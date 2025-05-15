Reality TV Has Nothing On The Drama Between These Two Storks: “Ukrainian Kardashians”
There’s a couple in Ukraine that tens of thousands of people can’t stop watching, and no, they’re not influencers or celebrities. They’re storks.
Their names are Hrytsko and Odarka, and their love life is being livestreamed 24/7 from a nest in the village of Leliaky, in Ukraine’s Poltava region. What began as a quiet wildlife monitoring project has now become a full-blown national obsession. Viewers tune in daily to see everything from nest renovations to relationship drama. And it’s all unfolding in real time.
This might be Ukraine’s most unexpected power couple
Image credits: lelekagricko
Hrytsko and Odarka are storks with their own livestream
Despite being birds, Hrytsko and Odarka have earned their place as one of the most beloved duos in the country. Some fans even say their story is better than anything on reality TV—a stork soap opera with thousands of loyal followers.
The livestream project was originally planned for 2021, but Russia’s full-scale invasion in early 2022 put everything on hold. The broadcasting equipment was located in the Kharkiv region, which came under occupation. After the territory was liberated, the equipment was transferred to Leliaky, and on May 15, 2023, the live feed finally launched on YouTube.
And people can’t stop watching their relationship unfold
Image credits: lelekagricko
However, in June 2023, the stream was paused at the request of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). The camera had been capturing part of a nearby highway, which posed a potential risk. After the angle was adjusted, the stream resumed on March 10, 2024, this time on its own dedicated YouTube channel, Hrytsko’s Stork.
Today, the livestream isn’t just followed by ordinary viewers. Students and researchers from the Department of Ecology and Zoology at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv are also watching closely and using the footage for scientific purposes.
You can watch the live stream below
The pair have a loyal fanbase cheering them on
Image credits: WendyPel1908
Image credits: laniakeae_
Image credits: ga_sho_de_
Image credits: hellkat1408
Storks hold deep cultural meaning in Ukraine, symbolizing happiness, peace, and home
Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)
But what makes these storks so compelling, beyond the fact that their lives are streamed live, is how deeply connected Ukrainians feel to them.
Storks hold special meaning in Ukrainian culture. They’re seen as symbols of spring, family, homecoming, and new life. According to folklore, storks only build nests near good people and bring happiness wherever they settle. Their arrival each spring is a cause for celebration, and spotting a nest on a rooftop or utility pole is a welcome sign of peace and prosperity.
However, this year the story took a dramatic turn
Image credits: lelekagricko
It seems the beloved stork couple has broken up
For years now, people have followed Hrytsko and Odarka like neighbors. They’ve watched them return from migration, rebuild their nest, raise chicks, and take off again for the winter. It’s been a peaceful, comforting tradition, until this year turned everything upside down.
This spring, Odarka returned from Africa as usual. But Hrytsko didn’t. Instead, a new young male showed up at the nest. Odarka eventually accepted him, and the internet exploded.
What looked like a stork love triangle sparked fierce debates online. Was it betrayal? Was Odarka cheating? Or was this just the reality of life and nature?
At first, everything seemed normal
Image credits: lelekagricko
But researchers soon realized it wasn’t Hrytsko in the nest, it was a new male
Anatoliy Podobaylo, Associate Professor at the Department of Ecology and Zoology of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, and also a researcher at the Pyriatyn National Nature Park, has been observing the stork pair for three years via livestream. He explained to Ukrainian news outlet TSN how they realized that the stork who arrived wasn’t the real Hrytsko:
“During the winter, we were streaming a feeder, but of course, our main stars are the storks. Once spring came, everything started, and it didn’t go as expected.
We waited for Hrytsko to return on March 19, like last year. Nothing. We waited until the 20th, still nothing. Then one stork came, paced around the nest, and flew off. Finally, an older bird showed up, and at first, we thought it was Hrytsko. He acted confidently, walked around the nest, tried to clean and tidy up. But it wasn’t him.”
Since adult storks aren’t banded, they’re too difficult to catch without causing stress—researchers rely on behavior to tell them apart. And Hrytsko, it turns out, had a very distinct personality.
“We’ve banded Hrytsko and Odarka’s chicks over the past two years, but not the adults, it’s too stressful for them.
But our Hrytsko is easy to recognize. Every year when he comes back, he checks the nest, then immediately flies to visit a park ranger at the Pyriatyn reserve who sometimes gave him fish. A stranger wouldn’t know to go there, only Hrytsko knew he could get a treat.
This young stork never did that. And Odarka doesn’t roam either, she’s more reclusive. But Hrytsko was always social. That’s how we could be 100% sure it wasn’t him.”
The internet didn’t take the news lightly
Image credits: lesya_lipaster
Image credits: AnchenM
Image credits: minyooniess
Image credits: iamraccoon66
That said, not everyone stayed mad for long
Image credits: @XeniaUA
People are slowly falling in love with the new couple
To this day, no one knows what happened to the original Hrytsko. His absence continues to worry fans. But in the meantime, the new stork, nicknamed Hrytsyk, has won over many hearts.
At first, there was a wave of online hate. But soon, viewers noticed how sweet and attentive Hrytsyk was. He brought Odarka food (frogs included!), kept the nest spotless, and showed real dedication. People started rooting for him.
Some even argued that Odarka hadn’t “cheated”—she’d simply moved on. Relationships end, and maybe this was her new beginning.
Image credits: @XeniaUA
Fans are praising Hrytsyk for being the perfect partner
Image credits: manivtsi
Image credits: olnov777
Image credits: xSophUa
Image credits: Abrams_killer
Image credits: zzhitomyrska
Hrytsyk and Odarka didn’t waste any time this season
Image credits: lelekagricko
Image credits: lelekagricko
Image credits: lelekagricko
Image credits: XeniaUA
All five of their eggs have now hatched
The best part is that the relationship is working. The pair laid five eggs, and now they’ve welcomed five healthy chicks into the world. Each with a name, of course:
- Minnehaha – hatched May 6 at 23:16
- Irpin – hatched May 7 at 07:00
- Jessica – hatched May 7 at 17:05
- Lesyk – hatched May 8 at 16:40
- Katrya – hatched May 9 at 15:05
Fans couldn’t be happier, cheering on the couple as if they were family. And honestly, after years of watching them, maybe they are.
A round of applause for the happy couple!
Image credits: lelekagricko
Image credits: lelekagricko
But with Hrytsko still missing, things could get complicated
Still, this story might not be over just yet.
Podobaylo says there’s always a chance Hrytsko could return. And if he does, things could get awkward.
“Hrytsko still hasn’t come back, and I’m afraid that if he does, it’ll all start again, because he’ll definitely try to chase the young newcomer away.”
So keep your eyes on the livestream. Because when it comes to Odarka, Hrytsyk, and maybe even Hrytsko… the nest is never quiet for long.
BP: can you please exchange any celeb-post with these storks? 👍🙂
BP: can you please exchange any celeb-post with these storks? 👍🙂
31
2