Woman Can’t Take Boyfriend Being Affectionate With His Mom: “Am I Overthinking This?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has a different comfort level when it comes to physical affection, which mainly stems from the way we were brought up. If our parents were comfortable with showing physical affection, chances are we’re too, and vice versa. But when people raised with different levels of physical affection come together, it can sometimes lead to misunderstandings or discomfort.

It’s exactly what happened to this woman when she visited her boyfriend’s parents. She, who wasn’t that much of a touchy person, found it strange that her partner’s mom was kissing him and giving him shoulder rubs every day. Worried that she might be overthinking things, she shared the story online, hoping netizens would weigh in with their unbiased opinions.

RELATED:

When people with different levels of physical affection come together, it can sometimes lead to discomfort

Share icon

Image credits: ekoneva695 (not the actual photo)

As it happened to this woman and her boyfriend’s family, who were not shy to kiss and give back rubs to each other

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Camandona (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Wonderful-Drive-8000

ADVERTISEMENT

If a child isn’t shown affection, they might find it uncomfortable in adulthood

Physical affection between parents and their kids is very important, as it’s an essential component in children’s emotional and social development. Many studies prove that physical affection results in kids’ higher self-esteem, improved academic performance, better parent-child communication, and fewer psychological and behavioral problems. It also reduces stress, improves their mood, and enhances brain development.

As children get older, the level of physical affection may lessen, but it’s still important not to awkwardly shy away from showing it. A big squeeze provides emotional support and time for bonding, improves mood, and reduces stress. If a teen is not up for more extravagant physical affection, they can still be emotionally supported by high fives, back rubs, silly games, etc.

If parents don’t give up, many teens remain affectionate in their adolescence and see frequent hugs and kisses as acceptable behavior, while those people whose parents struggled with physical touch might deem such gestures strange.

“For a child growing up in a home where affection isn’t really shown, displays of affection might make them feel awkward or out of place,” explains Dr. Dakari Quimby, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist. “Without seeing affection to take after, it could make doing it as an adult feel like trying something unfamiliar, which could cause feelings of discomfort rather than connection.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents who show less affection to their children often do it because they experienced growing up with unaffectionate caregivers themselves. Suppression of physical affection is usually carried from one generation to the next, so it can be difficult to break out of the vicious cycle.

Lack of physical affection shown to children can result in negative outcomes, such as having lower self-esteem and feeling more alienated, hostile, aggressive, and antisocial. The kids may also have trouble showing affection themselves, have difficulty trusting others, and feel hesitant about being vulnerable with others.

Affection between a parent and child is normal and strongly encouraged

So, as you might have already gathered, affection between a parent and child that starts at birth is very normal and greatly encouraged. The only time it becomes a problem is when it causes discomfort to anyone involved. If it does, then it might be time to set boundaries, which should be respected.

As children grow up, they become their own independent persons, so it’s not uncommon for them to try to set boundaries with parents that reflect that.

“When adult children ask for changes like this, it’s actually a sign of healthy development. They’re learning to set boundaries and define themselves as individuals. This process is crucial for becoming a well-adjusted adult,” Dr. Nicole McGuffin, PsyD, LPC, BCN, explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the [parent], this change can feel like a loss. It’s normal to feel hurt or even a bit abandoned. The key is to recognize that adjusting [their] behavior doesn’t mean losing [their] connection with her son. Instead, it’s about evolving that connection to fit [this] new stage of life.”

But if neither parent nor their adult child has any issue with showing platonic physical affection to each other, it’s nothing to worry about. In case others find it uncomfortable, it’s often simply a reflection of their personality, different experiences, the way they were brought up, and comfort levels of physical affection.

Some commenters also felt uncomfortable with how the mom behaved with her son

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But the majority believed it was completely normal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT