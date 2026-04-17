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We love us some good animal photos, and there’s no shortage of polished and beautifully composed wildlife images taken by pro photographers. But honestly, what hits a little differently is when animals just… show up in everyday life.

Like a wild fox curled up on a patio sofa like a cute little puppy. Or a chipmunk coming up to say hello while someone is reading a book in the park.

They might sound like scenes straight out of a Disney movie, but these moments really do happen in real life.

Bored Panda has rounded up the most incredible and unexpected animal encounters shared by people from around the world. They are a gentle reminder that we share this planet, and its resources, with more than just humans.