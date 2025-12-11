ADVERTISEMENT

Another year of fun food humor hot out of the kitchen with everyones favorite Today's Special Comic! What started as an online comic has now appeared in multiple newspaper distributions and public appearances through 2025.

After you've indulged in Today's Special comics, you'll never look at a menu the same! The laughs will become habitual, and the humor will be contagious.

More info: todaysspecialcomic.godaddysites.com | Instagram | Facebook