On that note, not long ago, one Reddit user started a discussion online asking folks what things they did once in their life but have no wish to do again. People online confessed to quite a variety of things that they realized doing once was enough, if not even too much. So here are 31 of them - sit back, scroll through them and share your opinion!

But, in any way, sometimes when our dreams become reality, it leaves us disappointed. These activities that we were so much looking forward to didn't even bring us joy, this dream country that looked like paradise led to disappointment or something that looked so fun while others were doing it made our whole life flash before our eyes.

Most of us probably have some list, whether written or ‘written’ in our heads, of things that we want to do in our lives. It may be some activities, such as, let’s say, scuba diving, or visiting some location that we dreamed of. However, there are also things that we don’t really wish to go through, but sometimes it’s unavoidable; I mean things like surgeries or puberty.

#1 Get married. Once was enough

#2 Be born.

#3 Go see the ball drop on New Years Eve in Times Square. Crowded, cold, and full of drunk, rowdy people. It was an experience I’ll always remember but never doing it again.



EDIT: Also forgot to add no going to the bathroom for about 3 hours because you are stuck in the crowd unless of course you want to just whip it out and relieve yourself outside which was definitely an option for some folks. Oh and the puking for the guys that started celebrating a little too early.

#4 Sleep with my cousin.

#5 Try to change another person.

#6 Paint the outside of my house by myself.

#7 Skydiving. Absolutely amazing experience, but I came down in some woods, shattered my tibia and massively dislocated my ankle when I landed on a fallen tree. Surgeon told me in no uncertain terms that jumping again would be risking my ability to walk.

#8 Drive my car 100 mph. Did it for kicks on a backroad. Crazy to think about now.

#9 Had a child.

#10 Drink to get drunk. I did it once, in the company of trusted friends, and my overwhelming feeling was, 'this is it? Boring.'. Then I had my first (and only) hangover. Never again. I get migraines. Why would I do something to bring me more pain?

#11 Start dating someone who I already broken up with.

#12 Went to a strip club.



No thanks. I do ***not*** see the appeal.



3 hours later I'm down $200 and taking a taxi home with a downright biblical case of blueballs.



I do not need to spend that damn much money just to end up cranking one out alone in my bed before I go to sleep. I can do that any time for free.

#13 Be fat. I weighed 296 and I lost 50 pounds and feel so much lighter, faster, better looking and more flexible I still want to lose another 20 but I feel great I never want to look like that ever again

#14 Oktoberfest in Munich. Expensive, overwhelming and just plain disgusting.

#15 A poly relationship

#16 Drowned. Do not recommend. It was painful and terrifying. I still have nightmares and it happened over 20 years ago.

#17 A marathon. Mostly run 5k races. I was part of a running group through the local Y and a few were training. I'd join them for their training runs for fun as I'd never done long runs.



Long story short, I signed up for the race the others were doing and I hated it. The marathon mindset was actually different from the training runs. The others were more focused on getting good finish times. Almost DNF but ran at my own pace just to finish without dying.

#18 Get a Brazilian wax

#19 Think things will get better.



Whether its a toxic relationship, a bad family member, or an awful workplace these things ain't getting better.

#20 Go to a casino. I don’t see the appeal.

#21 I jumped off a cliff into a lake once. That was enough for me. I really don't like the feeling of falling but I had told myself that I was going to do it. And that cliff was so high that, once my body realized it was falling, and I kept falling, I kinda went into a fight or flight response and didn't like the way it felt.

#22 Cheat

#23 Rollercoaster

#24 Went to Paris, even though I didn't want to.



Never do that s**t again.

#25 Married my 1st Wife, 36 years ago and still Married.

#26 Gone through puberty.

#27 Bobsled in Tyrol Austria.



It was a part of the tour I was on if we wanted to. It was in summer, so 4 of us were "driven" down the course by an Olympic medalist who steered the vehicle.



Though I was gonna die. No lie. Had no control of my neck, and thank God for the safetey gear and helmet.



It's way worse than any roller-coaster I've been on. It felt like a strongman was pushing my head in all directions.

#28 Ate seal meat.

#29 Hopefully not have another craniotomy. That really sucked.

#30 Visit Key West. Big, ugly, dirty, dug-filled city on an island.



Chocolate covered cherries. Disgusting.



The musical *Cats*. Being lit on fire would be more enjoyable.



Apple picking.