#1 TIL that MIT will award a Certificate in Piracy if you take archery, pistols, sailing and fencing as your required PE classes.

#2 TIL Svalbard, Norway is the only visa-free zone in the world. Regardless of citizenship, anyone can live and work there indefinitely.

#3 TIL that in 1999, Sergio Motsoeneng ran part of the Comrades Marathon, then went into a mobile toilet to switch places with his twin brother. They won 9th place and the equivalent of about $500, but got caught when a newspaper published photos of them wearing their watches on opposite wrists.

#4 TIL in ancient Egypt, under the decree of Ptolemy II, all ships visiting the city were obliged to surrender their books to the library of Alexandria and be copied. The original would be kept in the library and the copy given back to the owner.

#5 TIL the first telephone switchboard operators were boys, but their "rude and abusive" behavior led them to be replaced by young women.

#6 TIL: The amount of abs you can attain is purely determined by genetics. While 6 packs are the most common, some bodybuilders such as Schwarzenegger can only attain a 4 pack. This is due to humans being born with different amounts of fascia bands. The most you can have is a 10 pack, which is rare.

#7 TIL that an estimated of 22% of all gold ever accounted for on the earth's surface came from a single plateau in South Africa called Witwatersrand.

#8 TIL In 2003, two men stole & flew a Boeing 727-223 parked at the Luanda International Airport (in Angola) and neither of them was qualified to fly the plane. The plane & the men are missing to date.

#9 TIL that the bees of the British Royal Family were informed of the Queen’s death and their hives were adorned with black ribbons, following old traditions of informing bees about change of ownership

#10 TIL Japan has a ratio of one vending machine for every 30 people.

#11 TIL that honey bees are *not* endangered

#12 TIL in 1993 a fan at a Chicago Bulls game won a shot to make a basket from half court for $1million and made it. The insurance company disqualified him because he played bball in college but the team paid him themselves and years later he met Michael Jordan who told him "we made them give it to you"

#13 TIL: In 1562, Spanish bishop Diego de Landa burned 27 Mayan manuscripts in front of the Maya people of Maní, Yucatan. This was an attempt to erase their memories of their Gods and beliefs so that they were more easily coerced into converting to Catholicism. Today, only four Mayan manuscripts exist.

#14 TIL about the 2010 book "Barbie: I Can Be A Computer Engineer" and that Mattell apologized for the book after extensive online criticism because Barbie had her male friends code the game she was designing and that her male friends fixed Skipper's computer that Barbie had infected with a virus

#15 TIL in 1642, the people of New Haven, Connecticut were horrified by the birth of a "monstrous" pig with one eye. They became convinced that George Spencer, a local man with one eye, had sex with a pig and was the biological father. He was found guilty of bestiality and executed by hanging.

#16 TIL Paracetamol overdose is one of the leading causes of acute liver failure

#17 TIL there are 96 bags of human waste on the moon.

#18 TIL ancient Greeks would irrigate battle wounds with vinegar and honey and then use spiderwebs to keep the honey in the wound

#19 TIL the youngest person to ever be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease was only 19 years old, with initial symptoms beginning at 17.

#20 TIL that at least 4 billion people across the globe wear glasses, and 75% of adults worldwide rely on some sight correction product.

#21 TIL that anxiety and depression can cause physical pain

#22 TIL Samsung created a butt shaped robot that sits on their phones to test their durability. The robot exerts 220 pounds of pressure on their phones during testing. The robot even wears jeans.

#23 TIL Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan had to ask fans to stop recreating a scene from the show where a pissed off Bryan Cranston throws a pizza on his roof, because the real life owner of the house was sick and tired of this happening.

#24 TIL that most airlines never use a flight number again if that flight has a fatal crash, except for American Airlines, which keeps using flight #1 despite three major crashes.

#25 TIL in 1956 Paris and Rome signed an agreement to become twin cities of each other exclusively with the statement "Only Paris is worthy of Rome; only Rome is worthy of Paris".

#26 TIL the 1 billion smokers in the world contribute to the 880,000 second hand smoke deaths each year from those that do not smoke.

#27 TIL the Majority of Millennials and Gen Z use subtitles when streaming TV

#28 TIL A day on Venus is longer than a year on Venus. It rotates incredibly slowly on its axis, taking about 243 Earth days, while it completes an orbit around the Sun in around 225 Earth days.

#29 TIL Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison Schmitt was allergic to moon dust.

#30 TIL popular 1920's actress Madge Bellamy separated from her newlywed husband after four days because of his fondness for eating ham and eggs, which she considered "plebeian". They would fully divorce three months later.

#31 TIL of "Snickers salad", a dish from the Upper Midwestern United States often served at potlucks that consists of chopped-up Snickers bars, Granny Smith apples, Cool Whip, and pudding. Popular lore states it is either a salad or a dessert depending on which end of the table it is sitting at.

#32 TIL from WTC debris, the structural steel was bought by scrap metal industry and sold to Chinese and Indian second hand metal markets. Several buildings were built with Twin Tower steel across Indian cities, including a college and a trade centre.

#33 TIL that Irving Berlin is the only Academy Award winner in history who presented the award to themselves. He won for writing ‘White Christmas’, and declared that opening the envelope was extremely awkward. The rules were then changed to prevent this ever happening again.

#34 TIL Abraham Lincoln was kicked in the head by a horse at age 9, almost severed a thumb with an axe, got frostbite on his feet, clubbed on the head during a robbery, had malaria and smallpox, and experienced the death of his mother, sister, and 2 sons. He suffered from melancholy(clinical depression)

#35 TIL the Colorado River doesn’t make it to the ocean anymore — since 1960

#36 TIL that Anne Ramsey, best known for her role in Throw Mama From The Train (1987), her slurred speech was due to operations for her throat cancer and was in pain during the whole production. She was nominated for an Oscar. Sadly she died of her throat cancer 6 months after the ceremony.

#37 TIL that between 1962 and 2021 a James Bond film has been released on average every 2 years and 3 months; while all have been profitable, the first generated the best percent return.

#38 TIL that Hamilton, the capital of Bermuda, is the city with the highest cost of living in the world. The cost of living is 47.42% higher than New York City.

#39 TIL that Gal Gadot was five months pregnant while shooting for wonder woman. So, the costume department covered her belly with a bright green fabric that they could digitally alter in postproduction.

#40 TIL Some shoe companies will sell shoes with “fuzzy bottoms/soles” (think inexpensive shoes sold at places like Walmart, Target, etc) because they can legally classify them as “slippers” changing import tariff from 37.5% to just 3% despite them clearly being sneakers

#41 TIL about a federal lawsuit filed against Walmart concerning a stainless steel travel mug bought there. After mango juice had been in the mug for around 10 days, in which fermentation happened, a woman removed the top. It propelled into her face causing jaw injuries

#42 TIL that official Pokémon cards of Katy Perry, Post Malone and J Balvin made for a 25th anniversary album were created but never mass produced. The only owners of these rare cards are the people on the cards themselves and there are no plans to release them for sale