Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Trump’s “Cringe” Comment About Nicki Minaj’s Skin Sparks Backlash During Black History Month
Former President Trump speaking at a podium with American flags behind him, reacting during Black History Month.
Entertainment

Trump’s “Cringe” Comment About Nicki Minaj’s Skin Sparks Backlash During Black History Month

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
8

22

8

ADVERTISEMENT

US President Donald Trump hosted leaders from the Black community to mark Black History Month at the White House on Wednesday, February 18. As he delivered his reception speech, he recalled his January 28 interaction with Nicki Minaj, when he commented on her beauty.

Minaj met the POTUS during the rollout of Trump Accounts, a government-supported trust fund for babies in America. At the time, the Super Bass rapper called herself the “president’s number one fan.”

Highlights
  • During the recent Black History Month event at White House, Trump recalled how he complimented Nicki Minaj when they met in January.
  • His retelling of their interaction drew criticism online, with some social media users calling the president “cringe.”
  • The reaction adds to a series of recent controversies surrounding Trump, including his early February social media activity when he posted a racially charged video about the Obamas.

Trump’s choice of words for Minaj, who was not present at yesterday’s event, has drawn backlash.

“The way he talks is cringe,” opined a netizen, while another added, “He is mentally five years old.”

RELATED:

    Donald Trump praised Nicki Minaj at the Black History Month event, alongside his other friends of color

    Donald Trump speaking at a podium with American flags behind him during a controversial moment about Nicki Minaj's skin.

    Donald Trump speaking at a podium with American flags behind him during a controversial moment about Nicki Minaj's skin.

    Image credits: The White House

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trump began the event by introducing his only Black Cabinet member, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner.

    He then brought up White House Pardon Czar Alice Johnson to speak, followed by former Fox News commentator-turned-Justice Department lawyer Leo Terrell and Alveda King, the anti-abortion activist and niece of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

    Nicki Minaj speaking into a microphone wearing a dark top as Trump's cringe comment about her skin sparks backlash.

    Nicki Minaj speaking into a microphone wearing a dark top as Trump's cringe comment about her skin sparks backlash.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Trump then proceeded to name the athletes and entertainers whom he counts among his friends, including Nicki Minaj and former boxing world champion Mike Tyson.

    “Mike Tyson, boy, I tell you, Mike has been loyal to me. Whenever they come out, they say, ‘Trump is a racist,’ but Mike Tyson goes, ‘He is not a racist, he is my friend,’” Trump said.

    “He has been there from the beginning, good times and bad. But Mike Tyson is a great guy, and he was so loyal. Always been loyal.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump standing together at an event, with Trump sparking backlash during Black History Month.

    Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump standing together at an event, with Trump sparking backlash during Black History Month.

    Image credits: The White House/Flickr

    Of Minaj, the president said, “I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She is so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you are so beautiful.’”

    Trump further shared how Minaj did not want to talk about the size of her nails, saying, “Her nails are that long. I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She did not want to get into that.”

    Tweet criticizing Trump impersonators for ridiculous behavior, referencing backlash during Black History Month on Nicki Minaj's skin comments.

    Image credits: MohWorldent

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to clashreport with a comment on Trump's cringe remark about Nicki Minaj's skin backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to clashreport with a comment on Trump's cringe remark about Nicki Minaj's skin backlash.

    Image credits: lmessirules

    “But she was so beautiful and so great,” he added.

    Others listed by Trump were former NFL players Herschel Walker, the late Jim Brown, and Lawrence Taylor.

    Many social media users saw Trump’s compliment of Minaj as not serious

    A woman in a white fur coat laughing between two men in suits at a crowded event during Black History Month.

    A woman in a white fur coat laughing between two men in suits at a crowded event during Black History Month.

    Image credits: The White House/Flickr

    “He is lowkey trolling her,” said one, while another added, “I find this humorous. He should be a comedian, not a president.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He loves anyone who likes him,” a third remarked.

    Donald Trump speaking at a podium with American flags behind him during a controversial Black History Month event.

    Donald Trump speaking at a podium with American flags behind him during a controversial Black History Month event.

    Image credits: The White House

    A fourth commentator expressed that Trump would stop liking Minaj “the day she says something negative about him.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another agreed, asserting that if she were not on his side, Trump would have called her “an illegal alien and a danger to America.”

    Tweet criticizing Trump’s comment about Nicki Minaj’s skin, sparking backlash during Black History Month discussion.

    Tweet criticizing Trump’s comment about Nicki Minaj’s skin, sparking backlash during Black History Month discussion.

    Image credits: Postman93

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Trump’s cringe comment about Nicki Minaj’s skin sparking backlash during Black History Month.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: jlebrawwn

    Many, meanwhile, suggested Minaj was the president’s crush, with one advising Trump to “not talk indirectly, just say it out of your heart, you love her.”

    The Black History Month event came just a week after Trump drew outrage for sharing a video of the Obamas that many deemed racist

    Satirical image depicting former presidents with exaggerated features, linked to Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin.

    Satirical image depicting former presidents with exaggerated features, linked to Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

    The video shared by Trump on his Truth Social account on February 5 showed former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s faces superimposed onto apes in a jungle. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Donald Trump in a suit and blue striped tie speaking during an interview amid backlash over comments about skin.

    Donald Trump in a suit and blue striped tie speaking during an interview amid backlash over comments about skin.

    Image credits: The White House/Flickr

    The clip was pulled after 12 hours, but before that was met with criticism from numerous high-profile figures.

    South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, a close ally of Trump, wrote via X: “Hoping it was fake because it is the most racist thing I have seen out of this White House.”

    Representative Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, said: “The president’s post is wrong and incredibly offensive — whether intentional or a mistake — and should be deleted immediately, with an apology offered.”

    Obama responded to the same during an interview with podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, saying the “shame” and “decorum” that once guided public officials are now lost.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He’s a very strange guy,” a netizen remarked about Trump

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin and the backlash during Black History Month.

    Image credits: Imbriglicated

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month backlash.

    Image credits: mimie_dolce

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing discomfort with white people commenting on nails and hair, related to backlash over Trump's comment on Nicki Minaj's skin.

    Image credits: stassibigbossy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to clashreport expressing embarrassment over Trump's comment about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to clashreport expressing embarrassment over Trump's comment about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month.

    Image credits: iwjbefiwjbe

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Trump’s cringe comment about Nicki Minaj’s skin during Black History Month backlash.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Trump’s cringe comment about Nicki Minaj’s skin during Black History Month backlash.

    Image credits: einsteinagog0

    Tweet from Majority Signal criticizing Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month backlash.

    Tweet from Majority Signal criticizing Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month backlash.

    Image credits: MajoritySignal

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Trump’s comment about Nicki Minaj’s skin, sparking backlash during Black History Month.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Trump’s comment about Nicki Minaj’s skin, sparking backlash during Black History Month.

    Image credits: African_Spring

    Twitter user reacting to Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin sparking backlash during Black History Month.

    Twitter user reacting to Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin sparking backlash during Black History Month.

    Image credits: JenRWick

    Tweet by user Chika questioning if President Trump praised Nicki Minaj amid backlash during Black History Month debate.

    Tweet by user Chika questioning if President Trump praised Nicki Minaj amid backlash during Black History Month debate.

    Image credits: Chibae4u

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply reacting to Trump’s comment about Nicki Minaj’s skin during Black History Month.

    Screenshot of a social media reply reacting to Trump’s comment about Nicki Minaj’s skin during Black History Month.

    Image credits: AtuanyaKene

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply with laughing emojis reacting to a comment about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply with laughing emojis reacting to a comment about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month.

    Image credits: dearsham

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing American politics amid backlash over Trump’s comment about Nicki Minaj’s skin.

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing American politics amid backlash over Trump’s comment about Nicki Minaj’s skin.

    Image credits: Maxs_redbullcan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month backlash.

    Image credits: Misah_Mdiza

    Tweet from Seif Tech responding about goofy AI videos, mentioning Trump amid backlash during Black History Month.

    Tweet from Seif Tech responding about goofy AI videos, mentioning Trump amid backlash during Black History Month.

    Image credits: TechXero

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reacting to Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin causing backlash during Black History Month.

    Tweet reacting to Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin causing backlash during Black History Month.

    Image credits: siyaUmshana03

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Nicki Minaj amid backlash over Trump's comment about her skin during Black History Month.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Nicki Minaj amid backlash over Trump's comment about her skin during Black History Month.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Trump's controversial remark about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Trump's controversial remark about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month.

    User comment text in a social media post reacting to Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month.

    User comment text in a social media post reacting to Trump's cringe comment about Nicki Minaj's skin during Black History Month.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of social media comment by Tyler Fitzgerald stating she works hard for the pardon, related to Trump's cringe comment backlash.

    Screenshot of social media comment by Tyler Fitzgerald stating she works hard for the pardon, related to Trump's cringe comment backlash.

    Comment on Trump's cringe remark about Nicki Minaj's skin sparking backlash during Black History Month.

    Comment on Trump's cringe remark about Nicki Minaj's skin sparking backlash during Black History Month.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    22

    8

    22

    8

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where's the mention of her skin? You quote him on her nails and being beautiful, but that headline is pure anti-Trump rage bait. There's more than enough to criticise him for without inventing stuff.

    1
    1point
    reply
    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reputable sources (among others the Independent) report the presidunce with the headline: ""Trump described as behaving like a ‘drunk uncle’ by CNN panelist after he compliments Nicki Minaj’s ‘beautiful skin’ and nails". “Do we love Nicki Minaj?” he asked. “I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin is so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long." Trump needs no rage bait.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not at all hypocritical of him to celebrate Black History Month while his goons are busily removing all mention of black people from historical monuments and sites. Just last month all displays mentioning the nine sláves that Washington kept were removed from The President's House Site, a monument in Philadelphia on the site of a house used by Washington and John Adams. The good news is that on Monday a judge ordered the exhibits returned to display, and in his written decision the judge likened Trump's policy of erasing and revising history to the Ministry of Truth, from Orwell's ''1984'.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where's the mention of her skin? You quote him on her nails and being beautiful, but that headline is pure anti-Trump rage bait. There's more than enough to criticise him for without inventing stuff.

    1
    1point
    reply
    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reputable sources (among others the Independent) report the presidunce with the headline: ""Trump described as behaving like a ‘drunk uncle’ by CNN panelist after he compliments Nicki Minaj’s ‘beautiful skin’ and nails". “Do we love Nicki Minaj?” he asked. “I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin is so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long." Trump needs no rage bait.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not at all hypocritical of him to celebrate Black History Month while his goons are busily removing all mention of black people from historical monuments and sites. Just last month all displays mentioning the nine sláves that Washington kept were removed from The President's House Site, a monument in Philadelphia on the site of a house used by Washington and John Adams. The good news is that on Monday a judge ordered the exhibits returned to display, and in his written decision the judge likened Trump's policy of erasing and revising history to the Ministry of Truth, from Orwell's ''1984'.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT