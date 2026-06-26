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Hit With Brutal Backlash, ‘The Bear’ Finally Writes Out Its Most Insufferable Character In “Chaotic” Final Season
Cast members of The Bear, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, clap with smiles. This chaotic season has fans talking.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Hit With Brutal Backlash, ‘The Bear’ Finally Writes Out Its Most Insufferable Character In “Chaotic” Final Season

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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After a divisive previous season, The Bear is ending on a high note. 

The fifth and final season premiered on June 26 to strong early reviews, with critics praising its sharper focus, emotionally satisfying ending, and return to the kitchen-first storytelling that originally made the series a hit.

Created by Christopher Storer, the acclaimed comedy-drama follows Carmy Berzatto as he turns his family’s struggling sandwich shop into a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Highlights
  • The Bear season 5 wins over critics after a divisive previous installment.
  • Fans credit one surprising change for the show's dramatic turnaround.
  • The farewell season also includes a heartfelt tribute to one of its late stars.

While critics have hailed the final season as a fitting send-off, many fans believe its biggest improvement comes down to one surprising factor.

RELATED:

    The Bear season 5 debuts with a stellar score on Rotten Tomatoes

    Carmy from The Bear looking stressed in the kitchen, reflecting the backlash and insufferable character.

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    The Bear received critical acclaim across its first two seasons. However, declined over the next two seasons. As a result, many fans doubted the series could recapture its original magic after it was announced that season 5 would be its last.

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    The multiple Emmy-winning series defied expectations, with the latest season debuting to stellar reviews. Writing for The Telegraph, one reviewer awarded the season five stars, describing it as “a brilliantly chaotic final season.”

    The Bear cast, including Carmy, applauding; showing a chaotic scene.

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    In another positive review, a critic for Radio Times called it “the finest” workplace drama there has ever been. Meanwhile, Variety’s review noted that while the final installment “can’t fully shake off two full seasons of subpar storytelling,” it was still a significant improvement.

    As a result, season 5 debuted to a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. While the rating has since slipped to 97% as more reviews have been added, it still surpasses the scores of season 3 (89%) and season 4 (84%).

    Fans link The Bear season 5’s rave reviews to one character’s absence

    Carmy and Sydney from The Bear in a kitchen, discussing the chaotic final season and insufferable character.

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

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    Shortly after the reviews hit social media, longtime fans of the show were excited by its return to form. On X, some praised the final chapter’s more intimate storytelling, while others linked the improved reviews to the absence of one character.

    “They cut her out of the majority of the season and immediately got the 100% back on Rotten Tomatoes, I’m cackling like the Grinch rn,” one user wrote. 

    A second asked, “Is this about Claire? Pls be about Claire.”

    “The correlation allegations are about to be insufferable,” a third fan added.

    Carmy and Claire from The Bear talking, suggesting a storyline about an insufferable character.

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

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    Many users argued that Claire, played by Molly Gordon, was one of the show’s biggest problems. After her introduction in season 2 as a love interest for Carmy, fans claimed she should’ve been quickly written out.

    However, the fifth and final installment takes place over a single day, so Carmy spends little time outside the restaurant. Therefore, Gordon only makes a brief appearance in the final episode, much to the delight of those who had criticized the character.

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    The Bear honors Rob Reiner in emotional tribute six months after tragedy

    Uncle Jimmy from The Bear, highlighting the show's intense final season and character dynamics.

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    Like Gordon, several recurring guest stars from the show’s past made surprise appearances in the final season. While Rob Reiner, who passed away in December 2025, did not appear, the series delivered an emotional tribute to him.

    In the fourth season, the acclaimed director had a recurring role as Albert Schnur, a business consultant who helps Ebra with the beef-sandwich window. Despite Reiner’s demise, his character remained alive within the story.

    A smiling man with a white beard and bald head, wearing a white shirt and black jacket, in the final season of The Bear.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    His presence is felt during a phone call in which Ebra seeks his advice before pitching a new plan to Carmy. After a heartfelt pep talk, Ebra asks if there’s anything else he can do before ending the call with, “As you wish.”

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    The final line is a reference to the 1987 film The Princess Bride, which remains one of the most beloved classics Reiner directed. The callback served as a heartfelt final tribute to both Reiner’s character and the filmmaker’s legacy.

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    The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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