At every Thanksgiving gathering, after the turkey has been decimated, the last rites have been read over the final slice of pie, a food coma-induced silence descends upon the room. It’s the calm before the storm of either a political debate or a collective nap.

This is the moment for a hero to emerge, and that hero comes in a cardboard box. We've rounded up the ultimate collection of family games that will serve as the perfect social lubricant, turning that post-dinner lull into a loud, chaotic, and ridiculously fun tournament for bragging rights that will last until next year.