Dad Busted Stealing Son’s Inheritance For New Family, Teen Laughs As Grandparents Cut Him Off
Teen and grandfather sitting by the lake, reflecting on dad busted stealing sonu2019s inheritance from family.
Family, Relationships

Dad Busted Stealing Son’s Inheritance For New Family, Teen Laughs As Grandparents Cut Him Off

Funny how unconditional love can become limited the moment money enters the picture. Suddenly, people start showing their true colors, and you might be dragged into a fight you didn’t pick with a relative who thinks they deserve the world.

Just ask Reddit user PlentyBluejay273 — he knows all about it. When the teenager discovered that his father secretly used the inheritance his late mother left him to pay for his half-sister’s medical treatment, he realized that sometimes, even family is something you have to stand up to.

    Money doesn’t just solve problems; it also creates them

    Happy young father with child on shoulders and woman smiling indoors, symbolizing dad busted stealing son’s inheritance.

    Image credits: Arina Krasnikova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This 16-year-old’s father tried to take the inheritance his late mother had left him

    Text excerpt about dad stealing son’s inheritance, teen’s grandparents cutting him off, and their reaction.

    Text excerpt about a dad stealing son’s inheritance for new family with stepdaughters and a wife named Louise.

    Text block describing a rare condition of a half sister, unrelated to dad stealing son’s inheritance or family conflict.

    Text about a dad busted stealing son’s inheritance, with teen laughing as grandparents cut him off.

    Text excerpt showing a son explaining his dad stealing the inheritance meant for college to support new family plans.

    Text excerpt showing a teen confronting dad about stealing son’s inheritance while grandparents decide to cut him off.

    Text excerpt discussing a dad stealing son’s inheritance for a new family and grandparents cutting him off.

    Text excerpt showing a teen expressing anger about family stealing inheritance and grandparents cutting off support.

    Hand holding a fan of colorful Euro banknotes symbolizing inheritance and financial disputes in family matters.

    Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The teen’s half-sister requires expensive treatment for a rare medical condition, and their father wants to use his his inheritance to pay for it

    Text describing a teen telling grandparents about dad stealing son’s inheritance, causing grandparents to cut him off.

    Text excerpt describing a dad busted stealing son’s inheritance, leading to grandparents cutting him off from family funds.

    Older man with gray hair and teen boy sitting on dock by lake, representing family and inheritance themes.

    Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: PlentyBluejay273

    Sadly, this story is indicative of a wider problem

    A survey by Irwin Mitchell, a law firm based in the United Kingdom, suggests that fewer than a third of parents over the age of 55 discuss inheritance with their children, and as a result, families risk having fights similar to the one we just read about.

    “Too often, people assume their loved ones understand their wishes—but our experience shows that silence can lead to serious consequences. When expectations don’t match reality, families can find themselves in conflict,” says Paula Myers, Irwin Mitchell’s National Head of Will Trust & Estate Disputes.

    The survey also found that:

    • People are generally more likely to discuss inheritance with their mother than their father. For those aged 35-54, 20% speak to their mother, while 13% speak to their father;
    • Divorced individuals are significantly more likely to have discussed inheritance with their children, with 28% of separated or divorced people engaging in these conversations compared to an average of 15%;
    • Widowed individuals are the most likely to discuss inheritance with their children, with 45% having had these discussions;
    • 8% expect to receive an inheritance within the next 5 years;
    • 4% have been involved in a legal dispute regarding a will, trust, or estate.

    “Open, honest conversations are the best way to avoid disputes and ensure that everyone is on the same page [but] according to these results, this isn’t happening, and I think it is likely we will see more disputes,” Myers explains

    The lawyer says there is legislation permitting certain individuals—such as spouses, children, or dependants—to legally contest an estate if they believe they have been unfairly excluded or inadequately provided for, but these disputes can be both emotionally and financially taxing.

    “The emotional distress caused by these disputes can be profound, leading to strained relationships, heightened tensions, and long-lasting impacts on family dynamics. It is crucial to address these issues proactively to minimise the emotional toll on all involved.”

    Worried man holding his head sitting by the water, reflecting on being busted for stealing son’s inheritance for new family.

    Image credits: Nathan Cowley / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Psychologists say guilt trips are the ultimate manipulation tool. They’re a way to make someone feel awful about their decisions, even if they are totally justified. And when it’s their family pulling the strings? That’s just a whole new level of emotional warfare. The trick is learning to spot it and not let it get to you.

    And our Redditor managed to do that. He set his boundaries, and, honestly, that’s a life skill we should all develop. Learning to say no, especially to family, isn’t easy, but sometimes it’s necessary. At the end of the day, it’s about knowing what you’re worth and standing firm when someone’s trying to make you feel like the bad guy for doing what’s best for you.

    Most people who read the story sided with the teen, saying he’s not a jerk for not wanting to give up his future

    Teen laughs in text chat as dad is busted stealing son’s inheritance and grandparents cut him off from family funds

    Screenshot of online discussion with a user explaining father stealing son's inheritance and another agreeing.

    Reddit users discuss dad caught stealing son’s inheritance while grandparents cut him off, teen reacts with laughter.

    Reddit conversation showing a dad allegedly stealing son’s inheritance and teen laughing as grandparents cut him off.

    Text conversation showing a user asking if father took the money and another confirming yes, referencing stealing son's inheritance.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a dad stealing his son’s inheritance for new family and grandparents cutting him off.

    Comment explaining legal advice on dad stealing son's inheritance, mentioning grandparents and repayment advice.

    Reddit comment explaining legal issues of dad stealing son’s inheritance while grandparents cut him off.

    Comment discussing legal advice on dad stealing son's inheritance and consequences involving grandparents and possible prison sentence.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a dad busted stealing son’s inheritance and grandparents cutting him off.

    Reddit comment discussing dad busted stealing son’s inheritance as grandparents step in to cut him off, teen reacts with laughter.

    Comment discussing a dad caught stealing his son’s inheritance, with the teen laughing as grandparents cut him off.

    Comment discussing dad busted stealing son’s inheritance for new family as teen laughs while grandparents cut him off online.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing stealing and family issues related to inheritance and money struggles.

    Family
    money
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    nitka711 avatar
    Nitka Tsar
    Nitka Tsar
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Only in good old US of A you need to worry about medical bills AND tuition fees. Aaah, what a good life they do have. /s

    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Cant he sue the dad?

    nevay62 avatar
    WookiesMaMa
    WookiesMaMa
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    In some states yes, he can. The dad misused the money that specified in the will would only be used for OP. Since the dad used it for the dad's daughter, that is misuse.

