Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Tragedy Strikes The Beach Boys As Legendary Co-Founder And ‘Musical Genius’ Passes Away At 82
Smiling older man wearing a blue floral shirt is pictured, representing the Beach Boys legendary co-founder and musical genius.
Celebrities, News

Tragedy Strikes The Beach Boys As Legendary Co-Founder And ‘Musical Genius’ Passes Away At 82

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Wilson, the visionary co-founder and creative force behind The Beach Boys, has passed away at the age of 82.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” his family shared in a heartfelt social media post.

“We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

Highlights
  • Brian Wilson, co-founder and creative force of The Beach Boys, passed away at 82, leaving fans and family heartbroken worldwide.
  • Wilson's family confirmed his death but has not disclosed the cause.
  • Born deaf in one ear, Wilson began crafting harmonies young, shaping the iconic sound that defined summer and youth culture in the 60s.

The news was met with both grief and gratitude by fans, many of whom had followed Wilson’s turbulent yet extraordinary journey for decades.

The reason for his passing has not been disclosed yet.

RELATED:

    Grieving fans were left to wonder The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson’s cause of passing

    Smiling man in a floral shirt leaning on a chair, representing the Beach Boys legendary co-founder and musical genius.

    Image credits: Harry Langdon/Getty Images

    Tributes poured in across social media, honoring not only his groundbreaking contributions to music but also his resilience in the face of personal struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “So sad, his contributions to music are beyond measurable. Thank you for everything Brian!” a fan wrote.

    “The dude was a genius, and both we and the music world owe him a huge debt,” another replied.

    Legendary Beach Boys co-founder and musical genius playing piano in a black and white photo.

    Image credits: IthakaDarinPappas

    “It’s easy to get caught up in the whole Beach Boys thing, but he was doing wild, groundbreaking stuff in music production back in the 1960s that had a massive impact on how music is made today,” a fan argued.

    The Beach Boys band members posing with guitars in suits, highlighting legendary co-founder and musical genius tribute.

    Image credits: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

    While the cause of his passing has not been disclosed, Wilson had been under a conservatorship since early 2024 following the departure of his wife Melinda. At the time, sources revealed that the legendary musician had been diagnosed with a “major neurocognitive disorder.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Beach Boys performing live on stage with a white piano, highlighting legendary co-founder and musical genius.

    Image credits: Louise Palanker

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The conservatorship was arranged to ensure stability in Wilson’s care, with longtime representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers in charge of overseeing his wellbeing.

    “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household,” the family explained at the time.

    “Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and a wonderful team.”

    The Beach Boys are considered by many as the only band able to rival The Beatles in the 1960s

    Co-founder of the Beach Boys performing in a studio, wearing a blue shirt and singing into a vintage microphone.

    Image credits: The Beach Boys

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Born Brian Douglas Wilson on June 20, 1942, in Inglewood, California, he was a gifted musician who already showed promise at age eight.

    Despite being deaf in his right ear, he was a proficient piano player and choir member. Encouraged by his father, Wilson began experimenting with harmonies alongside his younger brothers Carl and Dennis.

    Beach Boys co-founder and musical genius wearing floral shirt, standing outdoors near white wall and greenery.

    Image credits: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    At 19, Wilson discovered the power of multitrack recording with a tape recorder, setting the stage for what many call the Beach Boys’ trademark sound. 

    The band was formed during a family trip, using $250 of food money left by his parents to rent musical equipment instead. The resulting track, titled Surfin’, launched what would become one of the US’ most iconic bands.

    Tweet praising the Beach Boys legendary co-founder and musical genius, reflecting on his impact and passing at 82.

    Image credits: JJDSheppard

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Beach Boys quickly exploded onto the national scene, becoming the only group to rival The Beatles during the early 1960s.

    Songs like Surfin’ Safari, Fun, Fun, Fun, and California Girls, made the group synonymous with youthful idealism, nostalgia, and love-filled summers. Behind much of their success was Brian Wilson’s unmatched genius in composition and arrangement.

    Brian Wilson’s genius stood in contrast to his lifelong struggles with anxiety and mental health issues

    Image credits: Brian Wilson

    Behind his masterful compositions, Brian Wilson was secretly suffering from anxiety so strong it made every moment leading up to a live performance unbearable.

    “I have stage fright every single concert I’ve ever done,” Wilson once admitted. “I have at least four or five minutes of it. It’s absolute living hell.”

    In 1964, that anxiety culminated in a breakdown aboard a flight, forcing the then 22-year-old to quit touring and retreat into the comfort of studio work.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Brian Wilson

    Inspired by The Beatles’ Revolver, Brian set out to create what he called a “teenage symphony to God.” The result was Smile, an ambitious project that became infamous for its chaotic production and for providing a look into the composer’s escalating mental health struggles.

    What followed were years of seclusion and substance abuse. However, the new millennium would revitalize his career.

    In 2012, he reunited with The Beach Boys for a new album, That’s Why God Made the Radio, their first original collaboration in over 15 years. That same year, The Smile Sessions was released as a comprehensive box set, earning critical acclaim and a Grammy for Best Historical Album.

    “His music will live on.” An outpouring of admiration and gratitude followed after the news was made public

    Twitter user with a profile picture commenting on the Beach Boys co-founder and musical genius passing away at 82.

    Image credits: JacquiVotes

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing condolences for the Beach Boys legendary co-founder and musical genius who passed away at 82.

    Image credits: CRose2u

    Screenshot of a Twitter tribute expressing sadness over the Beach Boys co-founder and musical genius passing at 82.

    Image credits: KBittler

    Tweet by Van Neumann expressing sorrow over the impact of the Beach Boys legendary co-founder and musical genius.

    Image credits: neumann_van

    Tweet expressing sadness over the Beach Boys co-founder, a legendary musical genius, passing away at age 82.

    Image credits: ollie2k

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about the Beach Boys co-founder described as a musical genius, recalling a Washington DC performance in 2003.

    Image credits: jsof2010

    Tweet from Karen Grube mourning the passing of Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, honoring his musical legacy.

    Image credits: klgrube

    Tweet expressing condolences for Brian Wilson, legendary Beach Boys co-founder and musical genius, after his passing at 82 years old.

    Image credits: MariaDodds44472

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    derkommissar avatar
    Der Kommissar
    Der Kommissar
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The word genius is bandied about a lot, as are " diva " , " legendary " and " icon". In this case, Brian really was a musical genius and his production, writing and arranging those songs are proof.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who was a tenager, listening to Breach Boys music during the '60's, this is very sad. RIP, sweet man. Your music touched many generations of fans. (My trainer's 3-year-old son knows Beach Boys songs!)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    derkommissar avatar
    Der Kommissar
    Der Kommissar
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The word genius is bandied about a lot, as are " diva " , " legendary " and " icon". In this case, Brian really was a musical genius and his production, writing and arranging those songs are proof.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who was a tenager, listening to Breach Boys music during the '60's, this is very sad. RIP, sweet man. Your music touched many generations of fans. (My trainer's 3-year-old son knows Beach Boys songs!)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda