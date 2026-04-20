‘The Blind Side’ Star Quinton Aaron Made Jaw-Dropping Discovery About His Wife After Waking From Coma

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After waking from a four-day coma, Quinton Aaron felt relieved but also confused and disappointed.

The actor, who portrayed former NFL player Michael Oher in The Blind Side, learned unexpected news about his wife that led him to question his decisions.

Quinton was placed on life support after suffering a spinal stroke in January. He was reportedly hospitalized after collapsing in his Atlanta home.

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Highlights Quinton Aaron woke from a coma to discover that his wife, Margarita, was not who he thought she was.

After Quinton's spinal stroke, Margarita was barred from making medical decisions on his behalf.

The 'Blind Side' star suffers from impaired mobility but remains hopeful about walking again soon.

The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron learned unexpected news about his wife after waking from a four-day coma



Image credits: IMDb

A GoFundMe page was set up for the actor, which stated that he was “fighting for his life” and describing the incident as “sudden, frightening, and overwhelming.”

Months after the ordeal, he spoke about the terrifying experience on Good Morning America, including a revelation that changed who his caretaker was.

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Image credits: Good Morning America

One of the first things he learned after waking from a four-day coma was that his wife, Margarita DeLeon, was still legally married to another man.

Therefore, Margarita could not legally make medical decisions on his behalf while he was unconscious.

According to Quinton, the makeup artist and nurse insisted throughout their relationship that she had been divorced for over 10 years.



In January, Quinton was placed on life support after a spinal stroke

Image credits: Good Morning America

“She even told the person where we were getting married, ‘Oh yes, I have all the documents. I can email over to you the divorce decree,’” Quinton shared on Monday (April 20).

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The 41-year-old star said that while he was in a coma, an attorney uncovered records showing that Margarita was still legally tied to a man she had wed in 1992.

“And that’s what eventually led to the doctors removing her from around me,” Quinton said.

Image credits: Good Morning America

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When asked why he hadn’t checked for himself that Margarita was actually divorced, the actor replied, “That’s my biggest mistake.”

“If I had a chance to do it over. I would have done my due diligence. I would’ve definitely done a lot more research,” he admitted.

Quinton “married” Margarita at a Los Angeles chapel in 2024.

His wife, Margarita DeLeon, was barred from making medical decisions on his behalf



Image credits: Quinton Aaron

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The makeup artist defended herself, calling the situation a mistake and telling ABC News that she was unaware the paperwork had not been finalized.

“When I told Quinton back in the hospital bed, and I want to be very honest about this, I feel like this needs to be said and brought out there. I said to him, ‘Bibi, this information that your family pulled up on me, you know, I wasn’t aware of it.’ I said, ‘This is what I found out. It is true,’” she said.

Image credits: Quinton Aaron

Her ex, whose name has not been revealed, confirmed her account, saying he also believed their divorce had been finalized years ago.

The man ultimately filed for divorce in February.

When the Be Kind Rewind star was asked what he would tell his younger self after everything he’s gone through this year, he responded, “Learn to pay attention to a lot, a lot of stuff.”

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The couple had held a wedding ceremony in Los Angeles in 2024

Image credits: Quinton Aaron

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Quinton further revealed that his family was never supportive of his relationship with Margarita, which began after they met on TikTok.

It’s unclear whether Quinton and Margarita are still together.

On January 23, the Bronx native was hospitalized after collapsing at his home. He was treated for a severe blood infection and placed on life support.

Nearly a week later, he experienced a spinal cord stroke, which occurs when something, such as blood clots or hemorrhages, stops blood flow in a person’s spinal cord. The condition can be fatal or cause permanent disabilities.



Image credits: Quinton Aaron

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Elsewhere in the interview, Quinton revealed that he hasn’t regained his ability to walk.

“The doctors projected that it could take months, it could be a year, or up to a year,” he shared.

“And I said, ‘I don’t claim that time frame. I’ll be walking a lot sooner than you think.’ You know, and that’s just how I believe,” he continued. “That’s how, you know, between me, my faith, and my relationship with God.”

Quinton is now undergoing intensive physical therapy at a rehabilitation hospital in Atlanta. He remains optimistic, not only about regaining his ability to walk soon but also about returning to acting.

The 41-year-old star remains optimistic about walking again

Image credits: Quinton Aaron

His coma came nearly a year after he was hospitalized for coughing up blood in February 2025. Quinton said at the time that doctors believed he was dealing with Type A flu and pneumonia.

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Last October, he announced that he had lost 200 lbs (90 kg), saying he was “overwhelmed” and “blessed” to have reached the “cool milestone.”

At the time, he had gushed about having Margarita by his side amid his health battle.

“Last year when I married my #puertoriqueña @margaritaleta75 I feel like God started smiling on me and I praise him for his grace and mercy and favor in my life,” he wrote.

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Image credits: Quinton Aaron

In an October 2025 interview with TMZ, the Busy Dayactor spoke about his relationship and detailed how Margarita had helped him deal with his depression, calling her his “confidant and shelter through my storms.”

In January 2024, Quinton celebrated on Instagram that it would be an “amazing” year because he would be getting married.

Earlier this year, when Quinton was put on life support, Margarita spoke with the outlet and called the actor a “fighter,” sharing that he had begun breathing on his own.

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“He’s showing a lot of improvement,” she said. “We all have faith in God that he will walk out of here fully recovered.”