“The Worst Award Show I’ve Ever Watched”: The Most Cringeworthy Moments At The 2025 AMAs
The American Music Awards returned after a three-year hiatus, taking place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Voted entirely by fans, the awards were broadcast live on CBS on Monday (May 26). Billie Eilish was the biggest winner of the night, securing all seven of her nominations. She was followed by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, who each received three accolades.
Performers included host Jennifer Lopez, Lainey Wilson, Renee Rapp, Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Bale Shelton, and Gwen Stefani, as well as Icon Award recipient Janet Jackson and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Rod Stewart.
But the ceremony featured plenty of moments that sparked conversation beyond the awards themselves.
From influencers getting ignored on the red carpet to a pre-recorded performance, here are 10 of the most awkward, cringeworthy, or criticized moments from the 51st American Music Awards.
Gwen Stefani’s fake “live performance”
The award show featured Gwen performing some of her biggest hits, including Swallow My Tears off her new Bouquet LP, The Sweet Escape, and Hollaback Girl—only she wasn’t actually there.
Her performance, presented by her husband Blake Shelton, had reportedly been pre-recorded on Saturday, though many viewers believed they were watching it live.
“Seems the majority of viewers (including myself) were under the impression it was live lol,” one person wrote, sharing a clip of an audience member staring at a screen showing the pre-recorded performance.
“That's why her voice sounded off/weird to me,” remarked someone else.
“What happened to the AMAs really…we used to have proper nights with the greatest artists attending & performing live,” stated another disappointed viewer.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s air kiss
The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, shared an “air kiss” on the red carpet after a photographer asked, “How about a kiss photo?”
“Lol they can't stand each other 😂,” joked one viewer. Another commented, “Is the kiss in the room?”
A third, equally confused user asked, “What even is that 🤣🙄 Such terrible affection. Really kiss.”
Some speculated that Heidi avoided smooching her husband to keep her lipstick intact.
SZA leaving little to the imagination in a revealing dress
The 35-year-old Saturn singer flashed her bedazzled breast covers while accepting the awards for Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song.
SZA wore a black mermaid-style dress featuring a plunging neckline that showed off her curves.
“And this is how you dress to impress……said not one normal person,” one viewer commented on the risqué look.
The star, born Solána Imani Rowe, was also nominated for Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Hip-Hop Song, and Favorite R&B Album.
Benson Boone doing a flip, again
The Beautiful Things singer, who was nominated in five categories, did his signature flip while performing his single Mystical Magical—this time launching himself not from a piano, but down the steps of the Fontainebleau resort.
While Benson’s acrobatics drew cheers from the crowd, viewers at home were less impressed, with many saying the party trick was starting to get old.
“Did not see that coming,” one sarcastically wrote, while another said, “So impressive. so shocking. so cool man. keep doing it. we love it.”
A separate viewer shared, “Was cool the first time, now just kind of like, ‘Ok, we get it.’”
Benson was nominated for New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Song.
The most famous stars failing to show up
For an awards show returning to the air for the first time in three years, fans expected to see far more A-listers at the Fontainebleau Resort.
Notable absences included Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Chappell Roan, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift—all of whom were nominated in two or more categories.
“The worst 'award show' I’ve ever watched. Not announcing the biggest categories is such a scam,” one viewer fumed online.
“By far the most boring AMAs I’ve seen in YEARS. Hardly any artists there to begin with and really none I listen to besides Benson Boone. What a bummer!” agreed someone else.
“Where are the FAMOUS people? Is this the influencer music awards?” quipped another observer.
James Charles not getting attention on the red carpet
James, an influencer and beauty guru with over 20 million Instagram followers, posed on the red carpet wearing a black jacket, matching shorts, and colorful eyeshadow.
Viewers were left wondering why he had been invited to the event, roasting the 26-year-old internet personality for the apparent lack of camera flashes aimed at him on the red carpet.
“I’m so lost who is this :/” commented one confused user.
“They turned off the flashes?” asked someone else, while an additional observer said, “It might be because nobody knows who that is... just sayin'!”
Jennifer Lopez’s lesbian kiss with one of her dancers
J.Lo, who hosted the award show for the first time since 2015, kicked off the night with a six-minute dance medley of the biggest hits from the past year—just as she did a decade ago.
However, unlike the 2015 AMAs, there was no explanation beforehand that she intended to honor other artists' music, leaving viewers confused as to why she wasn’t dancing to her own songs.
During the performance, the On The Floor singer made out with her male and female backup dancers, something that definitely wasn’t on viewers’ bingo cards.
Tiffany Haddish, who was the first presenter, referenced the unexpected moment, saying, "How cool is it to have total superstar like J.Lo hosting the AMAs? Or as I call it, the JMAs.
"Our host has just danced to 23 hits in 6 minutes," she added. "Just from that opening number alone, Jenny from the block has got all her steps in for the day and got all her kisses in. Save some dancers for me, da*n! You ain’t the only one out here single."
Nikki Glaser’s jokes about aging in showbiz
Nikki joked about aging in show business as she took the stage to present the award for New Artist of the Year, which went to 25-year-old Gracie Abrams.
"J.Lo, my dream is to play your mom in a movie one day," she said, adding that she was honored to present the award because "it exemplifies one of the most important qualities the industry looks for in an artist: newness.
"As someone who just turned 35 in March—2019, my warning to all of the nominees tonight is, do not age," the comedian said. "The industry hates that."
"But, luckily you all now have the secret recipe for not aging," she concluded, "Money."
Many viewers found Nikki’s jokes awkward and not on par with her Golden Globes roasts. Later in the ceremony, the comedian sparked online chatter when Benson Boone appeared to ignore her as he approached the crowd during his performance.
Shaboozey’s tense moment with Megan Moroney over the origins of country music
Country stars Shaboozey and Megan Moroney had an awkward moment on stage while presenting Favorite Country Duo or Group.
Shaboozey started by remembering that country music has been a part of the AMAs’ history, recalling that the first award for Favorite Male Country Artist went to Charley Pride in 1974.
“That same year, Favorite Female Artist went to Lynn Anderson, and this award [Favorite Country Duo or Group] went to the Carter family, who basically invented country music,” said Megan.
The comment about the American folk group made Shaboozey look at his fellow country singer and laugh.
On social media, one user slammed Megan’s remark as “yet another attempt to whitewash history.” Another disagreed, writing, “Why are they trying to rewrite history lmao, this is why cowboy CARTER is so important,” referencing Beyoncé’s successful country album.
Streamer Kai Cenat announcing awards on Twitch
Famous streamer Kai Cenat announced the winners of two awards—Social Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year—during a Twitch livestream, a move that reflected the organizers’ attempt to modernize the ceremony and attract younger audiences.
Then, during the actual televised event, Kai presented Favorite Female R&B Artist with Alix Earle.
Many criticized the decision as “unprofessional,” arguing that the AMAs should be reserved for musicians. “Influencers like him have tanked award shows,” wrote one critic.
“The AMAs have actually lost all respectability omg this is sad,” another complained.
“Yeah…. I get why Taylor doesn't want to announce anything here LMAO,” penned someone else.