“Ate It Up”: Massive Support For Trans Model Who Made Her Bikini-Clad Debut At Miami Swim Week
Trans model confidently walking the runway in a bikini at Miami Swim Week, showcasing stunning swimwear fashion.
News, World

“Ate It Up”: Massive Support For Trans Model Who Made Her Bikini-Clad Debut At Miami Swim Week

“You can call me Miss Miami Swim until further notice.”

That’s what Australian transgender model Riley Minford declared on Instagram after rocking the runway at Miami Swim Week on Sunday, June 1.

After struggling with her identity as a child and being told by her mother that she would leave this world “sad and alone,” Riley can now say that she had a “dream come true” experience by staying true to herself and her identity.

Highlights
  • Riley Minford stomped down the runway at Miami Swim Week on Sunday, June 1.
  • The Australian transgender model called it a “dream come true” experience.
  • “I think she’s going to be the next top supermodel,” one commenter said about her appearance.
  • Riley previously spoke about how her mother said she would leave the world “sad and alone” if she were gay or transgender.
    Australian transgender model Riley Minford rocked the runway at Miami Swim Week on Sunday, June 1

    Trans model with long hair and flower accessory, posing confidently indoors highlighting support at Miami Swim Week.

    Image credits: rileyminford / Instagram

    The Sydney-based model walked in the Oh Polly show in a red cutout one-piece as well as a barely there white bikini.

    The influencer, with nearly 75K followers on Instagram, said she was “terrified” before the show but later felt like “an Aussie baddie” while catwalking down the runway.

    “I was absolutely terrified but I got on that runway and ate it up,” she told The Daily Telegraph’s Sydney Confidential.

    Trans model wearing a floral crochet bikini posing indoors, showcasing support and style at Miami Swim Week.

    Image credits: rileyminford / Instagram

    The half Filipino star is currently based in Sydney and was proud to represent her country in the major fashion event.

    “It felt so special being flown across the world to walk and I hope I did my duty,” she told the Australian outlet.

    “I was absolutely terrified but I got on that runway and ate it up,” the transgender activist said

    Trans model confidently walking runway in a maroon bikini at Miami Swim Week, showcasing bold and stylish beachwear.

    Image credits: rileyminford / Instagram

    Haters claimed it was “misogynistic” of Riley to be on the runway, but fans were happy to see her be part of the show, with one saying, “We can’t handle how perfect this is.”

    “You’re an icon!!!! So proud of you!!!” one commented.

    “This is such a moment,” said another.

    One made a prediction and said, “I think she’s going to be the next top supermodel.”

    Trans model confidently walking runway in burgundy bikini at Miami Swim Week with massive support from the crowd.

    Image credits: rileyminford / Instagram

    When Riley spoke about the struggles she has faced over the years, she recalled how her mother knew she was transgender “right from the start.”

    What was “frustrating” was that her mother “just tried to ignore it” instead of trying to help.

    “She’d say to me, ‘Riley, I knew if you were gay or trans, you’d d*e sad and alone,’” she previously told Beauticate. “Or she’d tell me that she was worried I’d get AIDS and die with just a cat for company.”

    The Sydney-based model, who transitioned after school, said it was a “dream come true” to walk the Miami Swim Week runway

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by RILEY 🦋 (@rileyminford)

    Trans model confidently posing in a bikini during Miami Swim Week, receiving massive support from fans.

    Comment praising a trans model’s bikini debut at Miami Swim Week, expressing support for her modeling career and freedom.

    Meanwhile, her father was out of the picture during her childhood but provided financially.

    “I struggled so much with identity until high school, and then I really switched things up. I went to a private, Christian co-ed school and that’s when I started to became [sic] a lot more comfortable with myself,” she said.

    Trans model confidently walking runway in white bikini during Miami Swim Week fashion show event.

    Image credits: Oh Polly / YouTube

    The transgender activist said she would have liked to transition while in school but knew it would have been “really hard.”

    Although Riley believes her parents wouldn’t have supported her when she was a child, she said her relationship with her mother is a “whole different vibe now.”

    She called her mother her “biggest cheerleader.”

    “Riley, I knew if you were gay or trans, you’d d*e sad and alone,” her mother told her

    Trans model confidently walking the runway in a white bikini during Miami Swim Week showcasing swimwear fashion.

    Image credits: Oh Polly / YouTube

    Twitter post about modeling and brand hiring policies amid support for trans model's Miami Swim Week bikini debut.

    Image credits: biancatoeps

    Riley began transitioning after school and no longer wants to hide who she is.

    “I had hidden from my trans self for so many years, that before I started this journey, I didn’t know whether or not I would be open about being trans,” she said.

    Trans model in a light blue bikini with lace cover-up posing by the water during Miami Swim Week debut.

    Image credits: rileyminford / Instagram

    “I thought the physical process of transitioning would be the hardest part, but for me it wasn’t at all,” she continued.

    “I transitioned so flawlessly that now I could fly under the radar if I wanted to, so it made me want to be out and open and proud. I wanted to take the high road for others who don’t have it so easy.”

    Riley said the physical process of transitioning wasn’t the hardest part of her journey

    Trans model posing in a black and white bikini on a sunny beach during Miami Swim Week debut.

    Image credits: rileyminford / Instagram

    Comment on Instagram post mentioning "VS runway next" showing support for trans model's bikini debut at Miami Swim Week.

    Comment on Instagram post showing support for trans model debuting bikini-clad at Miami Swim Week.

    Riley’s debut at Miami Swim Week is not just a personal milestone. It is part of a bigger wave in the fashion world, which has increasingly been embracing trans representation in recent times.

    Trailblazers Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio made history last year as the first transgender supermodels to walk the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made history with its first transgender models on the runway last year

    Trans model confidently walking runway in bikini with large angel wings at Miami Swim Week fashion event.

    Image credits: Victoria’s Secret / YouTube

    “I’m trans, and I think it’s really important to have people like me on the runway being perceived as beautiful,” Alex told WWD backstage before beautifully stomping down the runway in large silk angel wings at the New York show.

    “Especially in a setting like this that’s always been very cis-oriented, it’s important to be bringing in a lot of different types of people and I’m just grateful that I was thought of, you know in that community,” she added.

    Trans model confidently walking runway in black bikini and sheer embellished skirt during Miami Swim Week fashion show.

    Image credits: Victoria’s Secret / YouTube

    Meanwhile, Valentina wore a shimmering, black string bikini as she walked the runway in a section opened by Kate Moss.

    “Inclusivity is crucial to the world we’re building, and I’m honored to walk with pride, love, and the hope of inspiring the next generation,” Valentina wrote in an Instagram post last October. “Thank you, Victoria’s Secret, for making a long-held dream come true.”

    Riley was showered with praises for her appearance at Miami Swim Week

    Comment praising effort to get body in amazing shape, showing massive support for trans model's bikini debut at Miami Swim Week.

    Comment on social media praising a trans model's bikini debut with massive support during Miami Swim Week.

    Instagram comment praising a trans model receiving massive support during her bikini-clad debut at Miami Swim Week.

    Instagram comment praising a trans model embraced with massive support during her bikini debut at Miami Swim Week.

    Comment on Instagram from ohpollyswim praising a bikini-clad trans model's debut at Miami Swim Week.

    Comment praising Riley for looking stunning and badass, expressing early Pride Month wishes with heart and pride flag emojis.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

