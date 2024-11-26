ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to enjoy the good things in life: turkey, stuffing, pie, and laughs with loved ones. It's also the ideal time to dust off those classic movies that have been ingrained in our hearts for years and have become mainstays of the festivities for generations.

Whether you're full of food or waiting anxiously for that big feast to be ready, there's nothing better than curling up on the couch and watching a film that brings the entire family together—dog included.

From heartwarming classics to quirky comedies, suspenseful dramas, and even some superhero hits, these productions make for a perfect Thanksgiving evening.