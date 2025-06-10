Kids give you happiness, hope, and an excuse to be a total douchebag, apparently. The subreddit r/ThinkOfTheChildren invites people to share stories of parents making outrageous demands and using their offspring as a way to guilt others into compliance, and turns out, there are plenty of them. Indecent lingerie stores, hot forest sanctuaries, and greedy Facebook Marketplace sellers, watch out! These moms and dads are ready to sue and leave bad reviews to protect the little ones from your rules and logic.

#1 A Place To Laugh At Parents Demanding Things For Their Kids Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Military Spouse Entitlement Share icon

#3 Good Grief Share icon

#4 They Are Being Watched Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Daughter Musk Have A Tesla Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 UNO Reverse Share icon

#7 Meirl Share icon

#8 Lets Sue Disney Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Son Is Hitting Himself Because Of You Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Daughter Needs Yarn Share icon

#11 Ayce Hot Pot Share icon

#12 Taking A Baby Into A Monkey Forest Is A Great Idea Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Never Knew Maui Had A Hands On Butterfly Tour Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Think Of My Child, He Can't Possibly Be Forced To Wear A Seatbelt! Share icon

#15 My Baby! Share icon

#16 Shame Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Hotels Must Childproof Rooms Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Autistic Triplets Need 30lbs Of Legos Share icon

#19 Miles Of White Sand Share icon

#20 Walmart Ruined My Child's Xmas Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Rude Lions Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Learn Tolerance Share icon

#23 Satanic Share icon

#24 LOL Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Imagine If The Child Was Injured Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Please Pay My Electric Bill Share icon

#27 This Is The Recipe's Fault Because Share icon

#28 I Have 2 Kids So I Can't Tip Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 More Christmases Ruined Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I Want 70% Off For My Child's 1st Birthday, Which She Will Totally Remember Share icon

#31 Please Work For Me For Free Because My Kids Need It Share icon

#32 Steinway For Cheap? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 It's A Bar Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Cave Ghost Share icon

#35 Heavily Discriminated Share icon

#36 Good Grief Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Poor Parenting, But Sure, Blame The Hotel Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Something Funny Share icon

#39 Hot Latte Share icon

#40 Trampoline Park Must Accommodate My Child Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 How Do You Drown From A Leak Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 How Dare Disneyland Traumatize My Child?!?! Share icon

#43 Pinball/Video Arcade Won’t Accommodate Autistic Child Sensitive To Noise Share icon

#44 Princess And The Frog Review Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Doctor Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 If The Casino Says So Share icon

#47 You Want To Punch An Employee's Face? Share icon

#48 Being Sick On A Boat Is A Great Cure Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 From Choosing Beggar Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Reporting To Who Share icon

#51 Only The Best For My Granddaughter Share icon

#52 She's Just A Child Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 For A $60 Table Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Let's Build An Elevator Share icon

#55 A Non-Review For A Change Share icon

#56 The Nerve Of This Toy Drive! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 A Takeout-Only Restaurant (Not A Public Restroom) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Zipline Not Fun Share icon

#59 Good Ol' Of Share icon

#60 Same As Racial Discrimination Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Too Hot For Animals To Come Out Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 If The Kid Pulls A Cat Tail And Gets Scratched Share icon

#63 Oop Barely Dated This Woman For 3 Days Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 I Teach Swimming To Kids For Free Even Though I Was Offered Money. Mombie Demands That I Have To Teach Her Son Exclusively. And To Give Her The Money Offered As I Don't Need It Share icon

#65 Are The Kids Getting The Designer Stuff, Or The Parent? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 An Oldie But A Goodie Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 How Much Does It Cost? Share icon

#68 Making Yourself Look Pretty Bad Here Share icon

#69 Fb Think Of The Children Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 My Personal Favorite Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 I Know The Rules Share icon

#72 Their Minds Will Be Corrupted Share icon

#73 My Child Is Traumatized For Life Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 LOL Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 Stop Promising Your Kids Stuff You Don't Have Share icon

#76 How Could You Possibly Suggest That My Girl Wear Boy Clothes Share icon

#77 Pretty Clear To Me… Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 The Mouse Doesn't Come Out Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#79 Age Discrimination Share icon

#80 I Loved The Deep End Share icon

#81 Important To Note Their Daughter Was A Premature Baby Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 Lawsuit Waiting To Happen Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 Are We Thinking Of The Same "Frozen" Or Am I Missing Something Here Share icon

#84 Moana Parent's Review Share icon

#85 1 Sign Not Good Enough Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Your Kids Aren't The Center Of Everyone's World Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#87 Fb Drama Share icon

#88 A Pub Share icon

#89 Ruined Two Kid's Lives Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 Just Stupidity! (Translated From My Native Language) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#91 Pretty Please Share icon

#92 I Guess The Parent Wants The Shirt More Than The Kid Share icon

#93 Adult Kid? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#94 Poor Single Mother Got A Free Car. How Will Her Child Survive? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#95 The Entitlement To Other People's Stuff Share icon

#96 Never Seen Someone Ask For A Bigger Tip Share icon

#97 Can't Pay Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#98 They Were Trapped Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#99 Write Your Name On A List Share icon

#100 You're The Reason I'm Late To Pick Up My Kid Share icon

#101 Sigh Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#102 Liar Liar Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#103 Extra Sugar = Ruined Cookies Share icon

#104 Dino Share icon

#105 Pretty Please Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#106 Red Flag Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#107 Law Abiding Share icon

#108 Think Of The Statue Children Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#110 Is It For You Or For Your Kid? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT