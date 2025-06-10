ADVERTISEMENT

Kids give you happiness, hope, and an excuse to be a total douchebag, apparently. The subreddit r/ThinkOfTheChildren invites people to share stories of parents making outrageous demands and using their offspring as a way to guilt others into compliance, and turns out, there are plenty of them. Indecent lingerie stores, hot forest sanctuaries, and greedy Facebook Marketplace sellers, watch out! These moms and dads are ready to sue and leave bad reviews to protect the little ones from your rules and logic.

#1

A Place To Laugh At Parents Demanding Things For Their Kids

Twitter users debate parents making outrageous demands about flight seating and fees, highlighting conflicts involving children and families.

egguchom Report

    #2

    Military Spouse Entitlement

    Screenshot of a parent making an outrageous demand for a ride to appointments due to having multiple kids.

    egguchom Report

    #3

    Good Grief

    Parent demands replacement cookie after child accidentally drops it, sparking debate over outrageous behavior from parents with kids.

    egguchom Report

    #4

    They Are Being Watched

    Parent shares story of awkward moment with kids involving mannequins, highlighting outrageous demands made by parents in public spaces.

    garbageCoward Report

    #5

    Daughter Musk Have A Tesla

    Social media post of parent demanding donation of two Teslas because daughter needs a car, highlighting outrageous parent demands.

    egguchom Report

    #6

    UNO Reverse

    Text message conversation showing a parent making outrageous demands related to their kids during a phone sale negotiation.

    egguchom Report

    #7

    Meirl

    Tweet reacting to North Korea suspending foreign tourism, mentioning kids crying and expressing frustration from a parent's perspective.

    Substantial-Gear3279 Report

    #8

    Lets Sue Disney

    Review of Disney's Blizzard Beach water park describing second degree burns and parents making outrageous demands.

    egguchom Report

    #9

    My Son Is Hitting Himself Because Of You

    Review screenshot showing a parent’s outraged complaint about being banned from go karts, highlighting outrageous demands by parents.

    Outside-Pen5158 Report

    #10

    My Daughter Needs Yarn

    Parent outrage over store service after being dismissed despite calling ahead while vacationing with children.

    egguchom Report

    #11

    Ayce Hot Pot

    Restaurant review criticizing policy for picky eater kids with autism, highlighting parents' demands and challenges with special needs accommodation.

    egguchom Report

    #12

    Taking A Baby Into A Monkey Forest Is A Great Idea

    Parent review about a baby’s discomfort and safety concerns at a tourist location showing outrageous demands from parents.

    egguchom Report

    #13

    Never Knew Maui Had A Hands On Butterfly Tour

    Review of a butterfly farm emphasizing safety rules for children due to outrageous parent demands and supervision needs.

    egguchom Report

    #14

    Think Of My Child, He Can't Possibly Be Forced To Wear A Seatbelt!

    Parent struggles with toddler refusing seatbelt on Emirates flight, sharing travel stress and seeking advice on handling the situation.

    egguchom Report

    #15

    My Baby!

    Review of a boat ride with a 6-month-old baby complaining about noise and parents making outrageous demands.

    egguchom Report

    #16

    Shame

    Review screenshot showing a parent outraged over museum's no children allowed policy, highlighting outrageous parental demands.

    egguchom Report

    #17

    Hotels Must Childproof Rooms

    Parent reviews hotel dangers for toddlers after injury, highlighting outrageous demands parents make just because they have kids.

    egguchom Report

    #18

    Autistic Triplets Need 30lbs Of Legos

    Chat conversation showing a parent making outrageous demands for legos, highlighting entitlement of some parents.

    egguchom Report

    #19

    Miles Of White Sand

    Review of White Sands National Park mentioning lack of playgrounds and kid-friendly areas, focusing on children’s needs.

    Outside-Pen5158 Report

    #20

    Walmart Ruined My Child's Xmas

    Parent rant about Walmart elf display upsetting child highlights outrageous demands parents make just because they have kids.

    egguchom Report

    #21

    Rude Lions

    Tiger sleeping behind a fence at a national park, showing challenges parents face with kids' disappointment at zoos.

    Outside-Pen5158 Report

    #22

    Learn Tolerance

    Review of Barton Springs Pool where families debated exposure to topless women and parenting demands in a public setting.

    egguchom Report

    #23

    Satanic

    Review of a trampoline park with parents making outrageous demands due to having kids and inappropriate music concerns.

    egguchom Report

    #24

    LOL

    Negative review from a local guide about Chuck E. costume scaring a child, highlighting outrageous demands parents make.

    egguchom Report

    #25

    Imagine If The Child Was Injured

    Review screenshot discussing fat shaming incident involving a child, highlighting outrageous demands made by parents.

    egguchom Report

    #26

    Please Pay My Electric Bill

    Text message exchange showing a parent's outrageous demand related to helping with an electric bill, highlighting parenting expectations.

    egguchom Report

    #27

    This Is The Recipe's Fault Because

    Parent demands outrageous cookie recipe change due to concerns for children’s sugar and fat intake.

    egguchom Report

    #28

    I Have 2 Kids So I Can't Tip

    Receipt showing a parent using having kids as an excuse for no tip, highlighting outrageous demands parents make.

    egguchom Report

    #29

    More Christmases Ruined

    Text message exchange showing a parent making outrageous demands and excuses centered around kids' Christmas.

    egguchom Report

    #30

    I Want 70% Off For My Child's 1st Birthday, Which She Will Totally Remember

    Parents making outrageous demands for kids’ birthday face painting services at unreasonable prices on social media.

    egguchom Report

    #31

    Please Work For Me For Free Because My Kids Need It

    Text post from an anonymous single mom seeking a roommate to help with rent and childcare due to having kids.

    egguchom Report

    #32

    Steinway For Cheap?

    Text message exchange showing parents making outrageous demands to buy an expensive piano for their children.

    egguchom Report

    #33

    It's A Bar

    Parent review complaining about food and foul language in entertainment, highlighting outrageous demands made because they have kids.

    Outside-Pen5158 Report

    #34

    Cave Ghost

    Parent demands cause disruption in family-friendly cave tours as children struggle with darkness and scary experiences.

    #35

    Heavily Discriminated

    Customer demands special permission to bring children under 10 to a restaurant, citing discrimination and outrage.

    egguchom Report

    #36

    Good Grief

    Review showing parents making demands about kids finding two men holding hands in a children's product image.

    egguchom Report

    #37

    Poor Parenting, But Sure, Blame The Hotel

    Review of hotel where girl pulled from pool with no lifeguards, highlighting outrageous demands parents make because they have kids.

    egguchom Report

    #38

    Something Funny

    Parent using a megaphone asking for a 7/8 seater SUV, showing outrageous demands parents make just because they have kids.

    egguchom Report

    #39

    Hot Latte

    Parent complaint about hot coffee burning child’s tongue, highlighting outrageous demands made by parents because they have kids.

    egguchom Report

    #40

    Trampoline Park Must Accommodate My Child

    Review text about parents making outrageous demands due to children, focusing on lack of empathy for special needs kids.

    egguchom Report

    #41

    How Do You Drown From A Leak

    Parent’s outrageous demands and complaints over kids’ safety and service issues during family vacation at Club Med Punta Cana.

    egguchom Report

    #42

    How Dare Disneyland Traumatize My Child?!?!

    Parent outrage over traumatizing experience involving their 3-year-old and a parade with costumed robots.

    egguchom Report

    #43

    Pinball/Video Arcade Won’t Accommodate Autistic Child Sensitive To Noise

    Parent's outrageous demand about wristbands for autistic child at noisy gaming area causes conflict with staff.

    MW240z Report

    #44

    Princess And The Frog Review

    Customer review expressing disappointment after taking child to a movie, highlighting issues parents face and outrageous demands.

    egguchom Report

    #45

    Doctor

    Parent demanding essential oils to help family stay healthy amid frequent sickness with kids in Kindergarten.

    egguchom Report

    #46

    If The Casino Says So

    Customer complaint about restaurant refusing entry to toddler, highlighting outrageous parent demands and family dining frustrations.

    Outside-Pen5158 Report

    #47

    You Want To Punch An Employee's Face?

    Review of The Cat Museum by a parent upset over rules and kid's trauma, highlighting outrageous demands made by parents.

    egguchom Report

    #48

    Being Sick On A Boat Is A Great Cure

    Customer review about a scenic boat tour rejecting a family with a crying toddler, highlighting outrageous demands by parents.

    egguchom Report

    #49

    From Choosing Beggar

    Conversation showing a parent making an outrageous demand based on having children and a seller politely declining.

    egguchom Report

    #50

    Reporting To Who

    Text message exchange showing a parent making outrageous demands related to their kids and a mistaken phone number.

    egguchom Report

    #51

    Only The Best For My Granddaughter

    Post asking where to get a white or spotted bunny with a cage, showing outrageous parent demands.

    egguchom Report

    #52

    She's Just A Child

    Parent shares outrage over store refund policy, highlighting lack of empathy for children and unreasonable demands from parents.

    egguchom Report

    #53

    For A $60 Table

    Text message exchange showing parents making outrageous demands and arguing over children's needs and expenses.

    egguchom Report

    #54

    Let's Build An Elevator

    Review of Machu Picchu warning parents about demands related to children not suitable for seniors or kids.

    egguchom Report

    #55

    A Non-Review For A Change

    Parent demanding special treat for child over donut letter promotion, showing outrageous demands parents make just because they have kids.

    egguchom Report

    #56

    The Nerve Of This Toy Drive!

    Parent venting about outrageous demands at a toy drive and frustrations with kids not getting desired toys.

    NormalNobody Report

    #57

    A Takeout-Only Restaurant (Not A Public Restroom)

    Parent's outrageous demand for bathroom access denied, highlighting entitlement and indifference in customer service reviews.

    ScaryLoss3239 Report

    #58

    Zipline Not Fun

    Screenshot of a negative review about a kids party incident, highlighting outrageous parental demands and children's treatment.

    egguchom Report

    #59

    Good Ol' Of

    Screenshot of a text exchange showing a parent making an outrageous demand involving a discounted price due to having kids.

    egguchom Report

    #60

    Same As Racial Discrimination

    Text post discussing discrimination against children in lodging, highlighting parents' frustration and demands regarding family-friendly accommodations.

    egguchom Report

    #61

    Too Hot For Animals To Come Out

    Parent review complaining about zoo visit, highlighting disappointment and outrageous demands made because of having kids.

    egguchom Report

    #62

    If The Kid Pulls A Cat Tail And Gets Scratched

    Parent demands causing outrage as families are denied access due to children’s age at public venues.

    egguchom Report

    #63

    Oop Barely Dated This Woman For 3 Days

    Text message exchange showing parents making outrageous demands related to their child’s birthday party costs.

    egguchom Report

    #64

    I Teach Swimming To Kids For Free Even Though I Was Offered Money. Mombie Demands That I Have To Teach Her Son Exclusively. And To Give Her The Money Offered As I Don't Need It

    Parent demanding free swimming lessons for son despite teacher's refusal to teach during pool hours due to safety concerns.

    pretent_its_witty Report

    #65

    Are The Kids Getting The Designer Stuff, Or The Parent?

    Screenshot of a social media post showing outrageous parent demands for designer clothes and purses to avoid bullying at school.

    egguchom Report

    #66

    An Oldie But A Goodie

    One-star review showing an outrageous parent demand involving children and elephant behavior at a zoo.

    egguchom Report

    #67

    How Much Does It Cost?

    Parent’s outrageous demand for a free Nintendo Switch sparked online comments about children and parenting expectations.

    egguchom Report

    #68

    Making Yourself Look Pretty Bad Here

    Text message exchange showing a parent making outrageous demands citing being a single mom in a tattoo price negotiation.

    egguchom Report

    #69

    Fb Think Of The Children

    Text on a blue background humorously advising to consider friends with children before spending money, highlighting outrageous parental demands.

    egguchom Report

    #70

    My Personal Favorite

    Text post discussing science on children not being major virus vectors, questioning mask use, related to parents and children debates.

    Outside-Pen5158 Report

    #71

    I Know The Rules

    Parents making outrageous demands at a play area due to child height rules and staff attitude causing a bad experience.

    egguchom Report

    #72

    Their Minds Will Be Corrupted

    Parent review warning about inappropriate content, highlighting outrageous demands parents make because they have kids.

    egguchom Report

    #73

    My Child Is Traumatized For Life

    Entrance of Dorney Park amusement park with a clock tower under a clear sky, illustrating outrageous parental demands.

    egguchom Report

    #74

    LOL

    Text message of a struggling single mom making demands, paired with a dismissive meme, highlighting outrageous parent demands.

    egguchom Report

    #75

    Stop Promising Your Kids Stuff You Don't Have

    Screenshot of a parent demanding favors and causing conflict over a trampoline due to outrageous demands related to having kids.

    egguchom Report

    #76

    How Could You Possibly Suggest That My Girl Wear Boy Clothes

    Social media conversation showing parents making outrageous demands related to their children and baby clothes.

    egguchom Report

    #77

    Pretty Clear To Me…

    Screenshot of a negative review mentioning kids and babies, highlighting parents making outrageous demands related to children.

    mabel_loves_taquitos Report

    #78

    The Mouse Doesn't Come Out

    Review complaining about Chuck E Cheese being overcrowded with kids, showing parents' outrageous demands involving children’s experience.

    Outside-Pen5158 Report

    #79

    Age Discrimination

    Parent complaints about family pool policies and lifeguards causing outrage over child safety and control demands.

    egguchom Report

    #80

    I Loved The Deep End

    Parent's outrageous demands and safety concerns at a wave pool after a near-drowning incident involving kids at a water park.

    egguchom Report

    #81

    Important To Note Their Daughter Was A Premature Baby

    Review expressing disappointment with Disney's lack of respect for people with disabilities despite long-term customer loyalty.

    egguchom Report

    #82

    Lawsuit Waiting To Happen

    Parent review complaining about aquatic center rules, highlighting outrageous demands parents make just because they have kids.

    egguchom Report

    #83

    Are We Thinking Of The Same "Frozen" Or Am I Missing Something Here

    Review excerpt of Frozen - The Musical noting inappropriate content for young kids, highlighting outrageous demands made by parents because of their children.

    egguchom Report

    #84

    Moana Parent's Review

    Screenshot of a parent’s negative movie review expressing concerns about children’s content and appropriateness.

    egguchom Report

    #85

    1 Sign Not Good Enough

    Screenshot of a negative review warning that a Mount Vernon video is not suitable for children due to violent content.

    egguchom Report

    #86

    Your Kids Aren't The Center Of Everyone's World

    One-star review complaining about kids being upset over denied access to arcade games during private party.

    egguchom Report

    #87

    Fb Drama

    Screenshot of a Facebook post describing parents making outrageous demands due to having kids in a group chat.

    egguchom Report

    #88

    A Pub

    Negative review of a family meal experience highlighting discrimination against children and outrageous demands from parents.

    egguchom Report

    #89

    Ruined Two Kid's Lives

    Text message exchange showing outrageous demands parents make just because they have kids, highlighting difficult negotiations.

    egguchom Report

    #90

    Just Stupidity! (Translated From My Native Language)

    Parent review complaining about poor service and upsetting experiences related to their child during a visit.

    Outside-Pen5158 Report

    #91

    Pretty Please

    Golden Retriever adoption listing highlighting parental demands and concerns about affordability for kids and family dogs.

    egguchom Report

    #92

    I Guess The Parent Wants The Shirt More Than The Kid

    Text message exchange showing parents making outrageous demands just because they have kids, negotiating price for a shirt.

    egguchom Report

    #93

    Adult Kid?

    Social media post showing a parent making an outrageous demand to accommodate adult kids and grandson.

    egguchom Report

    #94

    Poor Single Mother Got A Free Car. How Will Her Child Survive?

    Social media post criticizing a single mom's car gift and maintenance costs highlighting outrageous parent demands.

    egguchom Report

    #95

    The Entitlement To Other People's Stuff

    Text message exchange showing a parent making outrageous demands involving their kid to negotiate the price of an iPad.

    egguchom Report

    #96

    Never Seen Someone Ask For A Bigger Tip

    Text message exchange showing a delivery driver asking for extra tip due to raising kids, sparking a single mother response.

    egguchom Report

    #97

    Can't Pay

    WhatsApp chat showing a single mom making demands related to her son, highlighting outrageous parent behavior with kids.

    egguchom Report

    #98

    They Were Trapped

    Customer review describing lack of respect and outrage toward theater staff amid a storm impacting elderly and children.

    egguchom Report

    #99

    Write Your Name On A List

    Review highlighting outrageous demands parents made when animation team ignored a crying child during face painting event.

    egguchom Report

    #100

    You're The Reason I'm Late To Pick Up My Kid

    Text conversation showing a parent making outrageous demands due to being late to pick up their child.

    egguchom Report

    #101

    Sigh

    Parent outrage over trampoline giveaway as disabled child’s Christmas ruined by delayed reply from entitled parent demanding favors for kids

    egguchom Report

    #102

    Liar Liar

    Text message exchange showing a parent making outrageous demands and excuses involving kids to lower a price.

    egguchom Report

    #103

    Extra Sugar = Ruined Cookies

    Parent shares a story about making Thanksgiving gingerbread cookies for their child facing challenges with sticky dough.

    egguchom Report

    #104

    Dino

    Review describing parents making outrageous demands due to their children’s fear during amusement park rides.

    egguchom Report

    #105

    Pretty Please

    Text conversation showing parents making outrageous demands using their kids as reasons to lower prices.

    egguchom Report

    #106

    Red Flag

    Text message exchange showing outrageous demands from a parent asking for $250 to pay for a babysitter on a date.

    egguchom Report

    #107

    Law Abiding

    Review of Springfields Adventure Land with parents making outrageous demands due to children and strict rules on kids’ activities.

    egguchom Report

    #108

    Think Of The Statue Children

    Review excerpt criticizing tourists' behavior around statues, highlighting outrageous demands parents make because they have kids.

    egguchom Report

    #109

    T.t

    Screenshot of a social media conversation showing parents making outrageous demands related to their kids.

    egguchom Report

    #110

    Is It For You Or For Your Kid?

    Facebook conversation showing parents making outrageous demands involving children's clothes and gifts during Christmas.

    egguchom Report

    #111

    I Can't Remember If I Posted This LOL

    Text message exchange showing parents making outrageous demands for free work due to their child's birthday and status requests.

    egguchom Report

