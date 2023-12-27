This Montreal Artist Creates Portraits By Breaking Glass (4 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

In the bustling, artistic heart of Montreal, a story of creative evolution unfolds with Olivier Monfet, an artist whose journey transcends the ordinary. From his early days as a young boy sketching portraits to his groundbreaking work with broken glass and concrete, Olivier’s artistic path is a testament to the power of transformation and resilience.

Growing up, Olivier’s world was filled with the constant urge to create. Armed initially with just a pen, he tried his hand at making portraits of those close to him. This early foray into art was the seed that would grow into a diverse and dynamic career. His initial interest in interior design, inspired by icons like Philippe Stark, led him to explore this field, only to realize that his passion lay beyond the realm of traditional design.

The turning point in Olivier’s life came when he decided to backpack across Europe. This journey was more than a mere adventure; it was a pilgrimage into the depths of artistic inspiration. The cultures, landscapes, and histories he encountered enriched his perspective and broadened his understanding of art’s possibilities.

More info: Instagram

Image credits: olivier_monfet

Upon returning, Olivier’s creative pursuits took a new direction as he delved into the world of photography, opening a small studio. However, the restless spirit of an artist seeking deeper meaning and expression soon led him to explore other avenues. For over 15 years, Olivier ventured into the realm of business, operating retail stores. This experience, while enriching, couldn’t fully satisfy his creative hunger.

It was during the renovation of his business property that Olivier rediscovered his love for hands-on creativity. This phase was more than a construction project; it was a metaphor for rebuilding his life and art. The turning point in his artistic journey came with a personal crisis – the illness of his father. This event prompted Olivier to reflect deeply on life’s fragility and the true meaning of his journey. He realized that his calling was to create and express himself daily, leading to a bold decision: selling everything to embark on a new artistic path.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivier’s unique artistic expression found its voice in an unconventional medium: broken glass and concrete. His first project in this new medium was a tribute to his love for sneakers, creating a broken glass shoe. This project marked the beginning of a new art form that blended fragility and strength, a theme that would become central to his work.

One of his most notable series, “23 Jordan 1,” is a creative exploration of Michael Jordan’s career, represented through 23 different mediums. Each piece in this series is not just a representation of the iconic Nike Jordan 1 shoe; it’s a narrative of perseverance, excellence, and transformation. This series highlights how art can intersect with popular culture to create something truly unique and impactful.

In Olivier’s work, broken glass is more than a material; it’s a metaphor for life’s challenges and the beauty of resilience. Each crack and fragment tells a story of struggle and strength, symbolizing how our imperfections and experiences shape who we are. The juxtaposition of concrete and glass in his art symbolizes the dual nature of human experience: fragility and strength.

Olivier Monfet’s artistic journey, from the streets of Montreal to the realms of innovative art, is a testament to the power of creativity and resilience. His work invites us to see beauty in brokenness and strength in vulnerability, reminding us of the transformative power of art. As his story continues to unfold, Olivier Monfet stands as a beacon of innovation in the art world, inspiring others to see the endless possibilities that await when we dare to explore beyond the conventional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: olivier_monfet

Image credits: olivier_monfet

Image credits: olivier_monfet