“Could You Outscore A Chinese Student?”: Take The World’s Hardest Exam And Find Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, millions of students in China sit down for one exam that can shape the next chapter of their lives. It’s called the Gaokao, and it’s often described as one of the world’s toughest academic challenges! 🌍

ADVERTISEMENT

For many students, this isn’t just another test. It is years of preparation, endless practice questions, and one intense moment where every answer matters. The exam covers subjects like math, science, language, and more – pushing students to their absolute limits.

But here’s the real question: how would you do if you were sitting in the exam room? Would you have what it takes to compete with top Gaokao candidates?

This 20-question challenge will put your knowledge to the test. There’s only one way to find out if you could pass China’s legendary exam.

And the time starts now! 🎓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Image credits: Da Na