2018, At Rousses, Crete, A Farmer Was Trying To Park Below The Shade Of An Olive Grove In His Property. The Ground Gave Up And Through The 1.2 Meter (4ft) Hole He Found A Minoan Tomb, Undisturbed For Around 3,400 Years, This Is Pretty Much The First Good Look At It Share icon

#73 A Native American 28-Foot Canoe Estimated To Be 1,000 Years Old Was Recovered From Southeastern North Carolina's Lake Waccamaw Share icon

#74 A Nearly Complete 1st Century Bce Carnyx Found In 2004 At Tintignac, France (The One In The Left Picture, With A Reconstruction In The Right). Fashioned As A Snarling Boar, The Carnyx Was A War Horn Used By The Iron Age Celts Between C. 200 Bce And C. 200 Ce Share icon

#75 Ukrainian Soldiers Dug Trenches And Discovered Ancient Amphoras Dated To Around 4-5 Centuries Bc. Artifacts Were Transferred To The Odessa Archaeological Museum Share icon

#76 This Whaling Suit From Greenland, Made Some Time Before 1834, Is The Only Complete Suit Of Its Kind In The World. The Hunter Crawled Into The Sealskin Suit Through The Central Hole, Making It Waterproof By Pulling The Hole Closed. Now Housed At The National Museum Of Denmark Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 The Goat Tender Of The Colonies By Charles-Henri-Joseph Cordier. France, 1861 Share icon

#78 The Oldest Surviving Deck Of 52 Playing Cards, Made In The Netherlands (Circa 1475 Ad). Currently Housed At Metropolitan Museum Of Art, New York Share icon

#79 An 11th Century “Ornamental Shield” That Was Carved From An Elk's Antler, Found In The Funerary Chapel Of Louis The Pious In Metz, France Share icon

#80 Over 100,000 Ceramic Wares From Two Chinese Shipwrecks, 1500 Meters Deep In The South China Sea. Discovered In May 2023. Ships Dated To The Ming Dynasty, 1506-1522 Share icon

#81 A 25,000-Year-Old Engraving Of A Woman At Cussac Cave In France. The Cave, Which Was Discovered On September 30, 2000 By Amateur Speleologist Marc Delluc, Contains Over 150 Paleolithic Artworks As Well As Several Human Remains Share icon

#82 Qaṣr Al-Farīd Meaning ‘The Lonely Castle’ Is The Largest Rock-Cut Tomb At The Archaeological Site Of Hegra, In Saudi Arabia. Nabataean Kingdom, 1st Century Ce (There's A Human For Scale) Share icon

#83 Remains Of A 2000 Years Old Tortoise And Its Egg Were Discovered In Pompeii Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 Empty Cans From Franklin's Lost Expedition (1845) Still Litter The Grounds Of Beechey Island In The Canadian Arctic Share icon

#85 In Ancient Rome, Roads Were Dotted With White Stones (Cats' Eyes) Which Reflected The Moonlight, Acting As Street Lights To Help People Walk On The Street After Dark. Pictured Is A Roman Road In Pompeii Share icon

#86 "The Kiss", A 12,000-Year-Old Rock Painting At Pedra Furada In Brazil Share icon

#87 Discovered Today: A Roman Mosaic In London That Was Once The Floor Of A Dining Room Called A Triclinium Share icon

#88 3,100-Year-Old Jar Full Of Burnt Figs Strung Together By Strings. Ekron, Israel, 12th Century Bc Share icon

#89 One Of The 2 Silver Jugs Commissioned By Maharaja Sawai Singh II Of Jaipur In 1902. 345 Kgs Of Silver Was Used. Used To Carry 9000 Litres Of Ganges Water To London As He Attended Edward Vii’s Coronation, He Did Not Consider European Water Suitable For His Drinking. Now At Jaipur Palace Share icon

#90 An 18th Century Device That Allowed Researchers To Read Up To 8 Open Books At A Time Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#91 16th Century German Ring That Unfolds Into An Astronomical Sphere Share icon

#92 Black Cat By Min Zhen. China, Qing Dynasty, 18th Century Share icon

#93 A 600-Year-Old Medieval Hat From Lappvattnet. The Hat, Which Is Made Of Felted Sheep’s Wool, Was Preserved In A Bog. Now Housed At The Västerbottens Museum In Sweden Share icon

#94 Khara-Khoto Is An Abandoned City In Inner Mongolia, China. Built In 1032, The City Thrived Under The Rule Of The Western Xia Dynasty. It Has Been Identified As The City Of Etzina Which Appears In The Travels Of Marco Polo, The Venetian Explorer Who Travelled Through Asia Between 1271-1295 Share icon

#95 An Anglo-Saxon 10th Century Ce Pocket-Sized Sundial Found In 1938. The Pin, Known As A ‘Gnomon’, Was Placed In The Hole For The Relevant Month. When The Sundial Was Suspended From The Chain, It Used The Altitude Of The Sun To Calculate 3 Separate Times Of The Day Share icon

#96 A Large Roman Mosaic Depicting A Lion Found In Salakta, Tunisia. 3rd Century Ce, Now On Display At Salakta Archeological Museum Share icon

#97 A Roman Mosaic Depicting A Fish. 1st Century Ce, Now Housed At The State Historical Museum In Moscow Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#98 The Skull Of A Viking Man With Filed Teeth, Found In A Mass Grave In Dorset. The Purpose Behind Filed Teeth Remains Unclear But Some Researchers Believe That The Teeth Carvings Were Likely Dyed (Probably With Red) To Frighten Opponents In Battle Or To Show Their Status As A Great Fighter Share icon

#99 This 3100 Years Old Wooden Stairs Is The Oldest In Europe, And Was Found In A Prehistoric Hallstatt Salt Mine In Austria Share icon

#100 Picture Of Teddy Roosevelt’s Diary Entry From The Day Both His Wife And Mother Died In 1884. Roosevelt Marked The Day In His Diary With A Big “X” Noting, “The Light Has Gone Out Of My Life” Share icon

#101 In 2013, A 900-Year-Old Crypt Was Uncovered In Old Dongola, In Modern-Day Sudan, Containing 7 Naturally Mummified Bodies And Walls Covered With Religious Inscriptions Written In Greek And Sahidic Coptic. One Of The Mummies Is Believed To Be That Of Archbishop Georgios Share icon

#102 The Perfectly Preserved Endurance, Ernest Shackleton's Lost Ship. 3km Below The Weddell Sea. Found After 107 Years Share icon

#103 Beautiful Portrait Of A Woman From The 2nd Century Ce From Roman Egypt. The Painting Was Made On Wood And Placed On An Egyptian Mummy Share icon

#104 Body Part-Shaped Hot Water/Oil Bottles Found At The Asklepieion Of Nea Paphos, Cyprus. Dated In The Roman Era, Exhibited At The Archaeological Museum Of Paphos Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#105 One Of The Hundreds Of Elongated Skulls That Were Discovered In 1928 At Paracas Peninsula In Peru. Cranial Deformation Was Practiced By The Paracas Civilization (800-100 Bce) By Tightly Wrapping The Head In Cloth, During The First Few Years Of Life, In Order To Elongate The Cranium Share icon

#106 The "Bison Licking Insect Bite" Is A Carved And Engraved Fragment Of A Spear-Thrower Made Of Reindeer Antler, Depicting The Now Extinct Steppe Bison. It Was Created Sometime Between 20,000 And 12,000 Ago And Was Found At Abri De La Madeleine In France Share icon