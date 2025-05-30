ADVERTISEMENT

People are far more alike than you might think! Despite cultural and other differences, the human experience is incredibly similar. Usually, it’s the small things in life that unite us. Whether that’s accidentally hitting your elbow on a hard surface, getting stuck behind someone having issues at self-checkout, or rereading your own awesome social media post after someone gives it a like.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Our team at Bored Panda has ventured all over the internet to collect some of the funniest and weirdest examples of common and relatable things that most people have done or experienced but rarely talk about. Keep scrolling to check these witty memes and posts out!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man in a suit typing on keyboard, illustrating memes encapsulating the human experience and modern habits.

grinsfromthegrave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Man in jumpsuit standing against stone wall, illustrating human experience waiting humor in relatable meme.

    seanjetravers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Distorted face meme humorously illustrating the human experience of sudden nerve pain after hitting the elbow.

    4rotorfury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    No matter how much technology progresses and the innovations you see, your ability to connect with other people will never go out of style. (Well, unless AI becomes sentient and goes all Matrix on us, but let’s not be so pessimistic for a bit.) Empathy, good communication, authenticity, relatability, and active listening are all ‘soft’ skills that are incredibly helpful in life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not just in your career but also while you’re interacting with your family, friends, and complete strangers. After all, unless you live alone in the wilderness, you’ll constantly interact with people nearly every day of your life. But even if you’re not particularly emotionally intelligent right now, luckily, it’s something that you can develop.
    #4

    Tweet humor about doctors’ offices telling patients to arrive early but often running late, reflecting relatable human experience memes.

    codyghosthost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thankfully, my current physician is not that guy but prior doctors were right there.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tweet comparing feelings of eating alone at school versus work, illustrating relatable human experience memes.

    aschiavone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Tweet about the human experience, highlighting a common adult mistake with humor in relatable meme content.

    jordanconnealy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Your emotional intelligence (also known as EI or EQ) is your ability to express and control your own emotions while also understanding, interpreting, and responding to the emotions of other people.

    While your IQ is related to book smarts, your EQ revolves around your interactions with other human beings in the real world.
    #7

    Woman in a nightgown trying to stay sleepy while opening a door meme illustrating human experience moments.

    instagram Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Man lying on the ground smiling at his phone, illustrating memes encapsulating the human experience with humor and relatability.

    TheHeroShiba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tweet by user Jordan about the relatable human experience of confusion at self-checkout machines.

    jordan_stratton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s natural to wonder how emotionally intelligent you are. While there are tests that you can take, there are general signs to be aware of, too. Verywell Mind explains that some of the main signs of emotional intelligence include things like:

    1. Identifying and describing what people feel;
    2. Being aware of personal strengths and weaknesses;
    3. Self-confidence, as well as self-acceptance;
    4. Letting go of mistakes, as well as accepting and embracing change;
    5. Being curious, especially about other people;
    6. Feeling empathy and concern for others;
    7. Accepting responsibility for your actions when you make mistakes;
    8. Managing your emotions when things get tough.
    #10

    Person wiping face in kitchen, meme about forgetting to wash the pot, highlighting relatable human experience memes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Woman watching YouTube reviews on computer, illustrating relatable moments in memes about the human experience.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hoi-polloi avatar
    Hoi-Polloi
    Hoi-Polloi
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For extra coolness, maybe watch the reviews before buying...?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    SpongeBob wide-eyed in bed unable to sleep, illustrating relatable memes about the human experience.

    myinvitelink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Harvard Business School, emotional intelligence has become a “must-have skill” and it is the strongest predictor of performance at work.

    “Employees with high emotional intelligence are more likely to stay calm under pressure, resolve conflict effectively, and respond to co-workers with empathy.”
    #13

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post illustrating relatable human experience with a worn napkin from a glove compartment.

    SentenceReduced Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Tweet by Bob Phillips humorously describing the human experience of paper cuts leading to many encounters with citrus fruit.

    BobTheSuit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the need to repeatedly plunge the hand into salt.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Cartoon character carefully packing extra underwear for a trip, humorously capturing human experience memes.

    PradipJayakumar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One never knows the outcome of a trip to Taco Bell, better safe than sorry.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Identifying a lack of emotional intelligence can be pretty tough. HBR notes that the main components of EQ include:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    1. Self-awareness;
    2. Self-management;
    3. Social awareness;
    4. Relationship management.

    Meanwhile, some indicators that you or someone else at work might have low EQ include things like blaming others when things don’t go as planned, regular outbursts, and strained conversations.
    #16

    Potato masher refusing to be removed from kitchen drawer in a meme about human experience humor.

    psychokiller90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Middle-aged man in a car looking disappointed about not finding parking, reflecting human experience in memes.

    WinterCarrot8003 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Person lying in bed checking phone battery percentage, relatable meme about human experience and daily habits.

    myinvitelink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For some people, emotional intelligence is something that comes naturally to them. For others, it’s something that they take a while to develop, while others still need to be very intentional about practicing it.

    Some of the main ways that you can raise your EQ include things like journaling, where you record your emotions and reflect on how they influenced your decisions and interactions. That way, you know what mistakes you made and what not to do in the future.
    #19

    Man wearing headphones with a sad expression, representing memes encapsulating the human experience in music disappointment.

    meirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was the cr@p shoot for generations! I remember buying albums from one song on the radio and the cover art.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Man wearing a silly rhino hat waiting for friend to notice, a meme encapsulating the human experience humorously.

    BattleSquidZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Foot pressing hard against car seat back, humorously capturing a relatable human experience meme.

    tacarracomedy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You can also raise your EQ by practicing active listening to others (where you don’t just wait for your turn to speak and you’re not distracted by screens), paying attention to your emotions, and undergoing in-depth 360-degree individual assessments.

    On top of that, you can take various online and in-person courses to understand your strengths, weaknesses, and limitations better.
    #22

    Pot of pasta with a humorous meme expressing regret over making the worst pasta, capturing relatable human experience memes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Man with skeptical expression watching someone search inefficiently online, illustrating memes encapsulating the human experience.

    nibsitaas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Tweet about the human experience describing the feeling of chasing after a ping pong ball as dehumanizing.

    Swhln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Honestly, it’s not all that surprising that most of us have experienced many—if not all—of the things featured in this list. To a greater or lesser extent, most people’s lives are very similar.

    Even if you live like a hermit in nature, have a bazillion dollars in your trust fund, or have a totally unique job that barely anyone else does, you’re still not immune to, say, small accidents like hitting the ulnar nerve (aka ‘funny bone’) in their elbow and getting that weird tingling sensation.
    #25

    Tweet discussing surprising statistics about internal dialogue in people, illustrating human experience through relatable memes.

    Elron-Cupboard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hoi-polloi avatar
    Hoi-Polloi
    Hoi-Polloi
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, the study was commissioned to give people a smug sense that somewhere out there, there are people dumber than oneself.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Tweet about feeling bad for missing Duolingo goals, reflecting on human experience memes about motivation and habit struggles.

    tuanusser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Man in a hat tearing up while deleting unused apps, illustrating common human experience in humorous meme form.

    reddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s by opening up about those small moments of friction with other people and your environment that you begin to realize how similar everyone really is. If you start opening up about all the little things you experience in your daily life, you might come to the conclusion that you’re way more similar to other individuals than you are different.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sure, everyone is unique in some small ways. But the core human experience, especially during your mundane routine, is fairly relatable to most people on Earth. You’ve got work or studies to get to, groceries to buy, food to cook and eat, chores to do, kids to raise, and a hundred other small things to do every day.
    #28

    Man in glasses and suit smiling while holding a phone, illustrating relatable human experience meme concept.

    mememachine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Woman making different facial expressions representing getting in, being in, and getting out of the shower in relatable human experience memes.

    builtwithlove9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Close-up of a surprised face meme illustrating common human experience in relatable memes about freezing drinks.

    DevianceSX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Which of these experiences that we’ve featured in this list do you vibe with the most? Which ones were the most and least relatable?

    Be sure to upvote the pics that you think match your life well. Was there anything super common that you think we might have missed? Tell us what you think in the comments!
    #31

    Father graduates as doctor celebrating achievement with daughter, capturing relatable moments from human experience memes.

    Dared_Fox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Tweet screenshot about explaining to parents the outlook of people under 40, illustrating human experience memes.

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Man in a kitchen eating a "temporary" snack while deciding on a "formal permanent snack," showing relatable human experience.

    ExoticShock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Man driving a car with a confused expression, illustrating a relatable meme about the human experience of zoning out.

    QuickResidentjoe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Man at a campfire getting smoke blown in his face, illustrating relatable moments in memes about the human experience.

    Verb Energy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Tweet from Ross about weather that captures a common human experience with changing temperatures and wardrobe regrets.

    coachross525 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Older man standing in black clothes outdoors with meme text about feeling excluded, illustrating human experience memes.

    JollySimple188 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Man humorously overwhelmed while shopping at grocery store aisles, illustrating relatable moments from human experience memes.

    nibsitaas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Person in ornate medieval white and gold robe raising hand, illustrating a meme about the human experience and social interactions.

    MS4wLjABAAAA9eeWaQ2H Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    View from a car of a large log flying off a truck on a forest road, illustrating memes encapsulating human experience.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Justinas Keturka
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Man showing disappointment and frustration after accidentally closing music app, a relatable meme encapsulating the human experience.

    WinterCarrot8003 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Social media post humorously reflecting human experience about airport gate checks and food plans.

    alexisJdarling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Tweet about kids questioning life before the internet, humorously highlighting human experience and common misinformation.

    TheGrimReefah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Meme comparing doctors in medical dramas and real life, highlighting a humorous take on mystery illness diagnosis.

    Celestial-Salamander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Man lying down looking tired with captions about being too tired to pee and too full of pee to sleep, relatable meme human experience.

    TheAxiomaticGaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Man giving thumbs up with text about meeting once at a party, highlighting memes encapsulating the human experience.

    reddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Baby Yoda wearing a brown coat with a loading symbol on its forehead, illustrating relatable human experience meme.

    memegoates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    TV remote shown normally versus distorted after accidentally sitting on it, illustrating relatable human experience memes.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    SpongeBob SquarePants looking worried, representing anticipation of a missed call, a relatable human experience meme.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Blurred cartoon character holding ears excitedly, illustrating the human experience of discovering new sounds in favorite songs.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Pigeon standing on snow with erratic footprints, a meme capturing the human experience of distracted phone calls.

    bevanj007gmail1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Cartoon woman looking disappointed at laptop, relatable meme about checking transaction history in human experience memes.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Cat sitting on a chair using a computer with text about making a lifelong email, capturing relatable human experience meme.

    ShitpostGate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Penguin meme humorously depicting a person nervously checking if anyone saw them using a calculator, capturing human experience.

    Blizzardx_7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    A humorous meme about washing machines lying about cycle time, reflecting relatable human experiences in everyday life.

    lemonbalmbaby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Tweet about rubbing eyes with a laughing emoji, illustrating relatable memes encapsulating the human experience.

    babyariees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Two people in a store aisle, one pretending to browse while waiting, illustrating relatable memes about the human experience.

    MerakiNikki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Tweet showing a large cockroach on a person's shoulder representing the human experience of an itchy shirt tag sensation.

    sedimoandrew23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Alt text: A humorous meme showing a boy slowly transforming into a beaver, capturing relatable human experience in meme form.

    Beth_Jdv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Tweet showing a humorous meme about random ear noises, reflecting relatable human experience moments.

    Hybreed_SA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Screenshot of a meme humorously discussing grocery store Black Friday deals, highlighting the human experience in everyday shopping.

    femme_fatale2022 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Tweet about haircuts and discomfort with hair in shirt, illustrating relatable memes on the human experience rarely discussed.

    lankancookie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Text meme about pretending not to see a message and forgetting, reflecting relatable human experience humor.

    Sad_Lawfulness_7049 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Tweet humorously criticizing the flaws of Microsoft Word, reflecting relatable human experience in digital frustration.

    ishanG24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Close-up of teary eyes and furrowed brow in a meme capturing the human experience of misunderstanding and confusion.

    chichu27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Close-up of a horse looking at a wooden wall, illustrating relatable memes about the human experience and emotions.

    thefilmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Meme featuring Luigi from Mario Kart with caption about passing drivers, reflecting human experience in humorous way.

    SIEFE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Hand adjusting car radio knob with caption about being lost, illustrating relatable human experience memes.

    truemoneysaver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Meme showing a tired character labeled professional idiot, reflecting relatable human experience humor.

    memegoates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Two people in a car shielding their eyes from bright headlights, illustrating memes encapsulating the human experience.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    SpongeBob memes humorously illustrating differences in rating perceptions, capturing human experience through popular meme culture.

    im_providenc3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Close-up of a distorted face expressing discomfort with text about chest pain, illustrating relatable human experience memes.

    SATANICWORSHIPER666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Man sweating nervously while trying to understand card game rules, a relatable meme about the human experience.

    wanabepilot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Meme showing a pen assembled and disassembled representing human experience and inner mental dialogue.

    Cbapp96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Skeleton sitting on a bus looking tired with text about counting hours left at work, a relatable meme about human experience.

    SHERMY666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Meme showing a character leaning back in a chair, capturing human experience moments rarely discussed.

    WinterCarrot8003 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Close-up meme showing mouth with painful canker sores, illustrating human experience humor in relatable way.

    myinvitelink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    A meme humorously capturing the human experience of childhood curiosity and imagination with drinking a mysterious bubbly glass.

    HMKingHenryIX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!