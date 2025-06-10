“Think Of The Children!”: 111 Times Parents Made Outrageous Demands Just Because They Have Kids
Kids give you happiness, hope, and an excuse to be a total douchebag, apparently. The subreddit r/ThinkOfTheChildren invites people to share stories of parents making outrageous demands and using their offspring as a way to guilt others into compliance, and turns out, there are plenty of them. Indecent lingerie stores, hot forest sanctuaries, and greedy Facebook Marketplace sellers, watch out! These moms and dads are ready to sue and leave bad reviews to protect the little ones from your rules and logic.
A Place To Laugh At Parents Demanding Things For Their Kids
Military Spouse Entitlement
Good Grief
I bet the business would have given her another cookie if she hadn't started screaming at them. You know she lies.