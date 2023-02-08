Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

This Artist Recreated His Own Photos With Ai
8points
User submission
Photography7 hours ago

This Artist Recreated His Own Photos With Ai

Dave Meinert
Community member

Photographers are currently all up in arms with their work being stolen and recreated in AI software.

Advertising photographer, Gavin Goodman has stoked the conversation by ‘stealing’ his own photographs and reimagining them in AI… And the result speaks for itself.

He was able to new images faster, more affordable, and more creatively than before.

It is a bold and empowering move from the Hasselblad Fine Art Master of 2022, who is not looking back any time soon. The result inspired Goodman to start his first-of-kind own studio offering AI and AI plus photography-generated images to brands and agencies.

This is one more example of how we are realizing the power of AI this year.

More info: firstborn.ai | Instagram

Original photograph

This Artist Recreated His Own Photos With Ai

Image credits: firstborn_ai

AI generated image

This Artist Recreated His Own Photos With Ai

Image credits: firstborn_ai

AI generated image

This Artist Recreated His Own Photos With Ai

Image credits: firstborn_ai

AI generated image

This Artist Recreated His Own Photos With Ai

Image credits: firstborn_ai

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Dave Meinert
Dave Meinert
Author, Community member

Laugh. Cry. Laugh-Cry.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda