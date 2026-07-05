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Have you ever run into someone from middle school and not recognized them at all? Maybe they had a non-trendy haircut back then, a different sense of style, or just hadn’t grown into their features yet. Years later, they show up looking like a completely different person.

Social media is full of these transformation photos, the kind where an awkward teenager turns into someone who looks ready for a runway. Turns out, there’s a name for this — the “ugly duckling syndrome.”

When someone on Threads recently asked people to share their own before-and-after photos from school days, the replies were truly striking.

Take a look at the photos we’ve collected from the thread, and see if you can spot the differences and similarities.