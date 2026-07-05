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Have you ever run into someone from middle school and not recognized them at all? Maybe they had a non-trendy haircut back then, a different sense of style, or just hadn’t grown into their features yet. Years later, they show up looking like a completely different person.

Social media is full of these transformation photos, the kind where an awkward teenager turns into someone who looks ready for a runway. Turns out, there’s a name for this — the “ugly duckling syndrome.”

When someone on Threads recently asked people to share their own before-and-after photos from school days, the replies were truly striking.

Take a look at the photos we’ve collected from the thread, and see if you can spot the differences and similarities.

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#1

A before and after image featuring an Ugly Duckling transformation. The left image shows a younger woman in a red jacket; the right image shows the same woman as an adult, looking confident in a black ruffled blouse and black trousers.

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    #2

    Ugly Ducklings transformation: Before and after photo of a child holding books and a woman in a cap and glasses.

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    Srinivasan S
    Srinivasan S
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Photos like this should be on top. Most photos in this list are, bad, low res, photos of people going through puberty vs the best shot in high res, heavily photoshopped, of adults. Some people even look like they've gone through plastic surgery.

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    #3

    An ugly duckling transformation showcasing a young girl with glasses transforming into a stunning woman, highlighting her self-love journey.

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    To understand where the term “ugly duckling” comes from, we have to look back at the classic 1843 Danish fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen by the same name.

    In the original story, a young bird is teased, picked on, and completely isolated by his family because he looks different. He grows up genuinely believing he is ugly. But time passes, he matures, and everyone is shocked when he turns into a stunning swan.

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    The real takeaway wasn’t that he suddenly became beautiful — it was that he was never actually a duck to begin with. He was just different from his peers.
    #4

    A before-and-after image of an ugly duckling transformation, showing a young woman's incredible self-love transformation.

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    #5

    A before and after image demonstrating an Ugly Duckling transformation. The left image shows a young woman with a wide smile; the right image shows the same woman as an adult, taking a mirror selfie with dark hair and a chic outfit.

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    #6

    A before and after image illustrating an Ugly Duckling transformation. The left image shows a young blonde girl; the right image shows the same woman as an adult, posing stylishly by the sea in a pink shirt and blue skirt.

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    On social media, people took the “ugly duckling” fairy tale arc and applied it to conventional beauty standards.

    It’s a situation in which someone who was seen as unattractive growing up, by themselves or by others, ends up becoming conventionally attractive as an adult.

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    This is not an official medical condition or a clinical diagnosis you’ll find in a doctor’s manual. Instead, it’s a widely recognized social phenomenon to describe the emotional baggage of being a late bloomer.
    #7

    A before and after image showing an Ugly Duckling transformation. The left image shows a young girl in a black shirt and skirt outdoors; the right image shows the same woman posing in a long black dress and crop top.

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    #8

    Ugly duckling transformation of a woman from casual attire to an elegant dress, showcasing self-love.

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    #9

    A dramatic transformation from an ugly duckling with a fake mustache to a glamorous woman, celebrating self-love.

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    The irony is that the modern phrase “ugly duckling syndrome” actually misses the true meaning of the story.

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    In the fairytale, the bird didn’t do anything to change himself, nor did he go to a salon to get a makeover. He was always a swan… he just had to wait for time to do its job.

    That’s why some experts believe this term — which has been popularized mostly on social media — can be a bit problematic. It can send the wrong message by playing into rigid beauty standards that push people to look a certain way.

    “No amount of effort or persistence can turn the typical woman into the photoshopped, unrealistically perfect beauty images they see every day in advertisements, movies, and magazines,” says psychologist Dr. Melissa Burkley.

    “Given this, maybe the message that beauty is malleable and can be improved upon leads women to focus too much effort and attention on this unattainable beauty goal.”
    #10

    An ugly duckling transformation photo of a woman with crimped hair evolving into a beautiful blonde with flowing curls, showing her self-love transformation.

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    #11

    A captivating ugly duckling transformation, depicting a young girl with long dark hair evolving into a poised woman, embracing self-love.

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    #12

    An inspiring ugly duckling transformation from a young woman with a bouquet to a confident red-haired woman, embodying self-love.

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    The term also ignores the fact that trends in attractiveness are constantly changing. What society considered beautiful ten years ago looks completely different today.

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    For instance, the ultra-thin ideal has made a massive comeback, largely fueled by the rise of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

    Celebrities and influencers who were once praised for being curvy have suddenly become razor-thin, making their before-and-after photos a massive talking point online.
    #13

    A split image showing an Ugly Duckling transformation: a young woman with glasses and long hair at a restaurant, and a beautiful woman with blonde hair and dramatic eye makeup.

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    #14

    A before and after image showing an ugly duckling transformation into a confident woman in a fur hat, highlighting self-love.

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    #15

    Side-by-side photos capturing an ugly duckling's incredible transformation from a schoolgirl to a smiling, elegant woman, celebrating self-love.

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    According to experts, people living with this syndrome face a weird mental disconnect.

    They might look incredible, but they still cringe at compliments, suspect people are making fun of them, or constantly look over their shoulder to see who a stranger is actually staring at.

    It’s proof that changing your look is the easy part. But convincing your inner awkward teenager that you’re a swan takes a lot longer.

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    #16

    A striking ugly duckling transformation, showing a young girl with glasses and a passport evolving into an elegant woman, loving herself.

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    #17

    A before and after image showing an Ugly Duckling transformation. The left image shows a young girl in a school uniform with pigtails; the right image shows the same woman as an adult, looking elegant in white pants and a black top.

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    Some of these images prove what tons of research already tells us. Our facial structures, bone density, and body proportions are heavily shaped by genetics and natural aging. And beauty isn’t malleable like intelligence.

    That hasn’t stopped a trend called “looksmaxxing” from promising otherwise.

    The idea behind it is that people, mostly young men, can reshape their face and jaw through specific routines, like skincare and posture work. The trend also includes more extreme methods like mewing, which involves pressing the tongue against the roof of the mouth for hours a day.

    Most experts who get asked about these methods say there is no actual science behind this trend.

    “The scientific lens is really important here, because young men are socialized into that like a data-driven, logical rationalization perspective. There is very little emotionality in much of this [looksmaxxing] content,” says Zac Seidler, a psychologist and researcher specializing in men’s mental health.
    #18

    An ugly duckling transformation from a young girl to a beautiful woman, radiating self-love.

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    #19

    From child to businessman: an ugly duckling transformation demonstrating self-love and personal growth.

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    #20

    Boy before and after becoming a confident adult, showing an ugly duckling transformation and self-love.

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    A long-term facial growth study tracking children from around age 7 to 17 shows that facial appearance changes are driven by a mix of growth and body composition. During childhood, higher body fat can make the face appear rounder and softer, often reducing visible bone definition and making features like the cheeks, jawline, and nose appear less sharply proportioned.

    As children enter adolescence, puberty triggers major changes: facial bones grow, the jaw lengthens, the nose develops more prominently, and fat distribution shifts across the face. At the same time, “baby fat” gradually reduces, which makes underlying bone structure more visible.

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    Together, these changes can create a dramatic transformation in appearance between childhood and the late teenage years. This explains why many people look noticeably different in old school photos compared to adulthood.
    #21

    Before and after photo of a woman showing her incredible transformation from an ugly duckling to an adult.

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    #22

    A split image showing an Ugly Duckling transformation: a smiling young girl with long dark hair, and a striking woman with long black hair, plump lips, and a stylish top.

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    These photos are ultimate proof that simply letting yourself age and mature can make you more beautiful, both inside and out.

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    As actor Kate Winslet put it recently: “Women get more beautiful as they get older, for sure, because our faces become more a part of who we are, they sit better on our bone structure, they have more life, they have more history. Things I find incredibly beautiful are wrinkles around the eyes, the backs of hands. I think those things are very beautiful.”

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    #23

    A split image showing an Ugly Duckling transformation: a young girl with dark hair and a purple top, and a stunning woman with long, vibrant red hair and full lips.

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    #24

    An amazing transformation of an ugly duckling into an elegant woman, illustrating the impact of self-love.

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    While society certainly rewards conventional looks through biases like the “pretty privilege” or the “halo effect,” these viral photos reveal a much deeper truth.

    Growing up is a long, adventurous process that can’t be forced or rushed by internet trends. Ultimately, the most inspiring part of these transformations should be seeing people finally feel comfortable in their own skin.
    #25

    A girl's incredible transformation from an ugly duckling to a stunning young woman loving herself.

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    #26

    An incredible transformation of an ugly duckling to a beautiful woman, showcasing how self-love changes appearance.

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    #27

    An ugly duckling's incredible transformation into a sophisticated woman, highlighting the journey of self-love.

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    #28

    An ugly duckling shows her incredible transformation, now a beautiful woman smiling confidently.

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    #29

    A before-and-after image showing an incredible transformation of an ugly duckling into a confident woman.

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    #30

    Before and after photo of an ugly duckling transformation into a beautiful woman who loves herself.

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    dragnore01 avatar
    Ka Se
    Ka Se
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I somehow like the bevore much more. She is beautiful without a lot of makeup, the sweaty(glossy?) skin and increased lip size. (Actually, I think she looks in the second picture as if someone from the p○rn industry had advised her. Pretty vulgar.)

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    #31

    Before and after photo of a woman showing her incredible transformation from an ugly duckling to an adult.

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    #32

    Before and after photo of a woman showing her incredible transformation from an ugly duckling to an adult.

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    #33

    Before and after photo of a woman showing her incredible transformation from an ugly duckling to an adult.

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    #34

    Before and after photo of a man showing his incredible transformation from an ugly duckling to an adult.

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    #35

    A split image showing an Ugly Duckling transformation: a young woman with glasses and hair tied back, and a gorgeous woman with long brown hair, full lips, and flawless makeup.

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    #36

    An ugly duckling's incredible transformation into a beautiful, stylish woman, proudly showing her change.

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    #37

    A woman's incredible transformation from an ugly duckling into a sophisticated and beautiful lady.

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    #38

    From an ugly duckling to a stunning young woman, an incredible transformation demonstrating the power of self-love.

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    #39

    Ugly duckling transformation, a young girl embracing her beauty and self-love.

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    #40

    An ugly duckling's incredible transformation showcasing her journey to self-love.

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    #41

    A split image showing an Ugly Duckling transformation: a young girl with dark hair and a serious expression, and a beautiful woman with long brown hair, delicate makeup, and small hoop earrings.

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    #42

    Dramatic transformation of an ugly duckling embracing self-love and confidence.

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    #43

    From ugly duckling to confident woman, showing a remarkable transformation and self-love.

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    #44

    Before and after transformation of an ugly duckling into a self-loving person.

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    #45

    Ugly Ducklings transformation: Before and after photo of a young girl outdoors and a woman in a grey headscarf.

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    #46

    Ugly Ducklings transformation: Before and after photo of a young girl in a vest and a woman in a cream jacket.

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    #47

    Ugly Ducklings transformation: Before and after photo of a young girl with curly hair and a woman with straight dark hair.

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    #48

    Ugly Ducklings transformation: Before and after photo of a young girl with long nails and a woman with red hair and glasses.

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