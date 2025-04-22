“She Couldn’t Walk, Talk, or Eat”: 28YO Woman Passes Away Due To Mysterious Illness While Traveling

ADVERTISEMENT

From sunny adventures to being confined to a hospital bed, a travel influencer’s journey took a tragic turn.

A German content creator who once shared her travels online has passed away after a sudden and mysterious illness left her unable to walk, speak, or eat.

In the weeks leading up to her passing, her partner shared emotional updates from her bedside, as followers around the world held on to hope.

Vanessa Konopka, a travel influencer, passed away due to a sudden and mysterious illness

Image credits: Vanessa Konopka / gofundme

Vanessa Konopka, a 28-year-old German travel influencer known for frequently sharing her life in the Philippines through her blog Happiness Crossing, has tragically lost her life after a months-long battle with a sudden illness.

Vanessa was hospitalized on December 31, 2024, after collapsing at a New Year’s Eve party in Boracay.

The 28-year-old content creator spent weeks in the hospital, unable to walk, talk, or eat



Image credits: happinesscrossing / Instagram

Vanessa and Fernando had moved to Boracay in late 2022 after meeting in Australia. Through their travel channel, they shared glimpses of their island life, their relationship, and Vanessa’s passion for travel and wellness.



But everything changed when Vanessa was rushed to the hospital with severe swelling throughout her body. Saying that Vanessa spent weeks unable to walk, eat, or speak, Fernando said, “[She was] diagnosed with severe liver damage and pneumonia, which have made her extremely weak. She is still in the hospital, unable to eat properly, walk, or even speak easily.”

Vanessa and her partner shared updates and videos about her time in the hospital

Image credits: happinesscrossing / Instagram

During their time in the hospital, the couple regularly updated their followers about Vanessa’s health in social media posts from her hospital room. Vanessa posted Instagram videos from her time in the hospital, sharing the meals she had and her daily routine.

Fernando also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Vanessa’s medical bills and potentially arrange for her to receive medical transport back to Germany for more thorough treatment.

Fernando said that Vanessa had made some progress after a few weeks in the hospital

Image credits: happinesscrossing / Instagram

After some time, Vanessa’s health began to improve, and she was able to leave her bed. “After a very scary time, Vanessa has made some progress. She was finally able to leave her room and get some fresh air, which was a big step,” Fernando wrote on January 17.

He added, “She’s now able to eat, speak normally, and move her hands again. Her lungs are still not in the best condition, but she will be having more tests today to monitor her progress.”

Vanessa was able to walk with the help of a walker and had begun physiotherapy

Image credits: Vanessa Konopka / gofundme

Image credits: happinesscrossing / Instagram

And on January 28, he said, “The pneumonia is almost gone, and the swelling in her hands, tongue, legs, and arms has gotten much better.” Fernando added, “Yesterday, she managed to walk for the first time with the help of a walker.

It was such a big step forward and gave us all so much hope.”

Fernando shared that Vanessa had begun daily physiotherapy to regain her strength, but concerns about her liver remained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa 🌴 Travel & Food (@happinesscrossing)

“Unfortunately, Vanessa is still not strong enough to fly back to Germany, but we’re hopeful that it won’t be too long before she can finally return home,” he said.

Their happiness was short-lived.

Vanessa tragically passed away on March 7, despite previous signs of improvement

Image credits: Fernando and Vanessa / Facebook

Just as everything seemed to be going well, things took a turn for the worse. On February 20, Fernando shared a post, saying that Vanessa was out of danger and that her mother had been able to come to Boracay and reunite with her daughter.

Sadly, two weeks later, Fernando shared the grim news of Vanessa’s passing. “This morning, on March 7th, Vanessa passed away. She always loved connecting with you all, and her love for the Philippines was beyond words,” he wrote.

Vanessa’s partner, Fernando, shared a heartfelt tribute, thanking her for showing him how to love himself

Image credits: Fernando and Vanessa / Facebook

Image credits: Fernando and Vanessa / Facebook

The heartbroken man lamented the passing of his girlfriend in a heartfelt post.

He wrote, “Once again, I can only ask for your prayers so that God may bring comfort to the hearts of [Vanessa’s loved ones. I trust in Him, I know He is with Vanessa, and I know God is always with us.”

Image credits: Fernando and Vanessa / Facebook

He lovingly referred to Vanessa in a tribute post, saying, “Kushka, if you are perhaps reading this somewhere, thank you so much for teaching me how to love myself; doesn’t matter what other people think, she showed me how to love myself, and how to follow my dreams! I will forever love you, and we may see each other again.”

