Tragic Life Of “The Most Beautiful Boy In The World” Resurfaces As Actor Passes Away At 70

The actor once considered the “most beautiful boy in the world” passed away over the weekend, prompting many fans to reflect on the difficulties he faced both before and after fame.

Björn Andrésen, from Stockholm, Sweden, was best known for his role in the 1971 film Death in Venice, which catapulted him to global fame at just 15 years old.

Andrésen felt objectified and pressured by director Luchino Visconti, recalling forced visits to nightclubs at age 16.

Later in life, Andrésen pursued music and stage acting, distancing from roles focused on his looks.

The directors of the 2021 documentary The Most Beautiful Boy in the World announced his passing on Sunday (October 25) at the age of 70.

Following the news, many people looked back on Andrésen’s difficult life, which was marked by being thrust into stardom by one of his relatives.

When he was 10 years old, Andrésen faced the loss of his mother, who took her own life. With his father absent, the boy went to live with his grandmother.

His grandmother encouraged him to pursue modeling work and acting because she “wanted a celebrity in the family,” according to Andrésen.

At age 15, he portrayed Tadzio in Death in Venice, directed by the Italian filmmaker Luchino Visconti. In the film, Tadzio becomes an object of desire for the older man Gustav von Aschenbach (Dirk Bogarde).

At the film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Visconti referred to the blond-locked teen as “the most beautiful boy in the world,” a label he struggled with for the rest of his life.

“I have a feeling of being utilised that is close to distasteful,” Andrésen told The Guardian in 2003.

“Adult love for adolescents is something that I am against in principle,” he added. “Emotionally perhaps, and intellectually, I am disturbed by it – because I have some insight into what this kind of love is about.”

The actor claimed that Visconti and the film’s team pressured him to attend a gay nightclub when he was 16. He recalled feeling objectified there, saying he remembered waiters looking at him “uncompromisingly as if I was a nice meaty dish.”

Andrésen explained that he couldn’t react at the time. “It would have been social s*icide. But it was the first of many such encounters,” he said.

“When I watch it now, I see how that son of a b*tch s*xualized me.”

For the Swedish star, the obsession with his looks made him feel “like an exotic animal in a cage.”

Speaking to The Guardian at the age of 48, Andrésen said he still got recognized by “kind, elderly women,” though he was working hard to regain his anonymity.

After Death in Venice, he spent an extended period of time in Japan, where he became a cultural idol, with his face appearing on billboards and in TV commercials for products like chocolate.

“You’ve seen the pictures of the Beatles in America? It was like that. There was a hysteria about it,” he said of his time in Japan.

Andrésen spent the rest of his career avoiding roles he felt would play off his good looks. He primarily appeared in Swedish films and TV shows and later had a minor role in the 2019 folk horror film Midsommar.

His true passion, however, was music. While in school, he took piano lessons with one of Sweden’s most highly regarded teachers. He later played keyboard for his band, Sven-Erics, and toured regularly with them.

The late actor and musician fell into a deep depression in 1986 after losing his 9-month-old son to sudden infant d*ath syndrome (SIDS). The tragedy was followed by “the inevitable divorce” with his wife, he told The Guardian.

In the early 2000s he resumed his acting career, performing strictly on the stage.

“I have to fight these days, just like anyone else,” he said, “which actually feels quite all right.”

Lindström, who directed Andrésen’s documentary, called him a “courageous” person for sharing his life story with the public.

“It’s a particular situation when you spend so much time together over so many years. Even though I knew he was ill, it’s still a type of dismay,” she said.

According to RTE, Andrésen lost his life following a battle with cancer.