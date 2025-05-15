Image credits: lelekagricko

It seems the beloved stork couple has broken up

For years now, people have followed Hrytsko and Odarka like neighbors. They’ve watched them return from migration, rebuild their nest, raise chicks, and take off again for the winter. It’s been a peaceful, comforting tradition, until this year turned everything upside down.

This spring, Odarka returned from Africa as usual. But Hrytsko didn’t. Instead, a new young male showed up at the nest. Odarka eventually accepted him, and the internet exploded.

What looked like a stork love triangle sparked fierce debates online. Was it betrayal? Was Odarka cheating? Or was this just the reality of life and nature?

At first, everything seemed normal

Share icon

Image credits: lelekagricko

But researchers soon realized it wasn’t Hrytsko in the nest, it was a new male

Anatoliy Podobaylo, Associate Professor at the Department of Ecology and Zoology of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, and also a researcher at the Pyriatyn National Nature Park, has been observing the stork pair for three years via livestream. He explained to Ukrainian news outlet TSN how they realized that the stork who arrived wasn’t the real Hrytsko:

“During the winter, we were streaming a feeder, but of course, our main stars are the storks. Once spring came, everything started, and it didn’t go as expected. We waited for Hrytsko to return on March 19, like last year. Nothing. We waited until the 20th, still nothing. Then one stork came, paced around the nest, and flew off. Finally, an older bird showed up, and at first, we thought it was Hrytsko. He acted confidently, walked around the nest, tried to clean and tidy up. But it wasn’t him.”

Since adult storks aren’t banded, they’re too difficult to catch without causing stress—researchers rely on behavior to tell them apart. And Hrytsko, it turns out, had a very distinct personality.

“We’ve banded Hrytsko and Odarka’s chicks over the past two years, but not the adults, it’s too stressful for them. But our Hrytsko is easy to recognize. Every year when he comes back, he checks the nest, then immediately flies to visit a park ranger at the Pyriatyn reserve who sometimes gave him fish. A stranger wouldn’t know to go there, only Hrytsko knew he could get a treat. This young stork never did that. And Odarka doesn’t roam either, she’s more reclusive. But Hrytsko was always social. That’s how we could be 100% sure it wasn’t him.”

The internet didn’t take the news lightly

Share icon

Image credits: lesya_lipaster

Share icon

Image credits: AnchenM

Share icon

Image credits: minyooniess

Share icon

Image credits: iamraccoon66

That said, not everyone stayed mad for long

Share icon

Image credits: @XeniaUA

People are slowly falling in love with the new couple

To this day, no one knows what happened to the original Hrytsko. His absence continues to worry fans. But in the meantime, the new stork, nicknamed Hrytsyk, has won over many hearts.

At first, there was a wave of online hate. But soon, viewers noticed how sweet and attentive Hrytsyk was. He brought Odarka food (frogs included!), kept the nest spotless, and showed real dedication. People started rooting for him.

Some even argued that Odarka hadn’t “cheated”—she’d simply moved on. Relationships end, and maybe this was her new beginning.

Share icon

Image credits: @XeniaUA

Fans are praising Hrytsyk for being the perfect partner

Share icon

Image credits: manivtsi

Share icon

Image credits: olnov777

Share icon

Image credits: xSophUa

Share icon

Image credits: Abrams_killer

Share icon

Image credits: zzhitomyrska

Hrytsyk and Odarka didn’t waste any time this season

Share icon

Image credits: lelekagricko

Share icon

Image credits: lelekagricko

Share icon

Image credits: lelekagricko

Share icon

Image credits: XeniaUA

All five of their eggs have now hatched

The best part is that the relationship is working. The pair laid five eggs, and now they’ve welcomed five healthy chicks into the world. Each with a name, of course:

Minnehaha – hatched May 6 at 23:16

Irpin – hatched May 7 at 07:00

Jessica – hatched May 7 at 17:05

Lesyk – hatched May 8 at 16:40

Katrya – hatched May 9 at 15:05

Fans couldn’t be happier, cheering on the couple as if they were family. And honestly, after years of watching them, maybe they are.

A round of applause for the happy couple!

Share icon

Image credits: lelekagricko

Share icon

Image credits: lelekagricko

But with Hrytsko still missing, things could get complicated

Still, this story might not be over just yet.

Podobaylo says there’s always a chance Hrytsko could return. And if he does, things could get awkward.

“Hrytsko still hasn’t come back, and I’m afraid that if he does, it’ll all start again, because he’ll definitely try to chase the young newcomer away.”

So keep your eyes on the livestream. Because when it comes to Odarka, Hrytsyk, and maybe even Hrytsko… the nest is never quiet for long.