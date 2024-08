The OP told Bored Panda they'd seen the question before directed at men. "I wanted to see what the answers would be like when I switch the genders," they said. "There were lots of answers like 'being an alpha male' which didn't surprise me, but some stories and anecdotes were interesting and surprising." Keep scrolling for some of the worst things a man can do when trying to impress a woman. And don't miss the chat we had with dating coach Blaine Anderson about how to improve your game.

I have a friend who recently entered the dating game after being in a long term relationship for more than ten years. The stories this woman has told me are wild. From a man accusing her of catfishing him for not disclosing her race, to another expecting her to foot the entire bill and drive him home - on the first date . She’s seen and heard a lot. It appears she’s not alone. According to this Reddit thread, there’s no shortage of men behaving badly but believing they aren't. Redditor RedemptionKingu racked up thousands of comments when they asked Women of Reddit: What's one thing men do that they think is attractive, but actually isn't?

#1 Wearing too much cologne, if I can smell you from across the room you're doing it wrong! It should act as a small enhancer of your natural smell, so that *if* someone does get close to you they won't have to hold their breath.

#2 When they aspire to be an "alpha male".

#3 I can’t stand when a man looks at you and does like a little licking his lips thing that just grosses me out. You’re not sexy. It is nasty. stop.

#4 Like in the barbie movie, "play guitar at you".

#5 Put down other men to try and elevate their image to me. It does the opposite to their desired effect.

#6 On Tinder I see a bunch of guys list “whiskey” as their only interest. Not even a sentence, just the single word. I think they think it makes them look sophisticated, but it just makes them look insufferable.

#7 Support Trump (or any other politician who thinks they have authority over women's bodies).

#8 When they give advice I didn't ask for.

#9 Brag about how successful they are with women. It always comes across as desperate and not really believable.

#10 Send unsolicited pics.

#11 When they think they’re being a gentleman but actually being possessive/controlling : ex. Ordering food for you without asking what you like, being randomly aggressive to other men for supposedly “looking at my woman”, critiquing woman’s outfit to cover you up when you go outside cus he doesn’t like other men looking.



Putting down other women aka “you’re not like other girls/my exes”.

#12 Talking about how sore i'm gonna be the next day. Some guys for some reason think they're doing sex the best when they're hurting their partner (outside of consensual kinks), and I don't think that's attractive or good.

Steer clear of commenting on a woman’s body or her outfit, advises Anderson. The third most disturbing thing women reported was receiving a creepy comment disguised as a “compliment”. As Modusoperandi40 noted in the Reddit thread: “Giving sexual compliments or compliments about certain body parts when they first meet you. Thanks, but sir…you are still a stranger, that’s just making me uncomfortable. Can we get to know each other first?”

#13 Persistence to the degree it gets scary. If I don't like you and I say no and you ask me again, sure, I'll say no a second time and wave you off. But when you aggressively keep moving at me, physically following me, disbelieving me if I say I have a partner (regardless of whether or not I do)... nobody finds that s**t cute.Talking about screwing-up.



Going out on a date, it's understandable a man would want to make it seem like he has it all (or most of it) together, and this is the tack a lot of guys take. But when a man is down to earth and can talk about the mistakes he's made or errors he corrected with perspective, humility, and even humor, it really makes him stand out to me.



Someone who is relaxed and not afraid to screw-up a little bit is totally sexy, because it puts me at ease and makes me feel like I don't have to be super perfect either and that he is likely to be more adventurous and forgiving.

#14 Brag about how much money they make or what they own.

#15 I care more that your car is clean and you drive it safely than the make and model.

Mistyam got over 5,000 upvotes for their reply: “Send unsolicited d*ck pics.” And redditors jumped in with what their perfect response to receiving one of “those”. “Just reply with ‘Aw, he is so small and cute!’ wrote SoThrowawayy0. While werewere-kokako quipped, “What are we supposed to say? ‘You have the conversational skills of a brick but, wow, your unwashed, slightly crooked penis has won me over. The banana for scale is an inspired touch. Take me; I’m yours.’" Bored Panda has this advice: Just don’t do it. If you do, you might just end up having this happen to you. You have been warned.

#16 When men try to act tough or like their over someone/ something. It’s ok to be sad/cry/be affected by something emotionally. And no your not better than a waitress, garbage man, obese person, weak person, homeless person, ‘dumb’ person I could go on.

#17 Giving sexual compliments or compliments about certain body parts when they first meet you. Thanks, but sir…you are still a stranger, that’s just making me uncomfortable. Can we get to know each other first?

#18 Reckless driving with me in the car, especially when it's MY car. It's not showing off your skills, it's giving me an anxiety attack.



Being (repeatedly) ultra competitive with mundane things, especially when I say I don't want to compete.



Grabbing me when I'm in the middle of doing something, then just standing there, not helping.



Interpreting "being manly" as being unhygienic, and refusing to shower/groom because then it will wash off your "natural musk". No, you're a lazy f**k that smells.

Researchers surveyed 7,000 people between the ages of 18 and 65, to find out what men and women find attractive. They found that on a scale of 0-100, “On average, females rate age, education, intelligence, income, trust, and emotional connection around 9 to 14 points higher than males.” Most guys prioritized attractiveness and physical build when seeking out a mate. "The key challenge most single women face dating is differentiating between guys who just want to hook up, versus guys who are serious partners," said Anderson. "Assuming you're looking for a long-term partner, then, the red flags you want to look for as a woman have to do with lack of effort and commitment. For example, if a guy only texts you after 9pm to 'hang out', that's an obvious and major red flag. Another red flag is if he's too pushy for physicality on your first or second date — it sends the message that's all he's interested in, and doesn't expect to be around for it later."

#19 Listen to Joe Rogan or Elon musk.

#20 Play mind games. The whole « treat her mean to keep her keen » thing is simply incredibly cruel and manipulative.

#21 Talking about other women who are texting them/want to date them/into them.

Guys, provided you haven’t done any of the unattractive things listed here, you might stand a chance with the woman you’ve been eyeing. But how would you know? According to the Gentleman’s Journal, “If she’s standing in front of you, arms crossed and looking down at her shuffling shoes, then she’s probably not into you. There’ve been studies to suggest that women who are actually interested will make sure that they are open to your presence, not closed off and unwilling to engage.”

#22 Brag about how good they are at sex.

#23 Showing me pictures of the hot women they’ve dated.

Yeah this actually happened once.

#24 They think being mean/roasting a girl makes them attractive.

Anderson agrees. “If a woman you're flirting with moves into your intimate zone, there's a good chance she's sexually attracted to you… Think about it. She's placing you into her intimate zone by scooting into yours.” The dating coach says other good signs are if a woman repeatedly glances at you, or is happy around you and smiles often. Here are some other signs she might like you. Have you ever been shut down by a woman when you thought you were being as smooth as Tennessee Whiskey? What creepy things do men do that you could totally live without? Let us know in the comments.

#25 Revving their engines. Immediately turns me into the Sahara.

#26 Unkind behavior. Things like negging, bragging, acting 'dominant'. That just tells me that you're an insecure, fake, and/or immoral person, which is a deal-breaker for me.

#27 Brag about their fantasies of committing acts of violence against those who have wronged him or me. Like, when I hear that, I don’t think “wow, what a brave and honorable man”, I think “wow, he enjoys brutality too much for me to be comfortable with him.”.

#28 “You’re not like other women”



Instant nope.

#29 Talk over people in a group and always try to be the loudest/most dominate person in conversation. It makes you look like a rude a*****e.

#30 There is this horribly uncomfortable thing that some do when they meet you & shake your hand & then one of their fingers will tickle your palm. OMG. Please, for the love of all that is holy, stop that s**t.

#31 S******g on my music/book/tv/movie taste



Talking s**t about other people to make themselves look better



Aggro for no reason or claiming someone disrespected them when they just had a different opinion or brought up something you did that hurt their feelings



Bragging about how much money they make. If I cared about money do you think I would have become a teacher? Like damn.



Negging. Once some random dude in the club asked me and my friend (who was an entirely different ethnicity) if we were sisters because we were both “so short” and then proceeded to say he only dates tall girls…I didn’t even try to initiate a conversation with you bro. You came over to us and immediately insulted us for no reason…and then asked for my number an hour later when we were leaving…he was like posted at the door looking for us or something because the club was super crowded and we ghosted him after saying we had to go to the bathroom.



Insisting I try something I already said no to.

#32 Going to the gym is his entire personality.

#33 Sleeping with as many women as they possibly can while demanding his future wife be a virgin.

#34 When men pursue a harem of women on socials and think we can’t see it. Super cringy and low vibe.

#35 Bragging how they haven’t cheated on you. Like they need a medal… dude, it’s the expected minimum.

#36 Making fun of people and laughing with their friends abt it.

#37 I had one very attractive boyfriend who very much knew it and he would practically pose on the lounge waiting for compliments … it was so off putting



Plus he used my special moisturiser all the time (I only used it every now and then for special occasions) and when i finally used it again, it was almost run out… so I asked him and lied about it



I found him so unbelievably unattractive after getting to know him… he had pretty privilege for too long and it showed.

#38 Changing their voice to sound more like strong or alpha something like that lol.

#39 Oversized pickups or extreme lift kits. Nothing says I'm insecure like taking up four parking spaces DAVE!

#40 Brag about the size of there package.. when who really cares….

#41 Showing off their car while endangering both our lives, I don’t care how fast your car is slow the hell down I want to live.

#42 Some guy tried to impress me with his yellow mustang and then proceeded to speed in and out of traffic.



I don't care about cars , speeding terrified me

Never saw him again.



Nice dude just not my kind of dude.

#43 I’m really turned off by the guys who think of themselves as having “elite” taste in anything to the point where they like to state all of their opinions as if they’re objective facts—especially when these opinions always align with what is already critically acclaimed and not just their own unique tastes.

#44 Not showing emotions. Let me know when you’re sad/upset/mad about something.

#45 B***hing about their ex. Unattractive and a huge red flag. (HUGE red flag for either gender.).

#46 When guys try to show off money, when they ask for sexy pics/videos, when they send d pics, when they are mean to you or try to humble you aka negging, when they try to show off around certain women, All of those things are an instant turn off for me! None of that is attractive!!!

#47 Sagging pants, licking lips a million times while talking.

#48 Acting overly macho. Those that refuse to wash their butts because it makes them gay, the ones that hunt for sport, the ones that have to have the loudest and biggest trucks when they have absolutely no need for it, the ones that have to strut like a peacock to assert their dominance as alpha male. This is the fastest way for me to develop cob webs in my clam. I hate that and find it wildly unattractive.



I've met some men that are some of the toughest mofos sitting with my daughter in a friggin tutu, getting served tea, talking about how she wants to paint their nails and they're as at home doing that as they are sparring with someone. If they cook, clean, play princess, you name it, and are still at home in their sexuality, THAT is guaranteed to make me "wifey material" any day of the week. That is the way that gets my motor running on all gears. Whatever they want, I will give, within reason.

#49 When they trying hard to act cool. Nah. I like when men are comfortable enough to show their vulnerability.

#50 “You’re not like other girls.”



I probably like those girls more than I like you.

#51 When they brag about their accomplishments or about how "good" they are in bed 🚩🚩🚩.

#52 Hating their wives. It’s not funny or cute.

#53 Trying to show off or act like a tough guy. Being humble is so much more attractive.

#54 Reading every comment of this post and doing the exact opposite to become super attractive.

#55 Excess muscle- think bodybuilding big. It’s not much. It’s like plastic surgery on women.

#56 Bragging about how many girls they get. Most of the time they're making it up as well. Hell even as a straight guy hearing another guy brag about that sort of thing makes me think he sees women as sex objects rather than people.

#57 Talk about going to the gym, tell me about their last workout…..if they talk money on a first conversation like “I drive this type of car” etc instantly I want to run for the hills.

#58 Just had yet another guy on the dating apps start talking about his d**k and asking me for pictures of my naked body. He then asked if I was excited and I told him "no."



He asked "why" and I said, "I like to meet in person and see if the chemistry is right" (because talking on the dating apps almost always just feels like I'm talking to the same person over and over again).



He said that he would be able to meet at around 8pm tonight and I said, without any heart whatsoever or belief that he would follow through, "Sure, I can meet at 8:00." Immediately after saying that, I predicted that he was going to end the conversation just to f**k me up and I was right. He tried to give me the slip but I'm so bored and over it that he only fooled himself.



Wash rinse repeat. The dating app scene is so stale at this point it's like watching reruns on TV.

#59 Act competitive with other men in front of you.

#60 Everything they do on their app profiles, including but not limited to:



* Pic of abs in the gym or bathroom mirror (extra demerits for face censored, or if all photos are these but in a variety of mirrors)



* Pic of the time they stood in proximity to a Tesla or large truck



* Pic of the big fish they caught (unless fishing is their actual livelihood which is at least interesting)



* Pic showing how many of their bros came to the sports bar with them to pose in sweaty button-up shirts.



* “Just ask”.

#61 Maybe this is a specifically Asian thing, but the staring.