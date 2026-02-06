Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Timothy Busfield Officially Hit With Serious Charges In Child Case
Timothy Busfield in an orange prison jumpsuit, attending a court hearing related to serious child case charges.
Crime, Society

Timothy Busfield Officially Hit With Serious Charges In Child Case

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
0

24

0

Former The West Wing actor Timothy Busfield has been formally indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on four felony counts stemming from allegations of illegal contact with child actors.

The decision, announced today (February 6) by the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, accuses the 68-year-old actor and director of intimately touching two minors while serving as a director on the Fox television series The Cleaning Lady.

Highlights
  • Timothy Busfield has been indicted on four felony counts of inappropriate contact with minors.
  • Prosecutors say the incidents took place over multiple months on the set of The Cleaning Lady.
  • Busfield denies all charges, calling them "lies," and claims the case is driven by revenge.

Prosecutors allege the conduct occurred over an extended period, spanning from November 2022 through the spring of 2024.

RELATED:

    Timothy Busfield has been formally indicted on four counts of illegal contact with children

    Image credits: Sam Wasson/Getty Images

    Man in an orange prison jumpsuit sits at a courtroom table during a serious child case involving Timothy Busfield.

    Image credits: Sam Wasson/Getty Images

    According to the criminal complaint, one of the alleged victims told a forensic child interviewer that Busfield touched his “private areas” on approximately six separate occasions on set when he was seven years old.

    The child further claimed that Busfield touched him again when he was eight years old, stating that the inappropriate acts happened an additional “three or four times.”

    Image credits: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

    Timothy Busfield with gray hair and beard, sitting indoors wearing a dark sweater in a casual setting.

    Image credits: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

    The boy’s twin brother also disclosed to authorities that he had been touched by Busfield.

    While he did not specify where the contact occurred, the complaint states he told investigators he remained silent at the time because he “didn’t want to get in trouble.”

    Image credits: WFSB 3

    Timothy Busfield sitting in a black sweater during an interview at a film festival background with logos visible.

    Image credits: WFSB 3

    The charges were handed down less than a month after Busfield was arrested on two counts of criminal contact of a minor and one count of child ab*se.

    He was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest in New Mexico, at which point he turned himself in and was booked into jail.

    Busfield appeared in the Second District Judicial Court at the Bernalillo County Courthouse in Albuquerque on January 20, 2026, as the case formally moved into its next phase.

    The investigation began after one of the alleged victims disclosed inappropriate touching during a therapy session

    User comment discussing claims of inappropriate behavior with minors in the Timothy Busfield child case.

    User comment discussing claims of inappropriate behavior with minors in the Timothy Busfield child case.

    Comment from user Eli IceBöt discussing Hollywood figures and referencing Weinstein as part of a serious child case context.

    Comment from user Eli IceBöt discussing Hollywood figures and referencing Weinstein as part of a serious child case context.

    The Bernalillo County District Attorney confirmed the prosecution will be handled by the office’s Special Victims Unit. District Attorney Sam Bregman said his office is committed to pursuing the case aggressively.

    “We will do everything possible to protect children and ensure justice for victims,” Bregman said in a statement.

    Image credits: CBS News

    Timothy Busfield in orange prison uniform, handcuffed and escorted by officers in a serious child case situation.

    Image credits: CBS News

    According to court filings, the investigation began after one of the children disclosed inappropriate touching during a therapy session, the records of which were later obtained by authorities as part of the criminal probe.

    Busfield, on the other hand, has forcefully denied the allegations. In a video shared before he surrendered to authorities, the actor described the accusations as fabricated.

    “I’m going to confront these lies,” Busfield said. “They’re horrible. They’re all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys, and I’m going to fight it.”

    Image credits: CBS News

    Timothy Busfield in orange prison jumpsuit shaking hands with lawyer amid serious charges in child case courtroom setting

    Image credits: CBS News

    However, during Busfield’s January 20 court hearing, Assistant District Attorney Savannah Brandenburg-Koch described the evidence against him as “strong and specific.”

    Comment by Beck Van Sant discussing Timothy Busfield’s delay in turning himself in amid serious child case charges.

    Comment by Beck Van Sant discussing Timothy Busfield’s delay in turning himself in amid serious child case charges.

    Comment by Deb Schumacher stating Believe the children in a light blue text bubble on social media.

    Comment by Deb Schumacher stating Believe the children in a light blue text bubble on social media.

    “The boys’ allegations are supported by medical findings and by their therapist,” Brandenburg-Koch told the court. “Their accounts were specific and not exaggerated.”

    She also stated that witnesses involved in the case had expressed fear of retaliation and professional consequences.

    Busfield’s defense has framed the accusations as a revenge plot after the children were removed from the show

    Image credits: Sam Wasson/Getty Images

    Timothy Busfield in court looking emotional with a woman, surrounded by people during serious child case proceedings.

    Image credits: Sam Wasson/Getty Images

    The defense has pushed back hard on the prosecution’s claims.

    Busfield’s attorneys noted that during initial police interviews, the children reportedly said the actor did not touch them inappropriately. They have accused the boys’ parents of coaching their children into making incriminating statements as part of a revenge plot

    Defense attorneys said the accusations are motivated by the twins being removed from the show, allegedly losing lucrative roles as a result.

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    Timothy Busfield smiling at an event with a woman, wearing a blue shirt and light blazer against a green backdrop.

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    Alan Caudillo, the director of photography on The Cleaning Lady, testified that children on set were never left alone with individuals. He also stated that parents were the ones who encouraged physical affection, including hugs, between children and adults during filming.

    Comment from Jamie Frazier reacting to Timothy Busfield charges in a social media post with casual language and emoji.

    Comment from Jamie Frazier reacting to Timothy Busfield charges in a social media post with casual language and emoji.

    Comment by Gary Glenn expressing support for serious punishment in Timothy Busfield child case charges.

    Comment by Gary Glenn expressing support for serious punishment in Timothy Busfield child case charges.

    Busfield’s legal team has also submitted multiple letters attesting to his character, and said he passed an independent polygraph test.

    Busfield’s career has spanned decades across film, television, and directing, and is best known for his role as Danny Concannon on The West Wing, as well as for appearances in Field of Dreams and Thirtysomething.

    Prosecutors have indicated the case is expected to proceed to trial.

    “He is toast.” Netizens shared their thoughts on the decision on social media

    Man commenting online about indictment, expressing support for action in child case involving Timothy Busfield charges.

    Man commenting online about indictment, expressing support for action in child case involving Timothy Busfield charges.

    Comment by Jeffrey Taylor Wingfield expressing anger and calling for action related to Timothy Busfield serious charges in child case.

    Comment by Jeffrey Taylor Wingfield expressing anger and calling for action related to Timothy Busfield serious charges in child case.

    Comment by Mohammed Bounhiss urging strict punishment related to Timothy Busfield serious charges in child case.

    Comment by Mohammed Bounhiss urging strict punishment related to Timothy Busfield serious charges in child case.

    Comment from Gary Kuseske expressing a harsh opinion related to Timothy Busfield serious charges in child case.

    Comment from Gary Kuseske expressing a harsh opinion related to Timothy Busfield serious charges in child case.

    Comment by Ann Marie Voutsinas reacting to Timothy Busfield charges, expressing strong opinion on the child case development

    Comment by Ann Marie Voutsinas reacting to Timothy Busfield charges, expressing strong opinion on the child case development

    Comment by Megan Noelle Cottrell expressing concern about Timothy Busfield, related to serious charges in a child case.

    Comment by Megan Noelle Cottrell expressing concern about Timothy Busfield, related to serious charges in a child case.

    Comment from Michael Dunn questioning the integrity of wealthy or powerful people in a social media post about Timothy Busfield charges.

    Comment from Michael Dunn questioning the integrity of wealthy or powerful people in a social media post about Timothy Busfield charges.

    Comment by Suzi S Smith stating disbelief about someone not being rich enough to get away with a child case involving Timothy Busfield.

    Comment by Suzi S Smith stating disbelief about someone not being rich enough to get away with a child case involving Timothy Busfield.

    Tracy Simmons replying to a message in a social media comment with 2 likes, discussing ease of use.

    Tracy Simmons replying to a message in a social media comment with 2 likes, discussing ease of use.

    Comment by Mimi Peizer Michalski questioning why Timothy Busfield was not in prison related to serious child case charges.

    Comment by Mimi Peizer Michalski questioning why Timothy Busfield was not in prison related to serious child case charges.

    Comment by Gary L Waldman discussing the presumption of innocence and grand jury indictment in a serious charges case.

    Comment by Gary L Waldman discussing the presumption of innocence and grand jury indictment in a serious charges case.

    Comment by Timothy Birch criticizing children's parents amid Timothy Busfield serious charges in child case discussion.

    Comment by Timothy Birch criticizing children's parents amid Timothy Busfield serious charges in child case discussion.

    Comment from Amy Marquis discussing due process and innocence related to Timothy Busfield serious child case charges.

    Comment from Amy Marquis discussing due process and innocence related to Timothy Busfield serious child case charges.

    Comment by William C. Loughran expressing skepticism about grand jury indictments in a serious child case involving Timothy Busfield.

    Comment by William C. Loughran expressing skepticism about grand jury indictments in a serious child case involving Timothy Busfield.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
