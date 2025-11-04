ADVERTISEMENT

Wow, it’s cold out! Better grab your umbrella, it’s going to rain later. Just look at that sunshine, what a gorgeous day!

Even if you consider yourself to be terrible at small talk, one thing you can always rely on is starting a conversation about the weather. And according to the BBC, a whopping 94% of Brits have discussed how rainy, sunny or windy it is during the last 6 hours.

But weather can be extremely fascinating, so why shouldn't we talk about it? Bored Panda has compiled a list below of some of the most mind-blowing weather records that have been set around the world. From terrifying tornadoes to softball-sized pieces of hail, enjoy scrolling through these wonders. And be sure to upvote the weather patterns that you’re thankful you didn’t have to experience!