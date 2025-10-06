“Selfish Idiot” Hubby Ditches Childcare On Vacay, Wife Livid As He Leaves 7YO Alone To Go To The Bar
Vacations are fun because they’re the time you can let your hair down and get all the relaxation you’ve been putting on hold for a while. That’s why it can be really annoying if you want to enjoy your holiday but find too many responsibilities getting in the way of that.
This is what an exhausted lady experienced on her family trip abroad when she couldn’t even switch off from mom mode because her husband was being irresponsible. The worst part was that he didn’t even realize how selfish he was being, and how hurt she was.
More info: Mumsnet
Parenting duties should be split between both partners so that all the tasks don’t just fall on one person
Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster shared that she, her husband, and their three children had come on a vacation to Spain, and that she had been looking forward to the break
Image credits: frimufilms / Freepik (not the actual photo)
During one of the days, the woman took two of their children to put them down for their naps and left her husband in charge of their 7-year-old
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
During the 45 minutes the woman was away, her husband wandered off to the bar, leaving their child alone near the pool
Image credits: Huntergy
The poster called her husband out for being so careless, but he felt she was overreacting, and he refused to apologize
It seems like right from the start of their holiday in Spain, the poster had to take on the majority of the parenting duties, as her husband was treating the trip like a “lad’s weekend.” She did most of the main tasks like putting the kids to bed, while just expecting her husband to look after their oldest child as she played in the pool.
This imbalance in the dynamic between the OP and her partner might seem shocking, but research has shown that moms do actually take up more child-rearing responsibilities than dads. That could also be why around 47% of mothers feel that being a parent is tiring, compared to 34% of fathers who say the same.
This is probably because moms are expected to take on more of the mental load, which involves keeping track of all childcare tasks and making sure that the family is running smoothly. Studies show that even in the most seemingly equal relationships, women unconsciously take on more responsibilities, which is what the OP might have faced, too.
That’s why she reached her breaking point when her husband dropped the ball on even the simplest task of watching after their kid. She couldn’t believe that he would be so irresponsible as to spend time in a bar without even knowing about their little one’s safety.
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The man immediately became defensive about his behavior, and he felt that his wife was overreacting to his actions. He simply wanted to enjoy their vacation in Spain, but he didn’t seem to realize all of the invisible labor that she had to do so that they could travel with three kids in tow.
That’s exactly why people criticized the man for being irresponsible, but the OP shared that he had always had a “hands-off” approach to parenting. It was actually this trip that had drawn her attention to his carelessness, and she felt that she couldn’t trust him with the safety of their children.
No parent wants to find themselves in a situation like this, where they aren’t able to lean on their other half. That’s why marriage experts say that it’s important to discuss what an equal parenting dynamic looks like, as early on as possible, so that it doesn’t unfold into crisis moments like this.
The OP and her husband must have never discussed their parenting roles, which is why he probably thought it was okay to just coast by doing the bare minimum. Hopefully, now that reality has hit the couple, they might slowly move toward an equal partnership.
What do you think the woman should do in a situation like this? Let us know your thoughts.
People were shocked by the husband’s selfishness and felt he really needed to grow up
Why do women marry these utterly worthless POS? You think he just started being like this after they married and had kids, or was he ALWAYS worthless and she just talked herself into the idea that she could change him or children would change him into a non narcissist? Since she's doing all herself anyway, she should cut his dead weight and accept that the only thing he will ever be good for is a child support check, if that.
I feel so lucky to have been married to a man for 37 years who understood that childcare wasn't just the mother's job. Even as a SAHM, I was able to do my own thing many times because he watched the kids without complaint. Not getting that support just builds resentment in relationships and can destroy them.
