ADVERTISEMENT

I remember sitting in a restaurant once with a group of friends. We’d been placed under a speaker that was blaring music, making it quite difficult to have any sort of conversation. When the waiter arrived, I ordered my meal and a Coca-Cola. “And could you turn that softer, please?” I asked, as I pointed to the speaker above my head. I noted his slight look of confusion as he wrote down the order, turned and walked towards the kitchen. Moments later, he was back. “Excuse me, Ma'am," he said. "I’m just not sure I understand how we turn the coke softer.” Needless to say, everyone at the table burst out laughing as I clarified it was the music that needed to be turned softer, the Coke was fine as is.

With more than 8 billion people in the world, and thousands of different languages and accents, there are bound to be more than a few misunderstandings between us. Some miscommunications can have dire consequences and lead to mass chaos. Others are just plain hilarious. People have been sharing the funniest times someone totally misunderstood the words, picture or assignment.

Bored Panda has picked our favorites and compiled a list for your viewing pleasure. From a purse being mistaken for a dog, to some more than mildly embarrassing words being engraved on a metal plate, there's enough here to have you rolling on the floor with laughter.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

In Fairness, That's A Pretty Adorable Sleeping Purse

People at an outdoor cafe with a brown purse on the ground, which caused hilarious misunderstandings, mistaken for a dachshund.

dumb_hannah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
valerieconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, if you're like my mom and need glasses for about anything, I could see it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    He Said He Wanted It Blank So Let's Write Down What He Told Us!

    Trophy with an engraved plate reading, "I do not want any engraving, just leave the metal plate blank," illustrating hilarious misunderstandings.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    I Believe That's Meant To Be The Date

    Smoke detector labeled "Installed on the ceiling," highlighting a funny misunderstanding.

    SkatchUK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    NPR tells the 1912 story of a Mrs. Joseph C. Yeager who flew into panic after receiving a wire from her husband. Mr. Yeager had been described as a "horseman, gambler and all-around plunger". So it’s no surprise that when his wife "hastily scanned" a telegram from him while he was at the racecourse, she went into a spin.

    "Broke. Even lost on Dollie," she read, and immediately started doing damage control, unable to imagine a life without money.
    #4

    I Think There Was A Bit Of A Misunderstanding Here

    Misunderstanding leads to "No thanks, I don't want my ipod engraved" on an iPod's back.

    The42ndTurtle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    I Got A Coconut Shake From A Local Burger Joint And Thought It Tasted Weird. I Looked At The Label Before I Threw It Away And Learned That There Was A Big Miscommunication In The Drive-Thru

    Receipt with hilarious misunderstanding: order for a coconut ranch shake.

    BittenBerries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I Just Found Out This Isn’t Me... My Parents Never Took Out The Stock Photo And It’s Been There For Like Ten Years

    Child with sunglasses in a small square frame, highlighting hilarious misunderstandings from a creative angle.

    Pugrito-815 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    NPR reports that Mrs. Yeager went out and pawned $35,000 worth of jewels. She only received $6,000 for them, but accepted out of desperation. Imagine her surprise when her husband rocked up at home with money in his pocket… “but not enough to get his wife's jewels out of hock.”

    As it turns out, the telegram had actually said "Broke even. Lost on Dollie." According to media reports, the couple eventually divorced.
    #7

    Dad Made The Classic Mistake Of Buying Something On Amazon Without Checking It's Size. We Now Have Two 10 Foot Lamps

    Man posing with giant lamp-shaped heaters, showcasing hilarious misunderstandings in a backyard setting.

    darthvaderislukesdad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the first time I have seen something come too large. Usually it is much smaller than depicted.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Someone Misunderstood The Sign At Starbucks Today

    Car mistakenly driven into a coffee shop's drive-thru area, illustrating hilarious misunderstandings in navigation.

    AMartii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Supposed To Say "Our Little Jedi"

    Cake with "Happy Birthday to our little jet eye" written, showcasing hilarious misunderstandings.

    So had a cake made and she asked what I wanted put on it & I said "Happy Birthday to my little JEDI" (Star Wars reference). She clearly misunderstood me. I thought it was so funny I kept it like it was instead of having her fix it. My friend whose birthday it was (he is 45 years old) thought it was hilarious.

    whofarted24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even big brands aren’t immune to missing the point. When Parker Pen released a ballpoint pen that promised not to leak, it was a hit. In America, at least. Their English ad slogan went along the lines of, “It won’t leak in your pocket and embarrass you.” But when the pen was released in Mexico, someone either stuffed up big-time, or intentionally set out to take the p*ss.

    It's reported that Parker Pen "mistakenly" thought that the Spanish word for ’embarrass’ was embarazar. That word actually means "to be pregnant." The result? An expensive campaign rollout with an advert that translated into “It won’t leak in your pocket and make you pregnant.” Oops!
    #10

    You Had One Job

    Note with funny delivery misunderstanding on a cardboard box, partially covered by a hand wearing a ring.

    ZinfoTheIdk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Best Wishes Suzanne. And Underneath That, We Will Miss You

    Cake with icing text causing hilarious misunderstandings, decorated with orange and yellow roses.

    Ng Sze Hin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, not underneath... Under neat... So not messy but not neat either

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    We've Been Trying To Teach Him To Drop Toys In The Bucket Before He Goes Outside. He Clearly Misunderstood

    Dog in a small bucket, creating a hilarious misunderstanding.

    soitgoes1717 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Vehicles aren't cheap to make, export or sell. So when automobile companies embark on a mission to sell their goods in another country, one would like to think that they've done all the research needed. It turns out that's not always the case—and some big motor manufacturing brands have learned the hard way.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to this hilarious but insightful e-consultancy blog post, "Mitsubishi launched ‘the masturbator’ in Spain, Toyota offered Puerto Ricans the chance to drive an 'ugly old woman', while nobody at General Motors managed to clock that ‘Nova’ (or No Va) translated to ‘It doesn’t go’."
    #13

    Really Thinking Outside Of The Box

    A child's homework humorously shows a dog as "round" under "circle," showcasing hilarious misunderstandings.

    dog_rates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    This Cake Deserves Two Nobel Prizes In Different Fields

    Cake featuring Marie Curie instead of Mariah Carey, surrounded by cupcakes. A hilarious misunderstanding captured perfectly.

    harrietalida Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is better. I would like to know the people that misunderstood as most people wouldn't. Lol.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    So I Came Out The House At 5 This Morning And I Saw This Bloke Leaning On A Wall With A Walking Stick I Thought He Must Be Out Of Breath. Just Went Back Out And He's Still There I Shouted Mate You Alright? No Reply, So I Walked Over To Check On Him And Its A Trampoline Net Hanging Over The Wall

    Street scene with a dog that appears to be a person against a brick wall, causing hilarious misunderstandings.

    No-Glove1428 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The consultancy continues its post calling Kia out for its unfortunate oopsie in Brazil. "Although a popular model in other countries, the Besta van performed poorly in Brazil," reads the site. "While ‘besta’ can mean ‘beast’, it also doubles as a rather derogatory term for an idiot."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But it must be Ford that took the cake in the early 1970s. "The Ford Pinto is a relatively unremarkable name for a car at face value, and sold well in Europe," explained the marketing and e-commerce platform. "But, in launching the imported model into Brazil, that they discovered ‘Pinto’ is Brazilian Portuguese slang for small male genitalia."

    After losing money, and face, Ford changed the car model's name to Corcel, which apparently means horse or steed.
    #16

    Assuming This Is A Community College Course

    Funny email exchange showing hilarious misunderstandings about an online class.

    siouxsie_siouxv2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would forgive them. They seem reasonable as they did admit their mistake and apologized.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    My Sister Asked For A Nintendo Switch For Xmas... Her Boyfriend Must Have Misunderstood

    Person in blue jacket puzzled by candy box, exemplifying hilarious misunderstandings.

    WildInSix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Guess Who Thought The Soy Sauce Was Syrup This Morning :/

    Soy sauce mistakenly poured over French toast, showcasing a hilarious misunderstanding on a marble counter.

    sirfluffyington Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Keynote speaker and best-selling author Tony J. Hughes has a LinkedIn post about companies getting lost in translation. He lists a number of funny fails including this classic:

    “Australian brewer Castlemaine launched its XXXX (‘four-ex’) beer in the USA using their trademarked jingle ‘I can feel a four-ex coming on’ which had proved so successful in the Australian market. Unfortunately the company was unaware that XXXX was the brand name of a successful American condom manufacturer!”
    #19

    Uh, It Was Supposed To Say "Happy Bastille Day"

    Chocolate cake with icing: "Happy Best Deal Day," showcasing hilarious misunderstandings.

    badjerry30 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Imagine Being In Line At Starbucks Glancing Up To Misunderstand What Was Taking Place. 🤦🏽‍♂️ My First Initial Thought On God Was… “Put It In Reverse Terry. Put It In Reverse.” 😂

    Drive-thru worker humorously uses a barcode scanner, leading to hilarious misunderstandings with a truck driver.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    My Friend's GF's Dad Sent Them An Xxxxl Cutting Board For Their Housewarming By Mistake

    Large cutting board hilariously misunderstood as a dishwasher, leaning against kitchen counter.

    gwackr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Miscommunication, mistranslation, and mishaps are inevitable, even between those who speak the same language. "People bring their wants, experiences, likes, and dislikes to any communication interaction they engage in," says interpersonal communication lecturer Anita Vangelisti, from the University of Texas at Austin. "The things they bring to any interaction affect how they interpret others' communication and how they respond."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    I Once Saw Someone Order An Omelette With Muenster And They Got Scrambled Eggs Mixed With Mustard

    Hard-boiled egg inside a bagel with cream cheese captures hilarious misunderstandings of a breakfast order.

    ErinChack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Think They May Have Misunderstood The Point Of This Space

    Mobility scooter parked in a large, marked parking space, exemplifying hilarious misunderstandings of designated parking areas.

    AlternativePassenger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Every Holiday I Get A Card From My Boyfriend's Nan. It's Supposed To Say ' To Jaz '... But I Feel Insulted

    Handwritten note with a potential hilarious misunderstanding reading "Yo Gay."

    chronic_chonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But the expert wants you to know that "miscommunication isn't always a bad thing." According to her, in some cases, miscommunication can actually be beneficial to your relationships.

    "Romantic partners who are satisfied with their relationships engage in a form of miscommunication," explained Vangelisti. "They often interpret each other's communication more positively than it was intended. In this way, miscommunication can help us keep our relationships happy."
    #25

    My Mom And Dad Stayed In A Hotel Last Night. My Mom Didn't Understand How The Microwave Was Supposed To Work

    Hotel safe with keypad instructions possibly leading to hilarious misunderstandings due to unclear labeling.

    pingsmoth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    I Made A Mistake And Bought The Wrong Gas Lift For My Chair

    Gaming chair humorously mounted on a tall office chair base, creating a hilarious-misunderstanding look in a music room.

    Crystalwolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ordered the stool one. Coincidentally, removing one of those is one of the most difficult things I've done in a while.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    My Wife’s Thirtieth Birthday Cake Confusion

    Cake with icing spelling "Hinny," surrounded by floral decorations; an example of hilarious misunderstandings.

    Soggy_Reindeer3635 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Does He Know How Expensive Avocados Are?! Why Would He Complain About Free Ones?

    Tweet about a friend's hilarious misunderstanding of discovering an avocado tree on his lawn.

    MavenofHonor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Should I Tell My Mom She's Supposed To Take The iPad Out Of The Box?

    Person holding an iPad box like a screen, illustrating hilarious misunderstandings.

    FrederikTwn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    These Are Supposed To Be Pillsbury Croissants But I Didn’t Know That I Had To Physically Shape Them Croissants Before Putting Them In The Oven

    Plate of crescent rolls humorously arranged like sharks, showcasing hilarious misunderstandings.

    I thought they’d magically be croissants when I took them out. So now I have bread shaped like right triangles.

    CFAWaffleFries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dad did that for Thanksgiving one year, my mom was furious. We just laughed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    I Spelt Out My Name (Jeremy) 4 Times For The Girl At Carvel And She Still Managed To Spell It Wrong

    Birthday cake with "92" candles and "Happy Birthday Jermey" text, exemplifying hilarious misunderstandings.

    Prudent-Perception-3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    More Alarming To Me Is The 127 Unread Texts

    Text exchange showing a hilarious misunderstanding about the phrase "a** eating season."

    graceL721 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not entirely sure I would have let her know. Not entirely.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    My Favourite Store, Louie’s

    Text conversation about a hilarious misunderstanding involving a Louie's store sign and a parked car.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Hahahahaha I Love This

    WhatsApp chat showcasing hilarious misunderstandings over a request to add a delivery address.

    LamaanLatheef Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    As A Fellow Speech Impediment For R’s As Well I Feel So Bad For This Kid. His Parents Gave Him The Worst Name Without Realizing It

    Tweet about a coach's hilarious misunderstanding at a basketball camp involving a kid's name.

    m4rticus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    This Made Me Laugh

    Screenshot of a funny text exchange about a tweet going viral, highlighting a misunderstanding.

    breefrmtx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Same! I Have To Wear A Suit Because I Was Too Anxious For A First Timer. Meanwhile, My Seatmate Was Wearing Casual Pants And Shirt

    Tweet about showing up to jury duty inappropriately dressed, highlighting hilarious misunderstandings.

    JessMarieGarcia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Misunderstood My Last Amazon Purchase

    Man in a gray shirt humorously sitting in and holding a small chair, demonstrating hilarious misunderstandings with furniture size.

    Jaget23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Yesterday, I Asked My Coworker To Send Me A Description Of The Investors I’ll Be Meeting Today. This Is What He Sent Me

    Text message conversation about outfits leading to a funny misunderstanding.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    I Wish This Was Fake. Meet Jenn

    Text conversation showing a hilarious misunderstanding about a phone's location.

    Patopodo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Love My Mom To Death But

    Text exchange about room designs leads to a hilarious misunderstanding about having a camera.

    Achid1983 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    The Time This Boyfriend Made It Apparent He Had One Thing On His Mind

    Text exchange showing a funny misunderstanding about light and beer in the apartment.

    Colleen_Wright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    When I Was A Freshman, During Homecoming, We Had A Black And Blue Day. I Misunderstood The Assignment. The Opposing Team Had Black And Blue Colors

    Young woman with a surprised expression and makeup resembling bruises, representing hilarious misunderstandings.

    slinque Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible

    A person in a green dinosaur costume stands humorously among a crowd at an outdoor event, highlighting a hilarious misunderstanding.

    MrNoodleIncident Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Potluck Misunderstandings

    Bowl of goldfish crackers and potato chips labeled "fish n' chips," illustrating a hilarious misunderstanding.

    JiveMonkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    That's Some Strong Straw You Got There

    Blue straw in sealed cup, highlighting a hilarious misunderstanding of lid type.

    caroliinamariie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Something I Would Do

    Text conversation showcasing a funny misunderstanding about a found phone.

    justamellonhumper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Your Address, Mark

    Text conversation showing a hilarious misunderstanding about a street name and a nickname.

    My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Best Thing I've Seen All Day

    Text exchange showing a hilarious misunderstanding with photos of a person instead of a car for insurance.

    mirandaasantos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    I Went To The Room Exactly Beneath The Correct One, Which Happens To Look Identical In Every Way

    Tweet about hilarious misunderstandings; a professor emails an empty class only to find he's in the wrong room.

    josephmullins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Really Tickled Me How She's Put It Uni Front Of Her Desk

    Photo of a full-sized clear chair and a miniature version on a carpet, highlighting hilarious misunderstandings.

    itssavannahxox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Lots Of Luck In International Travel After That One

    Correction note in newspaper about a funny typo, highlighting hilarious misunderstandings involving "terrorist" and "tenorist."

    kmflett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    I Loved This For Him, Not So Much For Myself

    Tweet of a hilarious misunderstanding about Instagram likes leading to an unexpected response and being blocked.

    blythlie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    How Did Google Misunderstand This?

    Google search showing hilarious misunderstandings with conversion of 70 inches to yards instead of currency.

    BigBoyJoePepperoni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    My Fiance Tried To Have Our Groceries Delivered Today. She Said She Wanted Five Bananas And Somehow The Woman Misunderstood And Bought Thirteen Pounds Of Bananas

    Bunches of bananas arranged on a kitchen counter, a scene highlighting hilarious misunderstandings in everyday shopping.

    StreetratMatt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    That Took A Minute But I Got It

    Tweet screenshot with hilarious misunderstanding about a card mix-up causing a funny reaction from a grandma.

    katieshrugs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Our Theme Was 'Grease'.... I May Have Misunderstood

    Group in costumes, including a man dressed as a spray can, in a humorous outdoor scene.

    Hello_Generic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    I Think He May Have Misunderstood The Mask Requirements

    Person in a yellow suit and green mask shopping at a supermarket, surrounded by other shoppers. Hilarious misunderstandings.

    remoestmoi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Best Of Craigslist Gem: "Whether It Was A Misunderstanding Or What, The Stone Wall Was Not Included In The Free Items Offered Up On Craigslist. Please Bring Back The Stones And The Pillars, As These Belong To Our Landlord, And The Wall Was Of Sentimental Value."

    Items on a stone wall in a yard and the wall missing in the next scene, highlighting hilarious misunderstandings in landscaping.

    imautoparts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Mom Thought She'd Ordered A Carton Of Cigarettes Online

    Book cover resembling cigarette pack, showcasing hilarious misunderstandings.

    throwawaystranger69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Mommy Misunderstood The Assignment

    Adults and child in penguin-themed costumes, showcasing hilarious misunderstandings.

    villainess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    A Goose Family Calmly Hanging Out With The Scary Wolf Statue That's Supposed To Deter Them From Doing Just That

    A dog hilariously mistaken for a goose blends in with a group of geese on a grassy field.

    xxxjasminebxxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Brown Eye Points

    Reddit post about hilarious misunderstandings involving "brown eye" instead of "brownie" with humorous replies.

    SirDidymusAnusLover Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Fully Accepted And Welcomed

    Man posing with a Jeep in dealership lot; humorous misunderstandings of group name mentioned in text above.

    minjaejjang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Oh What A Misunderstanding. English Is Her Second Language

    Text exchange with a hilarious misunderstanding about "soap" instead of "soup."

    crysthomas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Who Needs Doorknobs?

    Door with a wooden improvised handle, text describing a hilarious misunderstanding in home improvement.

    PaulDolphin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anayacs26 avatar
    ZuriLovesYou
    ZuriLovesYou
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They cut down a hole asṣ tree for that tiny slab of wood?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    I Put My Merino Wool Sweater I Took Few Weeks To Make In The Washing Machine By A Mistake. Well, This Sucks

    A hand touches a shrunken striped sweater, showcasing hilarious misunderstandings of laundry mishaps.

    marigoldtrigger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    I, Too, Misunderstood My Amazon Order

    Child smiling while sitting in a small red wagon indoors, capturing a hilarious misunderstanding moment.

    mc_dad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    I Think They Misunderstood The Sign

    Car crashed into a McDonald's drive-thru sign, surrounded by cones, illustrating hilarious misunderstandings in navigation.

    AlwxIV Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Super Defensive

    Gym-goer in camouflage leggings misinterprets a joke, creating a hilarious misunderstanding in a chat.

    BlueTides2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    My Alexa Misunderstood Adding "Shrinky Dinks" To My Shopping List

    Digital shopping list showing hilarious misunderstandings with humorous item names.

    degrudv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    There Should Be Laws Against This

    Person clapping and smiling emotionally at an event, with text overlay describing hilarious misunderstanding at a bar.

    cfree94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    That's One Way To Try To Find A Partner, Wonder How Many "Wrong Numbers" She's Texted

    Text exchange showing a hilarious misunderstanding over a wrong number, ending with friendly messages.

    almostparent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Peer Pressure

    Text exchange showing a humorous misunderstanding about an object in a bag and tire pressure.

    GentlemanJorge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    My Dad (Trying His Best) Cooking Soup Made Me Laugh Quite A Bit. He Misunderstood My Mom's Instructions Over The Phone While She's Out Of Town

    Hands ladling broth with bagels mistaken for onions, illustrating hilarious misunderstandings in cooking.

    ThatRandomKid420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!