Unhinged ‘Karen’ Explodes At Man Walking His Dog, Then Accuses Him Of Harassment After Being Filmed
Brown dog sitting inside kennel looking through bars, highlighting man walking his dog during Karen harassment incident.
Animals, Dogs

Unhinged 'Karen' Explodes At Man Walking His Dog, Then Accuses Him Of Harassment After Being Filmed

A bizarre confrontation at a dog park in Portland has gone viral after a woman launched into an aggressive tirade against a man for owning purebred dogs instead of adopting.

The footage, which was captured at Mount Tabor Dog Park, shows the woman confronting a dog walker and accusing him of being unethical for purchasing his pets. 

Highlights
  • A woman at Portland's Mount Tabor Dog Park aggressively attacked a man for owning purebred dogs instead of adopting.
  • Despite being harassed and insulted, the man remained calm.
  • The woman then tried every avenue to rile the man up: accusations of racism, insults to his manhood, even threatening to call ICE.

She screams, calls him a “piece of s***,” and escalates to claiming he causes animals to lose their lives by choosing to buy rather than rescue.

He k**ls dogs because he has to have his bred dogs,” the woman is heard saying.

“Me?” the man replies, visibly confused.

“Yes you, you bought those dogs didn’t you,” she continues. “You didn’t save their lives, you don’t care, you don’t care about anyone except yourself.”

    A woman went into an unhinged tirade against a total stranger at a dog park, accusing him of animal cruelty and insulting him

    Dog standing behind metal bars in a shelter, highlighting issues related to man walking his dog and harassment accusations.

    Image credits: Siebe Vanderhaeghen/Unsplash

    The man then calmly tries to explain that his dogs are a mother and puppy, but the woman refuses to listen. Seeing her attempt at enraging the man fails, she escalates by accusing him of harassment while simultaneously following him down the trail.

    “Help, help me, this guy won’t leave me alone… please help me, I did not say anything,” she cries out dramatically, despite being the one who initiated the altercation.

    Brown dog sitting in a bed inside a kennel, behind metal bars, looking alert and calm.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    The unprovoked confrontation then quickly spirals into a political and personal meltdown. 

    The woman accuses the man of being a racist, though no racist language or behavior is evident in the video. When he questions her claim, she ignores him and begins ordering him to go down a specific trail.

    Woman angrily confronting man walking dog in wooded park, pointing and yelling during heated harassment dispute caught on camera

    Image credits: Demi Bolger

    As he tries to walk away, she charges toward him. Finding himself out of options and dealing with an unreasonable individual, the man warns her that if she touches him, he will not hesitate in knocking her out.

    But the woman was unfazed.

    Woman wearing sunglasses and a hat angrily confronting a man walking his dog in a wooded area.

    Image credits: Demi Bolger

    The woman then pulled out her phone and continued ranting, this time targeting the man’s manhood.

    “Look at this guy, look at his bred dogs, look at what an unethical piece of s*** this guy is,” she yells. “He has to have bred dogs because he has a small pen*s.”

    Seeing her personal attacks have no effect on the man, the woman proceeds to accuse him of being an undocumented immigrant

    Woman filming man walking his dog in a wooded park area during a confrontation involving harassment accusations.

    Image credits: Demi Bolger

    Surprisingly, the man remains composed. Refusing to play the woman’s game, he added levity to the situation by saying:

    “Thank you, I always see these Karen videos and I never thought I’d get a good one myself.”

    Toward the end of the clip, the woman makes an even more outrageous threat, going from personal attacks, to political ones.

    Angry woman confronts man walking dog, then accuses him of harassment after being filmed outdoors.

    Comment by Chris questioning whether to be trapped in a forest with a woman or a bear, discussing the unhinged Karen incident.

    She accuses the man of being a Trump supporter and says she’ll call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on him, despite no indication that the man is undocumented or has done anything illegal.

    The encounter ends with the man walking away and warning other hikers about her behavior, while she continues yelling incoherently through the forest.

    From laughter and jokes to anger and concern, netizen reactions to the video were varied and intense

    Brown dog sitting in a basket indoors with colorful background, related to man walking his dog and harassment incident.

    Image credits: Daisy D/Unsplash

    Social media users were quick to react to the viral video, slamming the woman’s behavior and questioning her mental health.

    “That unhinged lunatic must not know much about canine rescue,” a user wrote.

    “Even beautiful, pure bred dogs get discarded and wind up in shelters. Thousands of unwanted pets are euthanized daily.”

    Others warned people to not engage or acknowledge individuals like the woman in the video, explaining that a person like that can often be unpredictable, and even dangerous.

    “Just walk away. This woman is hell-bent on getting this man arrested and perhaps sent to jail. Walk away and don’t look back.”

    Puppy resting inside a crate on a soft towel, representing a man walking his dog in a home environment.

    Image credits: Markus Winkler/Unsplash

    Some instead mocked the political leap she made during the argument, seeing her as an example of the worst that certain topics can bring out in people.

    “He should have told her that his dogs have good genes and watched her completely melt down,” one user joked, referencing the recent backlash against American Eagle’s recent campaign featuring Sidney Sweeney.

    “Unhinged.” Netizens expressed their frustration at seeing yet another ‘Karen’ unravel

    Unhinged woman confronts man walking his dog outdoors, then accuses him of harassment after being recorded.

    Comment suggesting having a personal body cam in public, related to unhinged Karen accusing man of harassment after being filmed.

    Unhinged Karen angrily confronts man walking his dog while filming, then falsely accuses him of harassment.

    Screenshot of an online comment about an unhinged Karen exploding at man walking dog then accusing him of harassment after being filmed

    Woman angrily confronting man walking his dog outdoors, accusing him of harassment while being recorded.

    Screenshot of a comment reacting to an unhinged Karen exploding at a man walking his dog and accusing him of harassment after being filmed.

    Text excerpt from article titled unhinged karen explodes at man walking his dog then accuses him of harassment after being filmed discussing karens as a threat to democracy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about an unhinged Karen accusing a man walking his dog of harassment.

    Text comment by PoppyHoney saying she would be going to jail for harassing me, relating to unhinged Karen incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about an unhinged Karen exploding at a man walking his dog.

    Woman angrily confronting man walking his dog on sidewalk, accusing him of harassment after being filmed incident.

    Comment section screenshot showing a user named Delta posting "I'd expect nothing less in Portland" in response to an incident involving a man walking his dog.

    Text on a webpage discussing the unfair use of the name Karen for obnoxious people amid 1.5 million Americans named Karen.

    Comment on a social post reacting to an unhinged Karen exploding at a man walking his dog and accusing him of harassment after being filmed.

    Animal rights
    dog adoption
    mental health
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does she know that the pure bred dog weren't rescued from a puppy farm/mill and he then adopted it from a rehoming centre. This woman is unhinged.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a total nutjob. I'm sure she's going to lose her job once her employer sees this. FAFO.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    elisechapdelaine avatar
    LittleTeapot
    LittleTeapot
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, he did not help the situation at all. He did stay calm - he didn’t hit her, but isn’t that kind of a low bar to expect? She’s obviously really going through it and I feel for her a little bit. This is not a Karen. This is an unbalanced person who probably needs help. Also, bro never denied the dogs were purebred so maybe he is an a*****e perpetuating the inhumane breeding of personalized pets. Bring on the downvotes!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    elisechapdelaine avatar
    LittleTeapot
    LittleTeapot
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, can we meditate for a moment on how much it sucks that as a woman if you get unhinged around a man, he can just say “stop or I’ll knock you out” but if the reverse happens, you’re just f*****g terrified for your life?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
