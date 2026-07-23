Lazy Seniors Force Classmates To Do All The Work, Teacher's Trap Blows Up In Their Faces

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I believe that teaching is a really powerful profession, as teachers can have a massive impact on their students. Even I had such a professor who taught world poetry while I was studying literature, and I think the person I am today is all because of her.

Speaking of teachers, this one was pretty strict, but always cared deeply for his students. However, he was sick of the bullies who took advantage of others during group projects, and then went whining to their parents when he called them out! Here’s how he took his witty revenge…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s important to have teachers who put bullies in their place and make education fun for other students

Image credits: Sam Balye / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster was a high school teacher who was quite strict, so some kids disliked him, but he always had his students’ best interests at heart

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

In his batch, he had 7 seniors who were absolute bullies, made other students do all the work during group projects, and often called their parents to wage their wars

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After experiencing what they did firsthand, the poster decided to take revenge using the last group project by announcing it when the seniors were skipping class

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

They had to frantically search for groups that would accept them, but they also ended up calling their parents to protest against the poster

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The clever poster feigned innocence, pretending to be on the parents’ side, and actually tried to help the seniors, but to no avail

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When the project was due, he graded the troublemakers very low because they had submitted awful projects with barely any work done

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Immediately, the parents again harassed him for the miserable grades, but he showed them the truth about how awfully their children had performed

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One of the kids’ parents almost gave up on him, and even after failing classes, he graduated, but his parents had pulled the plug on his college funds

Image credits: 佳叶 范 / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The other one’s mom kept harassing the poster, refusing to see her perfect son’s flaws, and later he got involved in criminal activity, while she was still oblivious

Image credits: F1ghterJet24

The third student got kicked out of the college he had been accepted into, but apart from these few bad apples, the teacher was proud that others did quite well

Today’s original poster (OP) was a high school teacher who might have been a little stern, but he always had his students’ best interests at heart. His class was a core graduation requirement, and he taught students in grades 9-12. The specific batch that he was teaching had 7 unruly seniors who loved to brew trouble and then called in their parents to wage the war on their behalf.

He realized how these kids used group projects to bully other students into doing all their work. However, when he gave them the grade they deserved, they brought in their parents to protest. After experiencing this firsthand, he decided to use the last group project to set up a trap for the seniors. He announced that they would form groups on a Friday, which was “Senior Ditch Day,” when the bullies were absent.

On Monday, they had to frantically form groups, and the teacher received emails from their parents saying he was being “unfair.” Well, he had a trick up his sleeve for these adults as well, and feigned innocence. He also pretended to be on their side, but he really tried to help the troublesome students. However, they ended up with some of the most awful projects, with barely any work done.

It sparked a massive reaction from a kid’s parents, but the author showed them how poorly they had performed. One kid failed his class, but his parents pulled his college funds after graduating. Another one’s mom harassed the teacher, and never realized her kid was at fault. Meanwhile, the third one got kicked out of the college he was accepted into, so he took a gap year to travel.

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Surprisingly enough, a study has revealed that teaching is considered one of the most stressful professions in which to work. It has also established a link between educators’ positive mental health and improved academic outcomes. Another study claims that poor teacher mental health has been linked to lower student achievement, reduced classroom quality, and diminished student wellbeing.

No wonder the poster finally grew frustrated with the senior bullies and decided to take revenge. According to UNESCO, bullying is one of the most pervasive forms of school violence, affecting 1 in 3 young people. Researchers also stress that bullying is linked to many negative, long-lasting outcomes, including increased risks of depression and anxiety, substance use, and harm.

It seems the teacher was right to teach them a lesson, but he also claimed that, apart from academics, the unruly students were quite funny. After all, research even shows that bullies are made, not born. “In some cases, unresolved trauma can no longer be contained and begins to manifest in ugly ways. Bullying others is one of many horrific ways in which it can manifest,” it adds.

Well, we don’t know their backstory, but the teacher really tried to help them in the beginning. Alas, some people are so comfortable with their own discomfort that they refuse to change. Netizens applauded the OP for his epic revenge just for the other responsible students. Many reminisced about having such impactful teachers. If you also have stories about them, drop them in the comments!

Netizens were in awe of the teacher as he cared so deeply for his students, and many shared inspirational stories about their educators