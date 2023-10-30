31 People Reveal What They’re Not Going To Do Ever Again In Their Life
Most of us probably have some list, whether written or ‘written’ in our heads, of things that we want to do in our lives. It may be some activities, such as, let’s say, scuba diving, or visiting some location that we dreamed of. However, there are also things that we don’t really wish to go through, but sometimes it’s unavoidable; I mean things like surgeries or puberty.
But, in any way, sometimes when our dreams become reality, it leaves us disappointed. These activities that we were so much looking forward to didn't even bring us joy, this dream country that looked like paradise led to disappointment or something that looked so fun while others were doing it made our whole life flash before our eyes.
On that note, not long ago, one Reddit user started a discussion online asking folks what things they did once in their life but have no wish to do again. People online confessed to quite a variety of things that they realized doing once was enough, if not even too much. So here are 31 of them - sit back, scroll through them and share your opinion!
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Get married. Once was enough
Be born.
Go see the ball drop on New Years Eve in Times Square. Crowded, cold, and full of drunk, rowdy people. It was an experience I’ll always remember but never doing it again.
EDIT: Also forgot to add no going to the bathroom for about 3 hours because you are stuck in the crowd unless of course you want to just whip it out and relieve yourself outside which was definitely an option for some folks. Oh and the puking for the guys that started celebrating a little too early.
Sleep with my cousin.
Try to change another person.
Sadly, too many people never wake up to this. I was 11 when the song “Don’t Change” by INXS came out. I asked my 17yo uncle’s best friend (a glam, glitter post punk queer whom I idolized & related to) what the lyrics meant and he gave me a full on life lesson about accepting people for who they are, never trying to change them and walking away from them if you’re not compatible or comfortable with maintaining the friendship cos they’ll never change. It’s one of those formative experiences that has always stuck with me. Probably because I had a severe crush on him and, until he died of AIDS 5 or 6 years later, he was my ideal future & romantic dream. In retrospect, he was my relationship guru and left me with so many life lessons. Love people for who they are, even you have to do so from a distance. Because you’ll never change someone.
Paint the outside of my house by myself.
Been there, done that. Cheap enough to probably do it again, but man! On the positive note, I am now way more comfortable and steady on ladders. And with meeting sleepy bats under gable vents while on a ladder.
Skydiving. Absolutely amazing experience, but I came down in some woods, shattered my tibia and massively dislocated my ankle when I landed on a fallen tree. Surgeon told me in no uncertain terms that jumping again would be risking my ability to walk.
This! I’ve no issue with heights of flights and I landed perfectly on target, but it was damn uncomfortable & now that I experienced the sensation, I know I never need to again.
Drive my car 100 mph. Did it for kicks on a backroad. Crazy to think about now.
Had a child.
Drink to get drunk. I did it once, in the company of trusted friends, and my overwhelming feeling was, 'this is it? Boring.'. Then I had my first (and only) hangover. Never again. I get migraines. Why would I do something to bring me more pain?
As opposed to drinking to cope or drinking to quell nerves?
Start dating someone who I already broken up with.
Went to a strip club.
No thanks. I do ***not*** see the appeal.
3 hours later I'm down $200 and taking a taxi home with a downright biblical case of blueballs.
I do not need to spend that damn much money just to end up cranking one out alone in my bed before I go to sleep. I can do that any time for free.
It’s a multifaceted job. In my 20s, my femme/lipstick lesbian GBF would strip on weekdays at a popular club in SF. She’d pay me to go and sit opposite side of stage from guests, as far away as possible, & give me a wad of $10s & $20s. She’d dance for the clientele who’d give her $1s & $5s. I’d pull out a $10/$20 so she’d come over and focus on me. It trained them to pull out bigger bills. She walk with much more cash. I also used to fly with her to Vegas 1 weekend a month where she made bank! In both situations, I could tell the workers who were doing it for easy cash & those who were doing it to support addictions or to simply survive. Stripping, dancing & sex work can be enriching, empowering choices for some. It can be a horrible, desperate & only choice for others.
Be fat. I weighed 296 and I lost 50 pounds and feel so much lighter, faster, better looking and more flexible I still want to lose another 20 but I feel great I never want to look like that ever again
Oktoberfest in Munich. Expensive, overwhelming and just plain disgusting.
A poly relationship
You’ve gotta have a strong, stable & secure relationship with yourself and your partners to pull this off. Not to mention a complete lack of jealousy & distrust. I just feel bad for established couples who open their relationship or go poly when one of the partners aren’t as truly open to the idea. It often seems to be a compromise they feel they have to make to maintain or save their current relationship because their partner is cajoling them into it. And then they realize they’re more unhappy or it becomes more dysfunctional than if they’d just ended the partnership to which they fought to keep. I’ve two newly single friends who left their long term relationships because they were the consenting half of a newly poly situation. Both only agreed to it with their partners because they didn’t want to lose all they’d created together and, mostly, because they didn’t want be alone. Each found their open/poly relationship to be untenable and worse.
Drowned. Do not recommend. It was painful and terrifying. I still have nightmares and it happened over 20 years ago.
I came out of a coma, but was still on a ventilator and the feeling when the doctors tried to remove it. No air, can't breathe! I still have nightmares.
A marathon. Mostly run 5k races. I was part of a running group through the local Y and a few were training. I'd join them for their training runs for fun as I'd never done long runs.
Long story short, I signed up for the race the others were doing and I hated it. The marathon mindset was actually different from the training runs. The others were more focused on getting good finish times. Almost DNF but ran at my own pace just to finish without dying.
Two marathons in my twenties. Two knee surgeries in my thirties. Now I can forecast the weather with my right knee & leg.
Think things will get better.
Whether its a toxic relationship, a bad family member, or an awful workplace these things ain't getting better.
Go to a casino. I don’t see the appeal.
I jumped off a cliff into a lake once. That was enough for me. I really don't like the feeling of falling but I had told myself that I was going to do it. And that cliff was so high that, once my body realized it was falling, and I kept falling, I kinda went into a fight or flight response and didn't like the way it felt.
Cheat
Glad he (OceansideGuy23) learned from his mistake. Cheating is to feel a sense of validation, but it’s wholly inauthentic. It also creates a shame spiral for people who already need a sense of validation because they’re shameful of who they are. Or maybe they cheated because they’re just a******s who are incapable of love. Sad!!!
Rollercoaster
Went to Paris, even though I didn't want to.
Never do that s**t again.
Paris is like any large city. You’ll find what you want if you know where to look. I will say, of all major cities I’ve visited, Paris is probs the strongest love/hate relationship I have. Closely inching out Tokyo & Delhi.
Married my 1st Wife, 36 years ago and still Married.
Gone through puberty.
Currently on the third one, technically. First two were simultaneous and incomplete (being intersex is fun), now I'm finishing the female one in my early 40s.
Bobsled in Tyrol Austria.
It was a part of the tour I was on if we wanted to. It was in summer, so 4 of us were "driven" down the course by an Olympic medalist who steered the vehicle.
Though I was gonna die. No lie. Had no control of my neck, and thank God for the safetey gear and helmet.
It's way worse than any roller-coaster I've been on. It felt like a strongman was pushing my head in all directions.
Ate seal meat.
Hopefully not have another craniotomy. That really sucked.
Visit Key West. Big, ugly, dirty, dug-filled city on an island.
Chocolate covered cherries. Disgusting.
The musical *Cats*. Being lit on fire would be more enjoyable.
Apple picking.
I'm almost 60 and my husband is always afraid when I have a bright idea. My doctor the other day counted that broke ten bones and cracked two. Edit: Plus with all the stupid stuff I did (like hitchhiking), how am I not dead yet?
Almost everything I did in my 20s is on my "never gain" list. My wife and I often joke that we don't talk about my 20s whenever something comes up that reminds me of those dark times.
I'm almost 60 and my husband is always afraid when I have a bright idea. My doctor the other day counted that broke ten bones and cracked two. Edit: Plus with all the stupid stuff I did (like hitchhiking), how am I not dead yet?
Almost everything I did in my 20s is on my "never gain" list. My wife and I often joke that we don't talk about my 20s whenever something comes up that reminds me of those dark times.