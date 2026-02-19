Trump’s “Cringe” Comment About Nicki Minaj’s Skin Sparks Backlash During Black History Month
US President Donald Trump hosted leaders from the Black community to mark Black History Month at the White House on Wednesday, February 18. As he delivered his reception speech, he recalled his January 28 interaction with Nicki Minaj, when he commented on her beauty.
Minaj met the POTUS during the rollout of Trump Accounts, a government-supported trust fund for babies in America. At the time, the Super Bass rapper called herself the “president’s number one fan.”
- During the recent Black History Month event at White House, Trump recalled how he complimented Nicki Minaj when they met in January.
- His retelling of their interaction drew criticism online, with some social media users calling the president “cringe.”
- The reaction adds to a series of recent controversies surrounding Trump, including his early February social media activity when he posted a racially charged video about the Obamas.
Trump’s choice of words for Minaj, who was not present at yesterday’s event, has drawn backlash.
“The way he talks is cringe,” opined a netizen, while another added, “He is mentally five years old.”
Donald Trump praised Nicki Minaj at the Black History Month event, alongside his other friends of color
Image credits: The White House
Trump began the event by introducing his only Black Cabinet member, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner.
He then brought up White House Pardon Czar Alice Johnson to speak, followed by former Fox News commentator-turned-Justice Department lawyer Leo Terrell and Alveda King, the anti-abortion activist and niece of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Trump then proceeded to name the athletes and entertainers whom he counts among his friends, including Nicki Minaj and former boxing world champion Mike Tyson.
“Mike Tyson, boy, I tell you, Mike has been loyal to me. Whenever they come out, they say, ‘Trump is a racist,’ but Mike Tyson goes, ‘He is not a racist, he is my friend,’” Trump said.
“He has been there from the beginning, good times and bad. But Mike Tyson is a great guy, and he was so loyal. Always been loyal.”
Image credits: The White House/Flickr
Of Minaj, the president said, “I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She is so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you are so beautiful.’”
Trump further shared how Minaj did not want to talk about the size of her nails, saying, “Her nails are that long. I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She did not want to get into that.”
Image credits: MohWorldent
Image credits: lmessirules
“But she was so beautiful and so great,” he added.
Others listed by Trump were former NFL players Herschel Walker, the late Jim Brown, and Lawrence Taylor.
Many social media users saw Trump’s compliment of Minaj as not serious
Image credits: The White House/Flickr
“He is lowkey trolling her,” said one, while another added, “I find this humorous. He should be a comedian, not a president.”
“He loves anyone who likes him,” a third remarked.
Image credits: The White House
A fourth commentator expressed that Trump would stop liking Minaj “the day she says something negative about him.”
Another agreed, asserting that if she were not on his side, Trump would have called her “an illegal alien and a danger to America.”
Image credits: Postman93
Image credits: jlebrawwn
Many, meanwhile, suggested Minaj was the president’s crush, with one advising Trump to “not talk indirectly, just say it out of your heart, you love her.”
The Black History Month event came just a week after Trump drew outrage for sharing a video of the Obamas that many deemed racist
Image credits: realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
The video shared by Trump on his Truth Social account on February 5 showed former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s faces superimposed onto apes in a jungle.
Image credits: The White House/Flickr
The clip was pulled after 12 hours, but before that was met with criticism from numerous high-profile figures.
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, a close ally of Trump, wrote via X: “Hoping it was fake because it is the most racist thing I have seen out of this White House.”
Trump on Nicki Minaj:
Her skin so beautiful. I said, “Nicki, you are so beautiful.”
Her nails are that long, and I said, “Nicki, are they real?” She didn’t want to get into that. pic.twitter.com/AYKHGQl2Kc
— Clash Report (@clashreport) February 18, 2026
Representative Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, said: “The president’s post is wrong and incredibly offensive — whether intentional or a mistake — and should be deleted immediately, with an apology offered.”
Obama responded to the same during an interview with podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, saying the “shame” and “decorum” that once guided public officials are now lost.
“He’s a very strange guy,” a netizen remarked about Trump
Image credits: Imbriglicated
Image credits: mimie_dolce
Image credits: stassibigbossy
Image credits: iwjbefiwjbe
Image credits: einsteinagog0
Image credits: MajoritySignal
Image credits: African_Spring
Image credits: JenRWick
Image credits: Chibae4u
Image credits: AtuanyaKene
Image credits: dearsham
Image credits: Maxs_redbullcan
Image credits: Misah_Mdiza
Image credits: TechXero
Image credits: siyaUmshana03
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Where's the mention of her skin? You quote him on her nails and being beautiful, but that headline is pure anti-Trump rage bait. There's more than enough to criticise him for without inventing stuff.
Reputable sources (among others the Independent) report the presidunce with the headline: ""Trump described as behaving like a ‘drunk uncle’ by CNN panelist after he compliments Nicki Minaj’s ‘beautiful skin’ and nails". “Do we love Nicki Minaj?” he asked. “I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin is so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long." Trump needs no rage bait.Load More Replies...
But this article has no mention of that. Why put it in the headline but leave it out of the story?
I think there's a difference between reputable and other sources. But that wasn't my point. My point was the "inventing stuff" which the regressives use in attempts to discredit opponents. Bad journalism, yes, but not invented.
Not at all hypocritical of him to celebrate Black History Month while his goons are busily removing all mention of black people from historical monuments and sites. Just last month all displays mentioning the nine sláves that Washington kept were removed from The President's House Site, a monument in Philadelphia on the site of a house used by Washington and John Adams. The good news is that on Monday a judge ordered the exhibits returned to display, and in his written decision the judge likened Trump's policy of erasing and revising history to the Ministry of Truth, from Orwell's ''1984'.
Where's the mention of her skin? You quote him on her nails and being beautiful, but that headline is pure anti-Trump rage bait. There's more than enough to criticise him for without inventing stuff.
Reputable sources (among others the Independent) report the presidunce with the headline: ""Trump described as behaving like a ‘drunk uncle’ by CNN panelist after he compliments Nicki Minaj’s ‘beautiful skin’ and nails". “Do we love Nicki Minaj?” he asked. “I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. So beautiful. Her skin is so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long." Trump needs no rage bait.Load More Replies...
But this article has no mention of that. Why put it in the headline but leave it out of the story?
I think there's a difference between reputable and other sources. But that wasn't my point. My point was the "inventing stuff" which the regressives use in attempts to discredit opponents. Bad journalism, yes, but not invented.
Not at all hypocritical of him to celebrate Black History Month while his goons are busily removing all mention of black people from historical monuments and sites. Just last month all displays mentioning the nine sláves that Washington kept were removed from The President's House Site, a monument in Philadelphia on the site of a house used by Washington and John Adams. The good news is that on Monday a judge ordered the exhibits returned to display, and in his written decision the judge likened Trump's policy of erasing and revising history to the Ministry of Truth, from Orwell's ''1984'.
22
8