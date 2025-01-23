ADVERTISEMENT

Some people love their jobs, and some people hate them, but even the people who love their jobs find some things very annoying, and the annoying things are usually acknowledged globally. People on Facebook have shared what they think are the most annoying things about work, and now you can vote on their opinions whether you agree with them or not. From endless meetings to broken coffee machines, this poll is all about the most annoying things at work.

Time to place your votes!

#1

Long Meetings That Should Have Been E-Mails

Text bubble complaining about work: "Too many meetings that could've been an email."

Selin Atalay
Michael Largey
Michael Largey
37 minutes ago

Meeting can be a place to organize opposition to bad ideas. Bosses will lie about the results of email polls.

    #2

    Waking Up Every Morning

    "Text message on work poll: 'Early morning starts.'"

    Selin Atalay
    #3

    That You’re Dust In The Universe, But You Have To Keep Busy & Go To Work To Make A Living

    Text message about an annoying work experience, highlighting existential thoughts on daily routines.

    Selin Atalay
    #4

    The Broken Coffee Machine

    Chat message about broken coffee machine, an annoying thing at work.

    Selin Atalay
    #5

    Coworkers Who Don’t Work

    "Text bubble highlighting an annoying work issue: Coworkers who don't work."

    Selin Atalay
    #6

    Being Told What To Do Even Though You Know The Job Inside Out

    "Text reads: Being told what to do, even if you know the job inside out. Annoying things about work discussion."

    Selin Atalay
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    34 minutes ago

    I was always glad to hear a boss tell me things I already knew. It was a pleasant change for him to be right occasionally.

    #7

    Stinky Breaths Of Colleagues

    Text message about workplace annoyance of hearing coworkers breathe in cubicles.

    Selin Atalay
    #8

    Standing Or Sitting For Hours

    Comment about annoying work, mentioning standing for 8 hours and wanting to sit at home.

    Selin Atalay
    Socks Thecate
    Socks Thecate
    15 minutes ago

    Why does anyone have to stand up for eight hours? What's the point? Give that employee a chair. One stark difference between the US and Europe is that people working in stores are allowed to sit. I worked as a nurse and there were never enough places to sit and chart because some male idiot in management thought nurses shouldn't be "sitting around". 50% of our job is paper work and charting. Does that awhole get to sit when he's at a computer?

    #9

    People Gossip About Anything And Everything

    "Work poll comment: 'People trying to suck me into their drama' discussing annoying workplace scenarios."

    Selin Atalay
    #10

    Tons Of Responsibilities, But Mediocre Pay & No Benefits

    "Poll response highlighting work annoyance: corporate greed."

    Selin Atalay
    #11

    Settling For Your Job Because Of Your Fear Of Change

    "Comment about feeling under valued at work, expressing annoyance with a sad emoji."

    Selin Atalay
    #12

    Work/Life Balance

    Poll about work: "Being the only full-time employee on my shift & not having a good work/life balance."

    Selin Atalay
    #13

    The Commute On The Way To Work

    "Comment on work poll about the annoyance of commuting."

    Selin Atalay
    #14

    Knowing That You’ll Be Working Again Tomorrow

    Comment on work: "Having to go in every single day of the working week," related to annoying things about work poll.

    Selin Atalay
    #15

    Having To Wait For Years To Retire

    "Comment on work frustration about long wait for retirement."

    Selin Atalay
    #16

    People Humming/Talking Loudly

    "Text message screenshot with comment 'Humans' related to annoying things about work poll."

    Selin Atalay
    #17

    Trying To Stay Professional While Dealing With Difficult People/Situations

    Text message about work: "Having to be professional when dealing with a difficult customer."

    Selin Atalay
    #18

    People, Especially Chatty People

    Comment about annoying long-winded colleagues at work.

    Selin Atalay
    #19

    Working With People Who Know Nothing About What They’re Doing

    "Comment about annoying work aspects focusing on colleagues."

    Selin Atalay
    #20

    The Better You Work, The More Work You Get Instead Of A Raise

    Comment on work frustration: "The better you are, the more work you get," addressing workplace annoyances.

    Selin Atalay
    #21

    People Who Have Smelly Lunches In The Workplace

    "Comment on work poll: 'Definitely people' with 5 likes."

    Selin Atalay
