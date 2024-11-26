Top 10 Movies To Watch With Your Family On Thanksgiving Day 2024
Thanksgiving is the perfect time to enjoy the good things in life: turkey, stuffing, pie, and laughs with loved ones. It's also the ideal time to dust off those classic movies that have been ingrained in our hearts for years and have become mainstays of the festivities for generations.
Whether you're full of food or waiting anxiously for that big feast to be ready, there's nothing better than curling up on the couch and watching a film that brings the entire family together—dog included.
From heartwarming classics to quirky comedies, suspenseful dramas, and even some superhero hits, these productions make for a perfect Thanksgiving evening.
Addams Family Values (1993)
Addams Family Values is an excellent Thanksgiving selection if you want to try something different.
This dark comedy centers around the macabre Addams family as they deal with life circumstances, love relationships, and a rather disorganized Thanksgiving skit in a summer camp setting. It features a lot of off-beat comedy and parodies of family norms.
One of the film's most famous scenes is the Thanksgiving play at Camp Chippewa, where Wednesday Addams (Christina Ricci) leads a revolt against the camp's sanitized, revisionist version of the holiday.
Despite its dark humor, Addams Family Values also emphasizes the role of the family, even if that family is a little weird. The Addamses are very loyal to one another and express their affection in endearing and unusual ways.
Addams Family Values will be the ideal pick for those looking to unite generations of family members in front of the same screen.
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)
This 25-minute animated special from Snoopy and the Peanuts gang has been a worldwide holiday staple since its debut in 1973. It marks the franchise's tenth prime-time production.
The story revolves around the endlessly kind-hearted Charlie Brown, who tries to host a Thanksgiving meal for his friends despite not knowing how to cook anything but toast and popcorn.
Realizing his owner's predicament, Snoopy—with the help of Linus and Woodstock—decides to set up a ping-pong table with chairs outside. Eventually, he surprises everyone with a feast of toast, popcorn, pretzel sticks, sundaes, and jelly beans.
Since it first aired, the special was a mainstay of holiday programming on CBS every year until 1989. Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel took the reins, airing it until 2001 when it moved to ABC with the rest of the Peanuts catalog.
Nowadays, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving can be found exclusively on Apple TV+.
Planes, Trains And Automobiles (1987)
The tale of two strangers trying to get home in time for the holiday is as old as the festivities themselves.
Planes, Trains and Automobiles sees Neal Page (Steve Martin), a stuck-up marketing executive, forced to team up with Del Griffith (John Candy), an overly talkative shower curtain salesman, after their flights are canceled due to a snowstorm.
True to its title, the story follows the pair as they move from vehicle to vehicle, a journey that soon devolves into a comedic nightmare filled with lost luggage, car wrecks, and uncomfortable hotel stays.
The movie has become a Thanksgiving classic not only for its humor and its actors' comedic chemistry, but also for portraying the very real struggles of the holiday season.
Garfield’s Thanksgiving (1989)
Another animated classic that has become a mainstay in living rooms on Thanksgiving, this 1989 animated special brings the classic comic strip character to life in an adventure as he faces a foe unlike any other: going on a diet just before the holidays!
Garfield's new regimen comes as a requirement set up by Jon Arbuckle's latest crush, a veterinarian named Liz Wilson, who was shocked to see how big Garfield had gotten under Jon's care.
The orange cat's refusal to leave behind his indulging ways suddenly threatens his owner's love life, leading to hilarious antics as Garfield tries to outwit Liz and avoid his new diet.
This Garfield classic is ideal for families looking for a fun, nostalgic film to watch together while eating delicious snacks.
Home For The Holidays (1995)
While the ideal Thanksgiving reunion may be pictured as a peaceful chance to reunite with friends and family, the reality is often far more "chaotic" than that, and no film captures this better than Home for the Holidays.
Directed by Jodie Foster and starring Holly Hunter and Robert Downey Jr., the film tells the story of a woman who reluctantly heads home for Thanksgiving after losing her job.
The movie has become a classic for its ability to balance humor and emotional depth. It highlights how, despite all the petty squabbles and disagreements, family is still the place people return to when they have nowhere else to go.
While no family is perfect or ideal, the film reminds us that's what makes each one special.
Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)
While this stop-motion animated film may not be a traditional Thanksgiving movie, its family, food, and community themes make it a fitting and delightful choice for the holiday.
Directed by Wes Anderson and featuring George Clooney as the protagonist, it tells the story of Mr. Fox, a former thief who longs for one more raid of a neighboring farm before settling into his newly found family life.
Deciding to cave to his desires, his plans blow up in his face after the farmers discover him, endangering his life and that of his loved ones.
Viewers have praised the movie, which they consider the "perfect November movie" for its vibrant autumnal colors, family-centered plot, and a Thanksgiving dinner scene in which Mr. Fox gives thanks for the lives of his family and friends.
Scent Of A Woman (1992)
Featuring one of Al Pacino's all-time great performances, the movie revolves around mentorship, redemption, and gratitude, making it a fitting choice for Thanksgiving.
The film follows Frank Slade, a blind, retired Army colonel who takes a young prep school student named Charlie under his wing during a Thanksgiving weekend.
The two form an unlikely friendship. Frank has become a bitter and hard-drinking man who plans to live his last days in luxury before ending it all by his own hands. His relationship with Charlie, however, becomes a source of redemption, and they bond over the holiday.
The movie explores loneliness and regret, as well as the need for human connection and gratitude, deeply resonating with the spirit of Thanksgiving.
Dutch (1991)
Dutch, starring Ed O'Neill, is a comedy about a working-class man, Dutch Dooley, who offers to drive his girlfriend's spoiled son, Doyle, home for Thanksgiving. What follows is a chaotic road trip full of mishaps, humor, and moments of personal growth.
The film focuses on the relationship between Dutch and Doyle, who start as adversaries but slowly bond as they deal with the ups and downs of their journey.
Thanksgiving in Dutch serves as both the physical destination and the metaphorical goal of the story—family, understanding, and connection. As Dutch and Doyle navigate through their difficulties, they realize the importance of family and accepting each other's flaws.
The holiday dinner they're headed toward symbolizes more than just a meal; it represents reconciliation, learning to care for others, and finding common ground. This makes Dutch a fitting choice for a Thanksgiving watch, especially for those who enjoy comedies about unconventional family dynamics.
Pieces Of April (2003)
This small indie film is entirely centered around a Thanksgiving dinner and the efforts of a young woman, April Burns (Katie Holmes), to reunite her estranged family.
The movie captures the anxiety and stress that come with trying to mend broken relationships, a task all the more difficult for April after she discovers her mother is battling cancer.
Those looking for a more moving and thought-provoking feature will find the perfect companion for the holiday in Pieces of April. It touches on the themes of forgiveness, love, and the desire to connect with loved ones, even when it might seem impossible.
Rocky (1976)
Rocky is often associated with boxing; however, its iconic Thanksgiving moment and messages of resilience and family make it a fantastic choice for the holiday season.
The plot centers around Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), an underdog boxer who earns a chance to compete for the world title. Despite its boxing backdrop, Rocky truly embodies themes of dedication and the importance of love and community support.
The movie's tale of a hero resonates with the essence of Thanksgiving—a time of giving thanks for our blessings and acknowledging the value of work and gratitude in our lives.
Rocky's transformation from a former loan shark enforcer to a proud fighter, with the help of his community and family, echoes the holiday's message of resilience and optimism.