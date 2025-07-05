ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all played truth or dare before - but this one works a little differently. In this poll, you won’t actually have to do any of them. You just have to pick which one you’d rather go with, in these 25 scenarios. Each round gives you two options: a truth to admit or a dare to complete.

So, if you had to choose, which one would you go for? Let’s find out! ⚖️

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Which One Would You Choose?

Woman with finger on lips signaling silence next to a Samsung tablet displaying the Google search page for truth or dare poll

cottonbro studio , AS Photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Which Would You Rather Do?

    Person wearing a bunny mask in a field next to a red retro phone handset representing a truth or dare poll concept.

    Marcelo Chagas , Negative Space Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Choose Your Challenge

    Person sitting with hands clasped and close-up of peeled garlic cloves, concept for Truth Or Dare poll choices.

    Pavel Danilyuk , Atypeek Dgn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Your Pick?

    Smiling older couple lying on colorful mats beside a phone screen displaying heart emojis for a truth or dare poll.

    T Leish , Tim Witzdam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    What Would You Rather Face?

    Woman in red sweater making a hesitant face beside a wooden cutting board with a lemon slice in a truth or dare poll setting

    Pavel Danilyuk , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't care about someone having the "ick", it's dumb.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Make Your Choice

    Two women laughing and drinking coffee at a table beside a close-up of stacked 100 dollar bills for a Truth Or Dare poll.

    Zeynep M. , John Guccione Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Which One Would You Choose?

    Left image shows a person holding their wrist in black and white, right image features an Australian flag on a pole against blue sky, truth or dare poll.

    Daria Liudnaya , Hugo Heimendinger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Your Pick?

    Woman lying on bed with hand on forehead and a man dancing indoors, illustrating a truth or dare poll scenario.

    Andrea Piacquadio , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dance to the music in my head all the time so ...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Choose Your Challenge

    Close-up of two people holding hands next to a table setting featuring bread, lemon, and a hand pouring from a bottle in a truth or dare poll context.

    Git Stephen Gitau , Ron Lach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    christina_herwartz avatar
    Dolevaal
    Dolevaal
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of my friends are single and always have been single.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Which Would You Rather Do?

    Person with bruised hands in a black hoodie and woman looking at her reflection, illustrating a truth or dare poll scenario.

    cottonbro studio , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Make Your Choice

    Two young women featured in a truth or dare poll, one smiling outdoors and the other looking down in soft lighting.

    cottonbro studio , Daniel Xavier Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    What Would You Rather Face?

    Cartoon stick figure walking into a trap door while a mischievous face hides behind the door in a truth or dare poll concept.

    canva , DreamWorks Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Which One Would You Choose?

    Close-up of a green eye reflecting LED lights and a smiling woman holding multiple clothes for a truth or dare poll concept.

    Valeria Boltneva , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    What Would You Rather Face?

    Yellow dart hitting the bullseye on a target next to a woman with braided hair showing a butterfly tattoo on her back - truth or dare poll

    Engin Akyurt , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Make Your Choice

    Two black gas masks on a surface next to a cracked egg with a bright orange yolk in the truth or dare poll image.

    Александр Македонский , Klaus Nielsen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Your Pick?

    Two young women whispering secrets while a woman exercises indoors, illustrating a truth or dare poll concept.

    Photo By: Kaboompics.com , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    What Would You Rather Face?

    Young woman smiling while using her phone, participating in a truth or dare poll in a casual setting.

    Tara Winstead , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Choose Your Challenge

    Hand reaching out for a handshake next to melting ice cubes on a reflective black surface representing truth or dare poll choices.

    Pixabay , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Which Would You Rather Do?

    Blue butterflies flying over forest floor at night beside a hand holding microphone for truth or dare poll event.

    Pixabay , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Your Pick?

    Creative illustration of two stones with drawn features on pink background and a hand holding a bar of soap, related to truth or dare poll.

    Pixabay , Meruyert Gonullu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Make Your Choice

    Young woman and elderly lady enjoying a truth or dare poll on a smartphone outdoors, while another takes a selfie indoors.

    Andrea Piacquadio , Lisa from Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Which One Would You Choose?

    Neon sign showing zero likes at night and a pair of gray socks hanging on a clothesline in daylight for truth or dare poll.

    Prateek Katyal , Susanne Jutzeler, suju-foto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Choose Your Challenge

    Person holding metal handcuffs in one image, outdoor showerhead with water flowing in black and white photo, related to truth or dare poll.

    Photo By: Kaboompics.com , FOX ^.ᆽ.^= ∫ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Which Would You Rather Do?

    A woman rejecting a man outdoors beside a close-up of the Facebook app icon, illustrating a truth or dare poll concept.

    Vera Arsic , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Your Pick?

    Two men at a bar taking a selfie and a person holding a smartphone, representing a truth or dare poll interaction.

    Pressmaster , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm kinda good with my exes! And my husband is ok with this.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!