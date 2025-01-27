Ryan Reynolds’ “Horrifically Mean” Treatment Of Co-Star Exposed In Resurfaced Viral Interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds‘ “horrifically mean” comment to his Deadpool co-star T.J. Miller has resurfaced amid Reynolds’ legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In a 2022 interview on The Adam Carolla Show, the comedian discussed his negative experience working with Reynolds on the Marvel film.

Miller played Weasel, the protagonist’s best friend and the owner of a bar for mercenaries, in the first two Deadpool movies.

“As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me,” Miller claimed. “But to me. As if I’m Weasel.”

The comedian supported his claims with a comment Reynolds allegedly made on set.

“He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'”

Miller “kind of listened” to his co-star’s comment, which he found “weird.” He also mentioned that he believed Reynolds’ remark stemmed from the leading actor’s insecurities.

“That’s exactly why he said that,” Miller suggested. “Because I’m not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven’t been in more movies than him.

“He’s such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he’s so quick, he’s so funny.

“I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, ‘See? You guys see?'”

The Big Hero 6 star then clarified that he didn’t wish Reynolds any ill will despite their alleged tension on set.

The comedian worked with Reynolds on the first two Deadpool films, portraying Weasel, the protagonist’s best friend

“Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. I sorta wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me.

“I don’t wish them any ill will. I think [Reynolds] should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies.

“I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that.”

The 2022 interview resurfaced following Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, on claims of invasion of privacy, defamation, and civil extortion.

The It Ends With Us actor and director accused the couple of using their power to “destroy” him and alleged that Lively and her team disseminated “grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media.”

Baldoni also alleges that Lively hijacked the filming of the Colleen Hoover adaptation, including re-writing an important scene. He further claims that during the film’s premiere in August 2024, Lively escorted him to the basement to ensure they wouldn’t cross paths.

Lively previously accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on set and creating a “hostile” work environment. She also alleges that her co-star and his publicists launched a retaliatory smear campaign to damage her reputation in response to her complaints.

Miller claimed that Reynolds was “horrifically mean” to him on set and made a “weird” comment, addressing him by his character’s name

Both stars have denied each other’s accusations. While Baldoni’s legal team claims Lively “misrepresented the truth,” the Gossip Girl actress’s attorneys described Baldoni’s lawsuit as “another chapter in the abuser playbook.”

Though T.J. Miller has not commented on the conflict, he recently clarified that there is no bad blood between him and Ryan Reynolds.

“We talked a little while ago,” the 43-year-old comedian said on SiriusXM’s The Bonfire on November 12, 2024. “He’s just been such a good friend right now.”

Additionally, Miller expressed interest in reprising his role as Weasel in a potential fourth Deadpool film.

Looking back at the incident, he said it was a “misunderstanding,” and Reynolds had emailed him after hearing about his negative experience.

“It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this. We sort of just hashed it out really quickly.”

He added: “What’s ridiculous is it was just me telling a story from on set that I thought was weird, that was it.

“A big problem I have in general is kind of not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be.”

The 43-year-old actor has since clarified that the two are on good terms and he wishes to reprise his role in the future

Image credits: Disney+

The Silicon Valley actor’s career has been marred by its own controversies. In 2017, a woman accused him of becoming violent during a sexual encounter they had at university in 2001, alleging that he choked her and punched her in the mouth.

In 2019, Miller reportedly dismissed the allegations, saying the woman was jealous of his relationship with his wife, Kate Miller.

“She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus ‘I’m going to destroy them’ & ‘I’m going to ruin him,'” the couple stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch T.J. Miller’s interview on The Adam Carolla Show below

In 2018, Miller was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York on federal charges related to a fake bomb threat made while aboard a train.

The train was evacuated, but no evidence of any explosive device was detected. Witnesses said the actor appeared to be heavily intoxicated and had previously had an altercation with a passenger in the train’s first-class car.

Miller was released on a $100,000 bond. Charges were dismissed in July 2021 after prosecutors noted that a brain surgery he underwent in 2010 may have had lasting neurological impacts that affected his behavior.

People were divided over the comedian’s claims about Ryan Reynolds

