This Artist Recreated His Own Photos With Ai

Photographers are currently all up in arms with their work being stolen and recreated in AI software.

Advertising photographer, Gavin Goodman has stoked the conversation by ‘stealing’ his own photographs and reimagining them in AI… And the result speaks for itself.

He was able to new images faster, more affordable, and more creatively than before.

It is a bold and empowering move from the Hasselblad Fine Art Master of 2022, who is not looking back any time soon. The result inspired Goodman to start his first-of-kind own studio offering AI and AI plus photography-generated images to brands and agencies.

This is one more example of how we are realizing the power of AI this year.

More info: firstborn.ai | Instagram

