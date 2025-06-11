Tragedy Strikes The Beach Boys As Legendary Co-Founder And ‘Musical Genius’ Passes Away At 82

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Wilson, the visionary co-founder and creative force behind The Beach Boys, has passed away at the age of 82.



“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” his family shared in a heartfelt social media post.

“We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

Wilson's family confirmed his death but has not disclosed the cause.

Born deaf in one ear, Wilson began crafting harmonies young, shaping the iconic sound that defined summer and youth culture in the 60s.

The news was met with both grief and gratitude by fans, many of whom had followed Wilson’s turbulent yet extraordinary journey for decades.

Image credits: Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Tributes poured in across social media, honoring not only his groundbreaking contributions to music but also his resilience in the face of personal struggles.

“So sad, his contributions to music are beyond measurable. Thank you for everything Brian!” a fan wrote.

“The dude was a genius, and both we and the music world owe him a huge debt,” another replied.

Image credits: IthakaDarinPappas

“It’s easy to get caught up in the whole Beach Boys thing, but he was doing wild, groundbreaking stuff in music production back in the 1960s that had a massive impact on how music is made today,” a fan argued.

Image credits: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

While the cause of his passing has not been disclosed, Wilson had been under a conservatorship since early 2024 following the departure of his wife Melinda. At the time, sources revealed that the legendary musician had been diagnosed with a “major neurocognitive disorder.”

Image credits: Louise Palanker

The conservatorship was arranged to ensure stability in Wilson’s care, with longtime representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers in charge of overseeing his wellbeing.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household,” the family explained at the time.

“Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and a wonderful team.”

The Beach Boys are considered by many as the only band able to rival The Beatles in the 1960s

Image credits: The Beach Boys

Born Brian Douglas Wilson on June 20, 1942, in Inglewood, California, he was a gifted musician who already showed promise at age eight.

Despite being deaf in his right ear, he was a proficient piano player and choir member. Encouraged by his father, Wilson began experimenting with harmonies alongside his younger brothers Carl and Dennis.

Image credits: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

At 19, Wilson discovered the power of multitrack recording with a tape recorder, setting the stage for what many call the Beach Boys’ trademark sound.

The band was formed during a family trip, using $250 of food money left by his parents to rent musical equipment instead. The resulting track, titled Surfin’, launched what would become one of the US’ most iconic bands.

Image credits: JJDSheppard

The Beach Boys quickly exploded onto the national scene, becoming the only group to rival The Beatles during the early 1960s.

Songs like Surfin’ Safari, Fun, Fun, Fun, and California Girls, made the group synonymous with youthful idealism, nostalgia, and love-filled summers. Behind much of their success was Brian Wilson’s unmatched genius in composition and arrangement.

Brian Wilson’s genius stood in contrast to his lifelong struggles with anxiety and mental health issues

Image credits: Brian Wilson

Behind his masterful compositions, Brian Wilson was secretly suffering from anxiety so strong it made every moment leading up to a live performance unbearable.

“I have stage fright every single concert I’ve ever done,” Wilson once admitted. “I have at least four or five minutes of it. It’s absolute living hell.”

In 1964, that anxiety culminated in a breakdown aboard a flight, forcing the then 22-year-old to quit touring and retreat into the comfort of studio work.

Image credits: Brian Wilson

Inspired by The Beatles’ Revolver, Brian set out to create what he called a “teenage symphony to God.” The result was Smile, an ambitious project that became infamous for its chaotic production and for providing a look into the composer’s escalating mental health struggles.

What followed were years of seclusion and substance abuse. However, the new millennium would revitalize his career.

In 2012, he reunited with The Beach Boys for a new album, That’s Why God Made the Radio, their first original collaboration in over 15 years. That same year, The Smile Sessions was released as a comprehensive box set, earning critical acclaim and a Grammy for Best Historical Album.



“His music will live on.” An outpouring of admiration and gratitude followed after the news was made public

Image credits: JacquiVotes

Image credits: CRose2u

Image credits: KBittler

Image credits: neumann_van

Image credits: ollie2k

Image credits: jsof2010

Image credits: klgrube

Image credits: MariaDodds44472