Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“This Makes Me Sick!”: Thieves Fake Seizure To Steal Puppies In Disturbing Robbery
News, US

“This Makes Me Sick!”: Thieves Fake Seizure To Steal Puppies In Disturbing Robbery

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

In a display of cruelty that has shocked viewers, a group of thieves staged a fake medical emergency in order to steal two baby bulldogs from a Colorado pet shop named Perfect Pets last Sunday (February 23).

According to authorities, the disturbing incident happened around 1:30 pm local, when three men entered the store separately, determined to steal the two puppies valued at $4,299 each.

Highlights
  • Thieves staged a fake seizure to steal bulldog puppies from a Colorado pet store.
  • A store employee intervened, but the thieves managed to escape with the puppies.
  • The man who faked the seizure was arrested; two accomplices remain at large.
  • A good Samaritan returned one of the stolen puppies after buying it from a street vendor.

Security footage captured the moment in which one of the men suddenly collapsed on the floor and started having a false seizure. His fall immediately scared all the kids and puppies in the store, with the animals barking in unison as store workers rushed to lend aid.

Seizing the opportunity, one of the men then strolled to the back area of the store, lifted the lid of one of the puppy cages, and violently grabbed the two puppies before being noticed by a worker.

RELATED:

    A group of thieves feigned having a seizure in order to violently steal two bulldog puppies from a pet store in Colorado

    Pet store interior with customers; main focus on puppies amidst a disturbing robbery.

    Image credits: ArapahoeSO

    “It was obviously a decoy to distract employees and people towards that guy on the floor,” Bianca Rose Larsen, the store manager, told ABC.

    The brave worker was able to grab the criminal, who fled the scene with the animals and lost his balance momentarily, causing the puppies to hit the floor. Despite her best efforts, the man was able to grab both pets again and run away.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Thief in pet store stealing puppies from a display, caught on security camera during disturbing robbery.

    Image credits: ArapahoeSO

    “He threw them around like pieces of meat and just grabbed them and scrambled out of here,” Larsen recounted, describing the incident as “brutal” and “disturbing.”

    According to reports by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), the man then reunited with one of his accomplices, and the two fled the scene in a Cadillac Escalade, leaving the decoy behind.

    Thieves in pet store faking seizure while stealing puppies, disturbing robbery caught on security camera.

    Image credits: ArapahoeSO

    Police managed to arrest the man accused of faking the seizure, identifying him as 37-year-old Timothy Davis. The man was booked on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft, and drug possession.

    The other two suspects, however, remain at large.

    A Good Samaritan returned one of the pets the following day. However, the second puppy remains missing

    Two adorable puppies wearing bow ties sit on plush cushions, related to a disturbing puppy theft.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

    The store workers returned to their homes defeated that night, but on Monday morning, good news arrived in the shape of an unidentified Good Samaritan, who had bought one of the puppies from a street vendor in Denver and decided to return it to the store upon hearing of the robbery.

    Man in an orange shirt related to puppy theft incident.

    Image credits: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

    According to the store, the unnamed girl paid $1,500 for the animal. Perfect Pets was offering a $4,000 reward for the safe return of both pets, but it’s unclear if the Good Samaritan received any compensation.

    SUV involved in puppies theft parked near a tailor shop.

    Image credits: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

    “She immediately called the store when she recognized her puppy matched the photos in the story,” an official reported.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ArapahoeSO

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sadly, according to Larsen, this is far from the first time Perfect Pets has been targeted by thieves, with the store experiencing a rise in these incidents in the last two weeks.

    “It should be a warm, happy, loving environment with all these puppies. Instead, you’re just working and in fear that someone is going to steal one,” she said.

    “Lowest of the low.” Netizens were disgusted by the incident, demanding the harshest penalties for the robbers

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment about a disturbing robbery where thieves steal puppies.

    Text expressing disgust about thieves faking a seizure to steal puppies in a robbery.

    Nicholas Jack Metcalf comments, "Those poor pups..." in response to thieves stealing puppies.

    Comment by Maga Megan condemning a disturbing robbery involving a seizure plot to steal puppies.

    Comment by Sophia Leah reacting to a disturbing robbery involving puppies, expressing dismay with "Some people are just terrible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment discussing disturbing puppy theft incidents.

    Comment by Darryl Hpsn expressing anger, referencing thieves and puppies, with an angry emoji.

    Text message expressing outrage about thieves faking seizure to steal puppies.

    Comment on the disturbing robbery involving thieves and puppies, mentioning puppy mills.

    Comment expressing outrage about pet shop after puppies were stolen.

    Comment by Marc Bretz comparing thieves to puppy mill owners in a robbery involving puppies.

    Facebook comment discussing puppy theft versus adopting dogs from shelters.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    5

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought puppies weren't sold in pet shops any more. I live in Southern California and I haven't seen puppies sold at pet shops since I was a kid. My parents bought me a Chihuahua puppy from a pet store in the 1980s and she died of parvo a few days later because the pet shop conditions had been overcrowded and unsanitary, and she had been vaccinated too young. All of our other dogs came from shelters/rescues after that; it was a horrible situation. I'm honestly just appalled that pet stores still sell puppies in the US.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know. I thought they stopped selling live animals in stores a long time ago. This turned my stomach.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about you stop selling overbred, overpriced, designer dogs, and start hosting adoption events for some of the thousands of shelter dogs? I do hope the bastards get caught though, and the puppy is recovered.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    athinajohn avatar
    nm (he/him)
    nm (he/him)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In civilized countries no animals are sold at pet shops. US is not included in these countries.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought puppies weren't sold in pet shops any more. I live in Southern California and I haven't seen puppies sold at pet shops since I was a kid. My parents bought me a Chihuahua puppy from a pet store in the 1980s and she died of parvo a few days later because the pet shop conditions had been overcrowded and unsanitary, and she had been vaccinated too young. All of our other dogs came from shelters/rescues after that; it was a horrible situation. I'm honestly just appalled that pet stores still sell puppies in the US.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know. I thought they stopped selling live animals in stores a long time ago. This turned my stomach.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    moiradrake avatar
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    BoredLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about you stop selling overbred, overpriced, designer dogs, and start hosting adoption events for some of the thousands of shelter dogs? I do hope the bastards get caught though, and the puppy is recovered.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    athinajohn avatar
    nm (he/him)
    nm (he/him)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In civilized countries no animals are sold at pet shops. US is not included in these countries.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda