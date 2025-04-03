ADVERTISEMENT

While quite a few people enjoy traveling, sadly, some cannot do it as often as they would like simply because of how expensive it is. Luckily, we live in the age of the internet, where a bunch of advice is available online with a few presses of a button.

As you probably guessed — today, we’re going to be serving you some advice, too. The focus will be on how to score cheaper flights — after all, they often tend to be the most expensive part of traveling. So, get ready to save some money!

Since traveling isn’t a cheap hobby, learning how to save every single cent on it can be very beneficial

Luckily, the internet is full of advice — just like this post, where a seasoned traveler shared 10 tips on how to find the cheapest flights

Their list is full of great advice that fits almost everyone’s needs — from where to look for destinations to how to book tickets

Traveling is considered to be one of the most common hobbies people have. There are many reasons why it’s such a beloved activity.

For instance, it lets people explore places they have never been to, broaden their worldview, find themselves, and things like that. It also works as a perfect way to meet new people, learn new languages, or simply provide a perfect escape from everyday life. Well, you probably get the gist of why people love traveling.

Yet, no matter how liked the activity is, there’s no denying that it isn’t cheap. In fact, some consider it to be one of the most expensive hobbies a person can have.

At the same time, others manage to find relatively cheaper ways to travel — something known as “traveling on a budget.” It involves things like hunting for cheap flights (or other kinds of transportation), planning early, choosing affordable destinations, staying in budget-friendly places, and things like that.

Learning to stay on a budget while traveling requires some practice and knowledge. Luckily, in the modern world we live in, the internet is full of advice on this. Since focusing on all of it would be way too overwhelming today, we’re just going to focus on one side of it — cheap transportation, and, to be more specific — cheap flights.

A few days ago, Reddit user u/HavishGupta shared a post detailing how, in their 8-year traveling “career,” they managed to book cheap flights. They have 10 tips that we’ll go through.

The first tip was to always look for flights in incognito mode by being logged out, so airlines can’t use dynamic pricing (pricing based on various factors like current market demand, the season, supply changes, and price bounding) since this can increase the cost.

Then, if you don’t have a specific destination you want to go to, a Reddit user suggests using Google Travel’s Explore feature, as it shows all the available destinations and their prices. If you have an idea for a destination, then a site called Skyscanner, which shows the cheapest flight options on all of the websites, should be your go-to.

When booking international flights, it’s always worth checking them on Momondo, as it might suggest a cheaper deal. Enrolling in an airline’s loyalty program is also useful — it gives points for free tickets. Their co-branded credit cards can be beneficial, too.

U/HavishGupta also expressed that pre-booking paid seats is a bad idea. Instead, paying for a seat later is better than pre-paying. If you still choose to do so, make sure to choose the aisle and window seats, leaving the middle one empty. Since many people avoid middle seats, there’s a possibility of ending up with all 3 seats for the price of 2.

Some netizens challenged these two suggestions, saying it might only apply to those who live abroad, not in the US, but basically, such a thing can be applied to every single piece of advice — it always depends on the personal situation.

The next thing the Redditor advised was not to waste money on expensive airport food. It’s better to get a low-fee credit card that provides free lounge access.

Besides all of that, simply following airlines’ social media is useful as well — from time to time, they announce sales so travelers can get cheaper tickets.

Surprisingly, the last thing this seasoned traveler recommended was to not always book the cheapest flights! In their eyes, sometimes that 2 AM flight is just not worth a couple of bucks. Occasionally, it’s just better to find one that’s a better time, even if it costs a little more.

So, as you can see, this post was basically a handbook of how to book a cheap flight. Hopefully, at least one of these (or the additional ones in the comments) applies to your traveling situation, and you’ll be able to save at least a little money on your travels!

Netizens were grateful for such advice and didn’t shy away from sharing their knowledge either

