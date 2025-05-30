ADVERTISEMENT

People are far more alike than you might think! Despite cultural and other differences, the human experience is incredibly similar. Usually, it’s the small things in life that unite us. Whether that’s accidentally hitting your elbow on a hard surface, getting stuck behind someone having issues at self-checkout, or rereading your own awesome social media post after someone gives it a like.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Our team at Bored Panda has ventured all over the internet to collect some of the funniest and weirdest examples of common and relatable things that most people have done or experienced but rarely talk about. Keep scrolling to check these witty memes and posts out!