“Selfish Idiot” Hubby Ditches Childcare On Vacay, Wife Livid As He Leaves 7YO Alone To Go To The Bar
Tired mom sitting with head in hands, feeling let down and overwhelmed in a quiet, softly lit room.
Couples, Relationships

“Selfish Idiot” Hubby Ditches Childcare On Vacay, Wife Livid As He Leaves 7YO Alone To Go To The Bar

Vacations are fun because they’re the time you can let your hair down and get all the relaxation you’ve been putting on hold for a while. That’s why it can be really annoying if you want to enjoy your holiday but find too many responsibilities getting in the way of that.

This is what an exhausted lady experienced on her family trip abroad when she couldn’t even switch off from mom mode because her husband was being irresponsible. The worst part was that he didn’t even realize how selfish he was being, and how hurt she was.

More info: Mumsnet

    Parenting duties should be split between both partners so that all the tasks don’t just fall on one person

    Family enjoying a sunny day by the lake, highlighting the tired mom and let down dad with two young children.

    Family enjoying a sunny day by the lake, highlighting the tired mom and let down dad with two young children.

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she, her husband, and their three children had come on a vacation to Spain, and that she had been looking forward to the break

    Tired mom feeling let down by useless dad during a challenging family holiday with young children in Spain.

    Tired mom feeling let down by useless dad during a challenging family holiday with young children in Spain.

    Text expressing a tired mom feeling let down and useless during what was supposed to be a much-needed break.

    Text expressing a tired mom feeling let down and useless during what was supposed to be a much-needed break.

    Excerpt of a tired mom explaining how her kids were done after lunch, showing a let down and useless dad feeling.

    Excerpt of a tired mom explaining how her kids were done after lunch, showing a let down and useless dad feeling.

    Text about a tired mom asking a let down, useless dad to watch their daughter at the pool briefly.

    Text about a tired mom asking a let down, useless dad to watch their daughter at the pool briefly.

    Tired mom finds let down and useless dad ignoring child wrapped in towel after pool incident at home.

    Tired mom finds let down and useless dad ignoring child wrapped in towel after pool incident at home.

    Text on a plain white background reading he was a good distance away and not really paying attention anything could’ve happened, tired mom let down useless dad.

    Text on a plain white background reading he was a good distance away and not really paying attention anything could’ve happened, tired mom let down useless dad.

    ALT text: Tired mom frustrated and let down by useless dad during a defensive argument about being out of order.

    ALT text: Tired mom frustrated and let down by useless dad during a defensive argument about being out of order.

    Young girl smiling while resting on the edge of a pool, capturing a moment for tired mom and let down dad.

    Young girl smiling while resting on the edge of a pool, capturing a moment for tired mom and let down dad.

    Image credits: frimufilms / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    During one of the days, the woman took two of their children to put them down for their naps and left her husband in charge of their 7-year-old

    Text on screen showing tired mom feeling let down by a useless dad after a late night out and lack of communication.

    Text on screen showing tired mom feeling let down by a useless dad after a late night out and lack of communication.

    Alt text: tired mom expressing feelings of doing all parenting alone while useless dad checks out and treats it like a weekend

    Alt text: tired mom expressing feelings of doing all parenting alone while useless dad checks out and treats it like a weekend

    Text reading I wanted us to have proper family time and it’s just not happening, reflecting tired mom and let down useless dad feelings.

    Text reading I wanted us to have proper family time and it’s just not happening, reflecting tired mom and let down useless dad feelings.

    Tired mom feeling let down by useless dad during stressful holidays with young kids, questioning his selfish behavior.

    Tired mom feeling let down by useless dad during stressful holidays with young kids, questioning his selfish behavior.

    Text update expressing gratitude for many replies, reflecting a tired mom feeling let down by a useless dad.

    Text update expressing gratitude for many replies, reflecting a tired mom feeling let down by a useless dad.

    Text on a white background expressing relief in hearing someone’s perspective about a tired mom and let down useless dad situation.

    Text on a white background expressing relief in hearing someone’s perspective about a tired mom and let down useless dad situation.

    Text on a white background stating a tired mom feeling let down by a useless dad who went out drinking alone.

    Text on a white background stating a tired mom feeling let down by a useless dad who went out drinking alone.

    Woman looking tired and frustrated while a man gestures angrily outdoors, depicting a tired mom and let down useless dad.

    Woman looking tired and frustrated while a man gestures angrily outdoors, depicting a tired mom and let down useless dad.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    During the 45 minutes the woman was away, her husband wandered off to the bar, leaving their child alone near the pool

    Text excerpt showing a tired mom expressing frustration over doing all night caregiving while dad is let down and useless.

    Text excerpt showing a tired mom expressing frustration over doing all night caregiving while dad is let down and useless.

    Text excerpt showing a tired mom describing a let down and hands-off approach of a useless dad in parenting.

    Text excerpt showing a tired mom describing a let down and hands-off approach of a useless dad in parenting.

    Text expressing frustration about leaving a 7-year-old alone by the pool, reflecting tired mom and let down useless dad feelings.

    Text expressing frustration about leaving a 7-year-old alone by the pool, reflecting tired mom and let down useless dad feelings.

    Text on a white background expressing frustration and exhaustion, highlighting a tired mom feeling let down by a useless dad.

    Text on a white background expressing frustration and exhaustion, highlighting a tired mom feeling let down by a useless dad.

    Text reading "I’ve told him I’m not okay with how he acted but he just keeps sulking and acting like I’m the problem," reflecting a tired mom's feelings toward a let-down useless dad.

    Text reading "I’ve told him I’m not okay with how he acted but he just keeps sulking and acting like I’m the problem," reflecting a tired mom's feelings toward a let-down useless dad.

    Text saying I don’t think he even realises how close I am to being completely done, reflecting tired mom and let down useless dad feelings.

    Text saying I don’t think he even realises how close I am to being completely done, reflecting tired mom and let down useless dad feelings.

    Alt text: A tired mom expresses her need for family time and support while feeling let down by a useless dad.

    Alt text: A tired mom expresses her need for family time and support while feeling let down by a useless dad.

    Image credits: Huntergy

    The poster called her husband out for being so careless, but he felt she was overreacting, and he refused to apologize

    It seems like right from the start of their holiday in Spain, the poster had to take on the majority of the parenting duties, as her husband was treating the trip like a “lad’s weekend.” She did most of the main tasks like putting the kids to bed, while just expecting her husband to look after their oldest child as she played in the pool.

    This imbalance in the dynamic between the OP and her partner might seem shocking, but research has shown that moms do actually take up more child-rearing responsibilities than dads. That could also be why around 47% of mothers feel that being a parent is tiring, compared to 34% of fathers who say the same.

    This is probably because moms are expected to take on more of the mental load, which involves keeping track of all childcare tasks and making sure that the family is running smoothly. Studies show that even in the most seemingly equal relationships, women unconsciously take on more responsibilities, which is what the OP might have faced, too.

    That’s why she reached her breaking point when her husband dropped the ball on even the simplest task of watching after their kid. She couldn’t believe that he would be so irresponsible as to spend time in a bar without even knowing about their little one’s safety.

    Tired mom sitting on bed with head in hands looking stressed and overwhelmed, feeling let down by useless dad

    Tired mom sitting on bed with head in hands looking stressed and overwhelmed, feeling let down by useless dad

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man immediately became defensive about his behavior, and he felt that his wife was overreacting to his actions. He simply wanted to enjoy their vacation in Spain, but he didn’t seem to realize all of the invisible labor that she had to do so that they could travel with three kids in tow. 

    That’s exactly why people criticized the man for being irresponsible, but the OP shared that he had always had a “hands-off” approach to parenting. It was actually this trip that had drawn her attention to his carelessness, and she felt that she couldn’t trust him with the safety of their children.

    No parent wants to find themselves in a situation like this, where they aren’t able to lean on their other half. That’s why marriage experts say that it’s important to discuss what an equal parenting dynamic looks like, as early on as possible, so that it doesn’t unfold into crisis moments like this.

    The OP and her husband must have never discussed their parenting roles, which is why he probably thought it was okay to just coast by doing the bare minimum. Hopefully, now that reality has hit the couple, they might slowly move toward an equal partnership.

    What do you think the woman should do in a situation like this? Let us know your thoughts. 

    People were shocked by the husband’s selfishness and felt he really needed to grow up

    Online comment expressing frustration over let down and useless dad behavior, resonating with tired mom experiences.

    Online comment expressing frustration over let down and useless dad behavior, resonating with tired mom experiences.

    Comment about tired mom feeling let down by a useless dad who neglects childcare responsibilities on a family holiday.

    Comment about tired mom feeling let down by a useless dad who neglects childcare responsibilities on a family holiday.

    Comment text expressing frustration with a let down useless dad who endangered a child, affecting a tired mom.

    Comment text expressing frustration with a let down useless dad who endangered a child, affecting a tired mom.

    Comment expressing support for tired mom and advice about useless dad needing to improve and share responsibilities.

    Comment expressing support for tired mom and advice about useless dad needing to improve and share responsibilities.

    Tired mom speaking in a forum post expressing frustration about feeling let down by a useless dad at home.

    Tired mom speaking in a forum post expressing frustration about feeling let down by a useless dad at home.

    Text excerpt showing frustration with a let down useless dad, highlighting a tired mom needing support.

    Text excerpt showing frustration with a let down useless dad, highlighting a tired mom needing support.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do women marry these utterly worthless POS? You think he just started being like this after they married and had kids, or was he ALWAYS worthless and she just talked herself into the idea that she could change him or children would change him into a non narcissist? Since she's doing all herself anyway, she should cut his dead weight and accept that the only thing he will ever be good for is a child support check, if that.

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a very obvious problem here and they've let it build up until she can't handle it anymore. I never get tired of saying that of course it is not her fault, but why have 3 kids with a guy who doesn't do his share of parenting?

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel so lucky to have been married to a man for 37 years who understood that childcare wasn't just the mother's job. Even as a SAHM, I was able to do my own thing many times because he watched the kids without complaint. Not getting that support just builds resentment in relationships and can destroy them.

