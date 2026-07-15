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“Could You Outscore A Chinese Student?”: Take The World’s Hardest Exam And Find Out
Chinese students focused on taking an exam in a classroom, with a red Trivia banner. Can you outscore a Chinese student?
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Curiosities

“Could You Outscore A Chinese Student?”: Take The World’s Hardest Exam And Find Out

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Every year, millions of students in China sit down for one exam that can shape the next chapter of their lives. It’s called the Gaokao, and it’s often described as one of the world’s toughest academic challenges! 🌍

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For many students, this isn’t just another test. It is years of preparation, endless practice questions, and one intense moment where every answer matters. The exam covers subjects like math, science, language, and more – pushing students to their absolute limits.

But here’s the real question: how would you do if you were sitting in the exam room? Would you have what it takes to compete with top Gaokao candidates?

This 20-question challenge will put your knowledge to the test. There’s only one way to find out if you could pass China’s legendary exam.

And the time starts now! 🎓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A wide view of the Forbidden City with its distinctive red walls and golden roofs, representing Chinese student academic rigor.

    Image credits: Da Na

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one about rice I knew because I saw it in a documentary just yesterday. 😅

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one about rice I knew because I saw it in a documentary just yesterday. 😅

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