21 Annoying Things About Work Poll: Place Your Votes On Whether You Think They Are Bearable Or Impossible To Tolerate
Some people love their jobs, and some people hate them, but even the people who love their jobs find some things very annoying, and the annoying things are usually acknowledged globally. People on Facebook have shared what they think are the most annoying things about work, and now you can vote on their opinions whether you agree with them or not. From endless meetings to broken coffee machines, this poll is all about the most annoying things at work.
Time to place your votes!
Long Meetings That Should Have Been E-Mails
Meeting can be a place to organize opposition to bad ideas. Bosses will lie about the results of email polls.
Waking Up Every Morning
That You’re Dust In The Universe, But You Have To Keep Busy & Go To Work To Make A Living
The Broken Coffee Machine
Coworkers Who Don’t Work
Being Told What To Do Even Though You Know The Job Inside Out
I was always glad to hear a boss tell me things I already knew. It was a pleasant change for him to be right occasionally.
Stinky Breaths Of Colleagues
Standing Or Sitting For Hours
Why does anyone have to stand up for eight hours? What's the point? Give that employee a chair. One stark difference between the US and Europe is that people working in stores are allowed to sit. I worked as a nurse and there were never enough places to sit and chart because some male idiot in management thought nurses shouldn't be "sitting around". 50% of our job is paper work and charting. Does that awhole get to sit when he's at a computer?