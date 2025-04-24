Become The Ultimate Trivia Champion By Answering These Trivial Pursuit Questions Correctly

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever played Trivial Pursuit?

Once called “the biggest phenomenon in game history” by Time Magazine, Trivial Pursuit is a board game that consists of trivia and pop culture questions. You win the game by becoming the first player to collect a wedge from each trivia category color. Similar to the actual game, this quiz consists of questions ranging from geography to popular culture. Your mission is to answer as many questions correctly as you can, just like in Trivial Pursuit. 🤓

Time to show off your trivia knowledge!

RELATED: