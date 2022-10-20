Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Created Miniature Beach House Bedroom Furniture (5 Pics)
Occasions9 hours ago

I Created Miniature Beach House Bedroom Furniture (5 Pics)

Small Sundries
Community member

These cute pieces of furniture are sure to delight you.

I Created Miniature Beach House Bedroom Furniture (5 Pics)

I Created Miniature Beach House Bedroom Furniture (5 Pics)

I Created Miniature Beach House Bedroom Furniture (5 Pics)

I Created Miniature Beach House Bedroom Furniture (5 Pics)

I Created Miniature Beach House Bedroom Furniture (5 Pics)

Small Sundries
Small Sundries
Author, Community member

Miniatures and original art. Life is too short to display manufactured art.

harpling
harpling
Community Member
26 minutes ago

So cute! How did you make the wooden bits?

