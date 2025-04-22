Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Couldn’t Walk, Talk, or Eat”: 28YO Woman Passes Away Due To Mysterious Illness While Traveling
News, World

“She Couldn’t Walk, Talk, or Eat”: 28YO Woman Passes Away Due To Mysterious Illness While Traveling

From sunny adventures to being confined to a hospital bed, a travel influencer’s journey took a tragic turn.

A German content creator who once shared her travels online has passed away after a sudden and mysterious illness left her unable to walk, speak, or eat.

In the weeks leading up to her passing, her partner shared emotional updates from her bedside, as followers around the world held on to hope.

Highlights
  • Vanessa Konopka, a travel influencer, tragically passed away after a mysterious illness left her unable to walk, speak, or eat for weeks.
  • Her partner, Fernando, shared emotional updates from Vanessa's hospital bedside.
  • Despite initial signs of improvement, Vanessa succumbed to her illness on March 7.
    Vanessa Konopka, a travel influencer, passed away due to a sudden and mysterious illness

    Young woman wearing a sun hat, smiling outdoors by the sea, representing mysterious illness while traveling.

    Image credits: Vanessa Konopka / gofundme

    Vanessa Konopka, a 28-year-old German travel influencer known for frequently sharing her life in the Philippines through her blog Happiness Crossing, has tragically lost her life after a months-long battle with a sudden illness.

    Vanessa was hospitalized on December 31, 2024, after collapsing at a New Year’s Eve party in Boracay.

    The 28-year-old content creator spent weeks in the hospital, unable to walk, talk, or eat

    Aerial view of a beach with anchored boats and nearby buildings, highlighting a serene travel location.

    Image credits: happinesscrossing / Instagram

    Vanessa and Fernando had moved to Boracay in late 2022 after meeting in Australia. Through their travel channel, they shared glimpses of their island life, their relationship, and Vanessa’s passion for travel and wellness.

    But everything changed when Vanessa was rushed to the hospital with severe swelling throughout her body. Saying that Vanessa spent weeks unable to walk, eat, or speak, Fernando said, “[She was] diagnosed with severe liver damage and pneumonia, which have made her extremely weak. She is still in the hospital, unable to eat properly, walk, or even speak easily.”

    Vanessa and her partner shared updates and videos about her time in the hospital

    Group of people assisting a seated woman with a mysterious illness at an outdoor location.

    Image credits: happinesscrossing / Instagram

    During their time in the hospital, the couple regularly updated their followers about Vanessa’s health in social media posts from her hospital room. Vanessa posted Instagram videos from her time in the hospital, sharing the meals she had and her daily routine.

    Fernando also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Vanessa’s medical bills and potentially arrange for her to receive medical transport back to Germany for more thorough treatment.

    Fernando said that Vanessa had made some progress after a few weeks in the hospital

    Woman in wheelchair with IV drip, outdoors.

    Image credits: happinesscrossing / Instagram

    After some time, Vanessa’s health began to improve, and she was able to leave her bed. “After a very scary time, Vanessa has made some progress. She was finally able to leave her room and get some fresh air, which was a big step,” Fernando wrote on January 17.

    He added, “She’s now able to eat, speak normally, and move her hands again. Her lungs are still not in the best condition, but she will be having more tests today to monitor her progress.” 

    Vanessa was able to walk with the help of a walker and had begun physiotherapy

    Young woman with tubes in hospital bed, related to mysterious illness during travel.

    Image credits: Vanessa Konopka / gofundme

    Young woman, 28, with IV and oxygen mask hospitalized due to mysterious illness while traveling.

    Image credits: happinesscrossing / Instagram

    And on January 28, he said, “The pneumonia is almost gone, and the swelling in her hands, tongue, legs, and arms has gotten much better.” Fernando added, “Yesterday, she managed to walk for the first time with the help of a walker.

    It was such a big step forward and gave us all so much hope.”

    Fernando shared that Vanessa had begun daily physiotherapy to regain her strength, but concerns about her liver remained.

    “Unfortunately, Vanessa is still not strong enough to fly back to Germany, but we’re hopeful that it won’t be too long before she can finally return home,” he said.

    Their happiness was short-lived.

    Vanessa tragically passed away on March 7, despite previous signs of improvement

    Smiling woman in black outfit stands in front of airplane, arm raised, before mysterious illness travel incident.

    Image credits: Fernando and Vanessa / Facebook

    Just as everything seemed to be going well, things took a turn for the worse. On February 20, Fernando shared a post, saying that Vanessa was out of danger and that her mother had been able to come to Boracay and reunite with her daughter. 

    Sadly, two weeks later, Fernando shared the grim news of Vanessa’s passing. “This morning, on March 7th, Vanessa passed away. She always loved connecting with you all, and her love for the Philippines was beyond words,” he wrote.

    Vanessa’s partner, Fernando, shared a heartfelt tribute, thanking her for showing him how to love himself

    Two smiling people outdoors holding a YouTube award, highlighting a mysterious illness while traveling.

    Image credits: Fernando and Vanessa / Facebook

    A smiling couple posing together, capturing a moment while traveling, related to mysterious illness awareness.

    Image credits: Fernando and Vanessa / Facebook

    The heartbroken man lamented the passing of his girlfriend in a heartfelt post.

    He wrote, “Once again, I can only ask for your prayers so that God may bring comfort to the hearts of [Vanessa’s loved ones. I trust in Him, I know He is with Vanessa, and I know God is always with us.”

    Young woman smiling outdoors, wearing a colorful dress.

    Image credits: Fernando and Vanessa / Facebook

    He lovingly referred to Vanessa in a tribute post, saying, “Kushka, if you are perhaps reading this somewhere, thank you so much for teaching me how to love myself; doesn’t matter what other people think, she showed me how to love myself, and how to follow my dreams! I will forever love you, and we may see each other again.” 

    Online users commented on the tragic passing of Vanessa Konopka

    Condolences message for 28-year-old woman who passed away due to mysterious illness while traveling, #HappinessCrossing.

    Condolences comment on mysterious illness post about 28-year-old woman's passing.

    Condolences message for 28-year-old woman who passed away from mysterious illness.

    Condolence message for 28-year-old woman who passed away due to mysterious illness while traveling.

    A comment expressing condolences and shock over a 28-year-old woman's passing due to a mysterious illness.

    Social media message offering prayers for Vanessa, a woman affected by a mysterious illness.

    Comment expressing sadness over 28-year-old woman's passing due to a mysterious illness.

    Condolences for 28YO woman who passed away due to mysterious illness; message expresses sympathy and support.

    Sympathy message for a 28-year-old woman's passing due to a mysterious illness while traveling.

    Condolence message expressing sympathy for a 28-year-old woman's passing due to a mysterious illness while traveling.

    Condolence message for 28YO woman who passed away due to mysterious illness while traveling.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

