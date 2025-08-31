24 Times Celebs Publicly Called Out Fellow A-Listers On Social Media
In the age of social media, celebrities have found a new stage to call each other out beyond their art. From cryptic posts to blunt, explosive accusations, some of the biggest names in show business have taken their disagreements online for millions to see.
Whether it’s a clash of egos, accusations of promoting harmful products, or claims of stalking people on the street, these fiery exchanges must have given their managers a serious headache.
In some cases, the stars have managed to put their differences aside and reconcile. In others, the gloves are still on, with the celebrities at the center of the feuds likely praying that they won’t run into each other at award shows.
Here’s a compilation of some of the most unforgettable times celebrities have called out fellow A-listers on social media.
This post may include affiliate links.
Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West / Kim Kardashian
In 2016, Kim Kardashian released excerpts of a phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West to portray the Grammy-winning singer as a liar after she reacted negatively to Kanye’s song Famous.
In the song, Ye raps, “I made that b*tch famous,” referring to Taylor and their infamous VMAs incident when he interrupted her speech.
Kim and Kanye,who were married at the time, claimed that he had called Taylor to ask for her permission before releasing the song, which she refuted.
Four years later, the full conversation was released, and it was revealed that the couple had posted an edited version of the phone call. In the full version, the rapper tells Taylor that he’s thinking of saying “I made her famous” without the offensive language.
Taylor addressed the incident at the time, directing her followers to organizations in need during the COVID pandemic.
“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters.”
Jameela Jamil vs. Cardi B
After criticizing Khloé Kardashian for promoting a questionable “miracle product,” the actress took aim at rapper Cardi B for advertising a detox tea marketed to aid weight loss.
"God I hope all these celebrities all sh*t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do," Jameela tweeted.
"Not that they actually take this sh*t. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY."
Calling the tea "laxative nonsense," Jameela detailed all the potential side effects of the product.
Cardi fired back, writing, "I will never sh*t my pants cause there's public bathrooms... oooo and bushes."
Ciara vs. Rihanna
The two pop stars publicly feuded on social media back in 2011 after Ciara appeared on E!'s Fashion Police and said of Rihanna, "I ran into her recently at a party, and she wasn’t the nicest."
The Diamonds singer didn’t hold back, writing, "My bad Ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme.”
The conversation escalated, with Ciara writing, "Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage." Rihanna then replied, “Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of."
Rihanna later apologized for her reaction to Ciara’s comment, sharing, "Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I'm heartbroken! That's y I retaliated this way! So sorry."
Cardi accepted her apology, writing, "Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let’s chat in person."
Lili Reinhart vs. Kim Kardashian
Without naming any names, Lili criticized Kim Kardashian’s “ignorance” in promoting her “harmful” Met Gala diet.
Kim told Vogue that she had lost “16 pounds” (7.2 kg) to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr President” dress for the glitzy event.
The Riverdale actress then released a statement accusing Kim of promoting “starvation” to wear a dress, which she said was “so f**ked on 100s of levels.”
“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting,” she wrote..
After her post went viral, Lili stood by her message, clarifying that she wasn’t trying to “be relevant or get attention” but had chosen to speak up “because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry.”
Taylor Swift vs. Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj’s Anaconda was playing everywhere in 2015. However, her music video for the hit song was snubbed at the Video Music Awards.
The rapper, born Onika Tanya Maraj, complained that she didn’t receive a nomination for Best Video. She posted: "When the 'other' girls drop a video that breaks records and impacts culture, they get that nomination."
She also said that "if your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year.”
Taylor Swift, whose video for Bad Blood did receive a nomination, believed the message was aimed at her and replied to the rapper, "I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot."
"Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn't say a word about u,” Nicki reassured the star. “I love u just as much. But u should speak on this. @taylorswift13.”
Taylor apologized for the misunderstanding, explaining that she thought she was being “called out” and “missed the point, then misspoke.”
Rebel Wilson vs. Sacha Baron Cohen
Rebel and Sacha met at a dinner party in 2013, according to the actress, and a few years later he asked her to play his girlfriend in the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby.
In her memoir, Rebel accused a famous actor of pressuring her to film a scene undressed, despite her making it clear that she didn’t want to. She also claimed the comedian pulled down his pants on set and asked her to touch his bottoms.
Though she initially didn’t name the Borat actor, Rebel later called him out on social media as the “a**hole” she wrote about in her book, where she recounted the alleged harassment.
“I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” read the statement on Rebel’s Instagram Stories. “The a**hole that I am talking about in One Chapter of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.” Sacha denies all allegations.
Nicki Minaj vs. Sza
Nicki has been involved in a number of celebrity feuds. In 2015, she fired shots at R&B singer-songwriter SZA for her alleged defense of Nicki’s former manager Terrence “Punch” Howard, whom the Superbass rapper accused of bullying.
"B*tch looking & sounding like she got stung by a f***ng bee," Nicki wrote in one post. In another, she asked, "Does Sza think she’s more successful than me?" and told the singer, "If every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you."
Nicki also claimed that Drake initially wanted her, not SZA, to be featured on his song Rich Baby Daddy.
But it didn’t stop there. Nicki further alleged that SZA “has been trying to tell the world she wrote for Beyonce every other business day.”
Elton John vs. Madonna
At the 2004 Q magazine awards, where Elton John received the Classic Songwriter Award, the British musician said of Madonna’s nomination: “Madonna, best live act, f**k off! Since when was lip-synching live?”
Before her 2012 US Superbowl half-time show, he reiterated the claims, saying, “Make sure you lip-synch good.”
The same year, John’s husband, David Furnish, criticized the Queen of Pop after she took home a Golden Globe for Best Original Song over John.
“Madonna winning best original song truly shows how these awards have nothing to do with merit,” David wrote on Facebook. “Her acceptance speech was embarrassing in its narcissism.”
This year, the stars announced that they had ended their years-long feud after reuniting backstage at SNL. Posting a photo of the two musicians hugging, the Vogue singer shared that she has been a lifelong fan of John and admitted that it “hurt” hearing John’s comments over the years.
Madonna said that the first words out of John’s mouth were “forgive me,” after which “the wall between us fell down.” She added: “Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes, we were hugging.”
Lil' Kim vs. Nicki Minaj
Before Nicki Minaj’s appearance at the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2012 concert, rap veteran Lil’ Kim seemed to throw subliminal shade at the Starships singer.
Lil’ Kim went on a social media rant amid reports that Nicki planned to bring Foxy Brown and Azealia Banks, two female artists who have feuded with Kim, onstage during her set.
She posted: “Hot da*n ho here we go again. Monkey see monkey do. I heard the haters are joining forces against the Queen. LMAO !!!! Have a great show!!! Break a leg!!!! Hahahaha!!!!
“My love for the female hip hop movement has always been genuine. All the females I’ve been bringing out recently I have love for. If u see anybody else doing it … Its not genuine …Know it’s only to copy and compete with me.”
She concluded by calling Nicki a “fraud” and a “clone.”
Dylan Sprouse vs. Jared Leto
The Suite Life actor blasted Jared Leto for allegedly sending private messages to numerous young female models in 2018.
“Yo @JaredLeto, now that you’ve slid into the Dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?” Dylan asked.
While some fans interpreted the message as an accusation of predatory behavior, others took it as a joke.
Shortly after, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn joined the conversation, posting, "He starts at 18 on the Internet?"
Zendaya vs. Demi Lovato
In 2015, Barbie released a doll inspired by Zendaya’s iconic Oscars look, complete with her silky off-white dress.
Fans celebrated the Mattel doll, which wore dreadlocks, saying it would inspire many Black girls to embrace their beauty. "The hair was obviously so important to me," Zendaya told ET. "They took their time and they made it perfect. I think it’s definitely time to have a Barbie like this.”
At the same time, singer Demi Lovato took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest Mattel create a curvy Barbie, offering herself as a model.
“Hey @Barbie, what about a curvy doll or one with true to size measurements? I'll model!!" she wrote. The comment raised eyebrows, as many saw it as a dig at Zendaya and an attempt to shift attention away from the actress.
Cruz Beckham vs. Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz
Cruz Beckham posted a string of scathing messages via Instagram Notes amid his feud with his brother Brooklyn and sister-in-law Nicola Peltz.
The messages read: “Youre a fraud,” “Ur a d**k now 😢,” “Instant karma gonna get you,” “F**king hell,” “It had to be difficult,” “People notice” and “Ur de*d to me.”
“Oh its stockholm syndrome,” the 22-year-old wrote in another.
The conflict, which pits couple Brooklyn and Nicola against the rest of the Beckhams, seems to go beyond sibling rivalry, with reports also suggesting a tense relationship between Nicola and her mother-in-law, Victoria.
Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar
In case you missed it, the two rappers were involved in a very public feud last year. The tension began in 2013, when Kendrcik dissed Drake on the song Control.
After years of subtle shots fired in their music, the conflict escalated in 2024. Kendrick alleged that Drake groomed underage women and was a p*dophile, while the Canadian rapper accused Kendrick of domestic violence. Drake also claimed that Kendrick’s collaborator, Dave Free, was the biological father of his son.
Following the release of The Heart Part 6, one of the songs at the center of the feud, Drake wrote online that he expected a response from Kendrick, writing, “And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address.”
In the song, Drake continued to allege domestic violence in Kendrick’s relationship with fiancée Whitney Alford and claimed that Kendrick had not seen his children in six months.
Sharon Osbourne vs. Kendall & Kylie Jenner
Sharon called out the Jenner sisters in 2017 for selling vintage-style T-shirts that featured their faces overlaid on top of images of music legends like Ozzy Osbourne, Tupac Shakur, and The Notorious BIG.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the matriarch told the sisters that they hadn’t “earned the right” to put their faces on “music icons.”
She wrote: “Stick to what you know…lip gloss.” The message was accompanied by a photo of a T-shirt featuring Kendall’s face overlaid on top of the late Black Sabbath vocalist.
Kendall later apologized, admitting that the designs were not “well thought out” and stating they never intended to offend anyone. The T-shirts, which sold for $125, were subsequently pulled from the market.
Andy Levy vs. Adam Levine
The Maroon 5 frontman took to X (formerly Twitter) to request Fox News not to play music from his band.
“Dear Fox News, don’t play our music on your evil fu**ing channel ever again. Thank you,” Adam posted in 2011.
Andy Levy, who appeared on Fox’s Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld, fired back, writing, “Dear @adamlevine, don’t make crappy f**king music ever again. Thank you.”
He continued to diss the pop group, saying that the band was “developed by the CIA as part of its enhanced interrogation techniques program.”
Azealia Banks vs. Conor Mcgregor
In July 2025, rapper Azealia Banks publicly accused UFC champion Conor McGregor of sending her unsolicited photos of his genitalia.
"How you gonna send a b**ch a crooked d**k pic then threaten her not to tell?" she fumed. "Do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM. Aren't you trying to be the president of Ireland? Use some f**king sunscreen.”
The Dublin-born athlete made headlines in March when he announced that he aimed to run for the Irish presidency.
Describing the moment as "s*xual harassment,” Azealia shared two explicit mirror selfies of Conor, which she claimed the MMA fighter had sent her via direct message.
One of them was an image of his privates wrapped around a dumbbell, captioned "Lifting weights," which Azealia allegedly received with the warning, "Don't be a rat cos all rats get caught."
In later tweets, Azealia clarified that she and Conor had been exchanging unsolicited X-rated pictures since 2016.
Jameela Jamil vs. Khloe Kardashian
The Good Place actress blasted the youngest Kardashian sister for promoting weight-loss shakes on her socials.
Khloé had advertised Flat Tummy Co.’s meal replacement shakes, claiming they helped her achieve “undeniable” results in just two weeks.
Jameela didn’t mince words, accusing the reality star of being dishonest and irresponsible.
“If you’re too irresponsible to a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product … and b) tell them the side effects of this non-FDA-approved product, that most doctors are saying [isn’t] healthy … then I guess I have to,” she wrote, citing potential side effects.
“It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance,” Jameela concluded. “You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”
Karla Sofía Gascón vs. Selena Gomez
Karla, who plays the main character in Emilia Pérez, came under fire weeks before the Academy Awards this year after a series of controversial tweets on topics such as George Floyd, diversity at the Oscars, and Muslim immigrants resurfaced.
Among the posts was one in which she apparently called Selena Gómez, her future co-star, a “rich rat who plays the poor b*stard whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend (Justin Bieber) and his wife.”
The Oscar-nominated actress claimed that the tweet had been entirely fabricated, telling CNN, “Of course that’s not mine. I have never said anything about my partner. I would never refer to her that way.”
Adam Levine vs. Lady Gaga
The Sugar singer seemingly took a swipe at Gaga in 2013 with a series of fiery tweets criticizing an unnamed artist’s poor creative choices.
"Ugh..recycling old art for a younger generation doesn't make you an artist. It makes you an art teacher," Adam wrote. “I unabashedly love writing and performing pop music for both myself AND everyone around me. That's It. It doesn't need any extra sauce."
Gaga appeared to take the tweet personally, responding with sarcasm, “Oh oh guys the art police is here.”
Many interpreted the messages as a critique of Gaga’s Applause music video, in which she references various works of art, including Sandro Botticelli's 1486 painting The Birth of Venus.
Perez Hilton vs. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga accused pop culture blogger Perez Hilton, her former friend, of stalking her after one of her followers alerted her that he was at her apartment building in New York.
“STAY AWAY FROM ME + MY FAMILY YOU ARE SICK TRYING TO RENT AN APARTMENT IN MY BUILDING TO STALK ME. LEAVE ME ALONE!!!” Gaga tweeted.
Perez responded to Gaga’s tweets with a post on his blog titled “A Statement On Lady GaGa’s Lies.” In the post, he explained that he was simply doing "innocent house-hunting” and later learned one of the buildings he looked at was the pop star’s.
“I am devastated and my heart hurts that my former very good friend, a person I used to call my ‘wifey’ and traveled the world with, is making very public and very untrue allegations about me on Twitter,” Perez wrote.
Perez Hilton vs. Ariana Grande
In 2014, the pop culture blogger took to social media to announce that he had heard the Wicked actress, then aged 21, was discovered using illegal substances.
Tagging her brother, Frankie Grande, Perez wrote: “Please make sure @ArianaGrande stays away from c*caine. I'm hearing awful things about what she's been doing!”
He did the same with Nickelodeon, where Ariana appeared on Victorious and Sam & Cat.
In his memoir, Perez expressed regret over his words, admitting that he was “super petty” toward the pop star for years because he was “hurt” after she turned down his offer to be her manager.
Sir Rod Stewart vs. Gregg Wallace
Last year, the British rocker called out Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace for the alleged mistreatment of his wife, Penny Lancaster, when she was a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021.
The comments came after the judge stepped away from the UK version of the show amid allegations of s*xual misconduct.
“Good Riddance Wallace … You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that part cut out didn’t you?” he wrote on Instagram.
“You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got you.”
Sia vs. Azealia Banks
In a since-deleted video shared in 2016, Azealia Banks confessed she had been sacrificing chickens over the previous three years as part of a witchcraft practice.
“The amount of cr*p that’s about to come off my floor right now, guys — oh my God,” the rapper said. “Three years worth of brujería (witchcraft). Yes, you know I gotta scrape all this s**t up. I got my sandblaster, my goggles. It’s about to go down. Real witches do real things.”
Chandelier singer Sia responded to the controversial actions on social media, tweeting, “Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest s**t I’ve ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard.”
Vin Diesel vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
In the ultimate heavyweight clash, The Rock seemed to call out Vin Diesel, his Fate of the Furious co-star, in a 2016 post criticizing unnamed male actors he had worked with.
“There’s no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one. My female costars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male costars, however, are a different story,” he wrote after shooting the eighth installment of Fast & Furious.
“Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken [sh*t] to do anything about it anyway. Candy ass*s.”
In 2018, Rolling Stone revealed the actors didn’t shoot any of their scenes in Fate together. Afterward, The Rock explained that they have “a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating.”
The actors have since put their conflicts to rest. In 2023, the WWE star posted that he and Vin had “put all the past behind” them to continue to focus on the franchise.