Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Can’t Take Boyfriend Being Affectionate With His Mom: “Am I Overthinking This?”
Affectionate middle-aged woman and young man posing closely, illustrating boyfriend being affectionate with his mom concept.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Can’t Take Boyfriend Being Affectionate With His Mom: “Am I Overthinking This?”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has a different comfort level when it comes to physical affection, which mainly stems from the way we were brought up. If our parents were comfortable with showing physical affection, chances are we’re too, and vice versa. But when people raised with different levels of physical affection come together, it can sometimes lead to misunderstandings or discomfort. 

It’s exactly what happened to this woman when she visited her boyfriend’s parents. She, who wasn’t that much of a touchy person, found it strange that her partner’s mom was kissing him and giving him shoulder rubs every day. Worried that she might be overthinking things, she shared the story online, hoping netizens would weigh in with their unbiased opinions.

RELATED:

    When people with different levels of physical affection come together, it can sometimes lead to discomfort

    Image credits: ekoneva695 (not the actual photo)

    As it happened to this woman and her boyfriend’s family, who were not shy to kiss and give back rubs to each other

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Camandona (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Wonderful-Drive-8000

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If a child isn’t shown affection, they might find it uncomfortable in adulthood

    Physical affection between parents and their kids is very important, as it’s an essential component in children’s emotional and social development. Many studies prove that physical affection results in kids’ higher self-esteem, improved academic performance, better parent-child communication, and fewer psychological and behavioral problems. It also reduces stress, improves their mood, and enhances brain development. 

    As children get older, the level of physical affection may lessen, but it’s still important not to awkwardly shy away from showing it. A big squeeze provides emotional support and time for bonding, improves mood, and reduces stress. If a teen is not up for more extravagant physical affection, they can still be emotionally supported by high fives, back rubs, silly games, etc.

    If parents don’t give up, many teens remain affectionate in their adolescence and see frequent hugs and kisses as acceptable behavior, while those people whose parents struggled with physical touch might deem such gestures strange. 

    “For a child growing up in a home where affection isn’t really shown, displays of affection might make them feel awkward or out of place,” explains Dr. Dakari Quimby, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist. “Without seeing affection to take after, it could make doing it as an adult feel like trying something unfamiliar, which could cause feelings of discomfort rather than connection.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parents who show less affection to their children often do it because they experienced growing up with unaffectionate caregivers themselves. Suppression of physical affection is usually carried from one generation to the next, so it can be difficult to break out of the vicious cycle. 

    Lack of physical affection shown to children can result in negative outcomes, such as having lower self-esteem and feeling more alienated, hostile, aggressive, and antisocial. The kids may also have trouble showing affection themselves, have difficulty trusting others, and feel hesitant about being vulnerable with others. 

    Affection between a parent and child is normal and strongly encouraged

    So, as you might have already gathered, affection between a parent and child that starts at birth is very normal and greatly encouraged. The only time it becomes a problem is when it causes discomfort to anyone involved. If it does, then it might be time to set boundaries, which should be respected.

    As children grow up, they become their own independent persons, so it’s not uncommon for them to try to set boundaries with parents that reflect that. 

    “When adult children ask for changes like this, it’s actually a sign of healthy development. They’re learning to set boundaries and define themselves as individuals. This process is crucial for becoming a well-adjusted adult,” Dr. Nicole McGuffin, PsyD, LPC, BCN, explained. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “For the [parent], this change can feel like a loss. It’s normal to feel hurt or even a bit abandoned. The key is to recognize that adjusting [their] behavior doesn’t mean losing [their] connection with her son. Instead, it’s about evolving that connection to fit [this] new stage of life.”

    But if neither parent nor their adult child has any issue with showing platonic physical affection to each other, it’s nothing to worry about. In case others find it uncomfortable, it’s often simply a reflection of their personality, different experiences, the way they were brought up, and comfort levels of physical affection. 

    Some commenters also felt uncomfortable with how the mom behaved with her son

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But the majority believed it was completely normal

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    3

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So my family has a couple habits that seem to throw outsiders off. If you stand by someone talking to them, chances are they will be rubbing your back. not like a massage or anything, but like how you rub a babies back to stop them fussing. We all do it. Its a comforting gesture. We all also twirl our hair, or the hair of others near us. I slipped up and was with the step family at a funeral and did the back thing to one of the step family cousins, freaked him right the hell out, had to explain and back away slowly. What's normal for one family is not for another. When my family is talking there's usually 4 -6 of us in a circle chatting, one will be oscillating rocking a baby, everyone else will start moving in sympathy and next thing you know we're all oscillating, usually with a kid hanging on a leg while everyone is rubbing/scratching the back of the person next to them.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    wendyhamilton avatar
    Wendy Hamilton
    Wendy Hamilton
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom used to kiss us on the lips but I would make fun of if. My dad, when I was a kid, used to give me big, wet kisses on my nose. I hated those.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So my family has a couple habits that seem to throw outsiders off. If you stand by someone talking to them, chances are they will be rubbing your back. not like a massage or anything, but like how you rub a babies back to stop them fussing. We all do it. Its a comforting gesture. We all also twirl our hair, or the hair of others near us. I slipped up and was with the step family at a funeral and did the back thing to one of the step family cousins, freaked him right the hell out, had to explain and back away slowly. What's normal for one family is not for another. When my family is talking there's usually 4 -6 of us in a circle chatting, one will be oscillating rocking a baby, everyone else will start moving in sympathy and next thing you know we're all oscillating, usually with a kid hanging on a leg while everyone is rubbing/scratching the back of the person next to them.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    wendyhamilton avatar
    Wendy Hamilton
    Wendy Hamilton
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom used to kiss us on the lips but I would make fun of if. My dad, when I was a kid, used to give me big, wet kisses on my nose. I hated those.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT